But Whose Money Evaporated when JP Morgan, BlackRock, Pimco, Calpers, Others Report Huge Losses on Russian Assets?

OPM = Other People’s Money — namely from American and European retail investors and pension beneficiaries.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Russia’s Central Bank, which had closed the Moscow Stock Exchange on February 25, said over the weekend that the stock exchange would remain closed through March 18 for sure, and that in terms of trading in the following week, the Central Bank would make an announcement “later.”
Stocks of Russian companies that traded in London collapsed before trading was halted, such as Gazprom, which had collapsed by 93% by the time trading was halted on March 2.
Corporate bonds issued by Russian companies in USD, EUR, GBP, etc. are now facing default as these companies are having difficulties making interest payments to bondholders in foreign currency, or may be blocked by the Russian government to do so and may have to make payments in rubles. What companies will do with maturing bonds that need to be paid off in hard currency remains a question mark.
Some debt payments have been made. For example, Norilsk Nickel was cleared by the government to pay the coupon interest of $6.4 million on a $500 million bond, and has now paid that interest in dollars. And it recalled and paid off a different $500 million bond that was due in April. Uncertainty reigns over everything that would have been taken for granted.
Funds with large exposure to Russian stocks, such as the JPMorgan Emerging Europe Equity Fund, were frozen on February 28, after Net Asset Values collapsed.
Of the top 10 holdings of the JPMorgan Emerging Europe Equity Fund, only two (#7 and #8) are not Russian companies:
|Company
|Country
|% of holdings
|Lukoil, integrated oil & gas company
|Russia
|9.8%
|Gazprom, largest natural gas producer
|Russia
|9.7%
|Sberbank, largest bank, majority state owned
|Russia
|7.9%
|Novatek, 2nd largest natural gas producer
|Russia
|7.6%
|Rosneft Oil, integrated oil & gas company
|Russia
|4.8%
|Tatneft, oil and gas company
|Russia
|3.5%
|Bank Pekao
|Poland
|3.3%
|OTP Bank
|Hungary
|3.0%
|Magnit, food retailer
|Russia
|3.0%
|MMC Norilsk Nickel, nickel & palladium mining, smelting
|Russia
|3.0%
BlackRock, with about $10 trillion in funds under management, said on March 11 through a spokesperson, cited by the Financial Times, that Russian assets in its funds on February 28 were down to about $1 billion, from $18.2 billion a month earlier, and that the $17-billion plunge was from markdowns of asset values, rather than asset sales. BlackRock didn’t provide details as in which funds these losses occurred.
BlackRock’s Ishares Msci Russia ETF [ERUS] collapsed from $41.26 on February 16 to $8.06 on March 3, when trading was halted. The fund’s top holdings were Gazprom (19.7%), Lukoil (14.2%), Sberbank (12.1%), and Norilsk Nickel (5.1%). BlackRock suspended trading of all of its Russian ETFs and of an Emerging Europe fund that is heavily exposed to Russia.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said on LinkedIn: “This has been a highly complex and fluid situation, and BlackRock will continue actively consulting with regulators, index providers and other market participants to help ensure our clients can exit their positions in Russian securities, whenever and wherever regulatory and market conditions allow.”
Pimco funds held at least $1.5 billion in Russian government debt in January and $1.1 billion in bets on Russia through credit-default swaps. Other funds are similarly exposed.
But who’s money was it that evaporated?
There is no telling at this point exactly how many billions of dollars evaporated. But we already know whose money it was that has evaporated. And it wasn’t the money of JP Morgan, BlackRock, or Pimco – it was other people’s money (OPM).
Those funds with exposure to Russian assets have been heavily marketed to retail investors not in Russia, but in the US and Europe. “Emerging Europe” funds and Russia funds were supposed to be part of the strategy to increase returns and diversify assets. This is mostly the money of American and European retail investors.
US pension funds too have loaded up with Russian assets, and that’s the money of beneficiaries (OPM).
Now pension funds are trying to unload those assets but trading in those assets has halted and markets are frozen. This includes real estate assets that are now totally illiquid.
For example, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (Calpers), the largest US pension fund, held $420 million of Russian stocks and $345 million in illiquid real estate assets, according to a letter, seen by Reuters, it sent to Governor Gavin Newsom in response to his call for state pension funds to cut off money to Russia.
In internal discussions, Calpers staff was weighing the costs of a sudden exit from Russian assets (which would require the board’s approval), and “some senior managers reckoned the investments would be worthless if they tagged them for hasty disposal amid stiff sanctions and swooning prices for Russian assets,” according to Bloomberg, citing a source.
And with the Moscow Stock Exchange closed for the third week in a row, there are now previously unthinkably absurd questions cropping up, such as if a stock market can just vanish.
The giant Russian companies whose stocks are publicly traded are in part state-owned. Those companies won’t be allowed to collapse. But they might default on their bonds, and during a bailout, the state might just take over entirely and wipe out the stake of other stockholders, or dilute other stockholders into meaninglessness.
All this is shrouded in gigantic uncertainty. But Russia understands that this isn’t money from regular Russians in Russia that has evaporated. It’s mostly money from US and European retail investors that bought these mutual funds and ETFs, and money from pension fund beneficiaries, along with some money that Russian oligarchs thought they had. The Russian government and state-controlled companies are not known for pro-shareholder attitudes. So for foreign retail investors and pension funds beneficiaries, this is a tough situation.
But for JP Morgan, BlackRock, and other fund managers it’s not a tough situation. They extracted large amounts of fees for years from these funds that were marketed to retail investors, and they padded their bottom lines with these fees. Now retail investors, after having paid those fees for years, get to eat the losses.
As always, it’s the taxpaeyers’ money that evaporated. We just don’t know it yet.
Amen!
Remember Greenspan’s bailout of LTC?
The die has been cast.
B
LTC bailout was done under William McDonough, NY Fed. It was private money put up by multiple banks. It was not, in my opinion, the typical Greenspan put maneuver (loosening interest rates/credit). They merely needed to hold certain assets until they returned to historic levels. Which was some sizeable part of what was done under Bernanke post-2008: lender of last resort floats debtors and some assets through a temporary panic. But the last decade or so, and yes with the precedent of 1990s-2000s Greenspan, I think it escaped all reason.
But don’t all Bailouts from Gov come from TaxPaying Citizens? .. and Banks got Lot’s of Bailouts .. ? ..
Kentucky Teachers Retirement Fund took a hit on Sberbank, a Russian bank, in the last few days. I’m sure there’s more news to come on that front.
The very fact that a “Kentucky teacher’s retirement fund” was invested in Russian banks is basically evidence that we live in a clown world financialized economy. What an embarrassment. They should be invested in exclusively American and insanely boring blue-chip securities. The safest of the safest.
At every level, we are ruled and administered by incompetent parasites and swindlers. We are simply not a serious nation. And we’re about to run face-first into a fully deserved brutal reality.
Buckle up. This s**tshow is only just getting started.
At 0.10 on the dollar, some of that stuff looks pretty attractive. Wish I was smart enough to know which but that’s a big boys game. This emotional frenzy will pass. Oil and wheat will always have value.
The price of the Russian companies’ shares may have gone to zero in WESTERN markets, but in Russia the company still exists and has actual physical value with real assets.
I wonder if foreign shareholders will be wiped out and only Russian shareholders will remain.
Those companies at 1 cent per share or whatever the last price was will make someone a fortune if and when they ever trade normally again.
There does seem to be an opportunity for foreign investors to hold their Russian shares and capture some value down the road if the Russian government allows it. Yet, nobody in the general media is talking about that prospect. The entire media discussion assumes the investments are worthless and should be sold for pennies on the dollar as soon as possible. Are fund managers really that stupid?
The real travesty will occur when JP Morgan, BlackRock, and other fund managers decide to permanently close their Russia funds at a huge loss, without consideration of what value the shares could be worth if they kept holding them. This would completely screw the fund holders, especially if they sold the shares for pennies to hedge funds or other investment companies.
The whole thing is a mechanism for the investment industry to steal value from helpless investors.
Any fund manager or ETF that disposes of Russian shares for pennies before they have been formally cancelled should be escorted behind the woodshed.
Bobber
That’s a wishful thinking. They can do whatever they want, with little recourse to average retail investor.
Don’t worry, the fund managers will sell to a shell company with hidden owners who will get more richer later after this blows over.
If anything of value remains of those Russian companies, it will be given to the Oligarchs that showed loyalty to Poutine.
It will not be given to western investors.
“The whole thing is a mechanism for the investment industry to steal value from helpless investors.”
Investment isn’t a riskless enterprise. I don’t know what you’re arguing for here.
I’d throw away $100 into a company such as Lukoil to buy shares at 1 cent each if I could……….
Didn’t they trade at around US$100 a share or so.
I can’t think of a more deserving bunch of losers! Calpers….HAHAHAHA!
Who in the right mind woud invest in these mega brokerages of Wall St, other than Pension funds managing OPM? Eversince the ETFs came available, investing in most of MFunds of invest banks like JPM or Black rock, is a reflection of ignorance. NOT that ETFs are risk free but you can sell them during mkt hours, unlike MFunds. I am not including the MFunds/ETFS from major discount online brokerages like Vanguard or SChwab. 90% of my investing is through various global and domestic ETFs.
With option trading tools one can learn to manage the risks to one’s portfolio. Unfortunately many are unwilling to invest money and time to learn!
I can see, so much hopium out there! Everyday indexes want go green but beaten down into red (some deep red) by the end of the day. This will be repeated until, reversion to the mean is complete!
I suspect that Private Wealth Management clients often get portfolio’d into those “house funds” (and friends thereof), get some gravy during booms, but are then fleeced over time by high fees and thrown to the wolves during market drops which are deemed “unexpected” events.
P.S. Enough of the options-trading stuff. That’s a losing game for most people in it. It’s zero-sum at the trading level, becomes negative-sum due to expenses and the time it takes, and favors those with deepest expertise… and most of the public isn’t mathematically qualified to even sit at the table.
sunny129,
Options are for Alter Boys!
Sunny
In your expert opinion where will the S and P be in 6 months”?
My guess is equity holders are completely screwed, as are most bondholders. The Lehman bankruptcy proceedings are STILL going on 14 years after Lehman’s implosion. Legitimate US bankruptcy courts are still sorting out the pieces. Does anyone have any faith in the Russian legal system? These companies will be fully nationalized, good luck suing Putin.
The more they stiff their foreign investors the harder it is going to be to get new funding when things are up and running. I am not surprised by this, Russia is a failed nation. Their energy sector has been stripped, and sanctions prevent them from getting the drilling technology they need. They have a record of not meeting their energy deliveries. This war might give them some time to put on a build and make their energy supply system look good when the freeze comes off, for a while. The financial lock down dovetails with the domestic collapse. This is a punitive war waged against civilians by conscripts. Next winter when the Russian people are freezing the media will deflect the shortages onto the war effort. The war deflected the reality from the shortages.
There is a catch with dwindling supply of oil and gas from Russia. The prices will rise on the world market and Europe will be short on energy. Russia will lose some on this war, but they will not be the only ones. Just looking at what was not included in the sanction list give a clue where it would hurt if all exports from Russia stopped.
Russian would all be rich of they had any kind of reasonably functional governance. On a map, it is a huge part of the planet’s land mass. Yet they are swamped by oligarchs, their hooligans, and the poor. Any initiative is stolen from too quickly to develop to full potential.
And yet they are “richer” now than any time under communism…
Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.
Delusional. You have no idea what you are talking about.
The two things the Russians WON’T be is freezing and hungry.
They are massive exporters of food and energy.
Now, maybe, they won’t have FB, McDonald’s or Gucci handbags.
Russia exported grain, but imported meat.
There is protein in pulses, but most of them are not vegan.
But is it Russian policy to “strip foreign investors” or is it the result of sanctions imposed from without?
The easiest solution is to take away all government pension and have the congress critters retirement in the same vehicles as the average American. If everyone in private sector has to gamble their retirements in the wallstreet casino, so should the leeches in congress that help pass these regulations. Oh and term limits for the parasites please!!
Sounds good, won’t happen. Guess who makes the rules?
Actually the populace (voters) still do make the rules, which is why there’s so much propaganda aimed at fooling, dividing and confusing the voters.
If the people didn’t have genuine power, there’d be no need for the consent-manufacturing propaganda, which is expensive in both money, effort and credibility.
My betters, the moral giants of Congress. Those who needn’t obey mask rules.
Especially when the western bastions of free market capitalism don’t allow Russian shares to be traded on their exchanges (even if the Russian market is closed) and seize assets without a UN declaration or a congressional debate/authorization.
But…GS and JPM get to buy these assets at pennies on the dollar.
“So for foreign retail investors and pension funds beneficiaries, this is a tough situation.”
Those final two sentences are worth repeating. And I could easily see them translating to run-of-the-mill US financial media, masters in their own way at deflection.
I think you’re wrong to single out fund managers as “padding their bottom lines with fees” and leaving retail investors adrift. I’m sure you know these fund managers have *many* funds, not all of them equal in effectiveness or even sanity. BlackRock alone has *hundreds*. It’d be lunacy to assume every single one of their funds is truly worthwhile.
It’s not the fund manager’s job to give everyone perfection. It’s their job to stay within the confines of the fund’s premise. If that premise is to invest in Russian stuff, then they didn’t do anything wrong. Anyone investing a fund has a personal responsibility to gauge the risks of that premise, and if they gauge wrongly, face the consequences.
“fund managers” here = companies that manage the funds (BlackRock, etc.), not the person.
International trade has supported the world economy and our float on “cheap stuff.” Now the real price appears. Globalization coming undone has nastier surprises ahead. Do you think COVID messed with supply chains? Wait until globalization goes fully into willful rewind. I am buying into some commodities firms that will presumably stay in friendly hands. Real estate, real assets, everybody is demanding more for their tangible chips. I’ll be happy to sell you an NFT of that!
Paging ivanislav…..
This thing with Russia seemed inevitable.. It was Putin or some other ahole that would be taking advantage of the situational instability that the US government created (or allowed).
I can not imagine a scenario where Putin allows any American to be paid. I can not imagine a scenario where the sanctions are lifted until Putin is no longer around.
Russia can not win against Ukraine because the Ukraine people do not want to be a part of Russia. Putin will have to destroy Ukraine to subdue it and then what has he won?
But I am more worried about the US devolving into some form of depression or civil unrest. I thought that before the insanity of Inflation.. Now things look extremely dismal.
I have not liked the direction the world has been going for a few decades now. It isn’t just Russia and Putin but the stupidity of the US in tax policies, the middle east, dealing with the changing climate, how the FED has been actively attacking the lower and middle classes with its policies that transfers the wealth to the few from the productive workers, the consolidation of so many industries but especially the media. The US has changed a lot and not for the benefit of most of us.
All the above has led to a very angry divisive country. Many Americans have become so aggressive and tribal that they would not know a truth if their lives depended upon it.. and it does… So crazy and sad..
Crimea wanted to part of Russia.
The Donbass wanted to part of Russia.
Up to third of the Ukraine is Russians (mostly in the east) and have their own army.
“Russia can not win against Ukraine because the Ukraine people do not want to be a part of Russia.”
Frederik Bastiat generally gets credit for “when goods don’t cross borders, soldiers will”, but it appears that Otto Mallery was closer to saying that. Compare this list to what we are actually doing.
Economic bargains which are likely to be kept are preferable to political agreements which are likely to be broken.
If soldiers are not to cross international boundaries on missions of war, goods must cross them on missions of peace.
Unless shackles can be dropped from trade, bombs will inevitably drop from the sky.
Moscow Stock Exchange would’ve dusted away 💸💸💸 had it been active and I think the ruble hyperinflation will soon set in if it hasn’t already. Imagine everything you worked for gone just like that. Global sanction is scary as hell, the new-age bomb.
Still the fall out may drift over and affect those who set of the bomb.
Considering blackrock has 10t under management, 18.2b in exposure is a drop in the buck.
Let’s say for easy math 5t of that is in the sp500, they’re down 36b on a mildly red market day like today.
Personally wouldn’t call this newsworthy.
yeah but Blackrock is exposed to the US debt bubble which is just starting to deflate. The markets are down significantly but sentiment still hasn’t collapsed. Still a lot of day traders with lots of hope and desire. Lots of denial still!
Who will be punished for all of the losses in Russian assets???? Not the banks, hedge funds or board members like CALPERS. These too big to punish experts always get away with their lousy financial advise. They should be sued personally for all the losses. Their families will be just fine unlike the foolish public.
When does this all start to matter?
When do the losses actually effect the US consumer’s ability to keep on truckin?
Wolf stated:
“the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (Calpers), the largest US pension fund, held $420 million of Russian stocks and $345 million in illiquid real estate assets…”
As retired educators, we have always been very aware that Calpers & Wa State Teacher’s Retirement System has been stacked with Black Rock’s $$ (and others). Goes to show you, the heads of these retirement systems have been in on the game since the git-go. It always made us uneasy, and now even more so.
china is happy? Investing in Russia oil for them
Globalists financiers trusting foreign governments won’t turn out well
Watch for Fed to bail these international gunslingers..