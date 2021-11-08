Americans Blow Off Fed Propaganda Inflation is “Temporary”

Inflation expectations are now totally unanchored.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Americans, as they struggle with the meaning of the Fed’s terms “transitory” and “temporary,” expect that inflation one year from now will rise to 5.7%, the 12th month in a row of relentless increases, the highest in the data going back to 2013, creating a beautiful record spike (red line), according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations released today. And consumers expect inflation in three years to be at 4.2% (green line).
The Fed keeps saying in its FOMC statements that it wants “longer‑term inflation expectations” to remain “well anchored” at 2%. And they’re now totally unanchored and spiking to high heaven.
“Inflation expectations” is a key metric for the Fed, based on the theory that consumer price inflation is in part a psychological phenomenon – the inflationary mindset, as I call it.
It’s the theory that rising inflation expectations alter consumer behavior, such as by moving purchases forward before things cost even more, and accept higher prices, rather than balking, as they would have done before. And this altered consumer behavior contributes to higher inflation in the future.
These inflation expectations are an outgrowth of reality on the ground for consumers. For the Fed, they’re adding to a war chest of reasons for hiking rates.
Inflation expectations are much higher where people spend most of their money.
Despite a median inflation expectation of 5.7%, for the line-items where consumers spend much of their money – rent, food, gas, healthcare – inflation expectations for one year from now are at or near 10%:
- Rent: +10.0% (new record)
- Food prices: +9.1% (new record)
- Gasoline prices: +9.4%
- Health care: +9.4%
- College education: +7.4%.
Expectations of rent increases one year out have been surging all year and eked out a new record in October:
Consumers expect home prices – which are not included in the Consumer Price Index, as two rent factors determine the housing component of CPI – to rise by 5.5%. This is below the peak of 6.2% in May.
Consumers are not very good in seeing future inflation coming though they’re very good at seeing and griping about actual inflation. In March 2021, they still expected inflation in March 2022 to be 3.2%. But since then, after continuing to pay higher and higher prices, they changed their mind. Now they’re expecting inflation in October 2022 to be 5.7%.
Inflation expectations are an indicator of how long consumers believe the rhetoric coming from the Fed and the media about inflation being 2% or being anchored at 2% or temporarily going above 2% but going back to 2% soon.
Now, as actual prices have surged, consumers can see where this is going, and they can see that even the Fed is starting to back off its mantra that this red-hot inflation is just “temporary,” and they’re not fooled by some Fed officials’ efforts to redefine “temporary” to mean the opposite of temporary.
It’s at the point when consumers think inflation will remain high that they change their behavior and contribute to even higher inflation.
And they’re supported by unspent stimulus money, repressed interest rates, cash-out refis, magnificent asset price inflation that they can leverage, and by wages that are surging in all industries at the highest rates in two decades.
There is now nothing standing in the way of inflation spiraling higher: Consumers are flush with money, and the Fed still has its foot all the way on the gas, including near-0% short-term interest rates and printing $120 billion a month to repress long-term interest rates despite actual inflation that has been above 5% four months in a row. The Fed will now back off slowly from its money printing mania, but that means that it will blow through the red lights at the next bunch of intersections at slightly lower speeds, but it’ll still blow through red lights, and consumers can see that.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Inflation is running 20%, minimum, right now.
How can you tell when the Fed is spouting propaganda? When their lips move!!!
The mass media is also carrying water for the inflation isn’t a bad thing narrative if you pay attention. Evil.
They’re spending time on the important things – viciously attacking and canceling a football player who didn’t bend a knee to them.
Minutes,
“Evil”
DC started the “some inflation is good/necessary” propaganda about 20 yrs ago during the 2001 recession.
Everyone should contemplate what that means in practice,
1) DC assigns itself the power, absent any vote or legal authority, to print unbacked money at will (exactly like a forger), immediately transferring the spending power of saved/built wealth from private savers (who are ZIRP’ed, for 20 years, by the process) to itself, which DC can then allocate at will, without having accomplished an inch of productive work in advance to generate the interest/spending power it seizes.
2) DC has so grotesquely mismanaged the rise of China, which has added more productive capacity to the planet than likely any other event in human history (industrialization *plus* 300 million new workers in 20 yrs) that America is facing horrible *inflation* due to *shortages*.
It takes rare imbeciles to accomplish that and rare frauds to spin the “inflation” as a positive.
No one, no one could have seen this coming!!!!
The only reason why the US Fed has not raised interest rates is that they understand the inflationary death spiral that the US economy/dollar is about to enter.
You are contradicting yourself. If they “understand the inflationary death spiral,” then they’d be raising rates.
There’s an easy way out of all this. Just kidding. We’re screwed.
Psych ops 101. Convince folks to spend today pulling forward demand. My response, Starve the beast. Stop spending. They will get that message.
Local neighborhood Mexican restaurant near us, 30 years in business, just got new menus this last week. Everything went up a MINIMUM of 10%. We usually eat there Friday night (going on 20 years now). Nothing on the menu, food wise, is $10.00 or less except for a few things on the Ala Carte list.
1) If WTI have peaked @$85, breach the daily cloud, bounce
back up to it’s top, WTI might end up anywhere between :
$40 – $47. It’s basic TA.
2) WTI will retrace the downtrend move from $85 to $45.
3) Thereafter, WTI might end in the the low twenties, attracted to 2020 low like a magnet.
This is gibberish. Anyone translate this.
Red,
ME is talking about the price of crude oil grade WTI (West Texas Intermediate) from a chartist’s point of view. You might not agree with his prediction about the price, but it’s not gibberish.
We’re never going to see those 2020 lows again, EVER. Negative $45 per barrel just ain’t happenin’.
All I can add is that I purchased a used 2011 cargo van with 32k miles (two previous local owners) last week from a Ford dealership to replace my 1997 cargo van that had a 160k miles, because maintenance costs and reliability got out of whack.
Everyone upgrades when they need to. I’ve been shopping for 3 years.
I paid what I had to pay knowing that prices are going up and inventory is going down.
Perhaps this whole mess will get better soon….
My fear is having to be in the market for a new vehicle right now through no fault of my own – a wreck, stolen, catastrophic engine failure. This is the absolute worst time in history, BY FAR, to buy a vehicle.
I remember the mid and late 1970s and early 1980s. With the exception of the cost gas, this feel worse, far worse than that period.
I agree. This is much more extreme and somewhat unpredictable.
In the zip codes I watch, which are high end SoCal beach cities and weathly Boston suburbs, the housing inventory has never been lower and it continues to rapidly decline.
People are unwilling to sell their homes because they don’t think they can get a replacement. Other people are unwilling to sell second homes because they don’t want the cash. I have never seen anything like this. I wonder if this same pattern exists in other areas of the country.
I was expecting home price appreciation to slow drastically. Now, I am not so sure about that prediction. I don’t know what to think about this. There is no historical data that resembles our current situation.
It’s not “Americans,” it’s “wealthy Americans who got free money.” This is PPP money – almost a trillion – paying whatever for whatever because the money was not earned. Do I really care if I pay MSRP for a vehicle when the money was just given to me? Of course not.