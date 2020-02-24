Stocks Plunge (or Dip?), Traders Confused: This Wasn’t Supposed to Happen. Complacency Exacts its Toll

The coronavirus is just the latest in a long series of issues successfully brushed off as irrelevant because all that mattered was that stocks went up.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Complacency” – brushing off big issues as irrelevant or nonexistent because they don’t fit into the buy-buy-buy scenario – has a way of serving up a surprise tab just when the party is hopping at its wildest.
Today, we’re seeing a little of it. Already on Friday, some fallout had hit stocks, following a mild down-day on Thursday. As of early afternoon today, over those three days, the S&P 500 index has dropped 4.8% and the Nasdaq 5.8%.
It’s as if it had suddenly dawned on the hyper-inflated stock market that it is in fact hyper-inflated, and that there are in fact big issues out there that had been known about for many weeks, and some of them for months or even years, but that had been successfully brushed off as irrelevant and had been successfully banished as nonexistent.
Nothing mattered because stocks kept surging higher. Despite the freight recession that spread across 2019 and is still getting worse, with shipments plunging at the fastest rate since 2009, and with railroads laying off people massively amid dropping revenues and plunging earnings, Union Pacific’s shares, upon the news, hit a new high. These issues predated the coronavirus.
The auto industry in the US has seen declining sales volume, as measured in number of vehicles delivered, since 2016. This is a huge industry. But no big deal. In the largest market in the US, in California, new-vehicle registrations have dropped 5.5% in 2019, bringing the drop since 2016 to 9.5%. Across the US, new vehicles sales have also fallen for the third year in a row, to below year 2000 levels.
Subprime delinquency rates have exploded in auto loans and credit card loans starting two years ago, and now subprime credit-card delinquency rates spiked to an all-time high, and subprime auto-loan delinquency rates spiked to the highest since the peak of the Financial Crisis.
These developments are not new; they just reached a new high. But the market decided that they didn’t matter, that nothing mattered.
The entire US shale-oil-and-gas sector has been getting crushed again, but no problem. Manufacturing output has been declining for most of last year. But no problem.
Brick-and-mortar retail – particularly “mall stores” such as department stores – has been getting wiped out store by store, chain by chain, this time not by problems in the economy but by a structural shift in how Americans shop by switching to ecommerce, which is booming. Thousands of big stores are getting shuttered every year, with big chains, such as Sears Holdings, getting liquidated, along with innumerable smaller ones. But no problem.
Mall properties have declined in value, but not by much, and most mall REITs hung in there, as investors figured that this whole concept of the brick-and-mortar meltdown was overblown and that it would somehow go away.
Sector after sector has run into problems over the past few years, but it didn’t matter because stocks would just go up and up and up, and so who cares if these companies lose money forever, or burn cash forever or are outright doomed. So long as stocks go up….
Now comes the coronavirus outbreak. It’s just the latest issue. It’s a big issue for Corporate America, and it’s a horrible issue for China. This became clear in January. But US stock indices kept wobbling to new highs while the economic and business issues caused by the de-facto economic shutdown of much of China were just blown off as irrelevant because they didn’t matter as long as stocks go up.
Apple reached a new high in mid-February despite the clearer-than-daylight problems in China, with demand for iPhones in China collapsing, with Apple stores closed, with iPhone factories in China shut down. It just didn’t matter — until February 17, when Apple announced what everyone knew already, but had blissfully brushed off: That it had huge problems in China, and that both, demand for iPhones and its supply chain of iPhones in China had collapsed. Since the February 12 high, shares have dropped only 8.6%, including today’s 4.4% drop (as of early afternoon).
And then suddenly it matters at least a little bit, as complacency turns into confusion among stock jockeys. This wasn’t supposed to happen. Stocks were guaranteed to only rise. That was the deal. Nothing else mattered. And they’re frazzled. How come all this crap suddenly matters? How can Tesla’s ludicrously-priced stock suddenly drop 7.5% out of the blue?
The whole auto sector is getting crushed – component makers and automaker. Here are some samples, as of miday: GM (-5%), Ford (-3.6%), Honda (-3.9%), Toyota (-3.4%), Delphi Technologies, the former component maker of GM (-3.9%), Visteon, former component maker of Ford (-6.5%), American Axle (-5.8%), Lear Corp (-5.3%), Veoneer, maker of automotive safety and electronic components (-7.4%), Adient, maker of seating and other automotive components (-4.8%), Cooper-Standard Holdings (-3.1%), Modine (-5.5%)….
Auto sales in China, the world’s largest market, have come to a near-standstill due to the coronavirus, after having already plunged 13% in 2018 and 2019 combined. GM sells more vehicles in China than in the US. China is also the manufacturing hub for components used by assembly plants globally. And those components are not being manufactured because the factories have been shut down. This has been known since January.
But it didn’t matter because nothing mattered because stocks always go up. Until they don’t. The sudden turnaround of the stock market is confusing our coddled traders. How could this happen? Didn’t the Fed guarantee that stocks would never fall?
Then there’s QE-4, that $400 billion in liquidity that the Fed threw at the market between mid-September and the end of December. The market kept hyping the certainty that it would last forever. But it suddenly stopped at the end of December. And the Fed’s balance sheet has been essentially flat since then, turning from Big-Fat QE into No-QE:
And that shift from Big-Fat QE to No-QE too has been known since January 1 because the Fed posts these numbers daily and weekly, and I report on it regularly, but the market just brushed them off, preferring to believe the misbegotten stories in the financial media about endless trillions of dollars still being created in repo liquidity.
So here we are. The drop in the market is still just a dip in the overall scheme of things. But the evil smell of reality has caused the market to puke today. That doesn’t mean that a new bout of complacency won’t set in. It’s always surprising to rational observers how long and to what ludicrous extent this complacency can be driven.
The 10 year 3 month Treasuries yield curve has inverted again. Darn that pesky yield curve inversion!
More ZIRP and QE out the wazoo!
But wait! Without all those cheap goodies from China, what’s going to happen to prices of durable goods? Inflation out the wazoo coming also?
ZIRP, QE, and more inflation, what’s an investor to do?
That is what I have been wondering too. Money printing when you can rev up actual production (in China) kinda sorta works in the short term. But Money printing when China is closed and one can’t rev up any production easily … won’t that just create some terrible inflation, and not the kind that is easily swept under the rug by the usual preferred Fed metrics?
Only in assets but that’s not inflation, it’s “elevation.”
But that is what I am saying, its “only in assets” as long as some real world “levers” can be pulled and more stuff can be made. But if there is a “wealth effect” from inflating or “elevating” assets and pulling on the “make stuff in China” lever doesn’t do anything then doesn’t all that inflated “wealth” translate into “stuff inflation” when no more stuff gets made? As in “this time is different [its worse].”
No, not more inflation for those who believe the Ministry of Truth – just more hedonics and other statistical manipulations.
I hope Wolf doesn’t mind, but I’m compelled to re-post a relevant twitter thread I just discovered by Oren Cass. According to his research, how to put this delicately… official inflation numbers are dirty poop.
https://twitter.com/oren_cass/status/1230505649794166785?mc_cid=92a1db46a0&mc_eid=b71d3df985
Of course the economy has run out of steam. The bloodbags have all been leeched dry.
The black swan has landed.
Yep. This is the Black Swan we have been talking about since Nassim Taleb codified the idea in his book. The interesting think is that most investors don’t see the black swan yet! They think they are seeing a white swan that says ‘Go higher, and higher young man’!
Stephen:. Black Swan meet Red Swan!
Everybody was looking for a black Swan!
looking for a black swan, but they got a black bat instead ;)
A black-swan is a random event,
The virus is a slow motion train wreck that began in November (2019), and just now in the last few days its starting to create a panic in Italy & South Korea.
Wolf should touch on the fact that now 2nd time in a week “Fidelity” has gone to zero-balance for its customers, meaning they can’t trade, or sell I should say, now that is a ‘black swan’ a random even that just puts terror into the mind of a pensioner.
Most of Italy is fine, its just a few “chinese city’s” in Italy in lockdown, I can remember in Pratu some +20 years ago, the entire city near Florence was ‘Chinese’ so that Gucci could have “Made in Italy”, even though the product was 100% made by Chinese peasants living in an Italian city. Now of course there are these “chinese citys’ all over Italy, and I’m hearing their all 100% infected, that’s what happens when people live 10 to a room, and stay within their closed community.
Reminds me of those very happy marriages “made in heaven”…maybe even renewal of vows and congratulations by the Bishop…that make the rest of us bumblers feel bad.
Then after the “shock” we learn of the realities behind the icky poo.
The planet gets a chance to catch its breath before the plunder resumes. A pause in the mad hyper-consumptive destruction of our life-support system. Good.
How’s that short position from new years looking?
Funny thing is, so far it has wobbled up and down and has essentially gone nowhere :-]
S&P 500 PE ratio is 30.6 now. Even with today’s downturn. There is still a lot more reality that needs to be priced in.
Yep, the historical SP 500 PE has been showing overvaluation for about 5 *years*…but that just brings us back to Wolf’s question – why fall today?
But the same can be asked of all those other days when indices fell more than 2 pct – only to be recouped to even more irrational valuation levels.
What makes such days special, besides panic?
Is there a scientific reason that P/E ratios should fall within a certain range?
When long term PE averages are exceeded by over 40 pct in the era of ZIRP (the interest gutted fixed income mkt being a primary alternative to the overvalued equity mkt), yes, there is a relationship.
Lower interest rates motivate investors to exit the fixed income markets for higher/traditional returns in the equity mkts.
DC driven ZIRP (running to one extent or another since 2002) is an extreme example of this.
On the rare occasions when DC has tried to step away from the ZIRP addiction it created, the equity markets have cratered if not collapsed.
Short answer No. Just as there’s no scientific way to price a stock.
It’s not science.
The good news for stock traders is that, now all the blame for upcoming recession/depression will be blamed on coronavirus. The rally didn’t end because of unsustainable federal reserve policies or ridiculous highs, it was all the coronavirus. There’s no lessons to learn. Figure out how to reinflate the bubble. All will be good, after we are done dealing with that terrible coronavirus.
Stupid coronavirus wrecking all our perfectly fine-tuned and responsible financial markets.
Almost seems like it was engineered to create a deflection from the real problems Removing silver foil hat now
The timing might turn out to be very convenient for those benefiting from the fed policies, but, no way to know until it all happens. It might be a wild start to a chaotic decade.
how long have you been saying there is a recession/depression coming? always wrong, never in doubt? We have had a fantastic bull market that you sat out and missed untold gains.
EVERYTHING WAS SO HAPPY AND WONDERFUL BEFORE HE GOT THAT SEXY SECRETARY…
Gov’t can’t control fear.Fear of going to the mall,of getting on
a plane ,of going on a cruise, of going to a golf course. They will
need to do what they don’t like to do which is to depend on
the elites.That right .They need the medical establishment
to fix this.
Of course this won’t affect Real Estate, I’m sure we’ll still see lots of people at open houses once the Virus hits the USA big time…
And even MORE Chinese buyers looking to get out while the getting is good.
Ask me about investing in pre construction condo’s on the Salton Sea, a sure thing!
NO .. WOLF …IT IS BECAUSE GLOBALISM IS DEAD ..STONE DEAD
and the GLOBALIST SHARKS ARE UNPREPARED FOR IT
THEIR PRODUCTION FACILITIES ARE STILL IN CHINA and SURROUNDINGS
ITS OVER WITH LABOURSHOPPING , PAYING PENNIES ABROAD SELLING FOR DOLLARS AT HOME ; and STASHING THE TAX FREE PROCEEDS SOMEWHERE OFF-SHORE … FROM NOW ON THEY WILL NEED THEIR INDIGENOUS PEOPLE .. WHOM THEY HAVE SPIT ON AND BETRAYED FOR DECADES…. IT IS A WHOLE NEW BALLGAME BECAUSE WHO WANTS TO BUY MATERIAL STUFF WITH LIVE CORONA VIRUS STICKING TO ITS SURFACES ? ….. GLOBALISM IS DEAD .. WOLF !
Destruction of globalization is something that most of the financially oppressed peoples of the world are waiting for. However, it takes many blows to kill a multi headed hydra. This is but one battle, not the war. And it will have to be a literal war as history seems to show us… now to fix that caps lock key….
Some of us have been waiting for starving Indonesian workers to have unions ever since Gerald Ford put the kabosh on East Timor.
Waiting and praying…
The young who buy that fast fashion and shoes and phones…their integrity was stolen for a bowl of potage.
This is a good deal of what is on Amazon — all made in China and covered with virus. Though, at least on EBay I can filter what I’m going to buy by region or country.
To think that someone might have sold lab test animals to the wet market down the street. Such ethical standards.
Harder to keep the scam going once a Western nation (Italy) is under contagion. They might just report the real numbers and hit the markets in the face with a shovel full of reality.
in Netherlands authorities still say that Italy is “far away” and it might just pass unnoticed ;( Never mind that lots of Dutch tourists are pretty close to or in Italy at the moment.
Don’t scare the sheeple or some important people might loose money, which is way worth that health problems for the general population.
I’m curious to know what madame Gucci from the ECB is going to do to keep “investor” spirits up, some more savers bashing probably.
nhz:. I have heard from good sources, the ECB’s feathered serpent God Gucci, will sacrifice a live “saver” tomorrow at the top of the Mayan pyramid to the Monetary God’s, to ensure the sun rises!
When asked, Gucci said, she will do whatever it takes!
When asked if there might be a shortage of savers to sacrifice, she said there should be no shortage of savers!
Wes,
“Feathered serpent god” – Nice.
It is all in the little details.
To be fair, though, no one ever expects a falling (American) stock market in a presidential election year. Sure, 2008 happened, but “it will be different this time” … meaning “the same as it ever was.
As I recall, in 2008 President Bush, who didn’t have the Fed covering his back, tried a little fiscal ‘helicopter money’ with his tax rebates I think the whole $600 per taxpayer rebate amounted to some $160 billion. A few months later, when Lehman went belly up, we were looking at a $700 billion Tarp program and trillions in QE and none of that went to ‘people’.
The Fed was cutting rates from a higher level than now, but that mess was simply unvoidable.
Stock aren’t inflated – they’re “elevated.” Inflation is under control. Inflation is always under control. just ask the Fed. But sometimes we do have elevation problems.
And they’re not hyper elevated, just mildly elevated.
Powell himself has said to be true, so we know it is.
But what is important, is not that folks are dying, but that assets prices are falling.
The Fed is supposed to make asset prices go up. Everyone knows this from our President on down.
Nobody cares about people dying from the flu. That always happens. But asset prices don’t always go down because they’re not supposed to, and the Fed’s job is to make sure they always to up.
To fight the flu…err…declining asset prices, the Fed needs to do a surprise, Not surprise rate cut, and Not QE, QE.
That is what everybody wants and needs right now, to cure the flu. I mean asset declines.
Something else to think about… business travel in the US if (once?) COVID-19 hits the shores.
If we start seeing some cases here in the US in real numbers, I would be willing to wager those ‘essential’ business meetings in NYC or elsewhere, may be done via Skype instead. If you start to see a serious reduction in business travel for any length of time, the knock on effects could be interesting. I would expect all sorts of travel to be severely curtailed. I’m certainly going to hold off on scheduling my annual trips to Hartford and NYC for a little while longer.
The Fed’s “liquidity” injections may not be able to hold this up forever it seems.
Covid has already arrived. And Wolf pointed out that tourist travel is already down in S.F.
Now wait for the other shoe to drop.
It dropped this week when Tehran grudgingly disclosed 50 deaths. Assuming the 50 had healthcare, that implies number of infections of between 2500 and 100,000. Porous borders to Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey. Italy has a lot more cases than have been detected.
All of SW Asia is probably being infected.
Then India and N. Africa, Europe via Greece.
So, the other shoot has dropped, we just haven’t heard the kabang yet.
India, which did not report an illness which in 2006 killed 2000 people, only has 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases… in a country with open sewers in its major cities.
If you believe that I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.
And Trump today appeared before crowds of 500,000 yelling (and coughing) Indians. Brilliant move. The stealth way the Deep State gets rid of him?
And the Chinese sent a trade delegation to his WH long after the epidemic in China had already begun and they knew it.
How would Iran get hit so hard, so fast? Or are they just ahead of the curve in reporting? (or just wrong, incorrectly reporting other deaths as Covid?) Iran doesn’t have a “porous border” with China, and there’s no word of outbreaks in any of Iran’s neighbors. Nobody walks from Wuhan to Teheran these days.
The end of January was a more subtle drop in the markets with a full “recovery” in February. One the drops won’t rebound, the trouble is no one knows when the dead cat will appear.
The entire system feels like it is being managed by Madoff.
Black Swan ?? – oh! you mean sh*t happens – tell me something new.
Maybe the Feds balance sheet has been flat , but some entity has been a massive buyer of 10 y and 30 y bonds. Rates have declined from 1.92 to 1.36 on the 10 year and
From 2.39 to 1.82 on the 30 year
While Wall celebrates the lower rates, the other side of the coin of lower rates is much lower expected growth in the future.
What is the Kudlow-meter showing?
“I just think, in general, I would be very careful to put too much emphasis on what bond rates are doing,”
Larry Kudlow – Feb 2020
“I’m looking for faster growth: I think we’re going to get 3% this year,” he added. “The trade deals will help, the Fed changed policy — that was very, very important.”
Larry Kudlow – Jan 2020
“There’s no recession coming. The pessimistas were wrong. It’s not going to happen. At a bare minimum, we are looking at Goldilocks 2.0. (And that’s a minimum). Goldilocks is alive and well. The Bush boom is alive and well. It’s finishing up its sixth consecutive year with more to come. Yes, it’s still the greatest story never told.”
Larry Kudlow – Dec 2007
Yeah, even if the Chinese economy is in a coma we are going to force all those Boeing 737 Max planes and other junk down their throat. Trade with China is going to be great, and we are soon going to start the same awesome negotiations with all our other customers. Buy the dip!!
RE:”in a long series of issues successfully brushed off as irrelevant because all that mattered was that stocks went up.”
https://www.nber.org/erp/ERP-2017.pdf
At the end of that report-Appendix B reference charts list all the relevant numbers to compare with the 2019-2020 numbers on what counts regardless of the stocks ups or downs. A quick total of totals review.
Corno caused GDP to stall in February. A slowdown from January was expected, but not this much. That basically means we are on the opposite end of last year when the economy was reaccelerating after the shutdown. So the market longs are getting squeezed.
March could be even uglier.
FEAR-The media will be working hard to dampen the impact of FEAR that investors could lose their life savings and home as the wealth effect of a rising stock market fade’s. All my retired friends are heavy in the market many day trade and have drunk the easy money cool-aid. Unlike the stock market losses in 2000 and 2008 they will not have enough time to rebalance their portfolio’s or leverage up to make up the losses as time is running out for them.
I wouldn’t care if they had to economize and move in with their kids EXCEPT that many of them are supporting their kids and grandkids lifestyle…not just affluence but school fees, dentists, credit card balances, and even rent & utilities…and of course, the eternal student loans.
Maybe Hilton Head here could build tiny houses on their endless golf courses…or even God Forbid, relax the rules banning children in their gated compounds.
You still have the Trump Put and the Fed Put and the China Put, and the Election Year Spending Put, QE4, QE5, and QE6: QE in Space, parts of the world still have positive bond yields – that’ll end soon, coordinated fiscal stimulus, and the dip buyers snatching up Tesla at $850 and Beyond Meat at $110 and Chipotle at $900 and bitCoin at $9,500 with all of their sideline money. The bull market is fine.
“QE6: QE in Space”
LOL!
Where is my “This Is Fine” meme…I know I left it somewhere?
Politico article this morning: “hundreds of vacancies in public health care facilities due to Trumps budget cuts over the last 3 years.” Uh Oh.
But it didn’t matter because nothing mattered because stocks always go up. Until they don’t…………
Wolf, great article as usual. Bet you actually enjoyed writing this one! Many thanks for your excellent perspective.
A/C in SD,
I enjoy writing just about every article I write. It’s a lot of work — though some are a lot more work than others — and if I didn’t like doing it, I wouldn’t do it :-]
No mention of Fed tapering REPO. As long as traders were buying stocks, not shorting them, free money was automatic. Would Fed create a liquidity crisis to punish traders hitting the bid? No money for you!! Now we administer the loyalty oaths, refill the punch bowl and see who is buying. They cannot, under any circumstances tolerate a market decline.
Another day like today and Wolfie will be seriously in the money :-)
Almost finished my new 500 sq foot glass greenhouse. Topped off staples in case this takes a rapid bounce to worry. My son was going to build a spec house this spring/summer and the only advice I gave was, “Good timing, we should know by then the effect of the virus on our economy and housing market”. My sister is leaving for Maui this Wednesday and all I asked was, “Do you think this is a good time for air travel?”
I don’t see how this virus and economic contagion will stay limited to China? So many are complacent. Granted, one has to carry on and be optimistic, but Maui this week? All it takes is one hotel infection and quarantine arrives for my sister who is pushing 70. And yes, they have stock investments.
Todays drop in the market is a small awakening to the complacent, but just wait until the corona virus reaches our shores in mass and they have to cancel the NFL and college football seasons. Now that will be a wake up call for the masses as well as the investor class.
1) Coronavirus//Burnie ==> bs.
2) What was suppose to happen have happened today.
3) Take a support line on the weekly SPX from Dec 24 2019(L) to Aug 19 2019(c).
4) This line was breached todat. Its only Mon not the end of the week.
5) This support line will be tested, sooner or later, from below.
6) SPX is building a cause.
I got bounced out of the market on long dated covered calls in Jan. With dividends I made 12% and still left 10% on the table for the contract owners.I will not jump back in . I still think Dow 30k+ is in play but I can’t pull the trigger. I did buy SQQQ last week even though I feel that the QQQ will track with the Dow and Dow 30k is in play . I am as Spock would say , illogical . On the brighter side my wife’s timely intervention has insured delivery of my “Heck ” mug. I will need it.
If you can’t pull the trigger then you don’t *really* think Dow 30k is in play. You just want to be able to say you were right either way.
I pulled the trigger by buying SQQQ which shorted the Nasdaq 100 . My money is now on the down side. I can dither about the logic but my money is committed to only one way.down.
$5.2 Trillion in cumulative stock buybacks has got to stand for something, doesn it?
It means many CEOs won’t invest in the very companies they run. They’d rather juice their stock prices so they can cash in. They probably know something Mr. Market does not and could be taking him for a fool.
People opposed me when I commented the coronavirus crisis is a black swan.
People have predicted doom and gloom for decades. Eventually a correction happens. Less than 3000 dead and fear spreads. A 2018 tsunami killed 230,000. They buried their dead and the stock market continued its long climb.
The S&P 500 was 339 in 1990. It went up nearly 10 times in 30 yrs. The S&P 500 dividend yield is above the 10 yr treasury yield.
Today some municipal bonds were rising in value. Gold bugs celebrated.
Who cares whether or not someone opposed you?
David cares, and so far as David is concerned, that’s enough. He may well turn out to be right.
David:. Most gold bugs are not celebrating!
Since the last $100 rise in gold, gold stocks have fallen!
Gold stocks simply do not believe this spike in gold will last!
I’ll preface my remarks first by saying I’m Irish and I live in Ireland. The preoccupation with share/stock prices only rising is not helped in anyway by President Trump’s constant referring to rising equity values.
However, share/stock prices have become completely and utterly disconnected from the commercial and operational performance of many listed companies. And this disconnect is being compounded because of the political statements of President Trump which refer to higher equity values. Of course, Trump can say whatever he wishes – but his comments about higher equity values doesn’t help.
Paul:. Well, recently Obama has also been taking credit for the great economy too! I say let them share the prize!
On a side note, despite being mostly English, some of my ancestors came from Ireland! None came in happy circumstances!
One, a tenant farmer, was displaced by the English with sheep! The other was displaced for being on the losing side of a clan vs clan dispute!
Both got one way tickets to Quebec City, before settling in Ontario!
CBS News reports that Senators will attend a classified closed briefing on the coronavirus Tuesday morning, tomorrow, at the U.S. Capitol. Representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and State Department will also be at the briefing.
One could easily assume these agencies will be complaining that their appropriations have been cut, compromising their ability to manage a pandemic, and are due to be cut some more in the new budget. Numerous online articles describe this situation in some detail.
Just as concerning is that the US, unlike other countries, lacks a national health care system. Instead, it has a hodgepodge intended to maximise profitability while making it difficult to access health care.
Together, these two situations suggest that the US is far less able to manage a pandemic than I believed it would be in my own initial assessments. Given all the other shocks the markets have successfully sustained in recent years, it once seemed reasonable to suppose they could weather the emergence of the coronavirus just as handily.
That would be a mistake. Despite assurances from the administration, it seems unlikely that the pandemic is ‘under control’ and will ‘disappear by April’. I’ll believe the CDC over the DOTUS, for reasons which should be perfectly obvious.
Now is not the time for Mr. Market to panic. In view of all the negative news over the last couple of years, he should have done that a long time ago.
I made lots of $$$ off this put. :) I’m buying a brand new Toyota Corolla….I’m not upgrading to the power windows though. I’ll get the manual windows one to help with exercise.
Tony:. The funny thing about power windows is either the buttons or the motor fails! The buttons cost as much as the motor!
Well not too sexy… but if you treat her right she will last you a long long time.
I don’t think “complacency” is an accurate term for this situation.
The huge increase in wealth among the 1% has got to go somewhere, especially with overseas stocks already tanking and bonds below inflation.
Highly liquid investors have no choice but to bet on a continually higher market.
“The huge increase in wealth among the 1% has got to go somewhere…”
When $1 is used as collateral for $42 worth of loans…
Sometimes “wealth” just goes “POOF!”.
Warren Buffett, the world’s greatest investor in history, was on CNBC today saying this is a dip and a good buying opportunity.
The Dow bull-run is still on.
Certainly subprime is contained and we are at a permanently high plateau.
Buffett and I quote, “You can’t predict the market based off of me.” good luck with following Buffett. You have to always think of something you’re buying…”is this on sale from my perspective or is this just a complete rip off?” I don’t know about you, but I always wait for a sale. The only quote I like of Buffett’s is “Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy”
Dow futures are up, and rising. That was quick.
Mr. Market is either being complacent, is buying the dip, has taken his pill that lets him ignore risk, has so much money that he’s bound to put it somewhere besides the usual unicorns, or is confident the oligarchy will save him after all.
I think Mr. Market has more money than brains and only needed a bit of reassurance from dubious CNBC stock touts to jump back in.