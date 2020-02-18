General Motors Better Figure Out How to Stop Shrinking, I mean Globally & Pronto, Before It’s Too Late

GM tries to shrink itself out of trouble. And it shrinks where it wants to grow. But when will it stop before hitting zero? Ugly charts of GM’s global vehicle sales, by region.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
GM announced this weekend that it would pull out of Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand, in line with its strategy to exit one market after another to shrink itself to higher profits, which has led to a stupendous downward spiral in vehicle sales.
It already pulled out of Europe, once its second-largest market, by selling Opel and Vauxhall, and its vehicle sales there have collapsed to zero. And while it was at it, it shut down its operations in Russia, India, and South Africa, all in 2017. Its vehicle sales in China, its largest and once booming market, have plunged by 23% since 2017. Its vehicle sales in the US have dropped 6.2% since 2015. And according to GM’s 10-K SEC filings, its global sales have plunged 23% over the past three years, from 10 million vehicles in 2016, to 7.7 million vehicles in 2019, and are now just a tad higher than during its infamous bankruptcy-year 2009:
GM is winding down its engineering, design, and sales operations in Australia and will “retire” its Holden brand by 2021, it said in the announcement. GM had already stopped manufacturing Holdens in Australia in 2017 and switched to selling imports.
Upon the news of the pending demise of Holden, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison lashed out at GM for allowing Holden “to just wither away,” while, in perfect corporate-welfare-queen manner, grabbing “more than $2 billion” in taxpayer subsidies. [Yes Sir, Mr. Prime Minister Sir, that’s how it works in the USA].
In Thailand, GM plans to sell its Rayong factory to Great Wall Motors of China. And it will pull its Chevrolet brand out of the country by the end of 2020.
Closing its operations in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand isn’t free: GM expects to book charges of $1.1 billion.
In Europe and some of the other markets where GM has shut down or sold its operations, it is now pursuing a “niche presence” by selling a few “profitable, high-end imported vehicles.” So maybe some Corvettes and Crew Cabs?
GM said it’s “taking decisive action to transform its international operations, building on the comprehensive strategy it laid out in 2015 to strengthen its core business….”
Alas, its biggest “core business” is in China, its largest market in terms of vehicle sales through its various joint ventures, and in China sales are in freefall at the moment, with many dealerships and manufacturing plants having closed due to the coronavirus and demand having collapsed.
And this comes after GM’s sales in China, as measured by the number of vehicles delivered to end users, plunged 23.4% over the past two years, from 4.0 million vehicles in 2017 to 3.1 million vehicles in 2019 (data from GM’s 10-K SEC filings):
And in the US, the second-biggest part of its “core business,” sales have dropped 6.2%, from 3.08 million vehicles in 2015 to 2.89 million vehicles in 2019:
And then, there is Europe and Russia, until 2008 GM’s second largest market. After its bankruptcy filing in 2009, GM switched its focus to China to pursue its dreams, and its sales in Europe fizzled. In 2017, GM sold its German brand Opel and its UK brand Vauxhall and washed its hands off two decades of losses. It also shut down its manufacturing and sales operations in Russia, where car sales collapsed following the ruble crisis of 2014. Back in 2008, GM still sold 2.08 million vehicles in the region. By 2018, sales had collapsed to zero (except for a few Vettes and other play thingies):
South America has been a torturous path downhill for GM (this does not include Mexico, which is listed as part of North America, see below). About 70% of GM’s sales in South America are in Brazil. In 2011, GM sold 1.07 million vehicles in the region. By 2016, this had plunged by 46% to 580,000 vehicles. Sales in 2019 of 670,000 vehicles were down 37% from 2011:
In Canada and Mexico, GM’s sales plunged 18.6% in three years, from 590,000 vehicles to 480,000 vehicles, and is heading toward its 2009 bankruptcy-volume of 400,000 vehicles:
In the Rest of the World… In GM’s category “Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa,” minus China – a category that includes Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Japan, and other markets in the Asia-Pacific region, plus India, the Middle East, and Africa – GM’s sales have plunged 31% in five years, from 840,000 vehicles in 2014 to 580,000 vehicles in 2019. And it will plunge further with the current shutdown of its operations in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand:
And so GM’s shrinkage continues. Shrinking yourself out of trouble looks good on paper, and shrinking per se is amazingly easy to do in a competitive world, and is in fact automatic if you’re not up to snuff. But it is fraught with existential risks, including the question: At what point do you stop shrinking before you hit zero?
And as GM is executing its next steps, either by plan or forced by the market, in that relentless shrinking process, it has yet to specify at which point it wants to stop shrinking before its sales hit zero.
Looks like there’s only one auto manufacturer actually experiencing growth?
Just send GM into Chapter 7 bankruptcy. That should have been done in 2009. Plus, I am of the mind that we should arrest all executives in this country and Europe with the exception of the executives at Breitbart, yourself, and Donald Trump. You, Wolf, can be the new attorney general. That is how bad white collar crime has gotten in the United States.
GM stands for General Misery, in everything they do.
I thought it stood for, “Got Money”?
I’ve seen lots of businesses do the shrinking act over the years. Next thing you know they talk about their RE holdings. Like Sears….
If they really go lower they can blame it on the Virus.
Sears has no real estate holdings, Eddie Lampert acquired them all.
In Canada they did. It was the only thing left that had value.
This reminds me of EV shortages in Canada. I wonder how many of the sales of GM in Canada are EV sales.
Hummmm……
I thought it stood for Government Motors circa 2009?
Yup no worries. To big to fail.
The recession is coming. Wall Street hasn’t gotten the memo yet…
Prepare for some major money printing…
GM has been on life support for over a decade.
In fact besides one or two brands that are what actually gives it money, the company should just die already.
What? You think only old british companies thar are behind the times should die? Americans are also full of those.
I wish someone should give me $2,000,000,000. I’m more deserving than GM is.
GM’s time has come and gone. In the 70’s and to some extent, the 80’s, you could sell junk to the American people, but today there are just too many cars that are generally better than GMs. I remember very well the junk that the American car manufacturers were trying to unload on the American people in the 70’s. America should not try to hang on to an earlier era.
The gvt will keep GM alive at some level – it needs the knowledge base, supplier and pdtn line infrastructure in order to also supply domestically produced military vehicles. Commercial auto pdtn at some level provides a cover/excuse for this.
Yeah, those 1970 Plymouth Barracuda’s and Chevy Chevelles (I bought a ’69 chevelle new off the showroom floor) were the writing on the wall, can’t give them away.
During the first year of French ownership, Opel did churn out a profit, something GM didn’t manage to do for years.
Are the French smarter or are the GM leadership simply inept ?
Realist,
That was an accounting profit, obtained via heavily proclaimed and possibly fake “synergies.” Opel is not publicly traded, and we only know about it what PSA wants us to believe. And what they want us to believe is that PSA achieved an instant “turnabout” of Opel on the spot.
However, in terms of vehicle sales Opel is worse off than before, and Vauxhall’s UK plant is on the list of plants that might get shut:
‘GM is winding down’
The global economy is — winding down. Stimulus is pushing on a string.
And then there is the virus that is stabbing the global economy in the heart.
All the charts in the article suggest that in the current Mickey Mouse stockmarket the GM stock price should be surging. Is Jerome being negligent with his counterfeiting operation?
nhz, you read my mind.
Looks like anther PERFECT headline for Wall Street to surge the stock:
“GM Shrinks Itself to Profit”
“Apple Terminates Production to Slash Costs on Profits”
Wall Street roars. But on the production of money (liquidity) not the economy.
In light of GM’s lowered revenue forecast and plant closures, the Fed has announced that effective immediately, it will ramp up
NOT QE purchases of Buffet’s pickup trucks.
GE too, but it’s sooo difficult to stay on top of your game for decades upon decades upon decades. They need disrupters, not sycophance… PJS
GM finally figured out the Australians, New Zealanders, and Canadians are more house poor than Americans.
No, it’s just that their competitors offer more models and body styles than GM does. Same thing with Ford.
there has been overcapacity in the automobile industry for decades. gm has been systematically losing focus for at least twenty years and just been cashing in on trends without any real vision for the future. they have very little left that is special. just the corvette and their ls series v8 engines. they even sold their excellent magneride suspension to the chinese.
he financial crisis was just an excuse for their bankruptcy, they would have folded within five years regardless. saving them was a waste of taxpayer money. if any big player deserves to go under, it’s gm.
Of the five major mid suv’s
Escape ,rav 4, crv5. tiquan . equinox .the equinox is
the one I see least .This is where the non pickup market
is right now. I think Gm needs some sizzle in this area.
#1 selling vehicle in Michigan is the Chevy Equinox. Yes, the Home of the Motor City in America now buys more Mexican made Equinox than any other Detroit based automakers offerings.
You see it the least because like most GM vehicles, it’s an overpriced piece of crap that will be shot by 100k miles.
I owned a lot of Fords. They were all crap by 100K miles. My 14 year old Mustang a ’94 was falling apart at 56K miles. All were garaged vehicles.
What has happened is that inventors like myself have closed shop and gone home. We either retired or did something simple to earn a living. We can invent and create Atlantis but we keep getting robbed of compensation worthy of such creation So we got tired of the swamp and went home. This is why the wheels have stopped turning. The age of wonder that was supposed to be here is here but its locked up in until the swamp goes away.
A lot of good people are sitting on their hands because they got tired of being ripped off. We could be a lot further along, but you can screw people only so much, before they don’t care anymore.
I owned a 2014 Chevy Impala, a 2016 Chevy Impala LTZ, then in 2018 I upgraded to 2018 Cadillac XTS. All were fine repair free cars with 3.6L V6’s. All were very fuel efficient. My Cadillac complaint would be that a Caddy should have plush seats, not thin Malibu seats. You could say I’m a good GM customer.
Last year GM closed the Canadian Oshawa plant that made these cars – strike 1 for me. Then they quit making the V6 XTS and now make a 4 banger XT5 – Strike 2, a Caddy 4 pot drops again to Malibu status in my view. Now they say I won’t be able to get a CT6 because it will be discontinued – strike 3.
Today they say I will have to buy a refrigerator on wheels EV for the cold weather experience.
GM is in EV never-never land and dying right before my eyes, but I guess all is well as long as Mary B gets her bonus.
I’d never buy a paint shaker, also won’t buy something void of dipsticks or obviously intended for a disposable society, either.
The US of the 2020s is looking like the UK of the 1950s.
Former giants losing out to bigger rivals from overseas.
UK lost all its giant car and airplane companies due to poor quality and crashes.
US is losing all its giant car and airplane companies due to poor quality and crashes…
Somewhere along the line, they got a good dose of preparation H … and man, is it doing the job of shrinking those…
Trinacria:. The prep H is being applied only to the best and most capable employees by the politically correct crowd. You know how that story unfolds.
Isn’t this more or less what GE is doing? Seems to be a trend. You wonder about the logic: buying back their shares and reducing their revenue simultaneously. You are right, it seems like a race to the bottom.
The only thing related to GM that’s growing is the size of their trucks.
The company basically has one plan and one plan only – sell as many trucks as they can.
They better hope gas prices don’t start rising at some point or they’re toast.
GM has been exiting the unprofitable car business to focus on it’s more profitable truck/SUVs.
Mary is supposedly refocusing GM to the future which she sees as EVs. This should earn her great praise with the green crowd.
I know more of what is happening inside GM but sadly can’t say more.
1) I love u, love u, Mary Barra.
2) China shrinkage is incomplete. From 1.5M to 4M a 2.5M bull run in 8Y.
3) The coronavirus will further clip GM sales by 1M to 1.5M.
4) Chinese national mfg can sustain the heat, but the imperialist GM,
cannot. The American invaders are too spoiled. Mary Barra cannot take it anymore. They will pack it up and leave back to Detroit.
5) Thanks GM, u started a wonderful trend. Mary Barra GM will be sold
for 15 to 30 cents per dollar at the bottom of coronavirus, when GM will make a round trip back to 1.5M/Y.
6) The Chinese national strong hands will accumulate assets from
Mary Barra delicate hands, getting GM at a discount.
7) When the coronavirus crisis will be over, Chinese car sales will recover,
be the envy of the world, without GM and Queen Barra.
I’m sure the Hummer EV will set things right as its plain as day that what the world wants is a giant electric car.