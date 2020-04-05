Lockdown Hits UK Commercial Real Estate, Retail Landlords & Their Investors: Most Property Mutual Funds Suddenly “Gated”

Never before have so many property funds shut the doors on so many property investors.
Against this backdrop of unprecedented uncertainty, as tenants of shops, bars, restaurants and offices refuse to pay their rents en masse and almost all commercial property deals fall through, it’s all but impossible to put an accurate price on the current value of commercial real estate.
Virtually no one can escape the economic fallout from Covid-19. Not even the owners of commercial real estate, who benefited so handsomely from the central bank-engineered bailouts and property bubbles of the past decade, are immune.
In the UK, a decision by the government to grant retail tenants a three-month moratorium against eviction — an essential lifeline for many businesses that have seen their incomes dry up or drop dramatically as a direct result of the lockdown — has shifted the locus of immediate financial stress from tenants to property owners and their lenders.
The shuttered bars and restaurants in central London are a case in point. Early last week, they received a collective quarterly rent bill of around £500 million. But most of the bars and restaurants took advantage of the government’s moratorium: Instead of paying their rents, they decided to use the freed-up cash to try to weather the crisis. Now, it’s their landlords who are suddenly short of money and who may, as a result, struggle to pay their staff and meet fixed costs such as quarterly interest payments to lenders.
The same is happening across the retail landscape. Some commercial landlords received less than a third of their expected rent on Wednesday.
They include Intu, the embattled owner of dozens of semi-shuttered malls in the UK, as well as a handful in Spain, which revealed it had collected just 29% of expected first-quarter rent, even after offering a deferral and cutting service charges. That compares to 77% during the same period last year, which was already low.
Even before the virus crisis, the company was already on its last legs having endured wave after wave of retail restructurings, resulting in soaring vacancies and plunging property values. In mid-March, two weeks before the UK government initiated a generalized lockdown of the retail sector, Intu warned it was on the brink of bankruptcy after declaring losses of £2 billion for 2019 and a debt of £4.5 billion. Its shares are now worth just four pennies a piece, having tumbled by 96% over the past year.
Intu is now threatening to take legal action against non-paying tenants, saying it would not “bankroll” retailers that have “just decided they don’t want to pay their rent.” Many other retail landlords are reportedly doing the same, despite the fact that many of their tenants have had to halt the lion’s share, if not all, of their business activity, decimating their earnings for the foreseeable future. Even before this crisis hit, many of these retailers were already struggling in the face of slowing sales, high costs, low profitability and rising competition from online rivals.
Intu is also frantically lobbying the government to grant it access to the £330 billion of state-backed loans and guarantees the government has pledged to roll out in support of businesses affected by the lockdown. If the government caves, Intu may have a fighting chance of renegotiating the huge loans it owes to its lenders before the covenants on some of those loans are broken.
Given the company already failed spectacularly in its bid to raise fresh funds from investors earlier this year, the banks may end up deciding not to throw yet more bad money after bad, even if the government agrees to guarantee up to 80% of any new loans. After all, once the lockdown begins to be lifted, the UK’s bricks-and-mortar sector will be in an even more parlous state than it was before the crisis, as evidenced by department store Debenhams’ announcement Friday that it is filing for bankruptcy, less than a year after being rescued by lenders, which wiped out its stockholders.
This is the rationale being used to justify gating most of the UK’s large open-end property mutual funds, trapping over £20 billion of investor funds. The first wave of closures, in mid-March, affected around a dozen mutual funds that offer daily withdrawals to their (predominantly retail) investors, even though the funds’ core investment — offices, industrial property and retail parks — is extremely illiquid, often taking months to offload. Between them, these funds manage some £11 billion of assets, equivalent to around a third of the total assets under management in the UK’s property fund sector.
At the end of March, a fresh wave of gatings hit, as the £3.4 billion BlackRock UK Property, the £2.4 billion Schroder UK Real Estate funds and five institutional funds managed by Royal London and Legal & General, including one with assets of £3.4 billion, announced they were suspending redemptions for the foreseeable future. Unlike the earlier round of closures, these funds have quarterly or monthly redemptions and are typically held by institutional investors with a more long-term investment approach.
“The basic issue is the same: there’s fundamental uncertainty over the net asset value,” said independent property consultant John Forbes. “That’s compounded if the rent income doesn’t arrive. That potentially makes the valuation more challenging.”
In times of extreme financial stress and uncertainty, it’s not unusual for real estate to be plagued by acute liquidity issues. In June 2016, in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, six commercial real estate (CRE) funds suspended redemptions. But never before have so many real estate funds shut the doors on so many real estate investors.
Those investors are likely to have to wait quite some time before they see any of their money again. Material uncertainty “is still going to be here on June 30. I’m incredibly doubtful that we’ll be through this on September 30. [The funds] can’t resume trading until then,” said Mr Forbes. If the recent experience of the gated (and eventually wound down) Woodford Equity Income fund is any indication, by that time the investors may suddenly find that the value of their investment has significantly shrunk. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Excellent article.
One man’s debt is another man’s profit and someone elses pension. Some of these instant solutions have no real solution.
What a nightmare. How does any market supposedly respond to a “too bad so sad for you”? I would be interested to hear some ideas from others.
Intu is a mess. The company piled into giant offline malls, just as everyone else piled into giant online warehouses. Intu will probably get a UK government bailout. It is too big to fail. Some entire towns rely on the shops under its roof.
Yes .. & but .. how much bailout monies can any government afford ??
In Australia a tenant can’t be evicted for 6 months if they have lot their job as a result of coronavirus pandemic ..
Now is the time for landlords to start advertising room to let per whole family ..
“Hey Ma .. the good ol’ days are back.”
As I see it .. the whole of Australia is in melt down .. courtesy of our very own Mr. Goody2shoes Prime Minister Scott Morrison ..
bad luck runs in 3’s .. he is the third Liberal PM in a row .. a JINX !!
Today we need inspired leaders .. we have the old run of the mill generic types .. & look where they have taken us !!
Screening & quarantine was non existent in Australia .. Ebola was advertised globally .. Swine Flu .. Sars & god only know what else ..
Over 6 months ago .. just out of the blue .. hospitals in Australia were instructed to ask patients if they had had .. or come into contact with Mad Cow Disease .. easily sparking rumours that Australia is infested with this disease thereby causing the potential decimation of our Beef Export Industry ..
Shear mindlessness ..
Even today screening & quarantine is hotch potch at best ..
To my mind .. today .. property investment is worthless .. GLOBALLY ..
Who did this to us ??
Do malls work in a 1,5 meter economy? I didn’t thing they worked in December 2019 so let alone now. But Intu are the malls that are the best and should close last.
I’ve lived on the outskirts of London for a large part of my childhood and adult life. Kingston has always been a big shopping centre; the first 6 Saxon kings were crowned here in the 10th century. Before this crisis I’ve been seeing increasing numbers of empty shops. Last week had an apocalyptic feel when I walked through, outnumbered by the homeless and mentally ill. I did see a lady kindly offer food to someone. The problem is retail cannot support the high rents and business rates. Housing is in demand in this area but the reality is these commercial property portfolios will be massively written down. That is the elephant in the room here.
Besides the Covid disaster, like many parts of the UK, the town centers were bombed not by the Luftwaffe, but by the British Town Planners.
Hideous new commercial buildings are cold, lack human scale and alienate the street, which becomes a raceway for traffic. I.e. Eden Street, Kingston. This is the price paid for destroying architectural heritage. The first towns to come back will be those that are organic, natural and human scale.
Wipe out the shareholders, then split up the equity in the property among the bond holders. We have to look at fundamentals first. When this is all over we will need business’s and the properties will still exist but the rentier class is expendable. We will only get through this by paying attention to what is really important and not trying to keep a rickety financial house of cards intact.
It makes sense though. How can you pay your bills without income? e.g. Tenant not working. Landlord doesn’t get rental income therefore putting the whole mortgage at risk. It’s obviously trickling down. I was also thinking of the insurance automotive industry. Why are we paying auto insurance when we’re on lockdown? My wife and I each have a car. There’s no use for two cars anymore. We have significantly adjusted….canceled useless streaming services and are also cutting back on all our insurance bills.
This is how deflation begins. People who are asset rich, and cash poor begin to liquidate assets to raise cash. This increases supply of assets, and puts pressure on sellers to lower prices to sell. You will see this happen with all assets from used cars, to real estate, equities, and even gold and precious metals.
Look especially for assets which require money to maintain to drop quickly in value as the selling begins. Speculation assets quickly become financial drains when it takes money to maintain them.
The need for cash going forward will be huge, and people will be desperate to raise it….
Absolutely correct.
And so the great and necessary induced deflation begins.
Have a bit of cash,some stocks,a few rentals and a small pension,
Cash earns nothing.stocks down 40%.collecting half rents,
thank goodness for the pension.Feeling thankful for our
good health however.
Your cash is becoming more valuable every day. Give it a few months and you will not believe the deals available as deflation gets going….
When government tries to help, it often just makes things worse. In this case, they are taking a short term view, of a long term problem.
The simple truth is, they cannot bail out everyone, and by moving the problem up the ladder, they are creating much bigger problems..
If left alone, the businesses and landlords would have probably come to some kind of compromise, as they are co-dependent.
By doing this the business owners will feel entitled to free rent. The property owners will get behind on their mortgages during a time when property values will plummet. Soon pension funds who by Mortgage Backed Securities will get hammered as well as banks. Like I said, the governments can not bail out everyone, but their mismanagement of this situation will ensure everyone is in need of a bail out….
Retail was in a very bad position in the UK even before Covid and with no customers a whole lot of retailers would have send in the key. Another problem is a) having a face to face conversation is difficult during Covid, with people on edge which does not help negotiations. and b) every retailer wants to have a negotiation NOW but the Landlord is understaffed. Better to push it forward 3 months and hope for a miracle that keeps most retailers in business. Landlords are also in a better position with there mortgage providers because it was forced upon them for something they wanted to do anyway.
I usually describe myself as right wing (economically) but in these circumstances, rather than bail out Intu maybe just nationalize it.
It wouldn’t even have to be expropriated: just buy the shares at the few pence where they are. Then to continue this leftist train of thought, make the rents flexible with a certain portion available to small enterprise.
The ‘high street’ as the Brits call it, was already emptying due to high rents, all based on inflated underlying ‘value’ of the RE. So rather than wait out the painful readjustment to reality, which might take 6-12 months, just let the gov do it now.
One caveat, at least one. You can’t have a bunch of woolly bureaucrats operating it. Ownership public, management private on contract and salary ( not stock options), reporting to gov.
Its not just overseas that Real Estate funds are being locked down. Try getting money out of crowd funded, Fundrise, based in Washington, DC.. Theres a bunch of in over their heads lying fund managers at Fundrise.
When liquidity goes its only a matter of time before the fund is insolvent.
Nick Kelly, by the end of you’re first paragraph you have you have become a Nationalist. Welcome to the club!
Kinda brings new meaning to the term “gated community”!
Here in the US, many companies get classified as real-estate investment trusts (REITs). Some of them are obvious zeroes already. Others (cell phone towers, data centers) should be okay. In between there will be a lot of near-death experiences depending on the relative timing of receivables and debt payments, mixed in with the uncertain timing of economic revival.
American REIT’s sold off along with other asset classes recently.
Not sure how many will die, or how many foreclosures will happen.
I remember c. 1989 there had been excessive speculation in commercial real estate. Small savings and loan banks were bankrupted. The Resolution Trust Corporation was formed to take over bank foreclosed properties and auction them off in an orderly fashion. There were new office buildings 100% vacant in the outer DC suburbs of Northern Virginia. The situation is different now.
Nick, I think you’re being very measured in your reporting of the situation.
Even before the forced closures and house arrests had fully come into effect, I heard about businesses stopping electricity bill payments, some into the millions of pounds. Power suppliers are heavily regulated and can’t just turn someone’s lights off, so these decisions were considered and deliberate I thought. The UK economy had been in decline already and the covid madness is igniting it into an avalanche to collapse.
In London’s breathless 24/7 economy, on which the rest of the country largely depends, every pound sterling received by someone is already urgently expected by the next subject in the economic circle. Breaking this circle in so many places simultaneously is nothing short of controlled demolition.
That at time when it’s become clear that covid is less dangerous than the common flu (less contagious, lower death rate, even sparing young children unlike the flu).
COVID-19 is “less contagious” than the common flu?
You REALLY need to find better sources of information.
It is, by current estimates, roughly twice as contagious. There are vaccines for the common flue, so a high percentage of the population is immune. No one who hasn’t been infected yet is immune to COVID-19.
The fact that there is an incubation period of up to two weeks, so that asymptomatic carriers can pass it along unknowingly, also makes it far more dangerous.
Interesting tug between deflated assets and printing fiat inflation.
Deflation first, then inflation?