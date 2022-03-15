Producer Price Inflation Gets Entrenched at 10%, Worst Level in the Data

Businesses are confident they can pass on higher prices, plus some, to consumers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Producer Price Index for Final Demand tracks the input prices for consumer-facing industries whose output prices are then tracked by the Consumer Price Index which, WHOOSH, hit 7.9% in February, the worst since 1981. Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the PPI Final Demand for February, which jumped by 0.8% in February from January, and by 10.0% from a year ago.
This marks the fourth month in a row that producer price inflation clocked in at around 10%, and all four months were by far the worst in the data going back to 2010 (red line). And it does not yet include the spike in fuel prices following Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine. That’s still to come.
Without food and energy input costs, the “core” producer prices rose by 0.2% for the month and by 8.4% from a year ago, now in the 8.5%-range for the third month in a row. This includes final demand for services, which rose 7.8% year-over-year (green line):
That the PPI for Final Demand has now been stuck at about 10% for four months in a row shows that producer price inflation is becoming entrenched at historically high levels.
Some components will rise while others will fall in a game of inflation Whac-A-Mole, particularly in the volatile commodities-based components for food and energy. But the persistence of this double-digit PPI inflation is quite something, compared to prior periods.
The companies that are having to pay those higher prices are going to pass them on to consumers and other businesses. Passing on higher prices, plus some, is now all the rage, and everyone knows it, and everyone does it, because consumers are still willing to pay whatever, and businesses are also willing to pay because they know they can pass on those higher costs.
And these double-digit producer price increases will provide further upward pressure on consumer prices going forward.
Over the past two years, the Fed has pissed away every good opportunity to end its money-printing spree, reduce its balance sheet, and start hiking short-term rates, before it ever got this far. Instead, it did everything it could to fuel inflation and created ridiculous excesses in asset prices, that have now started to come apart.
The Fed is meeting today and tomorrow and will decide to do way too little, way too late, to engineer some kind of soft landing that it actually could have engineered starting 20 months ago. Now inflation has become a raging fire at all levels, including with producer prices, and the Fed is just now trying to figure out how to pump less gasoline on the fire. Read… Why This is the Most Reckless Fed Ever, and What I Think the Fed Should Do to Reverse and Mitigate the Effects of its Policy Errors
To decide between a 0.25% and 0.50% interest rate increase with the PPI at 10%.
“The Fed is meeting today and tomorrow and will decide to do way too little…”
I imagine them sitting on la-z-boy recliners, sipping champagne and hee-hawing
plus lobster and filet mignon to follow …..
They may as well cut the rates. They’re idiots.
I am, in a very practical and definitive way, poorer because of this inflation. And the wife and I are feeling it.
Tighten those belts, further austerity ahead (for me, anyhow).
we all are…
So are most Americans and they destined to become poorer or a lot poorer in the future.
what is interesting is 10% number is reported by the media as “good numbers that will please the stock market” and they were right ! markets loved the number – as I continue to be gobsmacked by the world I am living in !
That’s because news doesn’t correlate to market action the way most people believe.
Market participants interpret news as good or bad based upon their current sentiment. Most of the time, markets go up, regardless of specific news events since there is always some “good” or “bad” news every day.
For Exhibit A, look at the market action on February 24, the day of the Russian invasion. Prices fell steeply at the open and then regained the entire loss and then some.
There was no “news” that “caused” the change, especially since no one had a clue what was happening there.
This example is a microcosm of how any market acts, as no supposed fundamental event ever bought a single share. The accepted belief in causality only makes sense in a world populated by robots.
In looking at a long-term chart, most people wouldn’t even recognize the supposed events associated with bear markets. They usually lack familiarity but even if they didn’t, there is no consistent correlation.
As an example, the 1987 crash occurring in a single day without any identifiable cause was bigger than the 4+ month decline following Pearl Harbor. How does that fit the conventional narrative?
The real difference now is that we have been living through a mania this entire century. The actual economic fundamentals are mediocre to terrible while only appearing to look positive due to a fake economy and an asset mania. The societal fundamentals are even worse.
In a mania, the actual negative fundamentals are ignored. When this mania ends for good, bad news actually currently in plain sight will supposedly come out of the woodwork as a “surprise”.
We’re swapping out the “Fancy Feast” for generic dry…
For you or for your pets?
We have no pets…
Once had a cat we named “t-bill” for the amount we spent on Vet bills.
Its shocking and sickening that US Govt is doing this to most of its citizens, 90% of them. 10+% inflation and Govt still printing and spending like there is no tomorrow. A sane and responsible Govt. would have raised the rates to 10% and keep it there till inflation goes away.
It is nothing short of criminal to do what id being done by US Govt. – stealing from ordinary citizens and giving to the wealthy.
I believe this economy resembles the late 70s in more ways than you can imagine. Just before Volcker was appointed this guy Miller was head of the Fed. His only experience in finance was managing a golf cart leasing company. Even Carter had to get rid of him. He was so late to the game that inflation was double digits before he woke from his nap.
Now we have
1. Rising gas prices, Rising food prices, Rising commodity prices
2. Rising interest rates
3. Rising asset prices
4. Foreign War in Ukraine
5. Rising cost of constructing new homes
This is like the jimmy Carter economic stew on steroids.
Next are price controls on gasoline at the pump and gas lines.
Next up, WIN buttons! That worked so-o-o well last time…
We can live with inflation and growth. The China shutdown is worrisome. US capacity is too thin. Growth without inflation we revert back to the bubble economy, inflation without growth (temporary) is unpleasant for everyone except suppliers. We have a recession and consumer demand recedes, but the problems are not consumer problems. Gov spending will bail us out.
“Gov spending will bail us out.” Is that sarcasm or conviction?
If not sarcasm, who is ‘us’? Hasn’t the unrestrained government spending done enough damage already?
First, only an economy dependent upon debt and government spending requires inflation for growth. The existence of both is analogous to the behavior of a crack addict. It’s what monetarists and (neo-Keynesians might believe but that’s another consideration entirely.
Second, not sure what bubble economy is supposed to mean but Japan’s bubble economy was due to their asset mania. The US has been in one this entire century, to one degree or another.
Third, to your point, believing that more government spending is the solution is absurd. Wealth and prosperity do not originate from unproductive spending which is the lopsided proportion of the budget.
Increased prosperity requires real production. There is almost no actual investment in the government budget.
What progressives typically term government “investment” is spent on income transfers or programs such as “education”. This is outside the scope of this blog but suffice it to say, I’d perform a complete radical overhaul on the current system.
Government also can’t “:print” or bring into existence by decree natural resources, skilled labor, and intellectual property. It takes actual work to do that.
Went shopping at the grocery store today.
A bag of Doritos that was C$3.49 is now C$5.99. I tried to get the store name brand, but that too increased by 30% to 50%.
Lays big bag (15 oz?) of potato chips is $4.22 at Walmart (WM). WM house brand (Great Value) of the same size bag of chips is $2.32. Guess which one they were out of.
We see some input prices stabilizing but now the freight/fuel costs are keeping the momentum up. Just like that $6.00 per gallon, there WILL be a wall at some point. My wall for some reason is a $10.00 Smirnoff rocks. Now they are $12.00 with a Tito’s at $14.00. I told my wife that’s it, I’m bringing a flask to top off. I thought for sure she would freak out if her friends saw my abhorrent behavior. She told me to make sure I bring enough for her:)
Well if the price of gold and silver crater as the Fed is supposed to increase interest rates by one quarter of one per cent and the stock market goes up, well that is just plain insane.
The stock market should be falling like a rock and gold and silver should be soaring.
Prices of all sorts of goods here in the grocery stores are going up 10, 15 or even 20%.
So maybe time to to start buying the things that are on sale especially silver.
There are really only five jobs in the economy…stock breeder, stock trader, bean counter, cavalry, and shit shoveler. The top three count on the fourth to keep the fifth from ever realizing how much power they wield. It’s a “free economy” under the waiving flag of “capitalism” until the rabble gets restless and demands better, then the troops are told to go out like pale riders and carry the flag of despotism. Thankfully, we have Powell thinking straight and wirking hard to drive this economy right off the cliff. Maybe then we can enjoy the long overdue civil war that’s bound to be. A nation once again.
Hey Wolf,
Wondering if you’ve read Charles Goodhart’s book
The Great Demographic Reversal: Ageing Societies, Waning Inequality, and an Inflation Revival
I think it’s right up your alley. It speaks to why this inflation may have been brewing for so long. He presents the events surrounding the COVID pandemic as an inflection point for inflation that was bound to occur anyways due to global demographic changes. He duly admits of course to all the things you noticed about the recklessness of the Fed’s money printing as a big kick off the cliff in this respect.
He has seen patterns in globalization of labor and general stripping the bargaining power of labor as very deflationary on a grand scale since the 90’s but those trends had been gradually reversing leading to this time.
Interesting stuff.
I agree with this article except that the FRB could have engineered a soft landing by taking a difference course of action.
There is no soft landing from the biggest asset, credit and debt mania in the history of human civilization. It’s worse now versus March 2020 but the mania was still the biggest in history up to that point.
This mania doesn’t exist just in the US but is global and the US economy doesn’t exist in a vacuum. The debt mania is the most distorted part and it’s infected every economy of consequence on the planet to one degree or another.
Stay home, grow your own veggies, hunt for squirrels, and chop wood for the heating stove. This will neutralize most inflationary pressures in your life as you joyously revel in living below Powell’s 2% average inflationary benchmark.