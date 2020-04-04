The Fight Against COVID-19: “Bending the Curve” & Then What?

Eradicate the virus — without a vaccine? Manage infection rates to let the population “build immunity through suffering” until a vaccine is available? How can we revive the economy without risking thousands of deaths in fresh outbreaks?
By Wisdom Seeker, a WOLF STREET Commenter with a physical sciences Ph.D., San Francisco Bay Area:
I think we’re now at the turning point in the fight against COVID-19. Everyone’s now acting to stop the spread, and the early hot spots in Europe, North America, and Australia are seeing signs of progress, just as the Asian nations did earlier. There is a long road ahead, and we have to decide which route to take, but Western societies are showing they can handle this too. In this post I’m going to show updated versions of my three favorite graphs, which tell the story and lead to the single biggest public policy-making challenge many nations may face this decade.
Bending the Curve in California: Just-in-Time Deliverance?
The graph below shows confirmed cases in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and California as a whole, with South Korea and Italy as contrasting examples. The vertical axis is a log scale, so exponential growth shows up as a straight line. Data sourced from the Johns Hopkins database and the California state and individual county reports.
Los Angeles lost to the Bay Area on April 2 and became California’s new COVID-19 hot spot. Shelter in place has begun working for the Bay Area, but confirmed cases have still doubled in the past week. So on March 31, our local public health officials released what I call “Shelter-in-Place 2.0,” a tighter set of rules, to try to avoid the hospital-overload scenario which hit Wuhan, Milan, Madrid, and now New York. Face masks are also becoming trendy outside the home! Will the Bay Area get a “just-in-time deliverance”, or is the worst still yet to come?
Locally, Santa Clara County – the heart of Silicon Valley – reports 30% of ICU space in use by COVID patients, 38% used by other patients, and 32% available. So they can take a doubling in COVID ICU cases without overloading, and other Bay Area hospitals have headroom too.
I used this info to estimate a Bay Area ICU limit on the graph, but I must caution that there’s not a direct relationship between “confirmed cases” and “ICU cases,” so it’s only an estimate. An outbreak in a major nursing home, or a worsening of cases-in-progress without improvement in current ICU cases, could lead to a surge in ICU demand.
Best in the US – Minnesota Holds the Line:
The next graph takes a fresh look at the US data (again from Johns Hopkins), using the 91-DIVOC.com graphing tool. Instead of confirmed cases, this graph shows daily new cases per million population, but still with a log scale.
Last week I noted “Minnesota Bends it Best,” and here we see the result — when an outbreak stalls out, it looks like the flat curve for Minnesota. And not only is it flat, but it’s the lowest sustained level in the US. There’s other good news — Washington has stabilized (albeit at a higher case rate), and even New York (top right) might be flattening out. But Connecticut, New Jersey, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Michigan have more work to do (click on the chart to enlarge).
Worldwide: What Kind of Ending Can We Write?
The third graph this week shows the global situation for the 50 most populous nations, with focus on the US. Using the same tool and data as the state-by-state graph above, this one also shows daily new cases per million people on a log scale. The US is third behind Spain and now Belgium, and in the same cluster with Italy, France, Germany, the UK and the Netherlands. Growth in the US has started to slow, but it looks like we might still catch the same pain as Spain.
This graph makes it clear that most nations are at “the end of the beginning” — the daily new cases have stopped growing and are stabilizing. But other than China, no one is claiming to have driven case growth back to zero. And dissident reports from China suggest it’s in a bureaucratically-induced state of denial, not entirely in control.
So what’s the endgame here?
Do we try to eradicate the virus — without a vaccine? Do we try to manage infection rates, to let the population “build immunity through suffering” until a vaccine is available? How can we revive the economy without risking thousands of deaths in fresh outbreaks?
Some things are clear: The recovered cases can get back to normal. The infirm elderly need to be protected as much as possible. Everyone else is in between, and without a treatment or vaccine, every economic or social activity comes with some level of infection and mortality risk.
I can see two limiting-case scenarios. Both require that right now, everyone work together to suppress the virus, in every way we can. But we need to start the discussion of “what’s next” since it’s a tough policy choice, perhaps the biggest of the decade.
The first scenario, “put out the fire,” is modeled on Korea. Use shelter-in-place and face masks to suppress the growth of the virus, then use rapidly-growing testing capacity to trace and isolate the infected. With a return to “containment,” everyone else can get back to work. South Korea is doing well, and only has 100 new cases per day nationwide. But even South Korea hasn’t been able to put out the fire completely. And “get back to work” involves major changes in how work is done, to reduce infection risks every minute, every day.
The second scenario, “controlled burn,” envisions an “infection risk budget,” with a goal to keep caseloads at a level that hospitals can sustainably support, while allowing as much economic output as possible. If we risk too many infections, hospitals overflow and thousands die – reruns of New York, Milan and Wuhan. But if we can minimize the risk throughout daily life, and keep our homes safe, then that frees up room in the budget.
With that extra room, more people could get back to work and get the economy going. Even if those activities might cause a bit of spreading, it might be worth the risk (for arena sports, cruise ships and other mass social gatherings, it might not). A “controlled burn” would take a long time, but eventually everyone who needs to work will have immunity or received a vaccine, and we’ll have normal life again (provided the virus doesn’t mutate too fast). But in the absence of an effective treatment or vaccine, it will cost thousands of lives to build herd immunity this way. Is there a better way?
No matter which path is taken, policymakers will have to decide how to balance lives vs. livelihoods. And the rest of us need to learn how to prevent spread at every level, both to preserve lives and to revive jobs. By Wisdom Seeker, for WOLF STREET.
What happens in the fall, do we go through this all over again.
Rusty, there’s no evidence that this one is going to give anyone a summer vacation. So far it looks more like the infection rate surges when people get together, and recedes when they stay apart. We can expect to go through it all over again if they loosen the shelter-at-home rules too fast. Some of the scientists are talking about deliberately triggering controlled waves, giving people some weeks to work here and there before having to hide out again for a month.
local hospital about to file bankruptcy
due to LACK OF PATIENTS
would affect over 100,000 locals
Green Valley, AZ
Hospitals across city are cutting nurses hours and letting go staff
DUE TO LACK OF PATIENTS
Tucson, AZ
They probably need to be viewed as forest fighters are.
Airlifted to where the blaze is and withdrawn when the threat is contained. This kind of cooperation is normal in many disasters.
This is plain facts bit about COV 19, not the politics or response, just how the virus works.
It’s title is: What Cov19 does to your body
It’s via ZH which I KNOW has a bunch of nonsense on it but this is an exception.
Authored by Benjamin Neuman, Professor of Biology, Texas A&M University-Texarkana, via The Conversation,
In all of mankind there are 26 vaccines that work on a virus.
Yes a vaccine may be a pipe dream. There is no vaccine for the common cold (rhino-virus or corona-virus versions) and they have been working since 1950’s for one. It has been said that we all will eventually get the Wuhan virus we just need to slow the rate of sick/dead to a manageable level until then.
TXRancher,
The flu vaccines are not too bad. Not perfect, but pretty good protection. The flu is caused by a virus too. And sure, there are different flu viruses, and we need to get a flu shot every year, and each shot is actually two types of vaccines against what are estimated to be the two most prevalent flu strains this flu season… So it’s a little complicated, not just one shot in a lifetime. But it works pretty well, and it’s free at my healthcare provider and very quick, done down in the lobby in a few minutes on a walk-in basis, no appointment needed, no biggie. And that little-bitty effort buys quite a bit of protection.
They need to get the blood of the survivors, and those that tested positive , but never had any symptoms.
Centrifuge the plasma out and study the type of white blood cells that helped them survive, and give them to sick people until they discover a vacine.
The biggest issue with this saga is the reliability of the numbers. Deaths that are accompanied by the virus are recorded as being caused by the virus.
Another numbers problem is that the mortality rate looks high because it’s compared to positive cases, when it ought to be compared to total number tested. And that later number is still too low – when half the population has been tested, the mortality rate will look similar to that of the flu.
But no matter how rational your approach, the media will continue to focus on the worst case scenario – fear-mongering sells.
The government, too, likes the doomsday narrative because it provides excellent cover for its new totalitarian laws, not to mention the exorbitant bailouts of the 1%.
Another urgent reason to get everybody back out of confinement is to save lives – the underlying stress being induced by the confinement and fear is a recipe for chronic illness down the line. Other effects will, unfortunately, include increased suicide, homicide, domestic violence, and crime by desperate, impoverished, angry victims of the ongoing destruction of our economy and society.
Barry you’re absolutely right. They are using the wrong denominator.
Shouldn’t the mortality rate be fatalities/(fatalities+recoveries)? Dividing by total cases counts a lot of unresolved cases.
If for example there are 500 fatalities, 4500 recoveries among 10,000 total cases, the mortality rate isn’t really just 5%, it’s 10%. Because you still have 5000 cases that could go either way.
Typo – facemarks should be face masks. LOL
I thought that was intentional. Gonna be part of my epic collection of hilarious WOLF STREET typos, right next to brick-and-mortal retail :-]
Face marks and face masks – reminds me that SD Bullion has Gerry Cheevers commemorative one ounce silver coins for sale as part of their hockey goalie series.
I don’t know what to make of this still.
If they expect people to stay at home, they should be compensated financially.
The longer this freeze goes on, the worse this will be when things are eventually under control.
People will have lost their jobs and income, but will still have their debts.
I’m reminded by all the Jim Rickards interviews over the years saying something will cause the financial avalanche.
He didn’t know what snowflake would be the cause, but I guess it’s safe to say it’s corona virus..
You could also argue we’re in a partial ice nine lockdown too. Just waiting for the financial part now..
I dunno how it will end, but I don’t think it’s going to be the same after.
Mike, it’s going to be the biggest financial mess in history.
Simply bringing the infection numbers down to a manageable level will take far longer, in most places, than people are capable of appreciating right now. It took over 2 months in Wuhan, which is probably going to be on par with Milan, Madrid and New York. The time it takes depends on how many were infected at peak, and how rigorously everyone isolates to prevent any next-generation infections. Simply clearing the virus through a single four-person household can take 4-6 weeks even if no one gets a serious case.
Society simply can’t send people straight back to work at old-style jobs, because that just unleashes the virus again. Every job, every workstation, every process has to be re-thought to minimize infection risks. Some jobs are just totally gone until there’s a vaccine. But the less infection risk there is in the system, the more people can get back to work.
Alternative is everyone stays home and most get no work, but that’s totally unproductive and will lead to social unrest unless government really steps it up with welfare payments via currency debasement or massive taxation.
In the meantime, trillions in unserviceable debt payments and corporate bankruptcies hang over everyone’s heads.
“People will have lost their jobs and income, but will still have their debts.”
Funny how it always works out like that.
“People will have lost their jobs and income, but will still have their debts.”
I counseled one of my 3 daughters to file bankruptcy in 2009.
Best advice I ever gave her.
Considering the many failures that led to this point. The best remaining options would be variations of “controlled burn”. Ideally, the right combination of anti-viral drugs would be discovered, and this would be the main priority. Pumping those out and test kits would be the first priority. Then the lockdown is lifted with the older high risk people and other high risk people remaining in partial lockdown for longer. Sporting events “at least to public” and other very large gatherings “like Disney world” would have to stay closed at least until vaccine is discovered “which if we’re unlucky could be past next year”. Other things like greatly reducing the paperwork nonsense doctors have to do, because, of insurance companies, would also be necessary.
Thomas, you need to put air travel, mass transit, schools, universities etc on your list. Just saying.
Yeah, it’s going to be a big list. Right now they’re working on wringing the risk out of the “most essential” economy. The kinds of changes you see in supermarkets are going to be applied to everything. Mandatory distances, shields, masks, extra cleanliness all over. Basically rewriting OSHA (US) or equivalent health and safety standards on the fly to cope with this new risk.
Then there’s another big chunk of the economy that wasn’t drop-dead essential in the crisis, but becomes essential fast if it’s offline for too long. They’ll be getting their turn next.
Restaurants, bars, live entertainment are all way, way back in the queue.
Those whose jobs can be mostly done online from the comfort of home, will probably get to stay there for quite a while. Any any jobs that can be reworked to fit that mold, will be.
My son works in medical transport he says there basically a Uber with official looking uniforms and second hand ambulances. They have a hospital contract and they’re in and out of many different facilities and old folks homes. His boss has no mask and says they are on back order. So my son calls OSHA to inform them of who the new super spreaders are going to be. The OSHA guy tells my son where to find the codes requing face masks during pandemics. He shows his boss and his boss furloughs him with pay just to keep him quiet. Still operating without masks. So my wife is a RN in ICU and they don’t have any masks and they are told they will be fired if they wear there own mask. We have plenty being a moderate prepped. So I go online to OSHA s website to print the page on facemask during pandemics so my wife can present it to her supervisor and the page has been taken down. That should let you know who OSHA really represents in shtf moment.
I don’t see how it’s possible for cities like nyc and much of the country to function without mass transit.
Its about to become more about suicide, domestic violence, shortages, and crime too. Protect the elderly and unhealthy, let the young and healthy go back to work, and do it by the end of April or we’ll have a far worse situation on our hands.
Yes, it’s going to be a matter of skating on thin ice, dodging all visible cracks, and hoping for the least-worst outcome.
I was thinking through Easter. After that, civil disobedience concerns will start to become an issue.
Originally I believed this to be the new “normal”. But next year there wont be a basement for the kids to move back into. They will be with mom & dad looking for shelter.
Young and healthy. Have you seen the obesity rates? Live in the south? In my former south Texas town bp meds are given in the mid 30’s. San Antonio has a adult diabetes rate at 50%. Maybe this wakes up Americans to how unhealthy we are as a populace
@keep and @bet, you are both on-point the way I see it too, however it’s been politically incorrect to call out obesity as a health problem in recent years.
Our Province of BC has now entered into a more flattened situation. Our infection increase is down to 2%, and no more ICU beds have been required for Covid 19 patients. There is still close to 5,000 surplus beds in Province should the virus take off again.
BC residents have been extremely diligent about social distancing and staying at home. There is absolutely no traffic on the roads. The restrictions have been in effect here for 3 weeks, now, and it works. Our early infections arose from returning vacationers from Asia, Iran, and the US. While there has been community transfer, tracking movement and alerting contacts is still possible. The biggest factor was the infection of some Care Homes and assisted living facilities about 2 weeks ago. It is now illegal for workers to be employed at more than one facility.
Franciso’s comments would better suit Zero Hedge where conspiracy theories abound.
Reviewing comments I see my complaint was fixed before I even posted. :-) Most appreciated.
I live in BC too, and about to go for a bike ride around the 4 main hospitals.
They were pretty quiet last week, so curious how it is this week.
I’ve been fighting a lingering cough the last couple of weeks and have a continuous headache since yesterday.
My temperature and breathing is normal too, but I’m definitely paranoid..
I bought a blood oxygen monitor and digital thermometer and check it twice a day (so far so good)
I’m just worried BC is behind the curve and we’ll start to feel the tsunami of corona complications near end of April or middle May.
Since this spreads exponentially and people will have complications around the same time, I’m worried physical distancing will only buy us time to help the medical system free up beds.
It sounds like the hospitals are prepared, and hopefully we are lucky enough that we don’t get impacted.
Canadians are responsible, compassionate in their behavior toward others and have a sense of national community. A national commonality.
They bend their personal interests and behavior for the common good.
Therefore the virus is more containable there.
There is some logic to that Nationalism in this situation.
Unfortunately the US has an inverse logic in many regions.
The internets say China owes us $20 Trillion because it’s their fault. I think that would be $200,000,000.00 for every family but after Wall Street takes it’s share maybe about $20.00
College and Universities are really pushing hard for bailout monies too. They have a great many contracts and fixed expenses and with the huge EI claims, the individual states are in trouble.
Colleges and universities went parabolic with insane staff growth.
My alma mater, which I graduated from in theate 1990s, has gone from a gorgeous wooded campus to an absolute monstrosity. The trees were all torn down to build fancy glass palaces festooned with the names of donors and former presidents of the school.
The number of buildings on campus has doubled even as the student population has remained flat. I’d imagine the square footage per student has more than doubled.
All those buildings have high fixed costs. No wonder tuition plus room and board has gone past $80K per year. Totally unsustainable.
Maybe colleges and universities should issue stock in Mexican Pesos then buy back the shares and put the Pesos AND stock shares up for collateral to the various stealth Fed bailout programs and get twice the bailout and best part is this won’t even be called a bailout.
The high-priced college financialization bubble is another example of a long-overdue collapse.
Hopefully, these scientists know what they are talking about since life ain’t just a petri dish. No wonder they are not elected just like economists at the Fed.
Our Petri dish is Earth. Humans are the culture. The Human virus/infection will run it’s course in it’s Petri dish just like any other. The size and time line are just different.
I went to buy groceries and the store had a guard posted at the entrance. Everyone had to line up 6 feet (2m) apart and one person could go in when another left. All the checkouts had large shields to protect them from customers.
Canadian banks offered to lower credit card rates to 10.9% but people need to call them, so take advantage if you can.
All the groceries I buy are priced the same or lower, so at least that isn’t an issue yet in Alberta, Canada.
“lower credit card rates to 10.9%”
Borrow money from the Bank of Canada at 0%, generously lend it to Canadians at 11%, and pat yourself on the back for how magnanimous you are.
What a time to be alive. What a hilariously ridiculous system.
I’m pretty sure a big part of that markup is because credit card debt is defaulted on with great frequency. If people didn’t default on credit card debt, the interest rates would be much lower.
It’s like an end-of-world sale. Easy credit.
Recently placed my usual order at Eden Foods, an organic food company in Wisconsin. Mostly organic beans and dry goods boxed/canned. My usual order quantity is now called “hoarding” by many but thankfully not by them. I just always order at the level to attain free shipping. Anyway to my point: They have a message blazed on their site that their orders are 20 times normal, so please be patient. But…so many others are sold out.
Just received this press release from Los Angeles County in my inbox (I get these once a day): Number of deaths in LA in one day spiked to 28, up from 11 yesterday:
For Immediate Release:
April 4, 2020
Los Angeles County Announces 28 New Deaths Related to 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
711 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES –The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 28 new deaths and 711 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-one of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 17 people were over the age of 65. Two individuals over the age of 65 who died did not have underlying health conditions. Nine people who died were between the ages of 18 and 65; six people who died in this age group had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 1238 new cases.
To date, Public Health has identified 5277 cases across all areas of LA County, including 117 deaths. As of today, 1168 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (22% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA county, with almost 29,000 individuals tested and 14% of people testing positive.
…
“This is the most dramatic increase in deaths we have seen since the COVID-19 crisis began, and our condolences go out to each and every person impacted by these heartbreaking losses,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.
711 new cases is a bad sign for LA. They had been holding the line at ~500 new cases per day for almost a week. They just pulled behind in the race with the Bay Area, and now they may start getting lapped.
On the other hand, there were little wavelets in the data for Spain and Italy too. Maybe the infection just took off in a new part of town.
And LA is very locked down. I don’t know how it could be more so… Mayor Garcetti told us to wear face masks when outside as of Wednesday. We are about 2 weeks ahead of what CT is doing.
Virtually no one on the streets and those that are out are almost all masked and gloved. Many people wearing sunglasses for eye protection on top of masks. Vast majority of restaurants are completely closed, just a few open for take out. Freeways like the 101, usually a parking lot, are empty. Parks, trails and beaches closed for almost 2 weeks now.
The way to exit is “hammer and dance”.
Hammer it down in ~2 months, with hard lockdown.
Dance with it for the next ~10 months, by soft lockdown.
Once the daily new infections fall from the peak, you do a phased return to work. The first 33% (like banks), then the next 33% (like retailers), then the final 33% (like schools).
Then, you test, treat, trace and trap (4 Ts) 100% of everyone, like China and Korea. Billions of tests, week after week. No relenting.
Everyone must wear a (clean) surgical mask outside their home, 100% of the time, until at least 2021. No excuses.
By summer 2020, good treatments may (may) be confirmed (e.g. Ivermectin, CQ, HCQ, etc.).
By 2021, there may (may) be a partial or semi vaccine, but not a full one.
Hammer and dance. Perhaps for the next 30 years — like the HIV virus.
Unfortunately I don’t see anyone other than maybe China having a hammer.
In terms of return-to-work, no way I’d send banksters back to work right away. They need to take the heat for utterly failing to build any resilience into the financial system. Those who lived inside a house of cards shouldn’t get to move back in when it collapses. In any case, New York City is so infected that it will take much longer there than anywhere else to bring the number of cases down to a level where “dance” is an option there.
The growth curve was an exponential. So is the decay curve.
In my book, first to go back are the farm workers who were taken offline. Produce has to be produced somehow, or we all starve. And it has to be delivered, so we need the supporting businesses up too.
I universities should come ahead of a lot of other work. Universities can get massive numbers of lower-risk young people through the controlled burn without hitting the hospitals too hard. That gives you the most community immunity for the least amount of mortality. And it provides a fully-immune work force ready to go next year.
Wisdom Seeker. Thank you for your work. Very informative and rational articles.
I have a question. The FAA reports that roughly 2.7 million airplane passengers daily who travel during standard operation. Now that’s globally…the first case was reported back in Wuhan on December 31st. That means that roughly 2.7 million people multiplied by roughly 30 days (time the virus traveled globally before travel bans) = 80 million people traveling the globe after the fact. I know the 2.7 million travelers is inflated because those aren’t just travelers coming out of Wuhan. I live in California right in Silicon Valley, which is mostly a melting pot. I would almost be sure the numbers would be SIGNIFICANTLY more cases/deaths but we’re only reporting roughly 270ish deaths. That is kind of odd to me. This virus should have hit U.S. soil way earlier than 30 days, right? Their should be more deaths, considering how “contagious” they’re making it seem. I’m not spewing hoax either. Just saying…the data seems convoluted like it’s almost trying to find a “leak in a roof”
Tony,
Don’t worry. This is just the beginning.
In LA, 28 deaths reported in one day today. Yesterday it was 11 deaths. A few days ago, it was in the single digits. Can’t you see the trend?
Don’t you feel like we’re all just watching a scoreboard though? Everyday my girlfriend is checking “oh, let me check the cases/deaths today” It’s making her frantic. I get it. People are dying. Isn’t there ramifications for just to keep on reporting negative news 24/7? I’ve lived long enough. I remember my mom telling me not to go outside because african killer bees will get me or watch out for mosquitoes because they transmit swine flu.
On the CDC’s website they’re giving two scenarios of the sources of the virus. One: that the virus was already among us and it just mutated. Two: the virus came from some sort of an anteater like animal.
and have you also not seen WHO Senior Representative even acknowledge that question about Taiwan’s membership in WHO?
Who do we trust in this whole crisis? I’m going cross-eyed. I’m quarantining and following the rules, sitting with spoonfuls of internet information.
“Two: the virus came from some sort of an anteater like animal. ”
Pangolins.
Hey Tony, you have to realize that there were very few cases in Wuhan, so most of the travelers were perfectly healthy, right up until the travel ban turned on. With the virus growing exponentially and doubling every few days, that means half of the total cases would have sprouted in the 3-4 days right before the travel ban. Before then, not too many. So you kind of want to work out how many went out from Wuhan each day prior to the travel ban, multiply that by about 5, and that’s how many travel risk there was. Then you have to look at caseload in Wuhan at that time, maybe 1 in 1000 people had it. So not too many travelers would have carried it out. That’s why it took a month to really sprout up elsewhere – there were only a few infected in each destination city reached from Wuhan.
You could ballpark an estimate for Wuhan’s airport by figuring they maybe do 10-20 flights per hour, 15 hours per day, maybe 100-200 people per flight. Most of those within China, but maybe 10% ending up international. So maybe 1500 people per day leaving Wuhan, maybe 10,000 total during the time when it was most infected, maybe 10-100 of those being carriers of the virus. But that’s all it takes once they start spreading it elsewhere.
A report I saw today at an Asian news site indicated 430,000 people flew from China to USA between virus first reported in Wuhan and air travel shut down.
Still a long way to go everywhere other than Italy and Spain until peaks reached, likely a month or so in USA,,, more in some parts of ”fly over” areas, etc., that are just starting to find virus now.
Thanks Wisdom Seeker. You wrote “Some things are clear: The recovered cases can get back to normal.”
What evidence have you found that supports this statement?
Well, the gene sequencing indicates that it’s not mutating fast, so far anyway. And they are using serum antibody therapy in China to help heal some of the sick, which tends to imply that immunity is possible.
Of course, not everyone is going to recover fully, but I was thinking more about the 80-90% who never have to go into a hospital. I suppose some might not have been infected enough to build proper immunity.
I know there are some weird stories out of China about how people were positive, tested negative, got released, then dropped dead. We’re hearing a different batch of weird stories about Chinese test kits being badly faulty. So I’m working off the hypothesis that poor choices were being made algorithmically off of faulty data. That seems a lot more plausible than that this virus somehow has an ability to reinfect people in a way that other pathogens can’t.
But I confess I’d love to have better data to support that idea!
Speaking of support… NY Times has article today on Italy wrestling with the immunity question.
see http://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/04/world/europe/italy-coronavirus-antibodies.html
And Sacramento Bee has an article indicating that Gov. Newsom thinks that Stanford’s serum-antibody test is likely to get government approval soon. Leading to possibility of confirmed-recoveries being able to get back to work with presumed immunity.
See http://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article241774351.html
Now you ask, will we have ironclad scientific proof that these people are 100% immune? No. But we’re going to have to get people working and these are almost certainly going to be the ones at lowest risk. It’s a wartime scenario, we won’t be able to wait a decade for the scientists to sort out the last decimals on the research stats. We’ll just have to try it, and then see how it works out. In a few months, we’ll know if it was the right choice.
Thanks for the article. The solution certainly lies somewhere… we need more antibody and general population testing so the data makes the best plan more clear.
Our biggest problem today is flying blind thus shutting everything down for now. With more info, I won’t be surprised if we find a very good solution. We are approaching peak mass pessism in the next 2 weeks, and I am starting to feel optimistic. Its not going to be an easy road but we will pave a long term path to normalcy.
The Bay Area has 2.34% of total US population.
Extrapolating from CDC influenza stats for the year 2019-2020.
Yields 13,200 influenza hospitalizations and over 1,000 deaths just from the flu in the Bay Area.
Obviously the effects from Covid-19 are still mounting , but so far the numbers in the Bay Area look to be no where near those of the flu. Probably the shelter at home policy has reduced the effects of Covid-19, but at what cost.
Like Covid-19 , flu mortality is overwhelmingly among those over 70 and especially over 80 . Health conditions increase mortality even more
So the focus should be on those over 60 and those with health conditions.
We need to closely segregate those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities . We need to continue the closing of events drawing large crowds .
But we also need to let small businesses reopen. There has been economic devastation in this area that will not be helped by government loans. And economic stress has significant delayed health costs , including drug abuse, alcoholism and suicide.
Maybe rules on space between tables need to be imposed. Maybe stores will be forced to limit the number of shoppers at any one time, like COSTCO,but the current regimen is only creating massive future unrest as many feel that government programs overwhelmingly favor those connected and those on Wall St.
As usual, people think history started the day they were born.
The country weathered 1918 flu and polio (among others, e.g. malaria).
There was even social distancing before!
History rhymes.
Somebody, the POTUS + team, will have a hard decision to make between economy and public health. It’s very unlikely they will wait until zero covid cases to unlock the economy.
It may be a new awakening of more local control: federal govt gives recommendations, and the local governments take responsibility. Imagine that.
Besides pandemic, the country has also weathered the collapse of financial bubbles before, e.g. 1929, 2008 … but I can’t think of any instance it has had to weather both at the same time!
Rcohn, yeah, that’s exactly what everyone’s trying to figure out. But keep in mind that in New York right now, COVID isn’t just the leading daily cause of death, it’s literally lapping the sum total of the other causes of death all put together. The same was true in Milan and in Wuhan. Flu never does that – except in 1919. So we really can’t go back to business as usual.
Isolating the elderly really isn’t possible. People have to take care of them, and have to interact with them. We absolutely need to cut the risk in those processes, because nursing home and hospital outbreaks are the most devastating.
About 10-20% of the workforce is over age 60 and not able to retire. We can’t just tell them all to stay home, but we can’t let them work in the risky old ways either.
We absolutely need to get businesses back up and running again, with new rules to limit the spreading. But we also have to be confident that when we do that, we aren’t going to unleash another nightmare like New York is facing.
New York, with its high population density and unavoidable crowding, should maybe be the last place to reopen.
But rural America should be able to keep humming, provided everyone learns the new, safe ways of interacting. Face masks, gloves, hand washing, contamination control protocols for any items being exchanged… it’s not hard but it requires retraining and awareness. And that takes time and leadership.
Unfortunately, it has not become apparent quite yet that closing down the main street economy was a really stupid idea. Depending on how long this goes on, it will apparent within a year that the stunning poverty and civil unrest will not have been worth it. The government checks are just pixie dust being thrown to the workers. I worked at home even before this crisis started, but believe me, no one at my ‘Big 4’ IT consulting firm feels that their jobs are safe. We realize that our clients are or will soon be experiencing financial stress, and they will start canceling lucrative contracts. We will not be retained at anywhere near our current salaries, and I doubt we will be retained at all!
The economy must be restarted very soon or financial/economic disaster will eventually take down the health care system and every industry in America. We must use a more realistic strategy, namely, isolate the most vulnerable and make anti-viral treatments as wide spread as possible. Shutting down a national economy was never a good choice as people will start to see in retrospect.
+1
Perhaps we will have a COVID-19 antibody checkbox on our driver’s license or passport: + or –
Building $3000/month apartments is deemed “essential” for my employer, approved by all authorities having jurisdiction who collect our taxes.
It’s back to work for me next week. If I shelter-in-place as my own choice I risk immediate furlough. I have broken all physical contact with family and live in a rental unit I own for the meantime.
I wonder if the owner’s pro-forma includes a pandemic scenario…no income, nobody moving, 40% small business failure, 12% unemployment, occupancy rate 50% or worse, etc, ;)
Several contractors have reported positive test results performed on crew members (none in contact allowed back for 14 days, none hospitalized and all positives self-quarantined). We have IR temp scan at entrances, CDC docs and guidelines.
All corporate lawyer approved…
Friend in PA, a senior job site Superintendent was furloughed, called back to complete extension of mask manufacturer’s facility he had been supervising/organizing for months , then stopped again when the company’s insurance agent said too dangerous.
Tried to be encouraging and told him it will take some time for all the liability issues/sequences etc., to be ironed out.
We really do need to get the majority of working folks back to work and ASAP.
What I’m reading here is the biggest bunch of BS. It sounds like progressive propaganda 101. I’m checking out until the hysteria abates.
Not sure how long ago I found this site. I found a few of Wolfs articles
and like reading just the numbers. The comment section is even better.
Its a different world from what I live. I’m mom & pop redneck flyover
business owner. I think there was a poster on here who swore we all live in moby’s with 85$K trucks in the yard! I know the ground chatter were I live.
Its nice to read how others are processing it. But you are correct. Its time to call it a night, and make a couple of old fashions.
Petunia,
Don’t check out when we need you most. I enjoy your comments.
She can’t check out! It is Hotel California!
Two points:
The reason we have never seen a vaccine for the “common cold” is because there are over a hundred basic varieties of cold virus, some stable like measles and some that mutate like flu. Simply not practical to vaccinate.
Happily progress is being made on Covid 19 vaccines. Other countries that more wisely anticipated the possible need are much farther along in vaccine development. Australia is reported to be ready to begin Stage 1 human trials.
This also brings to mind the Salk polio vaccine. I was in second grade when the first round of human tests began. The country was so terrified by polio that our school was one of the first in the country to receive the vaccine. Parents, mine included, willingly signed us kids up to be test subjects not knowing the risks. Such experiment would be unthinkable today. However considering how bad things are we might be ready to tell the lawyers to shove it and go ahead with accelerated testing.
Also, we seem to be on the path of keeping the economy functioning and businesses and families from going broke by sending everyone a check. I have seen very little discussion about supply constraints. If only a few people are working, supplies will sooner or later (IMO sooner) start to become scarce. The only solution that seems practical is strictly enforced WWII style rationing. Today, there is no sign of any planning or that the subject is even being discussed.
Guess we’re going to sit around waiting for things to magically get better when the weather warms up or something, or maybe put Jared in charge. That’s the ticket.
Hi all,
Sorry to have to point this out but the idea that only those over 60 and with previous conditions are at risk of death is just not true. It seems really strange but depending on an individuals personal DNA profile seems to also have an effect on just how vulnerable you may or may not be to serious issues. In the UK we have had children as young as 13 as well as people in their 30’s and no previous health conditions die so not just the old or weakened.
Another point I would like to make is whilst many seem to quote a mortality rate of 2% or under this is not what I am seeing play out in the UK. Over the last two weeks coming on for three weeks on Monday I have watched the mortality rate go from 2-3% to now over 10% and these are only from government figures of people who have been tested and there are more people that have reported symptoms but not been tested that are not included in these numbers.
On a local level I live in NW London and in my borough over the same period I have seen the numbers rise from 28 cases to 589 as of toady. The same huge rise in numbers seems to be happening in other areas to. Social distancing and lock downs are being enforced and most people seem to comply of course you always get some people that think they know better and are invincible.
On another note I had a Hospital appointment that was cancelled on Friday and it has been rescheduled for August. Maybe they know something most don’t but that seems more that just a couple of months more lock down ahead of us as that’s 4 months away.
Defeating COVID-19 will undoubtedly be a good thing caused by some impressive scientific achievements.
However, if the world doesn’t have the intellectual honesty to figure out where this came from & how it first got transmitted, democratic nations (who care about population losses) may be at risk of authoritarian nations (China comes to mind) threatening to dump multiple versions of this killer loose on the western world.
We have the Meds, we have the VitC, and we have Plasma from the Recovered.
Surprised how the FDA sat on approving Plasma Therapies until this Week when CHN have been using them for Months.
We don’t need the Fancy Applications – a Simple Transfusion between tested Relatives(Younger-and-probably-recovered-with-minor-effects to Older) probably could have saved dozens of lives in the ICU.
Perhaps, similar to what Italy is suggesting, flagged on the drivers licence would be your status if you have antibodies to covid19. In that case, you could participate in society freely like before. People could check that before you enter a venue.
Otherwise, short term restrictions on different groups of people — especially the elderly or people with preconditions. Try to use a metric that could enable the economy to function. At this point in history we would have enough statistics to make reasonable restrictions. Perhaps, if weather is a factor then alter restrictions on the season.
Lock downs are necessary to limit the number of infections such that the hospitals can handle it. This could be implemented only if a city gets “hot”. Probably in the realm of a governor’s responsibility. The authorities would have to be vigilant on this because of the exponential growth — avoid it getting out of hand again.
As, the number of immune people increase the virus burns out in the long run — then phase out the drivers license antibody status. If a vaccine is developed in the long run, then phase out all virus related social restrictions.
Improve domestic production of medical goods and precursor materials needed for production.
One thing that worries me if the virus mutates every year with a death rate of 2.5% and if the industry has an ineffective vaccine that year. Then we might boomerang back to step 1. Might want to leave a plan in place etc.
Random ideas…