THE WOLF STREET REPORT: What Will the Coronavirus Do to the US & Chinese Economy?

Is this the black-swan event people have been predicting for years?
Wow – 70% of Chinese GDP is shut down until at least February 9th!
A very well kept quiet fact.
It’s going to be even more ridiculous and absurd now.
Closed borders, supply chains and shipments falling off a cliff.
At the same time rallying markets.
Way more serious than we all think.
And never forget:
Subprime is contained
Just wait until the Coronavirus hits India and Africa!
As I’m in North Africa, I expect it will be bad. An infected patient already traveled to Sudan via Cairo. One million Chinese contractors work across Africa. The virus is now global, but the countries least able to deal with it will suffer the most. It will have knock-on global effects, such as increasing migrant movements to Europe, weaken fragile regimes, ect…
Not really. It is just another common cold virus of which there are many. It is not particular deathly or so. They want to stop it because they can not because it is a big deal if they fail/
So China shuts down the economy for the run-of-the-mill flu virus?
Interesting.
Raymond It’s NOT a run of the mill virus Have you been living under a rock?
This will be a gigantic tragedy when this virus hits countries with even fewer ventilators, oxygen bottles, or ways to ameliorate the effects of patients having most aveoli in their lungs filled with fluid. Even the strong may become too weak, without adequate nursing care to give them IVs, etc., because the tiny available resources will be spread out among many patients; or given to the rich/connected; and there will be limited help from other countries given how fast this virus is spreading.
Even if the US were to remain uninfected by this virus, which is unlikely, this will be a disaster even in US counties that have enough medical resources to treat patients. It will freeze manufacturing for lack of parts as Forbes’ article discussed and temporarily stop much business. If anyone wants to short stocks, I predict that the Chinese stock markets will drop like a rock thrown from an airplane at 20,000 feet, probably today and tomorrow. Other markets will follow.
The Chinese communists announced that they will put $22 billion in support to keep the Chinese stock market from falling too much. I think that will be like a baby mosquito trying to stop a gigantic, overloaded train. The predicted, world recession is almost certainly here.
Hello? In the USA we average around 50K deaths from REGULAR flu each year from 15 million people getting the flu. Every year! And this new flu has a death rate less than SARS and much much less than MERS, neither of which brought the end of civilization. Plus this new China flu seems to target an older population. I’m no China fanboy but the Chinese response has been stunning. Can you imagine us trying to shut down NYC. Well China has done the equivalent except in about 10 different cities. The photos are simply stunning – like a TV Sci-Fi depiction. Now the Chinese are probably getting a facial scan of every person in the country who is stopped or goes to the hospital or, hell, just goes out. But that’s the world we’ve made and nothing we do now is going to change it. It won’t be long, due to income disparities, a new flu will have its creation point in our impoverished areas. Think you could close Atlanta? Here, hold my beer, because I wanna see that known unknown.
“Hello? In the USA we average around 50K deaths from REGULAR flu each year from 15 million people getting the flu. Every year! And this new flu has a death rate less than SARS and much much less than MERS, neither of which brought the end of civilization.”
this is true.
problem is there is two government labs in Wuhan.
we do not know real numbers of infected and dead ( I do not trust government numbers ).
and time will tell 2-3 weeks.
The good news is It is estimated that 97% of infected people will recover and be fine. Only 3% might die. However the disease is very infectious and at least has the potential to spread to large numbers of people like the Spanish flu did. If it spreads to tens of millions like the Spanish flu it could kill millions like the Spanish flu. It’s to early to know what will happen either way.
My understanding is that treatment for a coronavirus like this one to get the 3% survival rate involves putting people on ventilators (which machines are in short supply even in US cities), possibly into a comma to regulate their breathing, intensive nursing care, etc. The alveoli in the cease to pass oxygen to the blood and become porous to fluids, which prevent the oxygen from being absorbed by red blood cells, so oxygen is often required to enable the patient to live on with absorption of the oxygen through their remaining alveoli.
This treatment must continue for many days or weeks, at least. With enough, well-equiped hospital beds, surviving is mostly possible for those who are strong, because there is no truly effective treatment known: antiviral drugs are being tested now. We can hope for the best.
We really do not know if this virus only kills children, those with pre-existing conditions, and the elderly as reported. However, based on what I was told and videos that brave Chinese have put on the internet, for which the communists will imprison them, we are likely seeing what might be the decimation of the innocent, hard-working, poorer, oppressed, non-communist-party-members, 99% of the population of China absent such a miracle. This is an enormous tragedy, like the holocaust or the 1918 flu pandemic.
I am sure most of the communists will get the best treatment for themselves, and most probably were told in early December 2019 and departed for safer areas. Thus, most of the deaths are probably of good, innocent people, since real, connected, communist party members are a tiny, corrupt minority, like the US banksters.
A 3% death rate from a highly contagious illness is alarming and would exceed the size of typical seasonal flu by orders of magnitude.
A very impartial, carefully written report, Wolf. I love the “grain of salt” comment: more like with a salt mine.
Responding to the comment before mine: before we drown the Chinese communists with praise and forget little things like their reported organ harvesting from children and imprisonment/murders of Uighurs, Falun Gong, Tibetans, etc., we should slow down and think. Credible reports say that Chinese communists are notoriously dishonest about even little things such as local GDP growth or local government debt. Even their leaders publicly admit to this.
Thus, we may be underestimating the coronavirus pandemic’s dangers and future effects on China’s (or any infected/dependent country’s) economy or how long such will ultimately last. After SARS infections in 2002, in over 17 years of trying, scientists have not developed a SARS vaccine reportedly. Thus, there does not seem like there will be a quick cure. Therefore, this looks like the predicted black swan.
Also, until Western nations have enough cases so that we can independently compute the death rate of those infected with the virus (which presumably be mainly among those with weakened immune systems, children with undeveloped immune systems, the elderly, etc., so say 20-40% of the population) the Chinese communists’ estimates are suspect. As Wolf implied, they may already have lied and tried to suppress information even from their own people.
(Incidentally, while I agree with the temporary US shutdown of immigration from China, it may not work, because at least one of the foreign countries which are not covered will sooner or later get an uncontrolled coronavirus pandemic and some person from that country will come here. This is effectively a stealth virus, so we may not discover all infected cases unless we test every person coming into the country. I say this as a parent with considerable fear for our children.)
Keeping Chinese cities on lockdown will have the “beneficial” effect for the Chinese communists of also enabling them to suppress any potential dissenters, particularly since so many are posting their videos of what is going on there and thereby are easy to track and imprison/harm. Hitler or Stalin or Mao or Pol Pot or Tamerlane or Genghis Khan could have accomplished the same. It just takes the Chinese government’s willingness to impose arbitrary, unfair, cruel, and unusual punishments, while flights from Wuhan of communists or their cronies escaping the virus and letting the rest of their population suffer, reportedly continued.
I am much happier in our less tyrannical, less controlled Western society or would be EU countries, thank you very much, despite the massive corruption extant. We should not conflate the Western, countries that practice what is called “democratic socialism” (democratic countries with state ownership of some, critical companies) with the communists, who can be readily distinguished due to their totalitarian, undemocratic governments and thousands of dead victims.
Jesus dude, that’s ALOT of hate for the Chinese. It borders on racist. Just saying.
The Chinese response might makes me wonder if there is something they haven’t told us yet.
We don’t have the full picture, but the death-rate from this virus may be multiple times higher than regular ‘flu’.
Great tracker site put together by Johns Hopkins here; https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
I’m seeing less than 1 in 100 deaths outside of China ( I live near China ), country’s outside all have infections, but the number of deaths is small.
I see lots of lies coming out of western press, too many to mention.
Biggest problem I see in China is the hospital system requires ‘cash’ or ‘gold’ upon entry, otherwise you end up on the cold concrete floor and wait, maybe day’s, this leads to pneumonia. It’s been forever in China, that South of Yangtz(river) there is no central-heat, people wear jackets in their homes, and drink hot-water all day long. I concur that most deaths in China are pneumonia, and I really think most deaths are brought on by pneumonia, by the hysteria of people jamming the hospitals packed of people. All hospitals of China are packed, even remote Yunan/Dali hospitals are spilling over from everybody with a runny nose going to the hospital, which causes an infection vector. I would say, stay home; If your strong you will get well.
Baba fullfillment ground to a halt mid January, they have extended ‘chinese new year’ until Feb 15, which means everything has shutdown. I have seen an alibaba order for weeks, I quit ordering Baba ( alibaba, aliexpress, lazada, alipay, bitmain ) about 3 weeks ago, they take orders from HK/Shenzhen, but fulfillment/manufacturing is done in Wuhan, which is why stuff ground to a halt. I see massive problem, how do you know the package posted was not handled by virus carrier?? How do you fumigate millions of packages??
Long term? I don’t think much of this, I think it was a MEDIA over-reaction.
Excellent report. Well sourced, realistic and not at all alarmist. I have confidence that your assessment is right with one assumption: that the nCoV epidemic now in full bloom in China doesn’t spread to the US.
If it does then I think you might have to re-consider the effects on the US economy.
Viruses were not as easily transmitted with the onset of warm weather. The coronavirus epidemic is expected to peak before summer.
A black swan is an event that is difficult for statisticians to predict. In 2011 Japan suffered an earthquake and tsunami that caused a nuclear meltdown. Over 18,000 people died or were missing. Hundreds of thousands were displaced. It caused a Japanese recession. The world GDP continued to grow.
I’m not so sure that’s true The Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 to 1920 began in December and ran till January two years later So based on history I have doubts about what you wrote
China has 1.4 billion people. I don’t think we in America can get our heads around this number. The fact that they’re shutting down whole cities over there says to me that this is much more serious than reported. We’ll know in a few weeks.
Lot’s of country’s near China have almost 100+ cases, and all death counts are less than 3%.
Reality is reality, the problem is that MSM pushes lies. There is vested interest in destroying confidence in Government. We saw the same in HK, now we’re seeing it applied to all of China.
Blowback is a bitch, the West better be ready.
More people die everyday in USA from Opium than from the Virus. More people die from auto accidents. More people die from slipping on the bathroom floor.
I do agree with the 1.4B problem, same problem with their chickens & pigs, you just can’t put that many rat’s in a small cage, at some point they go cannibal, disease is rampant. Sweet spot is well known. Can’t keep packing million’s of people in tenement housing, so they can be near their ‘Apple iPhone’ assembly plant.
The thing that will come out of this is people will realize after 30+ years that rural living ain’t so bad, this Quarantine (Prison) stuff will make many, I would say 10’s of Millions of urban Chinese return to the farmland’s.
When I go to the rural area’s its not uncommon to see 50% of the rural homes empty I’m talking nice houses, where are the people? They went to the city for jobs. But now if living in the city means ‘quarantine’, maybe the rural life is better.
More tele-commute from the family farm, that’s what I see coming out of this.
“More people die from opium and slipping in the tub than the number of people dying in China from this virus”
The lack of logic here bugs me. Almost everyone in the US steps onto a tub once a day or at least once every couple of days. I don’t know how many people use opium based drugs but I expect it’s quite a few.
If the same number of people who step on a tub every day in the USA had corona virus, millions would be dead, not the hundreds that die from slipping.
Why do all my comments go to moderation now? Am I a bad poster?
No. Just bad luck with tripwires that allow me to get a handle on hot-button topics before they get out of hand. Just be patient.
It all boils down to this (and please correct me if I am wrong):
-flu: the survival rate is high, one can sit the bug out at home or at corp job
-Coronavirus: survival rate high if one visits a hospital ASAP and gets treated for pneumonia like syndromes. Trying to sit this bug out at home is not an option. According to the rumors immunity can’t be developed, high dosage of vitamin C, HIV drug and flu drug helps.
Can average Joe afford hospitalization?
The average wait at a hospital is 3-5 days, many people spend go to 3-5 hospitals before admission. You must have cash/gold in hand to get admitted.
“It all boils down to this” – This ain’t Kansas, China ain’t the USA.
It all boils down to this, there is no pill there is no cure. The cause of death is pneumonia, if you let it get that far, and your not strong, sure they can put you on a ventilator, but at the end of the day, if your not strong, your going to die.
The biggest lie I see pushed in western MSM is “Free medical”, not true, China is ‘cash’ on admission, you don’t have the coin, you don’t get a bed/room. China is 10x more capitalism than USA, past 40 years now. Huge problem is western people think that every place is like their place, its not.
Another thing NOT understood is that south of Yangtze (river) there is no central heat anywhere, they don’t waste energy. All hospitals are ‘full’ now from the panic, the chairs are gone, if you wait 3-5 days to see a doctor, you must lay/sit on the cold concrete floor. If you had a cold when you entered by your 2nd day you have pneumonia. If people had just stayed home in bed and drank hot fluids, they would have recovered. But the media, and mostly MSM have caused a panic all over China, and everyone rushed to the hospital.
If you have ever been to China, you might know you have to “FIGHT” to get on a bus, fight for your seat, even if you have a ticketed seat. Well same at the hospital, nobody waits in line, everybody cut’s & cheat’s, and pay’s people off to cut the line, … The problem is there are too many people, but this is how they live.
So you have a panic, and 10x-100x more people than normal hit the hospitals all over China, and the system goes from bad to terrible,
Lastly on death, its normal in China & Africa that when somebody dies the corpse lays in place until recovered by family, so when you see these photos of dead people, with people just casually walking by, this is Normal. This is how they live, just like Africa I have seen corpses lay near a road for days, and in China I have see corpses just laying on the floor in the train, to be shipped to the family in another city, no box, just a towel over the face. This is how they live.
I don’t think the death’s are that bad, I think too many people went to the hospital and then got sick. I think the west MSM uses photos of dead people to make it appear there is a zombie apocalypse.
No.
Meltdowns now originate in the Financial Industrial Complex, for the simple reason that it would take a more severe, widespread, and prolonged breakdown than this in the real economy to seriously affect the levitation of the FIC. The overabundance of liquidity alone could compensate for an impairment of several percent in real economy, and that’s never happened absent a financial disaster.
Shortages cause price spikes, cause pessimism. This is a highly leveraged optimism fueled economy, so what happens if vested interests actually start to worry their capital is under threat?
I agree, the coronavirus is not a big deal compared to the regular flu or the opiod epidemic that claims 100 lives a day.
The biggest impacts are in the market reactiond to this virus scare, moreso than sars, bird flu, swine flu, ebola, etc.
This is a drill that can also serve as a catalyst to reduce financial asset prices with no blame and thereby destroy capital which is helpful for monetary policy in terms of inflation moderation.
We’ll see.
Opioid epidemic is not a valid comparison. People don’t fear that epidemic because it is not contagious and is easily avoidable. You catch opioid addiction in a crowded subway.
Flu is a better analogy but also a familiar seasonal issue that is part of people’s calculus about life in general. Yes, thousands die from flu every year, but almost all are the elderly ill.
This coronavirus is an unknown entity at this point. It has arisen in a country that cannot be trusted to tell the truth, so the mortality numbers are very likely understated. From the very limited information we have now, it is a higher mortality disease than typical seasonal flu, with some deaths of healthy younger people in addition to the elderly ill who usually die with seasonal flu. At this point it would be guessing to say what economic effect it will have. But until that effect is well known the uncertainty will affect the markets.
My guess is that this will not have lasting ill effects economically. Very few disease epidemics do.
Typo, should read “you can’t catch opioid epidemic on a crowded subway”
Drive thrus kill more people than the flu, sars, coronavirus, all those ailments and many,many others combined.
This is nothing but media hysteria because the media needs hysteria to keep people watching, clicking, etc. Sure there will be a dip when so much of China shuts down and I expect to see (long overdue) bloodshed in global markets this week. But as far as health scares go, yeah it’s on the radar but it should be a blip not essentially the entire radar screen. $50 says this isn’t even a topic in May.
It’s amazing to me how many people will lose their minds over something like this yet continue to ignore the obvious things that will actually keep them alive and healthy. Like eating a reasonable diet and getting enough activity in your life so you don’t develop diabetes or knees that can’t support you anymore before you are even 40 years old.
I’m much more interested in how this will effect North Korea. They are in no shape to fight an epidemic.
Yes, agree, also Africa and India.
On one hand.
The Chinese have 1.4 billion people. This virus kills 3% of those that it infects – mostly the elderly, the already sick and the young. So no big deal unless you are one of them or family…
On the other hand.
The Chinese locked down 15 cities and 60 million people, shave entire percentage points off their own GDP, shuttered factories and businesses nationwide, closed schools until March, canceled LNY celebrations, and are in a rush to build hospitals all because of a non-event. And the virus is looking like it is an escaped bio weapon.
Talk about a stark choice.
No, it is not.
This will be forgotten in less than 2 months and dow will climb back toward 30k before the election.
Nothing goes to heaven in a straight line.
According to Wikipedia estimates for the basic reproduction number ranges from 2.13 to 3.11. The number describes how many people a newly infected person is likely to pass the virus onto. The new coronavirus has been reportedly able to transmit down a chain of up to four people so far. As of 2 February 2020, approximately 17,386 cases have been confirmed
Thanks Wolf
Regardless of the actual transmission and mortality rates of nCoV, it has shut down a city, a province, and now a country with the world’s second largest economy. And no one has the ability to predict if nCoV will be contained. It’s only sensible to prepare both physically and financially.
I’ve been intensively researching this all week.
The widely publicized “confirmed infections” and “deaths” numbers are not remotely credible as metrics of the overall spread or severity of the disease.
Number infected: massively undercounted due to (a) infected people not getting sick enough to get tested (good), (b) overwhelmed medical centers not being able to test everyone, and (c) political pressures to under-report wherever possible.
Number killed: somewhat undercounted because of overwhelmed hospitals (under-testing). Undercounted further as many people are now afraid to even go to hospital (or getting turned away), so we’ll have many people dying without being tested.
Mortality Rate: Far higher than 2% among those hospitalized, but overall we have no clue. Most Important, the “deaths” number needs to be compared NOT with contemporary infection count, but with the infection count from 5-10 days prior. That’s because people don’t drop dead as soon as they’re tested! What the data says is that ~362 “confirmed infections” have died already out of the ~3500 cases that were known 5-10 days ago, versus 487 confirmed recoveries. Comparing infections vs. recoveries suggests a death rate of 42%! However, not all the cases are accounted for. That example illustrates the problems with the data. A key publication in The Lancet last week reported a mortality rate of 11% among the first 100 known cases in Wuhan hospital. Given the under-reporting of infections, actual mortality rate will most likely be below 11% (especially as care improves). Nevertheless the coronavirus has to be substantially worse than seasonal flu, or we wouldn’t be seeing the extreme reactions.
The progression is:
– Infection starts (no symptoms), maybe up to 10-14 days but more likely around 5 days.
– Patient starts feeling flu-like symptoms but it’s too soon to bother going to the doctor. Typically 5 days.
– Patient goes to the doctor and starts being monitored. Maybe 5 more days. Might be tested in here.
– Finally patient is sick enough to go to hospital. Hospital slows progression and keeps patient alive. If they recover, great, but if not, it still takes time. Again, about 5 days.
So key point: 5-10 days between “confirmed infection” and “death” (longer for “recovery”)
The combination of infection and mortality rates has to be much greater than seasonal flu, because otherwise the hospital system would be handling it. Be very interesting to see if the overall death rate in Wuhan has surged! A city of 11 million with life expectancy around 70 will normally have 157,000 deaths per year, i.e. about 400 per day on average. Not all of those would die in hospitals. But the medical-death-processing system breakdown has been reported by multiple credible sources. That indicates that the added deaths from the new virus are at minimum a healthy fraction of 400 per day, I’d guess at least 200 per day and possibly much more.
The only faith I have is the Chinese communist party’s 3 monkeys policy will continue.
Certainly never a dull moment. The old guys behind the curtain will need to put those financial special effects levers into overdrive to get us to the election. The Wizard of Oz has nothing on these guys !!! At what point will the would be modern Toto the dog pull the curtain? Who will be Toto?
I have no idea if there will be large outbreaks in the US. But it certainly seems possible. We can’t stop the flu even with vaccines.
The basic math itself is somewhat disconcerting — at least unless I am missing something. The corona virus is at least twice as infectious as the flu. The flu death rate is .13% while the lowest estimates I have seen is that the corona virus has at least a 3% death rate. So at least twenty times more deadly. If flu infects 45 million in the US in a given year and kills 60,000 — what does the math say is possible??
There are certainly times when one can tell more by watching what the governments are doing as opposed to what they are saying. The Chinese are not acting like this the flu. I don’t think they have locked down entire cities for something that is similar to the flu.
As for US healthcare, there is very little excess capacity. Most ICU beds in larger cities stay between 80-100 occupied. So if there are large outbreaks here, then at a minimum it will severely test our healthcare system.
FWIW, this should respond to commonly used antiviral flu drugs and HIV drugs. Doctors in Thailand have claimed success using these drugs although, well, Thailand.
China has contracted with Abbvie to provide Kaletra, which is a combo of two generic drugs for HIV. There are plenty of other manufacturers but ABBV appears to have a contract for a country of over a billion people.
How lucky do you feel? Invest in ABBV or maybe stock up on Kaletra?
Anyway it was all going downhill before this. Dr Copper sagging, Baltic Dry down, base metal demand falling, real estate prices declining. This is just gas on the fire.
People like to talk about Black Swans but this is really about nonlinear systems that can swing wildly with various inputs, large or small.
Think Mandelbrot, or if that’s too hard just remember the straw that broke the camel’s back: the added weight of a single straw causes total collapse. That’s a nonlinear response.
The United States West Coast Chinese communities already impacted which will spread the financial pain throughout the West, travel, Real Estate, shopping and eating out. I am getting feedback from my Chinese American friends who own consumer businesses dependent both on foreign and domestic consumers and they are all feeling a significant slowdown and expect it to get much worse.
I was visiting today with two retired Doctor friends and they sounded like Wolf saying this is no big deal and the annual Flu season is far worse. All I can say is I hope so!
Obviously those old docs retired before flu seasons were capable of straining hospital capacity. 2018 was a disaster with crowded ERs and bed shortages.
2020 has been on track to replicate 2018, with numerous hospitals around the country reporting capacity problems and now we have coronavirus piled on top.
I don’t know what qualifies as an “old doctor” but this one is 66 and has been in practice over 40 years.
Ron,
I didn’t say it wasn’t a big deal economically. I said what is causing the economic disruption is the reaction by authorities and by big and small economic players to the virus — not the disease itself.
And in terms of damage outside China, I pointed specifically at the tourism and travel industry because Chinese tourists have become the number one tourists in many tourist locations, and now they have flight and lodging reservations but aren’t coming.
The greatest threat to China is not the virus, it is the disruption to food supply logistics within the closed cities. 10 million city population needs a supply of up to 30 million meals per day; with a closed city and no one seemingly at work, how long do home food supplies last before the entire distribution system collapses? That is the question seemingly few are addressing.
Just a few points.
It is not killing the young. Far from it. The young are doing extremely well. It seems for the first studies they weren’t even able to add in people under 15 years old. Also, there are a couple of occasions were those 10 years and under seem to have not gotten it even though the entire rest of the family got it i.e. parents and grandparents. Sometimes the young seem asymptomatic. When people say the young are badly affected (or potentially badly affected because there is no evidence yet) they should specify that they mean babies 18 months and under whose immune systems are not fully developed yet. Younger people seem to actually be weathering this extremely well so far. In the early studies also, the median age of the deceased is quite high, 75.5 years i believe in one study.
For cases outside of China, the first people to get it are business people, all working age and not on the older side of working age. They are also doing extremely well. The person that first got it in Germany didn’t get too bad symptoms and was back in work 2 days after the symptoms developed feeling completely better (this was a bad idea as he was still infectious however, as is the case with all virus patients).
This guy is doing some very good youtube videos on this. Elderly English front line nurse, (just in case links are not allowed here, you can look it up, the videos are popular now on youtube).
I don’t think all of his calculations and assumptions are completely accurate but he’s very good all the same and works front line in this industry in the UK.
If the German guy is anything to go by, and the asymptomatic children are, and given that the numbers we are seeing are incredibly behind the curve due to the impossibility of testing everyone, then the death rate and critical rate and recovery rates from inside China are way way off the true rates. Also, the other people affected in that German study are quite stable too. Even the Chinese lady that infected them.
Just to give an indication of how difficult it is to confirm cases, take the 30 school children in Florida. It’s going to take about a week to confirm their cases. They thought they could do it quicker but they can’t. This is in the country with possibly the best healthcare professionals in the world and it’s a tiny number of cases in one distant location. Not an overwhelmed location where treating patients is almost impossible let alone confirming diagnoses. And, in China, there were 5 tests that are needed to confirm a diagnosis, and sometimes there can be a problem with one test, that messes the diagnosis up. I’m not sure if they have to go back to the patient again when this happens. Wasn’t clear from the article i read. I think, given the difficulty they are having in the US of confirming a tiny number of cases quickly, that it would be easy to believe there are 200K+ cases in China without a shadow of a doubt, and that would change the critical and death rate considerably (which, in fairness, could also be downplayed).
It seems like the effort(s) to curtail the spread of this virus is causing most of the demand destruction.
A great unknown, as the virus spreads, it mutates… it could become less severe, or more severe. In comparison, the Spanish Flu mutated twice into more severe forms, which in turn caused an upsurge in deaths.
As the NYT is headlining today, consensus is gathering that the virus outbreak is now a pandemic.
There is no contest for first place. The winner is:
‘It is just another common cold virus of which there are many. It is not particular deathly (sic) or so.’
But rather than wade through the morass of utter nonsense about how this is no big deal or a media invention, I’ll just clarify the definition of a medical term: ‘pneumonia’
This means simply ‘fluid in the lungs’ There is no necessary reason required for a diagnosis of pneumonia. It can have bacterial cause, viral cause or even non-biological cause: e.g., pneumonia can be caused by siphoning gasoline ( as a job)
So everyone who is saying that this viral pneumonia (the disease) is really just pneumonia needs to look it up.
Reverting to the rational non- sarc awards, we have ‘only 3 % die’ which is maybe low but let’s say 3%.
Gee, that means out of 15 million cases, wouldn’t that mean 450, 000 dead, not just 50 K?
One question: do you think that if modern medicine had been available at the time of the Black Death, that killed one third of the population in Europe, it would have saved the day? Folks with the plague went to bed OK and were dead the next day.
Anyway, this is a financial site so latest is Shanghai down 9%. Maybe the Chinese are also over blowing all this, along with all our silly experts.
Interesting to see such non-bearish replies on such a usually bearish website.
There’s no comparison between how lethal coronavirus is with how lethal influenza is. Coronavirus is much more lethal.
I think the coronavirus has the potential to be very, very ugly. Good chances of it being one of the black swans that will finally bury the bull market.