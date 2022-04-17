Has Gasoline Price Shock Triggered Demand Destruction Yet? And Where Will Gasoline Prices Go from Here?

There’s some demand destruction. But oil bounced again, gasoline might be next. My guess is a long-drawn-out zigzag higher.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Following the dizzying spike in gasoline prices, the question arises when demand destruction will set in, where people start driving less, start taking it easier to conserve gas when they do drive, or start prioritizing the most economical vehicle in their garage. If enough people do it, demand begins to decline, and gas stations have to compete for dwindling business. Demand destruction is what would cause the price to come down again. Are we there yet?
The Energy Department’s EIA measures consumption of gasoline in terms of barrels supplied to the market by refiners, blenders, etc., and not by retail sales at gas stations. The volume of gasoline supplied has fallen for the third week in a row. This is unusual this time of the year, when gasoline consumption normally rises through the summer.
The EIA reported on Thursday that gasoline consumption fell to 8.61 million barrels per day in the week ended April 8 on the basis of a four-week moving average (red line), the lowest since March 4, down 2.3% from the same period in 2021 (black line) and down 8.1% from the same period in 2019 (gray line).
Consumers began to react in January.
Note how the past 11 months (red line) tracked the pre-Covid period three years earlier very closely (gray line) until they began to diverge sharply, not just in March, but already in mid-January, and have been solidly below the 2019 level ever since.
Gasoline prices started shooting higher from collapsed levels in April 2020. By May 2021, the average price of gasoline, all grades combined, breached $3.00 a gallon, a multi-year high, and kept going. In November 2021, it hit $3.40 a gallon and took a break. Then in early February, it started spiking higher and in historic leaps hit $4.32 on March 14.
But since mid-March, the price has ticked down. Now at $4.09, it remains nosebleed high but is a little lower than it was:
Gas stations don’t lower prices out of the goodness of their heart. They lower prices because sales are getting hit, and price competition has set in among gas stations in an effort to maintain sales volume. And gas stations could lower their selling price without taking a hit to their profit margins as the costs of their product also declined.
Demand destruction that hits gasoline would then be passed through to crude oil demand. But crude oil has far broader uses than just gasoline, including the booming petrochemical industry. And a small decline in demand for gasoline in the US isn’t going to shake up the global crude oil markets all that much.
The price of crude oil already bounced again.
Crude oil grade WTI had spiked to $130 a barrel and then fell back into the mid-$90 range. In recent days, it has changed course again and hit $106 now. This is not a good sign for gasoline prices.
Clearly, there has been some demand destruction, and perhaps this was enough to cause the price of gasoline to come back down a little.
But maybe it wasn’t. Maybe this demand destruction wasn’t the cause of the decline in gasoline prices. Maybe they fell for some other reason, such as the current volatility that has hit everything. The wild dynamics of the commodities markets see to that.
My guess: gas prices will rise again.
I can see the demand destruction, but for now I remain doubtful that it is big enough to cause a lasting decline in the price of gasoline. I would not be surprised if the price starts heading higher again. Crude oil prices have already started heading higher again. This could be a long-drawn-out process with prices being very volatile and zigzagging higher and higher. That’s my guess.
What we do know.
Annual gasoline consumption hit a peak in 2007 and then declined over the next five years through 2012 by a total of 6.3%. It then rose again, and hit that 2007-peak again in 2016, and again in 2017, and in 2018, and again in 2019, without going beyond it. And then in 2020, consumption collapsed. In 2021, consumption recovered sharply, but the annual total consumption ended the year still down 5.3% from 2007!
But total vehicle miles driven hit a record every year from 2015 through 2019. And in 2021, despite the collapse in 2020, miles driven were up 6.6% from 2007. People are driving more, but they’re using less gasoline to do so:
So, there are many other factors that play into gasoline consumption, not just price. This includes long-term technology trends, such as more fuel-efficient vehicles, and the arrival of EVs on a scale that is now large enough to make a dent into gasoline consumption.
Other changes also impact gasoline consumption, some of them dating back well over a decade, such as the building boom of high-rise residential towers in urban centers that reduced or eliminated commutes-by-car for residents; or the trend of working from home at least part of the time that also cuts commuter miles.
Pulling in the opposite direction was the increase in driving vacations during the pandemic, that may by now have been superseded by flying again (domestic leisure traffic is up).
Gasoline consumption is also highly seasonal, which makes it even tougher to spot where demand destruction has occurred due to price, and where unusual seasonal patterns could be at play.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
When it comes to the RV trade and miles driven, I’m not sure how many use petrol rather than diesel. I know in Europe they are mainly diesel, which brings me to the point that there appears to be a world shortage in the refining of diesel. I’m not sure how this will effect prices in the US but in the UK, diesel prices have exploded way past those of petrol. In US prices, something like 60 or 70 cents a US gallon.
I read a piece a couple of weeks ago on diesel. I didn’t know that it takes a lot of NG to remove sulfur. As the price of NG has gone up, so has the cost in making low sulfur diesel. Also, there is more *dirty* crude on the market requiring more processing also raising the prices. That’s what I read anyway.
I know I continue to cut back. I decided against a day trip today because I just didn’t want to burn the fuel. I hear friends and family saying the same.
Thanks for the helpful anecdote. My family and I also drive less than 1/3 of what we used to.
So… Was the COVID response at least in part about curbing gasoline consumption and sticking it to OPEC?
I’ve wondered that myself.
DC,
Us too. We coordinate our trips now more carefully, make one visit to town with multiple stops, rather than multiple visits with only one or two stops.
My main motivation for driving less isn’t gas prices, it’s traffic congestion. I was off Friday, went to meet someone for lunch, and the traffic was backed-up on I-285 W between US-78 and I-85.
This is at noon and it’s about five miles, in the middle of the day and supposedly not during rush hour. I say “supposedly” as it’s increasingly irrelevant what time of day or day of the week, the traffic just sucks here all the time.
I presume it was somewhat due to driving out of town for Easter but who knows. I don’t ever remember this being much of out-of-town weekend around here.
Russia sanctions are still not factored in. If the world actually loses 10% of oil production, prices could go WTF again. Either that or 10% of demand just stops bidding, which would mean economic contraction. Right now, the US is playing games with the strategic reserve, so consumers aren’t really seeing the full impact of this.
I don’t see this resolving once the shooting in Ukraine stops. The US will be punishing Russia for the rest of our lives. How do I know this? Because it has been going on for our entire lives.
I would pay $10 a gallon if it meant the complete destruction of Russia. I would pay $20 a gallon if it meant the complete destruction of China. It’s either us or them.
I’m seeing more people on bicycles everywhere.
Still waiting for the SoCal stations to go over $7. Close but haven’t seen it yet. It is depressing to see gas that high. I too am always thinking do I need to drive 30+ minutes for this or that. It impacts my daily choices at this time with the rate
thank the blessing of having a full-time work from home gig. However they have started to make many of the workforce return in some capacity
I don’t see any demand destruction where I live. Plenty of vehicles on the roads, work traffic and recreational. Gas prices will continue to rise even without war price shocks. All the car companies are moving to electric come hell or high water. It’s an agenda.
The price of gas usually depends on what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wants it to be. They control the crude oil spigots… their latest gambit in December of 2020 was to reduce their production by a million barrels a day (roughly 10% of their production). This paid off very well for them… the other 90% that they are putting on the market has DOUBLED to TRIPLED in price. THIS TIME the American oil frackers were in no big hurry to increase production… they learned the lesson that the Saudis beat into their heads on the previous TWO occasions.
Obviously the war in Ukraine has also had an effect. Over the long term it is hard to know how that plays out. Europe may well cut its dependency on Russian oil but that just means that the Russians sell it elsewhere at a discount for a while. It won’t lower the price that Americans pay at the pump because it doesn’t affect the overall supply of oil on the market.
What could LOWER the price of oil/gas in short order is a nuclear deal with Iran. The Iranians currently have close to 100 million barrels of oil sitting in storage ashore and on ships at anchor. There is no way that the Saudis want them to be paid $106 a barrel (or higher)) for that oil. The Saudis will turn their spigots on the second they get wind of such a deal.
Over the long haul… who knows? On the one hand Americans love pickup trucks… and American vehicles last a long time now. On the other hand EVs will eat into gasoline sales.
“What could LOWER the price of oil/gas in short order is a nuclear deal with Iran…”
Russia is involved in this JCPOA project and has a veto. Right now I do not think that Russia and America are besties…
1) Two years of hypodermic backwardations.
2) NDX Apr 11/14 a tiny, but a rare triangle. The front end, on the left, is smaller than the one on the right. It looks like a megaphone. In this case a bullish reversal.
3) NDX Apr islands 2020 & 2022. May mud slush. The French election will soon be over, Hot summer is coming : Depleted U all over.
4) England split with Germany 3:3. France split with US 1:1. Russia 2:0 Ukraine. Who will win FIFA world cup 2022.
5) US consumers will hunker down. They will not spend a dime.
6) Oil prices might dive.
This is just a coincidence. No more bulletins for a while.
India purchased oil from the tzars, because now siberian oil so cheap. The amount of oil purchased was so low because, the infrastructure to buy more oil is not there.
State of Maryland proposed a state gas tax holiday but now it got expired. So now gasoline will be >$4.
Consumers are spending normally or at-least where ever I go. My understanding is simple. Gas prices will no go down until the next recession.
In Maryland, my favorite Liberty Gas station just went up to $4.89/gallon after they took off the gas tax waver. Time to break out my bike.
Summer is almost here, and people are tired of being cooped up. No matter what, a lot of people will be driving this summer for their summer vacations.
I am curious how long this cooped up narrative will continue. Eventually there has to be a break even point where the cost outweighs the benefits.
Long road trips need to factor not only fuel in to the equation but exploding food and lodging as well. I would imagine we are close to that break even point.
Btw. First time poster. Great comments and smart analysis on this site.
“I am curious how long this cooped up narrative will continue.”
So am I, since people have not been “cooped up” for over a year.
This time EVERYTHING is up. So if you put the graph of gas price divided by the cost of a house it would show a huge decline. Now, logically consumers should see stretched pockets but I think they will actually shrug it off a bit and just say “everything is high”.
People may cut back on day to day things, but I still see leisure travel this summer being high. For many they have been cooped up for 2 years so thiz is their “treat” and they are going no matter what. Actually its not much compared to hotel prices in the grand scheme of things.
“Now, logically consumers should see stretched pockets but I think they will actually shrug it off a bit and just say “everything is high”.”
You can’t “shrug off” being broke. When the money’s gone, it’s gone. As it is, credit card spending has started rocketing up. We’re reaching the end of this everything mania.
Throwing the additional costs of inflation onto the credit card.
Watch for April consumer debt to sky rocket past pre Covid levels….
Wolf-
Thanks for the honesty and realism of this statement:
“Clearly, there has been some demand destruction, and perhaps this was enough to cause the price of gasoline to come back down a little. But maybe it wasn’t. Maybe this demand destruction wasn’t the cause of the decline in gasoline prices.”
To me, that sums up the reality of economics.
It also hints at the futility of command economies and central banking.
I should have said “one of the realities of economics.”
saw an estimate that draining the strategic petroleum reserve will lower gas prices about 10 cents a gallon and allowing 15% ethanol another 10 cents a gallon. Probably short sighted but people will welcome it.
Website pure-gas ‘dot’ org shows gas stations selling gasoline not contaminated by ethanol. No offense to the ‘honorable’ Chuck Grassley intended.
C2H5OH
C8H18
BTUs – chem eng and physics
Corrosiveness properties of each on plastic and rubber.
‘Discus’’ (as they say on Let’s Run blog)
BTU per gallon:
pure ethanol = 84,600
regular gas = 125,000
premium gas =131,200
E10 = 120,900
E85 = 90,660
But ethanol has a higher heat of vaporization than gasoline.
ethanol = 918.6 kJ/kg (kiloJoule per kilogram)
RBOB (87.5 octane) = 359 kJ/kg
What that means is that when you use high percentage of ethanol, it cools the air-fuel mixture, and you can therefore get more power out of the engine. But you need to use more liquid fuel, and specific ‘engine mapping’ changes are needed.
As I’ve commented, my neighbor who is a tech at Penske’s BMW dealership (as is one of his two brothers also) has a 2008 335i that’s been modified. With a 60% ethanol blend, it puts out 600 hp! He’s got a remote control device to alter the engine mapping based on what fuel he is using.
“It only puts out 500 with regular high-octane, but it’s better for city driving that way.”
Ask the Mercedes Formula 1 team how this year’s switch to E10 is working for them, and how it’s working for the other teams running Mercedes power units.
-DanBob, student of physics, motorhead and adrenaline junkie.
Here in rural New England gas has always been more expensive than the cities. Now, for the first time ever, it is the exact opposite with prices nearby about $3.85 and in the closest city (80 miles away) over $4.
The Berkshires! Could move out that way, if things get too oppressive around Boston way.
Russia might get serious with EU gas if poked hard enough. Already installed quasi gold backed ruble.
EU gas prices double – again.
Iran/Russia/China will do petro deals outside petrodollar
Combo hyperinflation and rising energy costs in US could see $10-15/gal gas in US.
Be interesting to watch.
I always find it interesting to compare current prices to the equivalent in pre-1964 silver coinage. The silver content value of a pre-1964 US quarter is currently $4.64, per coinflation website. Depends on the local market, but that’s not far off from the cost of a gallon on unleaded. What’s changed? The value of “money” – that whole “store of value” thing…
Want a US $20 gold coin? Bring 110 US $20 bills…
The analysis charts I trust show oil still having much higher to go. The spike we had last month was extended, but the pullback we are seeing now is just typical wave action.
$150/barrel is definitely in the cards, with prices much higher than that being a real possibility over the next year or two.
!) Gasoline consumption trend was up until 2019.
2) Draw an uptrend line from Oct 2011 low to 2013 low and a parallel
from 2012 high.
3) 2021 high entered mid channel and plunged..
4) 2021 low, the last low, is equal to 2016 low.
5) 2019 high > 2021 high. 2021 a lower high.
6) Apr 2022 high will test the uptrend channel from below in mid summer. How far it will go we don’t know.
7) The largest thrust was from Mar 2020 low.
8) Gasoline consumption is shortening it’s thrust.
9) In the fall, beyond consumption peak, – possibly with deteriorating
exogenous causes, – 2023 consumption might test 2020 low, in order to pay for higher Natgas rent, food, c/c….
“This is unusual this time of the year, when gasoline consumption normally rises through the summer.”
I’m curious to see if the highways and byways will be clogged with all of those sparkly new RVs that are making record sales. Many might end up parked in the driveway and being used as mini-guest rooms for visitors.
I’ve learned one things recently due to a family visitor this past week. Amtrak is busy and fully booked, at least here in the Northwest. My sister-in-laws visit got extended three days because no ticket were available. Is this related to high gas prices?
Notably, the RV sites that are usually impossible to book have plenty of openings this year.
10) CRAK, Oil Refiners ETF, doing nothing since June 2021, for almost a year.
Mr. Fusion, take me away!
I miss the days in the 80s when you could just pour a half drank beer, a banana, and an empty egg carton into the tank and then just hover off into the distance. This future sucks.
Gasoline prices are not high enough for people to really change their habits…
I just completed a 1500 mile round trip (I75 & I10) and compared cost for the exact same trip at the exact same gas stations and the cost was $50 (premium) more compared to last December…
Avg speed in the right lane where I drive was around 70mph…. Avg speed in the left lane was around 85….
The stratification of incomes will determine the pain of fuel prices felt by the populace…
For a lot of these folks, they just don’t give a damn about fuel costs because in aggregate for a 20 hour round trip to the beach and back, a hundred dollar increase in fuel cost means nothing…
However, change availability, and let the screaming begin…
I did see $3.89 (reg) , so since season is over here in SWFL, so less demand might reduce prices…
Gas prices don’t even make the news anymore down here…
11) If gasoline consumption will be about equal to 2019 high, with double the prices, the unlimited spending will come to it’s end.
Our travel times for shopping and leisure are being lowered, not to so much the price, more determined to reduce our footprint. We have had a hybrid since 2007, enjoy the independence and less maintenance on the Chevy Malibu. G.M. is in their last year of Malibu production, the hybrid died of no consumer demand in 2019, I believe. Averaging 40 m.p.g. I’m wondering how the talks between Venezuela and the U.S. and E.U. are progressing, our last President set a embargo on Venezuelan oil a few years back, socialist rule in Our part of the World is a political no-no .
Since price is proportional to demand divided by supply, demand destruction would decrease price. So too would an increase in supply. Isn’t this a real possibility in the aftermath of covid?
Since ICE cars use gas and EV cars do not, the more we move to EV the less gas we need. But gas is a product of the crude oil distillation process. In a world of EV cars doesn’t gas become a waste product of the distillation process? Gas changes from being a profit center to a cost center. The price of all other distillates will have to increase to fund disposal of this new waste product. And since gas is about 45% of a barrel of crude oil that’s a lot of waste product.
Can gas be further distilled into other products?
Are there other uses for gas than ICE cars?
Lots of places around here in CT with $3.65 gas… not really that remarkable. I would say our behavior has changed enough to offset the loss of Russian oil on the market- that is to say, not very much. We take the smaller car when it’s not too inconvenient to do so. Work from home and hybrid work from home is still widespread here, so traffic may be slightly down, however the roads feel quite busy in general. Highway speeds are 5-10 mph higher than before the pandemic, because traffic stops have for the most part completely disappeared.
These fuel prices of course hit the lower income folks very hard. Especially if there is a long commute to work.
I think Wolf is right, higher fuel prices fluctuating at higher levels are here to stay. And just another excuse for corporations to inflate prices even higher, higher than they should be.
But the online delivery wars continue despite fuel prices. I made a $60 order from Walmart, and unbelievably, the order came in five different deliveries. The first day, a Walmart employee dropped off a few items in his own vehicle, I live 15 miles from the store. The next day, FedEx came twice with some items. The next day a FedEx delivery. The next day FedEx delivered a 12 x 16 x 8 box with a pack of 99-cent fish hooks. The world is mad.
Doesn’t have to make sense.
Wally World and Bezo are all about putting the little guys out of business.
How car Walmart turn a profit paying $15/hr (plus benefits) to associates who shop for customers? And then the groceries are brought out to customer vehicles. Doesn’t add up.
G:
Many of the shoppers you see in the stores work for companies like Instacart. People use their app to order groceries, etc., and Instacart takes it from there. In some areas (metros) you can get delivery to your door…. out here in the stix you have to fetch for yourself.
I was at a Safeway a few years ago, and there was one of those delivery drivers communicating with a customer by cell phone while in the ice cream isle, telling him they were out of the flavor he wanted. She was telling him what was available. She was a young woman and had a friend with her. She made the call and identified herself which is what piqued my interest.
The thing I found odd was that she had no other groceries. It appeared that she was simply buying him one pint of ice cream and delivering it to him. I laughed to myself at the absurdity. Since when did people become so rich that they can afford to have everything delivered for an extra fee – groceries, restaurant food, etc.? I think a lot of this is going away, and quickly.
Not everything sold on the Walmart website is sold or distributed by Walmart. Look at the listings carefully and you’ll see disclosures such as “sold and distributed by” even though you think it’s Walrusmart.
The inventories of goods you order from the jungle website are not always at the same distribution center. We find that stuff distributed by Amazon may come from warehouses all over the country, hence the multiple boxes.
In the beginning of the industrial rise gasoline was a waste byproduct of crude. Then the automobile came along and found a use for the product. Diesel also was only used as a heating fuel till the jet engine came about. Afterwards truckers discovered a diesel engine was more powerful so they began to use it rather than gasoline. Now the oil/chemical companies have discovered many more uses for crude other than gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. I haven’t the capability to prove what I’m writing as most is from memory and working in the industry for 30+ years. In the future gasoline may again become just a by product and cheaper to dispose to the driving public. This is one of the reasons for canceling an order on a new Ford diesel pickup. I also own high milage motorcycles as they are more fun to ride.
Wolf you have best site on internet,if Twitter,Facebook, followed your lead with truthhonest ,and only edit violence .If they followed your rules the world could be a better place,.
I try to look at the local Dunkin’s as a barometer for vehicle traffic. There doesn’t seem to be much of a change in the amount of people in line, including those who are stopping traffic in order to get into the drive-through lane. The increase prices don’t seem to have made enough of an impact to change their behaviors, until they do, I’ll be skeptical about demand destruction.
“a long-drawn-out zigzag higher”
Because prices never go into orbit in a straight line.
Most of the costs of petroleum products are externalized and deferred, but those costs have started showing up in recent years and will eventually become unpayable.
Mad Max gets his petrol for free, when he can get it at all. So much of the future has been plundered to feed the past and present that there really isn’t all that much left.
We drove from the PNW to AZ in early January and back a couple of weeks ago. Our Jeep Wrangler Unlimited gets about 20mpg at 65/70mph. Fuel costs going down were $320 coming back $440. LA had the absolute highest prices at $6.50 for regular.
Diesel prices have gone through the roof (at least here on the West Coast) directly impacting transportation costs for all goods. This will further feed the inflation spiral in the coming months.
Truckers are planning ahead to avoid filling up in CA. They can easily save $1 to $1.50 per gallon by filling up in AZ and OR. I do the same when we take our 208 gal diesel powered RV.
As Wolfe points out EV’s distort gas sales and since they are a small number not so much right now…..but growing quickly. 4.5% of new car sales last quarter were EV.
A big one is the retiring baby boom and stay at home jobs. I used to drive over 46 miles a day to and from work……as a retiree……46 miles every three weeks. Both my sons work from home at executive jobs.
Will the price go up…….its pretty obvious that there is a huge force pushing them higher……. expect to see some refinery fires over the summer…….a few few missile strikes in the mideast…….a pipeline or two rupture.
Yes, I’am a suspicious old man.
“$20 Per Gallon: How the Inevitable Rise in the Price of Gasoline Will Change Our Lives for the Better”
( published July 15, 2009, still selling on Amazon, written by Christopher Steiner, Senior Staff Reporter at Forbes magazine )
Modern day Nostradamuses, Prophets, Forecasters, Tasseographers (tea leaves readers), holders of PhD Degrees in Quantitative Economic Divination & Applied Occult Sciences – F… y’all !!!