ECB Exits Negative Interest Rates, Hikes by 50 Bpts, Double its Promise, Bigger Hikes on Tap, Shows Off New Glue Gun to Prevent Sovereign Debt Crisis During Rate Hikes & QT

Raging inflation finally forces the ECB to abandon its reckless and absurd monetary policies and turn hawkish.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The ECB made two big announcements following its meeting today, July 21, 2022, and we’ll engrave this date into digital stone because it’s so important in the absurd NIRP fiasco:
One, the ECB finally exited its Negative Interest Rate Policy (NIRP) by hiking all its policy rates by 50 basis points, including its deposit rate, which was the negative rate, at -0.5%. This deposit is now 0.0%, and there are no more negative rates at the ECB.
And two, it showed off a new glue gun – the Transmission Protection Instrument or TPI – designed to prevent a sovereign debt crisis and keep the Eurozone together, even has the ECB hikes rates and reduces its balance sheet (quantitative tightening or QT) to fight raging inflation.
The rate hikes: RIP NIRP.
The ECB announced today that it would raise its three policy rates by 50 basis points.
These rate hikes were the first since 2011. And they were the biggest since June 2000 and November 1999, back when the ECB was still considered the guardian of a hard currency, rather than a reckless money printer, inflation arsonist, and NIRP-absurdist.
Effective July 27, the ECB will hike its:
- Deposit rate, from -0.5% currently, to 0.0%. RIP NIRP.
- Main refinancing rate, from 0.0% currently, to 0.5%
- Marginal lending rate, from 0.25% currently, to 0.75%
The ECB also put more and bigger rate hikes on the table, the next set of which will arrive at its meeting in September.
The ECB had committed in its prior communications that it would hike its policy rates by 25 basis points today. So today’s 50 basis point rate hikes were labeled a “surprise.”
But they weren’t all that much of a surprise since there has been lots of talk about bigger hikes by ECB Council members, including ECB Council member Robert Holzmann who said on July 9 that a 125-basis-point hike in September might be needed, if the inflation outlook doesn’t improve. They’re all talking now about big rate hikes. They want the world to take them seriously.
So that reckless and absurd dovishness at the ECB is now out the window, given the explosion of inflation the ECB has on its hands.
Grappling with the raging inflation fiasco.
In the 19-country Eurozone overall, CPI inflation hit 8.6% in June, heading for 10%, the way things stand. But it’s even more horrible in a number of the member states: in nine member states, CPI inflation is already 10% or more, maxing out at 22%.
CPI inflation started raging in March 2021, nearly a year before the war in Ukraine, blew past the ECB’s target in July 2021, and continued spiking, and hit 5.9% in February 2022.
These are scary-crazy inflation numbers, and the ECB has been the most reckless central bank among developed economies, given how long it sat on its idiotic NIRP and continued money printing, even as inflation was raging and spiking and spiraling out of control:
TPI, the fancy glue gun to keep the Eurozone together while hike rates and doing QT,
If this glue gun works as advertised, it would allow the ECB to follow through with rate hikes and QT, and keep doing them until the inflation spiral is under control, without getting distracted by a sovereign debt crisis and the threat of the Eurozone losing a member or two because some hedge funds decided to have a go at it.
The fundamental problem in the Eurozone is that individual member states cannot print themselves out of trouble and cannot devalue their currencies to solve their homemade fiscal problems. They surrendered those functions to the ECB, and the ECB has to keep those 19 countries in the currency union, come hell or high water.
One way for the currency union to break up would be for a fiscally “weaker” country, such as Greece, Italy, or Spain, to lose the confidence of the markets, and be confronted with spiking yields on their sovereign debt, to where those countries have trouble borrowing new money to pay off maturing debts and fund the current deficits and interest payments, while yields on German debt would remain relatively low.
This is what happened during the Eurozone Debt Crisis, which was resolved by a “whatever it takes” money-printing and NIRP promise from the ECB.
Now there is a different problem, raging inflation: Greece (12%), Spain (10%), Italy (8.5%), and Germany (8.2%). The ECB has to tighten monetary policies to get this under control, which includes rate hikes and shedding assets (QT).
As soon as this tightening became clear a few months ago, the spread between yields on German bonds and equivalent Italian bonds began to widen, and fears arose of a “fragmentation” of the Eurozone, if for example the Italian 10-year yield were to go to 10% while the German 10-year yield would only go to 4%, and Italy could then no longer afford to borrow, would default on its debts, abandon the euro, and return to the lira or whatever.
To prevent this scenario from happening, the ECB has come up with its new glue gun: the Transmission Protection Instrument. It essentially says that the ECB can target the bonds that it allows to roll off the balance sheet, and the bonds that it buys, based on yields in the weaker countries.
For example, if Italian yields begin to blow out, the ECB can buy Italian bonds, but let German, French, Austrian, and Dutch bonds roll off its balance sheet, and still keep its overall QT on track.
There are some special features on this glue gun:
The ECB hopes that the mere presence of the tool will keep markets behaving so that the ECB won’t even have to use the tool. The tool is a way of keeping markets from going haywire.
But if the yield-spread blows out for reasons that the ECB thinks are due to “country fundamentals,” rather than just markets going haywire, it can “terminate” the bond purchases, and the country would have to figure out on its own how to get markets to have confidence again, to get yields down.
The ECB will accept a yield spread, for example between German bonds and Italian bonds, but within some limits, which has been the case throughout.
When the ECB decides to reduce its balance sheet as a policy (QT), it will do so even if it has to apply the TPC within the balance sheet reduction. This could mean that if Italian yields threaten to blow out, the ECB may buy Italian bonds, but let its holdings of bonds issued by other countries roll off more rapidly, so that the overall balance sheet reduction would still proceed as decided.
The ECB set forth a long set of rules and conditions when a country would be eligible for this TPC and when it would not be eligible. These conditions include that countries must keep their debts on a “sustainable” path, and must have “sound and sustainable macroeconomic policies.” And if the yields jump because of “country fundamentals,” the ECB can terminate the TPC asset purchases.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
And it begins…
Let me just repeat what I said in the article, in case folks missed it, because this is THE KEY ITEM:
“If this glue gun works as advertised, it would allow the ECB to follow through with rate hikes and QT, and keep doing them until the inflation spiral is under control, without getting distracted by a sovereign debt crisis and the threat of the Eurozone losing a member or two because some hedge funds decided to have a go at it.”
The “Glue Gun” = printer goes Brrrrrrrr and buying up massive amounts of low quality sovereign debt instead of letting the market deal with it.
In other works, more and more and more EU central banker debt. While raising rates.
There is a word for that….
2banana,
The ECB will do QT just fine. That’s what this glue gun will ALLOW it to do.
If yields start to blow out on Italian bonds, it will buy Italian bonds and shed more of the other bonds, all within its overall QT policy. So the balance sheet declines, and but the composition of the decline changes.
The Eurozone has a problem in that countries are helpless if markets refuse to buy their debts. The US and Japan can just print themselves out of trouble. Italy cannot. That’s why this tool is needed, or else the Eurozone would get another debt crisis. You have to remember, these countries don’t have their own currencies
So this is a good solution to the issues caused by hiking rates AND doing QT: namely the threat of a debt crisis. With this tool, there won’t be a debt crisis, but there will be higher rates and QT.
Greece looks at Italy…wow free QE money. No QT for us.
Bulgaria looks at Greece…
Spain looks at Bulgaria…
Etc.
You are expecting discipline and sacrifice when some irresponsible countries get massive bailouts?
Does this not only work until the composition of the balance sheet is all PIIGS debt? Is that a possibility or is the starting pie so large and/or the reduction so small over time that it will never be a problem?
“The US and Japan can just print themselves out of trouble. ”
No they can’t. That doesn’t work, Zimbabwe and Argentina make that pretty clear.
The prevention of Euro countries from printing to prosperity is a plus of the Eurozone, and a safeguard.
Since using the TPI will effectively raise German rates and lower Italian rates, doesn’t it amount to a subsidy of Italian debt by German taxpayers? (I realize you can say the same thing regarding any EZ nation perceived was financially strong or weak).
That may be fine if jawboning is enough and the ECB doesn’t need to use the TPI. However, if the ECB is required to use the TPI on a large scale, taxpayers in northern countries may become disgruntled and that might create its own problems. We’ll see what happens.
I feel there are a lot of assumptions on the ECB’s part that might not pan out as the planned. As an investor you know what is going on which leads me to ask why would you ever buy the bonds from the bad countries which would cause the ECB to buy ever more bonds from the bad ones. At some point this could spiral to point where QT would have to stop because they can not buy enough bonds to keep the spread with limits. It may work but my guess is that unintended consequences will probably turn things upside down.
That’s the theory.
I think it will work, temporarily.
I don’t see hardly anyone choosing to buy the debts of the beneficiaries at the below market rates permitted by this “ani-fragmentation tool”. It’s just another attempt at price fixing which is going to fail, like it always does.
Agree with the above post that it will kill off whatever fiscal discipline remains. The country can blackmail the ECB by threatening to blow up the Euro. Why not, it’s free money at someone else’s expense.
What is the ECB going to do then?
Seems like sovereign bond yields only face the risk of blowing out for countries perceived to be risky investments. That makes this glue gun sound a lot like QE for less stable economies and QT for the more responsible members.
Sugary treats for the irresponsible problem children and a cold slap in the face for the kids that saved their lunch money and did their homework. All of this in a classroom where the kids already dislike and distrust each other with a long history of getting into really messy brawls. This should go well.
Not much of a close watcher on European markets these days, but seem to remember some history or herstory about similar ”glue” facilities tried over that way in the last few thousand years or so.
All did not end well;;; in fact, can’t remember one that DID go well??? Anyone have any suggestions???
Just the various and sundry and extensive ”crises” of the final few decades of the British Empire, that empire upon which the sun never set,,, ( so similar to USA empire today, eh) the most recent of these most overt such might serve as a Stirling example.
( Sorry una, couln’t resist.)
VVNV-heat-cycle engine???
may we all find a better day.
Sometimes, there isn’t a good solution to a problem, only bad options.
That’s what exists here, except for the EU elites of course whose real aim has always been to create United States of Europe.
So, basically, TPI is selective QE while raising rates and talking about QT.
Yeah – the silliness.
“the Transmission Protection Instrument or TPI – designed to prevent a sovereign debt crisis and keep the Eurozone together, even has the ECB hikes rates and reduces its balance sheet (quantitative tightening or QT) to fight raging inflation.”
See my reply to your comment above.
typo in 3rd paragraph and copied above ”has” SB as
TPI = Toilet Paper Investment,hahahahaha
I think you’re right, they are Greek and Italian bonds after all.
The europeans face an unprecedented energy crisis over the next 12 months. There is not enough capacity in LNG tankers or terminals to make up for the lost Russian pipeline gas and the cost will be much higher. This is too short a timeline to replace the NG they are now using with any other source. The current increase in energy costs and the projected increases over the next several months will drive inflation in a way that will not be able to be contained by tightening. They better figure out how to make nice with the Russians and get the pipeline gas flowing or inflation will sweep over them like a Tidal wave.
Europeans will be OK,,, sure, maybe a few really really stubborn folks will die from the cold, or more likely, heat these days as 1500 reported dead from heat in Spain alone recently.
Kinda/sorta like chi town back in the days before everyone had AC; it was reported that city had more die from heat than cold some years, and God knows it get’s cold enough there when that wind whips across many miles of solid ice to freeze the appendages off a brass monkey, eh?
Perhaps we will find that due to more challenges over the last few centuries the Europeans are more genetically programmed to deal with extreme events?
Probably hard to analyze exactly the effects of the wars, weather extremes, etc., on folks, but the opportunity to compare fairly close cousins might be ending soon.
It’s amazing anyone survived at all in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Nevada before the 1960s and the invention of affordable, portable air conditioning.
And let’s not even talk about Guatemala.
I wonder if the crumbling situation is part of why Mario Draghi resigned. I
His work is done, the pinhead.
“Raging inflation finally forces the ECB to abandon its reckless and absurd monetary policies and turn hawkish.”
Turning a fiscal dove into a fiscal hawk is a very substantial transformation. With the piddling interest rate hikes issued by The Fed and the ECB you can really only call them pigeons.
Draghi is the opposite of a pinhead. Take a look at his resume. He agreed to be PM for love of Country, nothing more. When the typical Italian ego infighting once more destroyed cooperation, Draghi resigned. He could do no more. Sad, but has earned a few years of retirement at 75.
Just what will this TPI program do towards making the most debt-ridden EU countries reign in their detrimental policies?
I predict that at best it will change nothing, but more likely it’ll allow those countries to dig wider and deeper debt holes for themselves.
The Moral Hazard that this so-called “Glue Gun” approach will encourage is absolutely off-the-charts.
True, but the only real alternative is to tax the Obscenely Wealthy, and you know THAT’s not going to happen because it would outright contradict the very reason for the existence of central banks, which is to facilitate the accumulation of riches by the Obscenely Wealthy.
That said, taxing the Obscenely Wealthy would be a viable alternative. It would solve a lot of problems, and has the particular advantage of never having been tried. The problem is that your Overlords (and Overladies) would rather expedite The Collapse of Civilization ahead of projections than to ever allow it to happen:
“People of privilege will always risk their complete destruction rather than surrender any material portion of their advantage.”
– John Kenneth Galbraith
It’s ironic how the alternative of cutting government spending and living within your means never is discussed or even brought up…
With the Financial Industrial Complex sucking up most of the world’s wealth taking Austerity to the Masses to feed the FIC even more is going to make you deeply unpopular with people who could get seriously interested in the pitchforks-‘n-torches approach to social problem-solving.
thinking ol’ JKG forgot the ”peacefully” before the surrender in your quote una???
however, if i were bill of the gate, ( or had his money that i had promised to get rid of ) ,,,
i too would be buying up actual usable farmland while working out some serious estimating or at least SWAGs/algorithms for how many folks each area of that land will support with genuine sustainable farming practices…
It should be clear that some when USA is going to be forced to get off the ridiculous amount of dependency on the extensive extended transportation of food that exists today.
That alone an indication of the imminent fall of USA, exactly as per other empires, even though it took some centuries to the finale.
VVNV-and to more mouths than ever…
may we all find a better day.
I’s fake wealth from the QE. It can’t be taxed at scale and used in the real economy without making the inflation problem much worse because the production doesn’t exist to accommodate it.
You do know this, don’t you?
So taxing the rich causes inflation? With a straight face you say this. What happens if you stop subsidizing them?
Maybe you just forgot the \s switch to indicate sarcasm.
I assume you could write a simple equation for what the real interest rate needs to be when you have a sovereign debt problem.
Assume total sovereign debt and unfunded liabilities, assume nominal growth rate in GDP, assume total government tax take and growth in the same.
Solve for real interest rate:. I assume it’s a big negative number and that’s why central banks ran inflation high to get the big negative real yield.
Central banks can’t solve the problem that negative real rates is crack to politicians.
“Central banks can’t solve the problem that negative real rates is crack to politicians.”
No, it’s crack to the Financial Industrial Complex. That’s your inner predatory anarchist talking.
They have to make it look like they’re doing something when in realty they’re doing nothing.
[…] countries must keep their debts on a “sustainable” path, and must have “sound and sustainable macroeconomic policies.” And if the yields jump because of “country fundamentals,” the ECB can terminate the TPC asset purchases.
This sounds good but if Italy say, is not on a “sustainable” path, what would the ECB reaction be to a 8 or 10% bond yields? With Italy’s govt debt to GDP at 150%, how long could the country stay solvent?
How would the populace react when the govt has to slash spending (because no one want to buy Italian bonds without a high premium)?
The threat of ECB buying will scare away many would be short sellers but at some point, I think some Soros wannabe will smell the weakness and the blood in the water and take the plunge.
but…but…GLUE GUN!!!!!
Ha Ha Transmissions need liquidity for all the gears to perform well. The glue gun is to make the countries stick together no matter what.
Stalled cars, economy and countries forthcoming
How do you even pretend to “keep your debts on a sustainable path” when you have no intention whatsoever of EVER paying off a dime’s worth, there is little to no actual economic growth and you continue to add TRILLIONS to the debt mountain every year?
You are spot-on. As it was in the beginning when the Euromeisters fundamentally ignored the fiscal criteria for most of the countries joining the Eurozone, so shall it be in the end when those countries’ fiscal situations are thoroughly held in denial.
“Sustainable path” – HA! Such a path has never existed for these countries starting from day one!
This will be a very interesting path for the EU and single currency. An aging population changing demographics, declining NS oilfields including Norway, and the possibility of recession that would hit Germany the worst.
I wish the best to the EU and their people. Maybe USA can send some money in the form of QE. Less funds available for investment.
Waiting for the same folks that said Powell will pivot very soon to come out and say ECB will pivot when the market throws a temper tandrum..
QT NEVER!
U.S. stocks went higher today on bad economic news, on the theory that bad data means the Fed will stop hiking and start printing.
It’s a very sick market when bad news is good news.
But how does the 10 year yield magically drop in one day from 3.06 to 2.91 if the Fed is supposedly doing QT. The 10 year tanking doesn’t that mean the Fed is buying bonds and adding more debt?
Maybe it’s not the Fed buying…how nice.
Could be that bonds are actually being bought by investors of all types who:
1) Have cash and are comfortable parking it bonds with some yield, which is better than no yield, or potential losses in other types of investments.
2) Think we’re headed into a recession and the Fed will chicken out around 3% or less fed funds rate anyway.
3) Think inflation will cool down significantly within the term of the bond.
This is pretty funny….yup big fat goose egg, yup that will fix their inflation problem in no time for regular savers if there’s any left…
“Effective July 27, the ECB will hike its:
Deposit rate, from -0.5% currently, to 0.0%. RIP NIRP.”
The TPI will work just fine as long as producers such as Germany will pay to keep Italy afloat which has been business as usual. Real QT means somebody gotta go belly up.
1) JP and madam ECB cannot control inflation, only with a glut they might.
2) Future “Events” might cause inflation to reach the mid range 10%-20% , before rising vertically up.
3) The higher the CPI, the lower the Dow, thanks to Madam ECB zero rates.
4) The Dow S-wave was completed. After possibly testing Mar/Apr highs the Dow might test Mar 2020 low. That will take care of last two years.
5) The bigger trend, bigger change.
“The ECB hopes that the mere presence of the tool will keep markets behaving so that the ECB won’t even have to use the tool. “
This tool sounds identical to the bond buying Japan is using to stabilize its bonds. In this case the ECB prints Euros to buy bonds. No one is really worried about Germany, it’s the PIGS that have always been the problem. It’s good they went 50 but it’s still weak tea.
My guess is the Euro is still in trouble, and everything will fall apart in short order. It would probably be for the best if the EU breaks up. Too much economic diversity within that alliance. I believe it much more likely that Powell will deliver on hikes over the ECB.
If anything this new tool encourages more risky economic behavior on the part of the EU member states.
1) If the Lireta (1807-2002) is back, Italy have to pay it’s Euro debt in
deflated currency. Italy is enslaved to France..
2) If the Greek Drachma (1832-2002) is back, it’s too late. Greece is enslaved to Germany, Portugal to Zeeland. They had to let go in 2011.
3) The TPI crumbs glue them to the Eurozone.
4) Viscosity might keep DET3M underwater.
5) Inflation might rage, but gravity with Germany will keep US front end
ineffective.
6) What about Ukrayina.