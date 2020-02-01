Brexit Moment: Nigel Farage’s Dramatic Final Speech at the European Parliament (Video)

The UK is out of the European Union, and “the rest frankly is detail.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In the June 2016 referendum, the British voted to leave the EU. In March 2017, the UK government formally announced the country’s withdrawal, which kicked off a convoluted tumultuous political affair in the UK as the country was split down the middle. But on January 31, 2020, at 11 p.m. GMT, the UK withdrew from the EU. Brexit happened. And “the rest frankly is detail,” as long-time anti-EU crusader Nigel Farage said at his last speech at the European Parliament (4 minutes).
Populism is becoming popular!
We are leaving and not coming back!
We love Europeans, we just hate the European Union!
2020…best political year eva.
The details come during the rest of 2020.
Meanwhile nothing really changes yet.
UK is not out of the EU. It has lost it voting rights but will be part of the EU for some time. After that it will experience the independence Canada enjoys with respect to the US
Yeah, because the EU is such a power house that everyone respects with even more respected central bank with positive interest rates and well capitalized private banks!
Like in hockey and Tim Hortons?
Or just having their own borders, laws, army, navy, trade deals, immigration policy, tax policy, currency, central bank and weird tv shows…
Devolution. Sometimes we go backwards. Oh well…
Why is it backwards?
Because, don’t you know? Supporting negative yielding euro trash is progressive and the right thing to do™
The EU: simply an non-elected government of the bureaucrats, by the bureaucrats and for the bureaucrats. Maybe good for paper-pushers, not so hot for farmers and fisherman as many never knew what hit them. My Italian relatives look forward to the day they follow in the footsteps of Brexit…..arrivederci EU…quItaly…Italeave…Jean Claude Juncker is the poster boy for bureaucratic corruption.
forgot…just an observation; the lady with the gavel at the end that cut off Farage (you must follow the rules and you will enjoy – I added that last part), certainly had a face that…again…as my Italian relatives say … “could cut cheese”.
You said hate! There will be no hate here!
And no flags! Cause flags be hate!
Holy fooken madness.
Yes I noticed that curt & vindictive cut-off as well as the bitterness on the faces of the very few who bothered to turn up to listen to Farage’s last hurrah.
He & his mates shuffled off holding their little flags, a bit like naughty school boys playing up at the end of term.
But it was ‘mission accomplished’, freedom from the unelected Eurocrats and all the fraud, repression & totalitarianism they inflicted.
Lets’ hope Italy & other countries with any self-respect left, have the courage to follow.
Farage is a British hero. He deserves to be Knighted. I’ll dash off a letter to Her Maj this very day.
Right so. The lady with the gavel clearly hasn’t been listening to Farages speach. By her action she made his point clear. The EU-commission is bullying nations into submission. ‘She’ makes the rules and who doesn’t like it has to leave. So be it. Who wants someone like that for a friend? Respect to the Brexitears.
Italy and Spain would have to first dealt with their huge debts to get out the Euro zone. Right now their “Euro pins” is the only thing preventing their debts to choke them to death.
The EU is not a goverment. It is a corporation. A corporation hankering after the same respect as a sovereign country. The illusion tries to – and it appears successfully in your case – mislead with a song they sing together, the media are told to call it an anthem. EU Central bankers of each of the participating sovereign cointries are not required to answer to their own sovereign country government. That means soverignty and control over resources is being managed corpoately by a small greedy club of egos with pockets full of davos bank owners distributing QE to fund their agenda. This agenda I guarantee ignores basic magna carta principles outlining the power structure between people and state. Culture developed by weather and landscape has been steam rolled across the countries …. for what? Pagans taught the Romans a thing or two back then and since paganism is now a recognised religion on the census, maybe in future pagans have a few more lessons to teach.
So, now the divorce is done, but apparently the negotiation over future relationship has to continue. The Brit wife has left the house, but still has to follow the EU husband’s rule for another year, and if the EU husband decide to stick it to the Brit wife, technically she doesn’t have a voice. And by the way, she still has to depend on him to an extent for her future livelihood because of… proximity.
Honestly, you’d think this was some kind of bad TV show someone conjured up. But apparently this is reality…
Now I’m waiting for the remainers to get the chance to tell the leave side “I told you so” when the UK economy starts to fall apart. This acrimony is just so… British.
Hello!
Russian and American bachelors. I’d like place an order for a free trade deal. Yes, I know, German car manufacturers won’t be happy and French farmers are going to have a cow…pun intended.
It seems the EU needs the UK more than the UK needs the EU. Oh well, they didn’t know what they had until it’s gone.
Ta Ta for now.
“And by the way, she still has to depend on him to an extent for her future livelihood because of…”
The UK will become a safe haven for EU citizen’s savings which suffer from the ECB’s -zero interest rates policy. Money will flow from the EU to the UK, which makes the UK a better place to invest than the EU.
Just my 2 cents of thought.
The EU is trying to replace democracy with bureaucracy.
The “scores on the doors” so far are:
Democracy 1
Bureaucracy 0
Out of pure curiosity it will be interesting to see :
– trade deal with the US ( juicy things like the NHS etc )
– trade deal with the EU
– British agriculture ( Access of US farmers to Britain’s markets, end of EU agriculture policy in UK etc )
– What will happen in Hollyrood ?
– What will happen in Stormont and in this case what will the Republic do ?
– Is Boris with the hair able to hold on to Tories’ gains in Labourland ?
1) Within 70Y (from 1945 + 3Y) the 300Y British Empire, that rule the
waves and the whole world, is finally free from the shackles of the
EU, with US support.
2) The crown jewel of West Bengal opposed Brexit.
London know how dark the future will be.
3) GB dissection will cont, but the glorious English Premier league replaced it, dominate the whole world. Don’t lose that kingdom because of your crooked refs.
4) France, the most powerful country in Europe, will dominate EU,
sending UK to the back of the line.
Beware of the state of the union.
It might be a poisonous snake bite .
France is 70% elec powered by the (goodwill of ) Africans protected by Americans nuclear supplies. When America withdraws military support in mining desert areas – France will actually have to start negotiating with coutries instead of spitting in their faces when they speak. I predict Lux and Brux will disappear in the next 10 years into France.