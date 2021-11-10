Dollar Purchasing Power Plunges. Inflation +6.2%. For Urban Wage Earners +6.9%, Highest in 40 years, Most Monstrously Overstimulated Economy Ever.

Fed still printing money and repressing “real” interest rates to negative 6%, new vehicle prices spike by most since 1975, housing CPI jumps, food & energy soar.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
The broadest Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) spiked 0.9% in October from September, and by 6.2% from a year ago, the highest since November 1990 (6.3%) and since 1982, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) spiked by 6.9% in October year-over-year, the highest since June 1982, nearly 40 years ago:
This CPI-W is the index upon which the Social Security COLAs are based, which are determined by the average during the third quarter. The Q3 average of 5.9% set the COLA for 2022 at 5.9%, the highest COLA since 1982, and there was some jubilation among beneficiaries a month ago. But now inflation is blowing right past that COLA.
As Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic pointed out, “transitory has become a dirty word.” This massive inflation occurred while the Fed still had its foot fully on the accelerator – $120 billion a month in money printing and near-0% short-term interest rates, meaning “real” short-term rates are at negative 6.0%.
The Fed has been saying over and over again ad nauseam for seven months that inflation will slow down somehow on its own, even as the Fed had the foot fully on the accelerator, and every step along the way, the Fed has grossly underestimated the surge of inflation, and continues to do so. The Powell Fed has unleashed a monster.
Here is Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s reaction to this inflation monster blowout, as captured by cartoonist Marco Ricolli for WOLF STREET:
Despite the ongoing monetary stimulus, the negative 6% real short-term rates, and the repression of long-term yield via the Fed’s gargantuan balance sheet, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said yesterday on the radio that she still thinks that inflation will somehow on its own go back to about 2% in 2022.
And if it doesn’t? Well, she said, inflation would be “watched carefully,” and the Fed “wouldn’t permit” a return to the double-digit inflation of the 1970s. But 6% and 7% and 8% inflation is still OK?
San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, a relentless dove on the FOMC, yesterday called the inflation data before today’s release “eye-popping,” but she too expected that inflation will subside on its own despite the gigantic monetary stimulus.
For them, and for a few others, the enormous demand that $4.2 trillion in money-printing in 20 month has created has nothing to do with this inflation, and that it’s just the supply chains that are temporarily at fault, though they got overloaded by this Fed-generated demand, and the Fed still hasn’t backed off, still hasn’t raised short-term interest rates, and still hasn’t begun unloading its balance sheet to let long-term rates drift higher.
But consumers’ inflation expectations are blowing off the Fed’s propaganda about this inflation being temporary, and today’s truly “eye-popping” data is going to fire up those expectations further, and they’re getting built into the economy, with inflation further up the pipeline spiking at even more eye-popping rates.
Inflation is the loss of the purchasing power of the dollar. In October, the purchasing power of the dollar dropped another 0.8%. Since January 2000, the purchasing power of $1 has dropped to 61 cents. Note the steepening slope in recent months:
Rent is nearly one-third of CPI, and it’s now rising.
Two measures or rent account for 32% of CPI. Last year and early this year, these rent factors had plunged, and had kept CPI from spiking further over the spring and summer. But they made a U-turn in June and are now moving higher but are still holding down CPI, even as a market rents in the 100 largest cities started spiking months ago and in October were up 11% year-over-year. CPI is now following with a long lag.
“Rent of primary residence,” which accounts for 7.6% in the overall CPI, rose by 0.4% in October from September, and by 2.7% year-over-year. In the years before the pandemic, the rent CPI ran between 3.5% and 4% year-over-year. Note the U-turn as surging market rents are gradually filtering into the CPI (red line in the chart below).
“Owner’s equivalent rent of residences,” which accounts for 23.6% in the overall CPI and is a substitute to track the costs of homeownership, is based on surveys that ask what homeowners think their home might rent for. It rose 0.4% for the month, and was up 3.1% year-over-year.
Both measures are still holding down CPI (6.2%), but less than they did before. And market rents are surging, and eventually these two rent measures will do some serious catching up.
However, actual home prices have spiked by 20% year-over-year, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, which tracks price changes of the same house over time and is therefore a measure of house price inflation (purple line below). The index for “Owner’s equivalent of rent” just started easing higher (red line). Both indexes are set to 100 for January 2000:
Food costs, accounting for 14% in the overall CPI, jumped 0.9% for the month and 5.3% year-over-year. The CPI for meats, poultry, and fish spiked by 11.9% year-over year, with beef spiking by 20%, which defies the actual price spikes at the grocery store.
Food away from home, which includes restaurants, jumped by 5.3% year-over-year, the most since 1983.
Energy costs, accounting for 7.3% in the overall CPI, spiked by 4.8% for the month and by a whopping 30% year-over-year:
- Gasoline +6.1% for the month, +49.6% year-over-year
- Utility natural gas to the home: +6.6% for the month, +28.1% year-over-year
- Electricity service: +1.8% for the month, +6.5% year-over-year.
The CPI for used cars and trucks rose 2.5% for the month, after two months of declines, and jumped 26.4% year-over-year.
Wholesale prices re-spiked 5.3% month-over-month in September and 9.2% in October, and were up 38% year-over-year, and 59% from two years ago. There is a lag of about one to two months before wholesale price increases filter into retail prices, and the CPI is now just picking up the first tidbit of that re-spike of the past two months.
This chart of the index value (not year-over-year percent change) shows the three months of wobbling, the new record, and the set-up for the re-spike in the coming months:
The CPI for new cars and trucks spiked by 1.4% for the month and by 9.8% year-over-year, the biggest nastiest price spike since 1975. This chart shows the year-over-year change:
But it’s actually a lot worse: “hedonic quality adjustments.”
The CPI charts of the index value for used vehicles (above) and for new vehicles (below) show that the CPI for used vehicles actually fell over the 20 years between 2000 and 2020; and the CPI for new vehicles rose only a tad over those 20 years. It’s the recent spikes that blew all this apart.
Hedonic quality adjustments are why the CPIs for vehicles remained about flat for the two decades before the recent spikes, when, as everyone knows, actual prices on dealer lots surged.
CPI tracks the loss of the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to the same item over time. When the item is improved, the costs of the improvement is removed from the index. This practice was started in the 1990s. And this makes sense conceptually: Pay more for a better product.
For cars and trucks, these improvements have been enormous. They include consumer electronics, safety features, power trains (such as going from a four-speed automatic transmission over a 20-year period to a 10-speed electronically controlled automatic).
Understating actual inflation – understating the actual loss of purchasing power of labor – has been pursued in the US with bipartisan zeal. Even if the understatements are fairly small each year, they’re cumulative and compound over the decades. And the aggressive application of arcane hedonic quality adjustments is ideal for that.
My F-150 and Camry Price Index illustrates how prices have soared, even as the CPI for new cars and trucks (green line) remained nearly flat until the current spike. The chart will be updated with 2022 model year prices as soon as the two models in the index arrive at dealers:
If Im Powell I’m pretty sure I’d be happy to exit. Let the maelstrom hit the person after.
I already have a title in mind for the article I’m going to write.
Exit, why,….. so far he is getting very, very rich himself
No, Powell can get far richer by staying on as chair. The 2019 “insurance cuts” and repo “not QE” QE were architected by Powell to save the stock market after its 2018 crash and protect his own net worth. Judging from his financial disclosures, he likely made some $10-20 million that year alone as a direct result of the equity & bond rallies caused by his policy actions.
It’s a lot harder to influence FOMC policy outside the institution or even as a rank & file governor. He’d have to do several hundreds of “speeches” to Wall Street banks to make that kind of money. Powell is the wealthiest Federal Reserve chairperson in history, so his motivations are different than someone like Bernanke who was worth <$1M before stepping down.
Tough to buy your reputation. Ask about long gone Arthur Burns who is a punch line.
Just a theory of mine (don’t shoot the messenger please).
Notwithstanding all the political crap and rip offs linked to this ongoing zoo, I wonder if at least part of their goal is to try to help (as ludicrously as it sounds) with the trade imbalance. Essentially they’re like ok, we got no good option here, but it will at least make USD and USA more attractive to investments and trade deficit could go lower with it.
I’M NOT ARGUING THIS WHOLE SHABANG won’t be without consequences, as Wolf and others have aptly pointed out.
Again, don’t shoot the messenger: but I wonder if one of the known purposes or intentions of this lowering of purchasing power is to fight trade imbalance either as a direct or an indirect effect .
So what I’m saying is they’re aware that it’s negative on some metrics, but that they can’t be that dumb to not know that it will help on some other metrics.
When this is established, from where I am as a non American (it helps bring an outsider), I wouldn’t be surprised this is worked out in coordination at and with higher levels of the government, even involving CIA and all. One can argue all he wants that the US and or Powell and or intelligentsia is are dumb and so on, but I wouldn’t argue it’s ALL just dumb (which is a non argument, it’s more venting at that point). USA is still number one power and so on and will play all cards left in their hands. Still a few cards left to play imo and of many others. And no cards are not stupid nor just 2s of spade etc.
Excess dollars in the US overflow out to import more foreign goods. Fed monetary stimulus stimulates consumption more than production, exacerbating the trade deficit.
There is a culture of corruption at the Federal Reserve and the trading scandal only scratches the surface.
Ever since Alan Greenspan took office in 1987 and started the “Federal Reserve Put,” the FOMC has made pleasing Wall Street its singular focus, instead of managing unemployment & inflation as mandated by law.
Powell took it to new levels by lowering interest rates in 2019 in the absence of any economic deterioration in the data, then restarting “not QE” QE later in the year. He did it only because stocks crashed in 2018 and his own $50+ million net worth, heavily invested in S&P and equity ETFs per his financial disclosures, was at stake.
Almost every FOMC governor, including lifelong academics Bernanke & Yellen, spins through the revolving door to work for Wall Street, delivering $100,000+/hr “speeches, “consulting” for hedge funds, etc., after retiring from public service.
Yet Congress and the American people have turned a blind eye to this. When will something be done?
“The broadest Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) spiked 0.9% in October from September, and by 6.2% from a year ago…”
I’m feeling it too, now that I live on a fixed income. It’s called experiential learning.
Just work more. Oh wait you are retired. Well you can just gamble those dollars in crypto or NFT. Our economy reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where Elaine says ‘Fake…fake…fake’
I think if you smooth the CPI-U data a bit and then graph it against the “inflation expectations” data, you’ll learn that people’s general inflation expectations are basically that inflation will keep doing what it’s just been doing.
Basically no one can forecast inflation, but when inflation is surging we all start talking about why (awareness increases), and then we resort to the heuristic of assuming that the future will most likely be similar to the recent past.
Cognitive psychologists and/or Econ-oriented psychologists could probably could have a field day with this dataset!
P.S. Same applies to the stock market – we tend to assume that recent past performance is indicative of future returns – which is often wrong and why funds all have huge disclaimers about this in the prospectuses…
Update: did this with FRED using CPI-U, the Michigan Inflation Expectations monthly survey series back to 1978, and the TIPS/Treasuries 5-year inflation breakeven (“bond market”) data.
Michigan Inflation Expectations track preceding inflation quite well! But people skeptical of temporary dips in inflation (expectations don’t fall), and expectations tend to lag in magnitude when inflation surges.
The “bond market” (in quotes since it’s not a true market when the Fed is actively trading for policy reasons) also fails to surge until actual inflation surges, but tends also to be very skeptical of inflation surges (as well as dips) and is therefore a terrible predictor when you need it most. But it’s more accurate than the Expectations survey at “predicting” the current level of inflation (which isn’t really a prediction is it!).
To see for yourself, go to (http…) fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=IL7B
A good time to go on a long diet.
Daly and other chairs in the Fed did their PH.D.’s by bowing to the Keynesian Religious Order and kissing its ring and turning their back on Milton the Unwashed and his belief in the Exchange Equation which has accurately predicted what would happen when +4 trillion stimulus was un-leashed 20 months ago. Daly proabaly had to self flaggilate with leather straps while denouncing Milton Friedman and his words of heresy over and over again. I denounce Inflation is everywhere and always a monetary phenomenon.
At university, one of my fellow students borrowed the “General theory on money and credit” from the debile british nobleman from the library.
He made it through the first ten pages. Then he returned it. It was just too unbearable to read that utterly confused nonsense.
They didn’t denounce Friedman at all the entire time they’ve been spewing Phillips curve and suggesting trickle down benefits. Well we’re getting trickle down inflation and massive wealth effect.
I’m watching CNBC and they’re talking about this right now – probably for the first time.
Thanx for being way ahead of the curve Wolf.
Might you comute the rolling average 3 month rate? I think the first 6 monthly numbers of the prior year bias this downward.It is much higher since about June.
It’s an empirical fact, lastly proven by the “Arab spring” movements, that revolutions start when expenses for food surpass one third of peoples’ income, with a rising tendency.
Just a fun fact with no further agenda.
Hedonic improvements count when they provide functional / efficiency improvements. A TV for example gets bigger and the image quality improved, real tangible improvements. For vehicles, increased fuel efficiency and safety are tangible improvements. But much of the rest is has arguable benefit for the basic function of he vehicle, i.e. the 6 way adjustable, powered, side mirror, as well as alot of the electronics. The marginal improvements are one reason why folks keep their cars so much longer. Is today’s model you your vehicle a vast improvement over the 10 year older version??? Another reason folks keep their vehicles for so much loner
Also, much of the cost for trucks is pure price gouging because they can get away with it. The auto companies have told us a much. How does this factor into the suppressed CPI for vehicles? I doubt they made the equivalent of $20-30K per vehicle back in the 70s.
I read an article years ago that noted that to make a sub-compact vs. a large truck took about the same effort/cost. Yes, material costs are a bit more, but both required 2/4 doors, an engine, seats, etc. Hence the manufacturer’s love of lux vehicles and trucks.
One solution for truck inflation would be to drop the tariffs (25% “chicken tax”) on truck and allow for more competition.
Apparently the administration is planning to add regulations that require all cars to have infra-red cameras starting 2026, supposedly just to prevent drunk driving. So either the car will stream video of you to the cloud where it is processed or it will have an on-board processor. Either way, that should be a negative hedonic quality adjustment as far as I’m concerned, but no doubt it will be booked as an improvement.
I just put a $4,000 engine in my ‘06 Expedition King Ranch. Then struts, CVs, steering rack, upper and lower ball joints, control arms, alternator, starter, water pump, radiator, and a battery. About $6k for a nearly new vehicle. When the trans goes, I’ll rebuild it.
A new Expo will run you about $80k today. No way in bleep I’m paying that. Ever. The old girl will do me fine for another 15 years, or until IC engines are outlawed.
I also have a ‘95 F250 diesel that I’ll be keeping forever.
Btw, I’m buying now the parts I expect to need in the next few years. Including oil and filters.
Bitcoin may be a scam, but it has absolutely saved my savings and then some.
You haven’t made money until you sell. Don’t be the last one out.
I know several people who have made some good money in crytpos this year. Like 3x their normal salary.
I heard an analyst say there are a lot people who instead of going back to work just to trade crytpos.
Similar to the late 90s when a lot of people started day trading the dotcom bubble.
1) The CPI – U trading range : 1987 low to 1990 high.
2) We are still < 1990 peak, after sipping stimulus for almost two years.
3) 1998 is resistance.
4) In real terms, what followed the 1990 peak, was five yeas decline to 1995, the lowest point for RE, the nadir.
Interesting chart, “Purchasing Power of $1…”, shows a glitch upward in 2008/2009, when real estate crashed. I bought and held 6 houses in Southern CA during this time, 3 and 4 bedroom, 2 bath SFR’s for $70K to $82K , which had previously sold for the mid to high $300K’s. I also flipped 14 houses during this time and made a handsome return on my money. It would seem that the purchasing power of my dollars was much greater than the small blip noted? I was able to purchase 4 houses for less than the previous price of one house. How does this not equate to a stronger “rebound” in the dollars purchasing power?
Wolfs last car article, the Manheim Index data. It showed Vans appreciating the most. I was stumped but I have concluded that the new evictions coming online are forcing people to conclude that the van life is for them.
Vans are used frequently in construction, the service industry, and delivery, all of which are experiencing rapid growth. If you can’t get or afford new ones, you buy used ones. I live in a booming rural area that can’t build custom homes fast enough, and vans are the number one vehicle for the illegal subs probably because you can put several people and their tools inside and not see inside.
The answer is just to buy cryptos. Then you never have to worry about inflation? LOL
Michael Salyor said Bitcoin will go up forever.
I wonder if more people will start asking to be paid in cryptos.
What was BOE doing last week? If they had delivered on the (hinted) rate hikes then the road would have been clear. Now you are alone, so don’t do it Jerome. Don’t hike rates here. Be firm my man, a quarter point means nothing to the economy, and everything to Wall St.
I hate to rain on the landlord’s parade, but if rents are going up double digits and they require 3X rent as income, and incomes are not rising double digits too, the math just doesn’t work. The pool of qualified renters is shrinking with every increase. It’s not my opinion, it’s the math.
Sounds like what we’ve (I’ve) been saying about housing for a long, long time, as it outran incomes.
*Eventually* the math doesn’t work. But if there’s any slack (excess income) now, then tenants can absorb increases for awhile.
Plus, it’s possible that tenants merely shift down to lesser rentals. Everyone takes one step down the ladder, and landlords still win. Except maybe the the owners of the higher end places, but it’s also likely that their higher end tenants will always have slack and can simply pay up if they want to.
“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”
― Mahatma Gandhi
It is worth remembering that you can still make your “personal” inflation go down.
For example, we have knocked -50% from our car costs, -40% from food, and -30% from vacations in the past 5 years.
It takes a bit more effort, research, and forward thinking, but it is definitely still possible to reverse inflation, without a significant loss of lifestyle.
For example, shop around for vehicle insurance, holiday in quieter times or places, and so on.
I predict that Great Bear Market of 2021 ( which lasted 2 days,Nov 9-Nov 10 ) will be over by tomorrow morning and stocks will resume their ruthless soaring.
Well,since “LET’S GO…” nowadays is worse than 4 – letter word:
VAYA CON DIOS SEÑOR POWELL,AS FAR AS YOU POSSIBLY CAN !!!
“ Well, she said, inflation would be “watched carefully,” and the Fed “wouldn’t permit” a return to the double-digit inflation of the 1970s. ”
Too late. If you calculate the CPI the same way we did in the 1970s, we’re already there. It’s only lower now because of fudges like “homeowner’s equivalent rent” and “hedonics”.