Brexit Moment: Nigel Farage’s Dramatic Final Speech at the European Parliament (Video)

The UK is out of the European Union, and “the rest frankly is detail.”

In the June 2016 referendum, the British voted to leave the EU. In March 2017, the UK government formally announced the country’s withdrawal, which kicked off a convoluted tumultuous political affair in the UK as the country was split down the middle. But on January 31, 2020, at 11 p.m. GMT, the UK withdrew from the EU. Brexit happened. And “the rest frankly is detail,” as long-time anti-EU crusader Nigel Farage said at his last speech at the European Parliament (4 minutes).

