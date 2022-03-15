Diesel Spikes to $5.25, Gasoline to $4.32, in Historic Leaps. But Wait a Minute… Futures of Crude Oil & Gasoline Plunge

Neck-breaker volatility in opposite directions in an unsettled market.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
People are painfully aware of what happened to gasoline prices at the pump over the past two weeks, but what happened to diesel prices is even more astounding.
The average retail price of No. 2 highway diesel – to be passed on in the costs of everything that arrives at the house, office, store, construction site, or manufacturing plant – has been rising since November 2020, and on Monday jumped to a record $5.25 a gallon, the US Energy Department’s EIA reported late Monday, based on its surveys of gas stations conducted during the day. And this comes after the prior week’s spike.
Over those weeks, diesel spiked by $1.15, or by 28%! This was by far the biggest two-week spike in the EIA’s data going back to 1994. Diesel is now up 64.5% from the same week last year.
The prior record high for diesel of $4.76 occurred in July 2008, after which it got blown out of the water by the demand destruction resulting from the Financial Crisis and the housing bust. Adjusted for CPI, $4.76 in July 2008 would be $6.40 today. So in “real” terms, today’s $5.25 a gallon is still not there yet.
The average price of all grades of gasoline at the pump jumped to a record $4.32 a gallon on Monday, according to the EIA late Monday, up by 19.6% over the past two weeks, also the biggest two-week jump in the data going back to 1994. Year-over-year, gasoline was up 51.2%.
But adjusted for CPI, we’re not there yet either. In July 2008, gasoline hit $4.11 before demand destruction from the Financial Crisis knocked it down. In today’s dollars, this would amount to $5.30 a gallon.
But wait a minute… Crude oil futures and gasoline futures plunged.
Crude oil WTI futures plunged 24% in one week, from over $130 last Monday to $97.96 at the moment, which put it back where it had been on March 1, when it had punched through the $100-mark for the first time since 2014, in white-knuckle volatility that seems to be afflicting everything these days (chart via Investing.com):
Still, even after that plunge, WTI remains far higher than it had been over the past seven years. And what a neck-breaker: from minus $37 in April 2020 to a closing high of $127 on March 6, 2022, and now to $97.96:
Gasoline futures plunged 21.4% in one week, from a high of $3.87 on March 7 to $3.04 at the moment, which would still be the highest since 2014. And even as gasoline futures plunged over the past week, gasoline retail prices — in the chart above — spiked during the same period (chart via Investing.com).
At the tourist gas station in my neighborhood in San Francisco, regular gasoline hit $5.99 a few days ago, and the two higher grades punched through the sound barrier of $6, even as gasoline futures were already plunging, and for now, prices at the pump, which were so record-quick to skyrocket, have turned out to be sticky at these record sky-high levels (photo by Wolf Richter):
Speculation has destroyed the world. Pigmen playing games with the necessities of life is a practice which needs to be culled.
A guy came to power back in ’33, declared a debt moratorium for his country and convinced his citizens the financial class (as he perceived it) should be culled. That didn’t go so well.
What is producing, saving and trading, other than seeking a selfish advantage? See Adam Smith, on what a baker does, and why.
Medieval law designated “fair” prices. It was jettisoned for a reason.
Petrol is 3.40 per litre here in New Zealand. Diesel is $2.30 plus road user charge of about 8 cents per litre. That is $12.87 a gallon for petrol! It is cheaper to buy meth and run to work.
I like your attitude, Bob.
Haha, or butane!
The other day I saw an Italian gas pump manager explain that it’s not them rising prices, but the 7 big corporations that impose prices on them. Further he said for the small companies running the gas pump this is a huge problem. They risk running out of business, some don’t have the cash to lay out and with reduced consumption they are missing the volume. Their margin, in Italy is 2.5€ on 50€ of sales. By the way only 10% of the imported oil comes from Russia, the rest is shipped from Africa and the Middle East. To me this whole Russian/Ukraine military action looks like the perfect excuse to destroy of the world economy. The other day Diesel at the gas station was above 2.3€/liter, higher than gasoline. This is economic war on the people of the world.
“This is economic war on the people of the world.”
You lost that war a long time ago. These are just the mopping-up operations.
Good points. I wonder if it’s 5% profit on the 10% that the Russians exported was t cheaper with better margins? Like a black market for the Russians now
I figure the current (and future) diesel prices will knock the resale value of big guzzler pickups in to the cellar. Once they get cheap enough I will purchase one to put next to my shop and store scrap metal in.
Long on scooters, mopeds, and small displacement motorcycles!!! What a time to be alive!! Can “Mad Max” and “the precious juice” valuation be far off??
This will be a good year for corporation profits with commodity connections in all areas, especially oil and food. For those who can’t live without food, which includes quite a few people, you’re gonna be paying for market spikes over and over just like gasoline.
The commodity is up, you pay. The commodity price goes back down, you’re still paying the new higher price. Food prices will stairstep higher as markets play. The commodity ends 5% up for the year, retail food prices up 30% for the year.
When you have a few retail monopolies, it’s not hard to do.
Funny how that works…
“prices at the pump, which were so record-quick to skyrocket, have turned out to be sticky at these record sky-high levels”
Down here in Texas, feeling a bit ambivalent about this.
Texas is the world’s fourth largest oil producer (after Saudi Arabia, Russia and the rest of US) so Texas economy (especially Houston area and Midland) should benefit.
Also high fossil fuel prices might discourage the epidemic of gas guzzlers and mcmansions …..
Energy booms come and go quickly enough. Gas guzzlers, McMansions, and the credit they rest on, are even more sticky as liabilities than high gas prices. Hence Texas seems to remain a land of booms and busts. Banking crises there reflect this.
I find it funny that people will pay $1000 for an i-phone and not complain that Apples’s net margin is 23% but complain about gas at $5.00 per gallon when Exxon’s net margins are 8%.
Good points. I wonder if it’s also 5% profit or if they take a hit. Russia’s exports now like a black market for now.
This! Consumerism is about signalling status and reproductive fitness to other mammals.
Great writers on this are Thorstein Veblen (“conspicuous consumption,” “conspicuous waste”) and Desmond Morris. Consumer-land’s “logic” is worthy of Lewis Carroll.
If you have to fret, worry, and become miserable due to the price of gas, then you have a strong clue about the habits, attitude, and direction of your life.
Do you fret over Netflix? 6-Pack of beer? ESPN sports? The last pair of shoes you bought? Why not?
Live your life so you never have to worry about a (safe) place to live, clean natural food, and gasoline.
Yes, it is that simple. Once you are an adult, YOU are responsible for YOU.
Brilliance. The shell game actually overtakes the identities of people.
Consumption is the old fashioned term for tuberculosis, and sadly the yardstick by which current Americans gauge their sense of worth by buying stuff often to impress others doing the same thing.
It still can be fun, like planning a nice garden.
Perennials are easy, and come back every year; the older you get the
less work.
The thing is that commodity smuggling became such a huge industry that they can reinstate Russian materials (both crude and diesel) into the world trade just under a few days. Your company decided to sanction materials of Russian origin? No worries, we’ll take it to Egypt, Malta or India first, falsify the documentation and sell it to you as completely clean Western-authorized stuff. Vitol, Trafigura, Gunvor all doing it, it’s a lucrative business.