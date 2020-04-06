New York Fed, FDIC Tout “Opacity in a Banking Crisis” to Keep Corporations, Hedge Funds, PE Firms & Counterparties in the Dark about Weak Banks

“Suppressing” bank balance-sheet data in a banking crisis to prevent the biggies from yanking their billions out of a weakened bank.
US banks are now finding themselves in a situation where homeowners don’t have to make mortgage payments for few months, and renters don’t have to pay rent for a while, which leaves many landlords unable to make their mortgage payments – not to speak of the many Airbnb hosts that have no guests and won’t be able to make their mortgage payments. Commercial real estate is in turmoil because the tenants have closed shop and cannot or won’t make rent payments, and these landlords are going to have long discussions with their bankers about skipping mortgage payments. And subprime auto loans and subprime credit card loans, which were already blowing up before the crisis, are now an unspeakable mess, as tens of millions of people have suddenly lost their jobs.
Amid this toxic environment for the banks, here come the New York Fed and the FDIC and tout the “Value of Opacity in a Banking Crisis,” explaining, supported by empirical data from the Great Depression, that it’s better to stop disclosing balance sheet information about individual banks.
So here we go, as to why it’s important for “authorities” to lie about banks during a crisis. It’s not directed at households, as we’ll see in a moment – but at corporations, hedge funds, PE firms, state and local government entities, and other institutional bank customers whose bank balances by far exceed deposit insurance limits and that would yank their mega-deposits out of that bank at the first sign of trouble.
The authors of the article, a joint production by the FDIC and the New York Fed, cite Great Depression data before the arrival of FDIC deposit insurance to show how lying about balance sheets of individual banks is beneficial in ending runs on weak banks. They’re talking about accounts that were uninsured at the time, and that’s the key for today, as we’ll see in a moment.
Currently, US banks have to provide summary statistics about their balance sheets (“call reports”), which is made publicly available in a data base by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC), a U.S. government interagency entity of banking regulators.
“During normal times, regulators have long recognized that disclosure is an important tool that helps the market to discipline banks,” the article says. But now are not “normal times”:
In a crisis, however, theory predicts that undesirable outcomes can occur if the publication of balance sheet information induces runs on solvent banks. As a result, it may be desirable for regulators to suspend the publication of bank-specific information during a crisis so as to make banks more opaque to depositors.
Such a policy action prevents depositors from being able to distinguish between banks with stronger and weaker balance sheets, reducing the chance that depositors will run on a weak, but still solvent bank (an inefficient type of bank run).
The researchers relied on data on deposits at New York banks during the Great Depression before the arrival of the FDIC in January 1934. This was the period when deposits were not insured. New York had two differently regulated sets of banks: state-chartered banks and nationally charted banks, each with their own regulators.
To convince “panic-stricken” households in New York that their deposits would remain liquid and safe, the New York state bank regulator suppressed bank-specific information by not collecting and mandating the publication of call report data in 1933 and 1934 for those institutions under its oversight (banks with a state charter). This policy decision effectively ended the public’s ability to observe the balance sheets of state‑charter banks for two years.
In contrast, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) collected and mandated the publication of balance-sheet statistics for banks under its oversight (banks with a national charter).
Suppressing balance sheet data reduced the outflow of deposits at those banks, compared to banks that disclosed balance sheet data, with state-charter banks faring “better in June 1933 because of the New York state bank regulator’s policy of information suppression.”
But in 1934, after the FDIC deposit insurance became effective, deposit flows reversed, with deposits flowing back into banks, and those deposit inflows converged, with both state-chartered banks (that suppressed balance sheet information) and nationally charted banks (that disclosed balance sheet information) gaining deposits at a similar rate:
Having deposit insurance makes household depositors much less sensitive to bank-level information; once they are insured, depositors no longer have an incentive to monitor banks and so they pay less attention to the publication of balance-sheet statistics.
As a result, the introduction of deposit insurance makes irrelevant the gains from making the balance sheets of state-charter banks more opaque, placing national‑charter and state-charter back on an equal footing.
But wait… That’s not where this story goes.
It U-turns right at this spot in a conclusion, titled “Why Does This Result Matter Today?”
Even with the FDIC’s deposit insurance program, public disclosure of the portfolio of assets held by banks matters because banks issue significant amounts of debt that is not insured (for example, a significant fraction of bank deposits today are not insured by the FDIC).
These uninsured deposits are in accounts that exceed by a wide margin the FDIC deposit insurance limit of $250,000. They’re held mostly by businesses, institutions, state and local government entities, hedge funds, PE firms, and the like. They may have hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in their transaction accounts.
Few households have daily liquidity needs that exceed FDIC deposit insurance limits, and savers can spread their bank deposits to different banks and stay within the FDIC limits with each deposit account.
Also, these “call reports” are not easy to dig up and read – though they’re available online. This is something that normal households have neither the time nor the expertise to deal with. So this suppression of information is not directed at savers and households.
But it is directed at businesses, state and local government entities, hedge funds, PE firms, and other institutional bank customers that need big balances in their accounts to fund their operations on a daily basis, engage in transactions, and the like, and that have the staff and expertise to study the call reports and use them as actionable data. And they’d yank their mega-deposits out of that bank at the first sign of trouble appearing in the call reports.
The New York Fed concludes:
Consequently, our results are relevant today and demonstrate there is value in having regulators suppress bank-specific information in a crisis as a way to stem runs on those banks by depositors and other types of investors.
These “other types of investors” are bond holders who would sell their bank bonds at the first sign of trouble in the call reports, thereby driving up the yield of the bonds and making funding for the bank more expensive and difficult; and these “other types of investors” include counterparties that might refuse to do business with the bank at the first sign of trouble.
It is interesting that the “value” of suppressing information about bank balance sheets are being touted now as banks are suddenly finding themselves stuck in a financial crisis so vast that the Fed decided to unleash the biggest amount of money printing in history in an attempt to bail out all aspects of Wal Street.
And it is even more interesting that this is so clearly directed at business and institutional bank customers and counterparties that apparently need to be kept in the dark about the health of their banks, lest they yank out their large deposits.
Runs on the bank don’t take place today by people waiting in line at the branch to take out their $500 in savings. They happen when corporations, financial entities, and counterparties lose confidence in the bank and yank their millions and billions out.
Here’s what the Fed is doing to bail them all out and keep the Everything Bubble from imploding further. Read... $1.5 Trillion Helicopter Money for Wall Street in 3 Weeks of Fed Bailouts
There may actually may some merit to this argument in this government-induced financial emergency.
The real problem may be lack of confidence that “opacity” will be (or has been) removed, as well as ensuring this technique doesn’t get used for more pedestrian reasons.
I agree that the “opacity” is probably justified. A first for me… agreeing with Javert Chip, if I correctly understand what he has written. The FED doesn’t have to be “good boy scouts”. They need to avoid a melt-down.
Even if that meltdown is extremely justified and well-deserved?
The question is those parties affected by these ‘OPAQUE” will just sit or start poking around the balance sheets of the institutions where they have a large exposure!
These are Joe and Jane of the Main street but barracudas and the sharks of wall st, NOT easily subjected to the snow job of the Fed, as they expect! Aren’t these same guys who got caught up during GFC?
I think proclaiming OPACITY is tantamount to declaring we are in big S**T!
Because every central bank that has every existed has avoided that situation… lol
People getting high off Jerome’s fumes…
Doesn’t saying there are some rotten (or less than prime) apples in the barrel and we won’t tell you which ones, cast aspersions on the whole barrel?
And to repeat: from a Canadian perspective the US with about 5000 FDIC banks, is grossly over banked. There must be an army of inspectors.
But I assume things have tightened up since the Clinton’s old buddy McDougal bought a bank with a million or so down, less than a today’s McDonalds.
It soon acquired a major new real estate customer.
Did the Fed just suspend Dodd Franks unilaterally? Does this apply to the Big Banks, like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, etc? They just got hit with a huge loan default from Hong Kong coffee chain Luckin
Interesting.
Is the Fed overturning passed legislation?
They tax us by promoting inflation….
This is a logical extention.
Dodd Frank only exists to screw over small banks, it never held big banks back, as it was a bloated loophole ridden disaster. It’s purpose is to enlarge big banks after the last crisis “2008” so that the big banks would be even more, too big to fail. As this was guaranteed to happen. However, no bank is to big to fail “as long as you are a real economy, not financial”, and hopefully the big banks will be held underwater, until there’s no more bubbles, but, considering the politicians we have, we could be fu**ed.
Extend and pretend ain’t gonna work this time.
Karen,
It looks like it is working today.
Want to make any bets on tomorrow?
I agree. the parties they are trying fool by declaring OPACITY is required now is almost like announcement by a megaphone, something here is NOT just right! These are ALL big boys at Wall St. Are they going to get surprised later? It is too good to be true!
Just of matter of time unlike you and me, these BIG Players at the WALL St will eventually (before it becomes public) get that info (insider info!?)
Are they going to be ‘fooled’ by Fed, again after this OPACITY proclaimation?
Won’t us peons start to mistrust fiat money per se, as we “catch on” to these shenanigans, FDIC notwithstanding?
You overestimate the average rate of comprehension most Americans have when it comes to finance. Certainly no one I’ve ever come across in my day to day life has had much of a grasp on it…
These are BIG Players at wall st, with unlimited Power/wealth, expertise to probe and explore, NOT the average retail investors!
Do you think private equity/Hedge funds like BlackRock or KKR will just sit on the sidelines!?
Would suspicion not be enough for yanking out money?
How does one know one is not jumping from frying pan into fire (pull from bank A and put into bank B and bank B goes bust)?
That’s the point, isn’t it?
Define “money.” Do you mean entries in a spreadsheet. Just like grades can be manipulated by high school hackers, so can digital credits, but only by a few, and you ain’t in that club.
The last person sitting on the chair of musical chairs as their being pulled away is always the citizens paying and holding the bag…
And what about the mandatory “opting in” that all depositors with savings in excess of $200,000 are considered to be in if there is a run on a bank? Do you really think that deposit insurance will ride to your rescue? I would much rather keep my money under my mattress than risk a run on a bank for all the nonexistent interest I receive at present
If you haven’t any money you’re in big trouble and if you have money you’re in big trouble – this is going to end badly…..
Any excess savings needed to protect your illiquid assets should be shoved into TBills … the FED will always make sure those are made whole and they are not exposed to a tradeoff from inflation. I would not leave too much in the banks … while you will be made whole, there could be a long wait before you get your money … just when you need it to protect your assets.
Why stop at suppressing bad news? Why not take the small additional step of publishing fake good news? Can anybody even imagine any part of the Trump administration ever lying about anything?
i don’t think i have every lived under an administration that wasn’t lying to me. maybe carter, but i was too young to be paying close attention back then. this particular one isn’t exceptional in regards to prevarication.
I work with banks and its amazing how much has already been done in the last couple weeks to make bank balance sheets opaque. A few examples:
1. Regulators have told banks that any loans they modify to help borrowers by deferring the principal and interest payments b/c of COVID do NOT have to be treated as a “troubled debt restructure”. This is significant because if these loans were treated as TDRs, their loan loss reserve requirements would spike. Increasing the loan loss reserve is done via a provision expense, which would crush earnings. Avoid TDR treatment would also help boost their regulatory capital ratios as well because some of them would require higher risk-weights under the Basel III capital rules.
2. Publicly-traded banks do NOT have to comply with a new accounting standard called “CECL” which would have required them to increase their loan loss reserve for “expected” losses. This was the most controversal accounting change in the history of banking, and it was set to go live for the first time this quarter. No more. CARES act delayed it, and then the FDIC,OCC, and Fed put the nail in the coughin by saying the impact on regulatory capital would be delayed for two years. This is a major embarrasment for FASB and the SEC, who make and enforce these rules. More importantly, this would have forced banks to have a much larger provision expense. The old method allows them to only reserve for ‘probable’ as opposed to ‘expected’ losses, so they can claim all of the modifications they have done to help borrowers with COVID are not ‘probable’. Net net — most banks will have severely unfunded loan loss reserves.
3. Amazingly, banks are allowed to accrue interest income for loans they modify to help borrowers with COVID, even if they grant P&I relief for 90-180 days to those borrowers. In other words, banks can recognize the revenue from these loans even if the borrowers do not pay it. Some will likely never pay it. This will inflate bank earnings this quarter.
Folks, the games are just beginning. As someone who works closely with banks, i would not have any faith in the credibility of the first quarter numbers for most banks.
“nail in the coughin”
Freud just smiled.
Excellent “inside-the-numbers-and-footnotes” revelations. Our (and other countries’) Central Banks, captured regulators, degraded accounting standards…one could go on. The exceptions are becoming so tangled, the regulations so complicated and the reasons so specious that every report such as yours, Wolf’s and others are jarring nails going into our society’s coffin.
The first quarter earnings/reporting will probably not reflect the damage done. However, expect that companies will either refuse or give a range of forward expectations. So, full reporting which reflects the absolute destruction of demand will not surface for the most part until Q2 earnings. Maybe that will give us another opportunity to buy more gold.
“When it becomes serious you have to lie”
Jean-Claude Juncker
And when it gets really, really bad you have to change the rules.
Terminate the Fed, with extreme prejudice
How / Who could terminate the fed? It was established as an amendment to the Constitution. I see the only real possibility is for it to get messed up worse. The last straw breaking the camels back comes to mind.
My imagination goes crazy with the possible outcomes.
They will pump but what will happen if that does not have any appreciable effect on the real economy. And that is a real possibility.
No the Fed was not created by an amendment to the Constitution.
The Federal Reserve Act was passed by the 63rd United States Congress and signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson on December 23, 1913. The law created the Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Being created by law it can be removed by law.
Thanks, I’ve had that belief for decades… Good to fix fake news, especially when it is in my own head. Wonder where I came up with that?
The Fed has been “coloring outside the lines” since 2008.
Systemic saving buys them some latitude, but they never quit.
They pressed on, stimulated when none was necessary…QE’d when market on high and unemployment on record lows?
The Fed has been in constant violation of TWO of their THREE mandates…and no one says a word (Rand Paul an exception).
Promoting inflation flies in the face of “stable prices”
And they are supposed to promote “moderate” long term rates..to ensure a balance between borrower and lender…but the Fed allowed, promoted record lows in the long end, extreme, not moderate.
Flat yield curves and 4000 year lows in long lending….
Two of three Mandates violated…..crickets.
The moment the American war machine loses the Fed is the moment the machine stops. Would be interesting to watch.
Would you do business with any entity that told you they were acting to deceive you because they have decided it is for your own good? Odds are it is for their well being and they want you to be exposed to calamity, not them.
Very well stated!
Reported in the Washington Times:
The White house is mulling issuing war bonds. to raise money for fighting the Coronavirus. Will the treasury buy those, too?
How ridiculous can these financial machinations get?
If they pay 1%, I’d sooner keep my money and lose the war.
The Treasury will sell them…
The Fed will buy them.
DOW is up 2000 points. Crisis over, now to the moon!
hakuna matata
The US Government and related minions at Treasury and Fed are submitting us to the Lobster In A Pot treatment. Everything is just fine as they put us in comfortable bath/pot. No problems anywhere, it all feels good, doesn’t it?
Then they turn the burner up one little notch at a time…and soon, we are boiled and ready for eating.
What happens when the crew of lobsters decide they ain’t gettin’ in no pot and not believing it when the Governments say everything is just peachy?
Trust lost is trust never to be regained.
You forgot the part where some of us lobsters try to crawl out of the pot, but the others reach up and pull us back…
You could argue that trust has been dissolving slowly for over 50 years now…
Call me stupid, but if I was a company CFO, you just told me I should be buying T-bills!
Because my job depends upon it!
Except that payroll, accounts payable and other working-capital needs can’t be funded through swapping T-bills. Although perhaps they should be?
Dow up 1700 today on news that the end of the world isn’t coming after all.
Just Some Random Guy,
Yes, the stock market is forward-looking and reacts to the future. That’s why it reached a new high on Feb 19 even as all heck had already broken loose.
Wolf,
did you just imply the stock market’s crystal ball isn’t that good?
I find your lack of faith… disturbing.
Well said!
The concept of ‘Mkt forward-looking’ is the siren song broadcasted by by the Financial industry, when it suits them and the lemmings fall for it!?
The FDIC and NCUA are woefully underfunded to deal with the failure of just one medium sized bank or credit union, respectively. So the gubermint will have to print a lot of currency to fund those entities in a crisis.
Recently I conducted a review of the financials of two very large, military orientated, credit unions that are federally insured by NCUA. I was amazed to find that the total of unsecured loans (e.g. credit card loans) made by the largest credit union vastly exceeded ALL of its equity.
A good source for the financials of privately-held banks and credit unions is iBanknet dot com. They do a great job of organizing the financial data, including the amount of unsecured loans the bank has made and their amount of uninsured deposits, etc.
You might be shocked to see how reckless your small bank or credit union truly is, despite having an 11% equity cushion. I discovered one small credit union in Washington state that makes those more risky car loans only reserving 1/2% for loan losses. I couldn’t understand why their reserve was so low and then my question was answered a few months later when they announced a big merger with another credit union. They had to make their income stream look real pretty to their suitor.
I still think the information gets out. One person can keep a secret….and that’s about it. Then the rumour mill starts. Rumour might be worse than transparency when it comes to banking confidence. I worked for some dodgy companies in the past and it was pretty obvious when they were on the skids.
Bank runs? My God, what’s next Bonnie and Clyde tooling up?
I’ve pulled a few months expenses out of the bank over the last few weeks. If it isn’t needed I’ll eventually deposit it back. Enough to get a curious look from a teller and probably have been reported to the feds, since anyone having a wad of actual cash is likely a no good criminal. Sigh.
Weary Patience:
They know.
Started with smaller amounts. Banks began running low, replaced withdrawals to “make an order” 1 week direct from the fed… now teller knows too.
Isnt it terrible feeling like you are a person of suspicion for physically holding your own fiat currency?
Even some stores have cash free commercials running through the speakers now. I rather pay cash and let you keep the change then have to swipe and then wipe my card today.
We have stores that offer 4% discount in a battle against CC companies who pushed the Cashless society only to raise fees on merchants.
I guess fed prefers we “invest” on double zero instead.
Some places around here are starting to refuse or limit cash/coins including the local dump and some of the close military bases. You get a dirty look or outright refusal when trying to use cash/coins, but they smile and approve when you pay with credit and debit cards.
Paulo:
Today’s world would leave 1930s Bonnie and Clyde totally befuddled!
But Lucy has Charlie Brown positioned perfectly!
I’m going to town tomorrow on a mask shrouded run for building materials. Will get some more cash at the same time. Thanks for reminding me.
Can’t say for a fact, but my guess is that cash is a likely conveyance of COVID-19, given how much it’s handled (fondled?).
thankfully the majority of my cash is covid-19 free. i lost faith in the banks years ago and made timely provisions…
Today’s Bonnie and Clyde steal from the people and give to the banks. Think Yellen and Bernanke.
It’s all over the news that Janet Yellen suggested the Fed be allowed to buy stocks directly. Anyone want to take bets on how long until this comes to pass? (And I’d love to hear a good explanation of how the Fed directly buying equities would support their mandate).
Of course, the Fed doesn’t need to buy stocks when the market is soaring today for no reason. The official reason given is that there is evidence the lockdowns are working (deaths are leveling off). But if the lockdowns work to control the spread, then what comes next. I’ll give you a hint: we are going to need lockdowns for a long time ie the 12-18+ months it will likely take to make a vaccine. This is good news now?
Yellen suggested that several years ago. It was assumed the Fed was moving toward being more aligned with other central banks. Powell was a retro choice who turned out to have more continuity than was thought. This Fed is not independent, it is rogue. Perhaps that was in part a process, Bernanke walked back the employment benchmarks. They walked back rate normalization, balance sheet reduction, with no adherence to dollar or fiscal policy. The scattergun use of every tool in the arsenal, sends conflicting messages. Repo or Reverse Repo, but both at the same time? Congress is reluctant to act on the Fed when markets are under stress. Markets were up today in hopes for an OPEC agreement that energy prices will stop their slide and Fed’s zero interest policy will not create a glut that shuts down the US energy industry completely. Extend and pretend is not a good way to handle a pandemic.
The Fed is allowed to only purchase govt backed securities.
But who holds the Fed to anything..?
I find it odd that the argument about renters not paying rent is framed as somehow a problem for the landlords more than it is for the people with no income to pay rent. Do large numbers of landlords have no savings? No investments they can draw on? Or have they just been spending like crazy at the expense of their mortgages on rented properties? If so, perhaps they deserve to lose those properties, given how unconcerned they were with actually treating it as anything other than a big fat asset they could leverage against.
Jonas Grimm,
Well, the article was about a banking crisis and what data about banks to suppress — not a household crisis. Two different topics to be treated in different articles.
“and renters don’t have to pay rent,”
As far as I know most states have only delayed mortgage payments not rent payments. Some have delayed evictions (yeahhh capitalism!)
New York state may be an exception.
I wonder if this is part of the recent melt-ups in stocks. Safer play to buy stocks than have non-FDIC funds sitting in some banks.
I doubt it. A company that needs to have $200 million in its checking account to fund its daily operations cannot put that money into the stock market because it wouldn’t be able to pay vendors or make payroll etc.
because maintaining fraudulent asset values is more important than transparency which would allow people to protect themselves and their lives.
i love how this virus exposes true colors, by this logic why have public markets at all? lets just as a society never short or hedge anything ever again.
1) Today the sun was smiling on the Nasdaq.
2) The Nasdaq dropped from Feb 19 top 3206 pts and stopped
on top Feb 2018(L) @ 6630.67 support line.
3) Anomaly : today bar was twice as large than Fri bar, but volume was lower.
4) The Nasdaq was > Mar 13/ 16 gap, an upthrust on Mar 31.
5) The bounce from Mar low might be EW wave 4. If correct wave 5 is next..
6) There is an option that the market will move much higher, but the speed from Mar low is much slower than the speed of Feb/ Mar plunge.
7) So far the Nasdaq retraced 1281 pt, or +40%.
8) If wave 5 is next, it will go much lower.
40% snap-back on the nas? wow, so, how does the vix track with that, historically and now?
Michael, I’ve been waiting for this next leg down for the past week plus, it’s frustrating and depressing. I hope your right we are headed lower, I’m sitting on a ton of cash and want to participate in the next rally, if it every gets lower.. What are you thoughts?
The stock market can go down longer than you can hold cash. FOMO
I see Martin Armstrong’s target for a major reversal was surpassed today. His implication is that approx 17,000 Dow would be a good target.
There is a real fear that having accurate information will kill enough banks to cause a banking crisis on top of the current one.
And the FED imaginary money scam needs a lot of banks to work like a well oiled machine, right?
Raxidian:
Aaaah, that explains the order for a new set of imaginary oil seals!
Paulo is right. Any business CFO who went through 2008 knows full well that his bank(s) could be at risk here. And there’s far more data available than just call reports.
Unless the Fed are now going to freeze trading in bank stocks, in order to obscure current share prices as well? Lehman and Bear didn’t go to zero in a straight line, so if you were watching, you had a chance to pull out.
Companies already have enormous issues to worry about, without adding in doubts about the solvency of their banking counterparties. Hiding insolvency might save a few banks, but it will raise the anxiety level of any competent CFOs and trigger pre-emptive defensive measures.
The only thing I see that will work here is something like a zero-interest deposit with TreasuryDirect. A place where corporations can keep their working capital intact and not have to worry about how stupid (or merely victimized) their bankers may have been vis-a-vis the virus.
The problem here is Wolfe is discovering too many straight lines!
funny how the watchword — which once was transparency — is now ‘opacity’…and, could ‘diversity’ be next dispensed with by ‘conservancy’…PJS
Eventually there will be bail-ins and no depositors bank assets will be safe. I firmly believe that. We only keep enough in our checking account to pay bills. Larger savings amounts are held in capital preservation accounts in Credit Unions (sill only FDIC Insured up to $250,000). This won’t matter when the financial system finally implodes. FDIC Insurance won’t be worth the toilet paper it’s transcribed on.
I’m looking more thoroughy into Crypto currency as the coming future. Not only for safety & security but also for privacy. It’s the next big thing as more & more lose confidence in governments & the fiat monetary system. Monero is one such crypto that I was just introduced to.
Stay safe, stay free, question & challenge everything you’re being fed from Leviathan.
Double D,
“I’m looking more thoroughy into Crypto currency as the coming future. Not only for safety & security but also for privacy.”
You’re worried about your FDIC insured bank deposits and you’re looking at cryptos as an alternative? Hahahahahaha… that was a good one. Bitcoin is down 63% against the hated fiat dollar. Ripple, once the number 2 or 3 has collapsed by 94% … those people already got “bailed in.”
you forgot to laugh at the “privacy” part too!
Panic is the real issue. People are lemmings, and once spooked will all run right off the cliff. If they freak out over toilet paper, can you imagine the panic over a bank scare?
As an example of a bank run in my lifetime, I remember the run on Rhode Island credit unions and their collapse in the early 1990’s. People didn’t start to line up outside in the hopes of getting money out until they saw it on the front-page of the newspaper. By then, it was too late.
So AirBnB operators can’t make their mortgage payments and have to sell the house or get foreclosed. Gee, that’s too bad.
The banks the lend money to the AirBnB operators have to keep the mortgage default opaque to the big banks like JP Morgan, at least until they go under and then JP Morgan loses all their money. Gee, that’s too bad.
AirBnB ceases to exist. Gee, that’s really too bad.
AirBnB just got a $1B infusion from private equity. They are also ‘Too Big To Fail.’
There are no weak banks in this crisis.
100% TBTF
So invest with confidence- suckerz.
We will decide who survives afterwards if any of them fail from ineptitude.
Same with the Fortune 500.
Only commercial property will fall, along with residential.
Someday this war’s gonna end…
Weak banks failing is probably the best thing that can happen.
It will hurt, but things should get better eventually.
Great post Wolf.
I totally agree with your criticism.
I’ve never understood why the Fed goes to such extraordinary lengths for the sake of preventing money-center banks from experiencing or suffering from the feeling of “stigma” — which the Fed fears *might* occur if a large bank has to admit to being undercapitalized.
Think of the extraordinary lengths to which Bernanke went in 2008 — creating new policies, credit lines, lending programs, etc. — all for the avowed purpose of preventing particular banks from (possibly) feeling “stigma” in its relations with counterparties.
That regulators go to such great lengths is just fantastic to me, unbelievable.
When did preventing banks from feeling “stigmatized” become part of the Fed’s mandate?
Once the lower and mid income citizens gets a taste of their $1,200 checks from the IRS, there is no going back. This will be the new normal because voters will demand it.
Quick question that this post raised for me. I keep FDIC maxed out accounts with a few banks, at 1.6 and 1.7 interest.
Is that risky? Should I just suck it up and take my 0% from Treasury Direct?
Thank you!
Joe in LA,
FDIC insured amounts are fine. That would be the last thing I’d worry about these days.