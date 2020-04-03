Trucking Skids Off the Road Entirely

“Only good news is that the number was still positive despite the high number of cancellations.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Orders for heavy trucks in March collapsed by 52% from the already dreadfully low levels a year ago to 7,400 trucks, the lowest since 2010, driven by cancellations of existing orders “due to the sharp and sudden downturn in economic conditions,” according to preliminary estimates by FTR Transportation Intelligence. And so COVID-19 spirals through the economy:
“It is expected that most fleets will pause their replacement cycles due to the crisis,” said FTR vice president commercial vehicles Don Ake. “Large fleets that have immediate needs and the financial resources will continue to place modest orders. Additionally, smaller fleets may tap into the used truck market for their short-term needs to reduce the financial risk.”
“The second quarter will be tough on the Class 8 market, and the third quarter is still highly uncertain,” Ake said.
“The only good news here is that the number was still positive despite the high number of expected cancellations,” Ake said.
But the plunge in truck orders started 17 months ago, in late 2018, following a historic boom. This chart shows the change in orders in percentage terms, compared to the same month a year earlier. As you can see, COVID-19 hit just as fleets had started to increase their orders a tiny wee bit:
The historic boom in orders from late 2017 through the summer of 2018 was triggered as fleets responded to extraordinary demand for transportation services caused by companies wanting to front-run potential tariffs. By late 2018, the whole shebang came unglued, and fleets slashed their orders. Now comes COVID-19.
Over the past 12 months, Class-8 orders have dropped to 170,000 trucks in total, down 66% from the 12-month total at the peak through October 2018.
Starting last summer, truck makers implemented layoffs, with Navistar kicking off the trend. Kenworth and Freightliner announced layoffs in October. Mack Trucks got hit by a 12-day strike that idled 3,500 workers late last year, but in January, it announced layoffs due to the collapse in orders. Volvo Trucks announced layoffs in November.
So that was the scenario through February. In March, truck manufacturers suspended production due to the virus.
Truck sales followed orders with a lag.
There is a long lag between “orders” to the manufacturer and when the manufacturer actually sells the truck to the dealer for inventory or to the fleet that had ordered it. When backlogs are huge, as they were in 2018, the lag between orders or sales can be very long; now that these backlogs have been eaten up, the lag is rather short.
So “sales” were high through much of 2019, fed by the order backlog from 2018. But late last year, sales got hit too. And in March, they plunged.
Combined sales of heavy trucks (Class 8, GVW over 33,000 pounds) and of medium-duty trucks (Classes 4-7, with GVWs from 14,000 to 33,000 pounds) plunged 49% from the peak late last year, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 291,000 trucks (SAAR), meaning if sales continue at the March rate, total sales for the 12-month period would be 291,000 trucks). It was the lowest rate of sales since 2011.
The chart shows the weakness from October through February, followed by the lockdown-plunge in March. The plunge in March was likely just the initial reaction of the data to the lockdowns that started in mid-March:
Ironically, trucking has now split in two. The fleets that serve the supermarket supply chains are struggling to catch up with demand of widespread panic buying and hoarding. Supermarket chains have reported booming sales in March. And those products got there by truck. And trucks that serve the fulfillment infrastructure of ecommerce are busy, trying to catch up with online panic buying and a massive shift from brick-and-mortar retail of all kinds (now largely shut down) to online. And there may be other pockets with a lot of demand for trucking services.
As for the rest, demand for transportation services has withered. Fleets are trying to navigate this new environment. And preserving cash by culling and cancelling orders is one of the first steps to take.
This is how the Fed is loading up on Treasury securities, mortgage-backed securities, repos, “central bank liquidity swaps,” and “loans” to keep the Everything Bubble from imploding further. Read... $1.5 Trillion Helicopter Money for Wall Street in 3 Weeks of Fed Bailouts
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Any opinions on supply chains breaking down?
Manufacturing, mines and imports are all shut down all across the country and world.
How long until, let’s say a truck manufacturer/repair center, needs a a gear, bearing, bolt, washer, electrical cable, etc. and can’t get it?
Causing trucks to fall out of service.
Add in rail roads. Electric power plants. Water treatment. Refineries. Tire manufacturers. Etc.
It is all interconnected. Grocery stores and Amazon warehouses need the rest of the economy to function or they will shut down after a short while.
We certainly cannot do this forever. The goal is to get infection rates down to where critical cases don’t overwhelm the health care system, and buying time to ramp up the health care system to be able to meet demand. And this has to happen pretty soon.
It won’t.
“The goal is to get infection rates down to where critical cases don’t overwhelm the health care system.”
So you get the infection rates down, in doing so keep the health care system from imploding, even manage to upgrade it and then start releasing people from lockdown to get the economy up and running again? Without a vaccine or cure won’t you be setting yourself up for a second wave, then a third and so on and so forth. Isn’t this starting to happen in China right now?
I know, it’s a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” type of situation. My best guess is that at some point in the near future they will give some sort of cautious all clear signal and let the virus run its course. The alternative is just too horrible to contemplate. If the economic tissue decays, it will take the health system down anyway. So there’s that.
It has already started.
The Italian government exempted vehicle repair shops from the lockdown precisely to keep supply chains running.
But the problem is spare parts are drying up as a ton of automotive component manufacturers and warehouses have been shut down: now repair shops mostly function as recovery services.
Rental services have also been shut down, meaning if delivery vans break down the drivers cannot rent another one to keep on working.
Same thing about electricians and plumbers: they have been exempted from the lockdown but their vendors haven’t, so where do they get the parts they need? Most have shut down or simply take whatever jobs they can do with the parts at hand.
I won’t even get into the truly asinine stuff, such as shutting down factories manufacturing oxygen canisters and other critically needed stuff.
Does the government care? Not one tiny bit. For them it’s full lockdown until we get to zero cases for at least two weeks and then everybody can get back to work.
Yesterday we finally protested and asked for a “slow but steady” plan to get back to work a little at a time because that plan is not merely economic ruin for a lot of people but is just asking for troubles.
This morning there are police choppers in the air here, never seen them even during drug busts. Such a subtle message…
As I joked this morning I wouldn’t be too surprised if our government were the only one in the world to embellish data upwards to keep us locked down longer thn anybody else. The person I was talking to thought I was dead serious and said I was right.
That’s not a good sign.
Good analysis and timely article etc… just feels like it was written in the past already, such is the pace of collapse, likewise ‘share market does something unexpected…’ – yeah, who says we are even going to have a sharemarket in the near/mid term?
Ha, this headline made me chuckle. Great analysis as always, Wolf. Your accurate coverage of everything impacted by this crisis has become my go-to source for unbiased information.