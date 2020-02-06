Ford Better Figure Out How to Sell Vehicles, And I Mean Globally & Pronto, Before it’s Too Late

Ever since it got sidetracked by its “Smart Mobility” dream and blew billions on it, sales in its biggest markets have spiraled down. Not just in the US and China. Here are the ugly charts by market.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In a moment, we’ll venture into the bitter reality and ugly charts of how the number of vehicles Ford sells in the US, China, Europe, Canada, Australia, South America, Russia, Turkey, and other markets has been dropping – or plunging – year after year to where its global sales are now down 19% from the peak in 2016, as Ford disclosed when it filed its Annual Report (Form 10-K) with the SEC on Wednesday.
But before we get there, here are some dead giveaways, some unintentionally funny, of how Ford got sidetracked by strategic misadventures into this whole realm of what it calls “Smart Mobility,” and how it got tangled up in its dreams, and thereby lost its way as a nuts-and-bolts automaker that should be focused on designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles that consumers want. Instead, Ford tried to be something else.
Here is a quick rundown of select “Smart Mobility” misadventures during the period over which Ford’s vehicle sales have plunged by 19%:
Sep 2016: Ford’s newest and much ballyhooed initiative, “Ford Smart Mobility,” made its first acquisition, van-shuttle startup Chariot, that was trying to get folks in San Francisco interested in its van service. Ford expanded this service with a lot of hoopla to numerous other cities, and to other countries, and after having thrown enough dough at it, shut it down unceremoniously in January 2019.
Nov 2016: Ford (Ford Motor Credit) picked up a shut-down San Francisco startup, rebranded it Canvas, and made a go of a car-subscription service. Car subscription apps were becoming the latest Silicon Valley thing. Startups and other automakers were piling into it. It’s easy to put an app together. It’s tough to make money in the car-subscription business. In Sep 2019, Ford sold Canvas to Fair, a Softbank-backed car-subscription unicorn that has no intention of ever making any money. Financial details were not disclosed, but Ford ended up with an equity stake in the startup. Good luck.
Feb 2017: Ford announced that it would invest $1 billion over the next five years in artificial intelligence startup Argo AI to develop the “virtual driving system” for Ford’s autonomous vehicles that were supposed to be mass-produced by 2021. A lot of additional patience will be required.
Jun 2017: Ford, in collaboration with Motivate, launched a bicycle-sharing service, Ford GoBike. A year later, Lyft acquired Motivate. There are now Lyft-branded bikes cluttering sidewalks, and the Ford GoBikes have vanished.
Sep 2017: Ford announced that it was partnering with Lyft “to take self-driving cars mainstream.” More patience required.
Late 2017: Ford launched GoRide Health, a shuttle service to service skilled-nursing facilities and hospitals, transporting patients in wheelchairs, etc. So that’s a good cause, but a money-losing one. The company lost $288 million in Q1 2019, according to Ford, cited by Reuters at the time. Nevertheless, In May 2019, Ford announced grand plans to expand the service nationally. But in December 2019, Ford shut down the service.
Jan 2018: Ford acquired startups Autonomic (“transportation architecture and technology provider”) and TransLoc (“builds technology to support “microtransit” services, including, real-time tracking, demand modelling and response analysis, as well as consumer-facing mobile apps and services.”) Ford said at the time: “All of those components are important pieces of the puzzle for something like the Transportation Mobility Cloud, which Ford hopes will be adopted by partners including other automakers, public transit providers, and service operators including ride-hailing and ride sharing companies.”
Jan 2018: Ford announced that it would “realign” its misbegotten “Mobility Group.” One of the key initiatives was in ride sharing. It would make Chariot – yes, the now defunct Chariot – “the cornerstone of Ford’s microtransit solutions.”
Nov 2018: Still undeterred by reality, Ford Smart Mobility acquired San Francisco dockless electric-scooter-sharing startup “Spin.” It’s “a leading micro-mobility service provider, with operations in 13 cities and campuses across the US,” Ford said at the time. In July 2019, it announced that it would use bigger, sturdier, and less dangerous scooters that don’t instantly fall apart, but might last a few months, or something…
You get the drift. But actually selling automobiles is tough.
Let’s start with the good news: In the US, Ford’s largest market, sales peaked in 2015 at 2.68 million vehicles. By 2019, sales had fallen 10%, to 2.41 million vehicles. This was Ford’s second least-worst-performing major market, behind Canada, its least-worst-performing market where sales fell only 8% from the peak:
The European Union, Ford’s second largest market. Ford operates there with its subsidiary Ford of Europe, which has its own manufacturing plants and models. Ford of Europe sales peaked back in the day before the Financial Crisis. In 2008, Ford still sold 1.72 million vehicles in the EU. Sales collapsed by 37% through the Euro Debt Crisis to a low in 2013 of 1.08 million units, then rose again to 1.44 million units in 2018. And in 2019, sales fell 6.5% to 1.34 million vehicles, down 22% from 2008, a very hard-to-swallow long-term decline:
The China Fiasco: Ford’s sales in China, after booming, have collapsed 58% since the peak in 2016. Of note, the Chinese auto market was still booming in 2017, and didn’t start declining until the second half of 2018. In 2019, overall passenger vehicle sales in China were down 13% from the peak in 2017. So yes, it’s now a tough environment, but Ford got totally crushed in it:
The South America Fiasco: Ford’s sales in South America plunged 45% from the peak in 2013 of 538,000 vehicles to just 295,000 vehicles in 2019:
In Canada, where the overall market is down 6% from the peak in 2017, Ford’s sales fell 8% from their peak in 2015, to 289,000 vehicles. In terms of percentage-decline from peak, this is Ford’s least-worst-performing market:
The Turkey and Russia Sales Collapse: While Ford is busy diddling with scooter-sharing services and other dreams, it shut down three assembly plants in Russia in 2019 that made passenger vehicles. It continues to operate a joint-venture plant that makes its Transit van. Auto sales have swooned in both markets, each for their own issues. Honda shut its manufacturing plant in Turkey in 2019. Ford also has factories in Turkey under the Ford Otosan brand but continues to operate them. Ford’s sales in both countries combined have collapsed by 72% since the peak in 2011:
The Australia Fiasco: Ford’s sales in Australia collapsed by 38% since the peak in 2010. This came despite the boom in Australia’s auto market through 2017. Now it’s getting tough all around with total auto sales down 11% over the past two years, but Ford got crushed even during good times:
The Global Fiasco: In 2019, Ford’s global sales dropped 10% from 2018 and are now down 19% from the peak in 2016, as the company is busy trying to reinvent itself as a “Smart Mobility” tech company or something with scooter-sharing services and other money-losing dreams that have not been shut down just yet:
HEADLINE NEWS FLASH:
Tesla Stock Crashes 20% In Two Days After Being Derided As Supernatural Stock By Wolfstreet!
Ford Next in Wolfstreet’s Sights!
Yeah, Tesla was an obvious pump and dump though.
But… if Ford’s stock crashes 20%, it would only be down $1.65, not $190 :-]
good review of the misallocation of resources. new ceo was supposed to be a tech guru but last earnings call was very negative from a point of view of execution. Brand needs serious revitalization, EV investment is going to be consuming lots of capital.
I’ve been driving a Ford since 1989 and have no intention of driving anything from Elon Musk anytime soon.
Henry Ford was a great man, but as for little Elon…
While skiing over the holidays, we drove a Ford Fusion Hybrid rental car for a few days up in the mountains (snow and ice too). I liked it a lot. But my understanding is that 2020 is the last year for the Fusion, as Ford is culling its sedan lineup because its sedan sales in the US have collapsed. SUVs and trucks are selling though.
Fusion sales for 2019 were over 160k. They weren’t giving them away and with Mexican production they were profitable for Ford. The CEO, a woke futurist who spent way too long in college, is killing them. We, in Michigan, are aghast.
Own a 2010 Fusion Hybrid, never had a problem with it and gets great milage. Can’t figure out what Ford is thinking by trashing it.
“SUVs and trucks are selling though.”
I wish someone could provide a rational explanation for this anti MPG trend, not very many yrs removed from $100+ oil.
(Oil/gasoline having gone from under 30 in 2003 to 100+ by 2010-2013).
At 60 plus, it is still double the 30 ceiling that held from 1985 to 2004).
Americans frequently seem to love to run into the arms of their financial destruction.
The solution is obvious, have Tesla buy Ford; instant credibility.
If you think about it, this is an absolute no brainer, all of a sudden, they have smart mobility problem solved.
Do we know what’s better than a Tesla that doesn’t make money? A Tesla that makes a little money consistently.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Henry’s been dead a long time now. And Ford Motors will soon join him if unpatriotic people like you keep repairing your old cars instead of buying new ones every 3 years! And you don’t even invest the savings in Tesla, it seems! Shame!
You mean I shouldn’t continue to fix and drive my 2005 Mustang convertible?
Or my 2003 Nissan Frontier Pickup?
…or my 1960 Ford Falcon convertible?
I’ve owned a Lincoln MXK for 3 years, and like it but don’t love it. Its a fine car, but doesn’t get great mileage, doesn’t have a ton of power, and the technology doesn’t ever work quite right (and virtually all car makers absolutely NEVER update any firmware/software after it’s sold).
Not a knock on Ford or on you, but we recently sold that and purchased a Tesla X because the wife and I decided electric was the right thing to do, and Telsa’s charging network is the best.
I understand the haters against Elon and the stock stuff, but having now driven the Tesla for a while, I will not own a different vehicle for quite some time, and undoubtedly my next vehicle will also be a Tesla. I’m not a Tesla super-fan (at least I wasn’t), but the cars themselves are actually fantastic to own. Not perfect, they have their flaws, but they are a whole new type of experience that outdoes gas cars – they don’t deserve the hatred. Aim at Elon, at a crazy insane stock market, but don’t hate on the vehicles themselves – they’re actually awesome to own and drive.
At least Tesla managed to put out a pdt.
It is the endless hype and perpetually repeated misdirection into the next BS fantasy pjt that Elon engages in, that really earns the co enmity.
At best, there is a lot of “fake it until you make it” to Elon – but he did get some pdts out.
Plenty of other Tech bullsh*tters never produced anything more than press releases.
Henry Ford built EVs too. With Edison.
Since Musk just bought a Car company (which buys the motor)
Ford can just put the AC motor in. Like Nissan does. No need to involve Musk at all.
Dave Mac
“…Henry Ford was a great man, but as for little Elon…”
Little Elon’s $60,000 Tesla S comes pretty close to beating Ford’s $500,000 Ford GT (bigger Teslas flat out beat it).
You probably think, when Henry wasn’t turning guards lose to club his workers, Ford also built a better rocket ship than Elon…
The Mach-E should be out by the end of the year. Existential thing for Ford
INVESTOR TIP: Become a CEO of Ford real quick because it’s BAILOUT TIME!
And just wait until fuel isn’t dirt cheap anymore and, surprise, they’re only tooled up to make trucks.
This company deserves to fail bigly! For 30+ years they have failed. Remember the Taurus that became all “ovals”? What was that about? They blew $6 BILLION developing the Ford Mondeo and the Mercury Mystique? Who approved this amount? Then blew out more on the Merkur, a car nobody wanted and couldn’t even pronounce. The redesigned Thunderbird that was severely underpowered and didn’t have trunk space for 2sets of golf clubs. How did that turn out! Then they went to build a Ford Excursion that the “greens” went apes**t over.
Then the Ford Five Hundred, huh? What was this. I could go on but you get what I mean
Dawsearlylight- Falcon convertible= NICE car.
Dr Pangloss-Taurus was all about the ovals- not a great car- meant to be a modern Model T(aurus). Mondeo and Mystique- yep, pretty sad.
Merkur- depending on how equipped a FUN car (stripped down euro race car trainer)
Tbird – Kind of like it (the last generation)
Excursion (like all the big US trucks- too big…)
Five Hundred = not that bad (rebadged as Taurus)
The whole “forward thinking” stuff about vehicles as services, etc., is too far afield from building hardware.
Too bad. I am not a Ford fan, but helped my brother rebuild a ’67 Ranchero recently. I don’t want it to die.
I owned a ’91 Taurus SHO. A blast to drive, but seemed to spend 364 days/year in the repair shop. Worst car I ever owned and guaranteed the last Ford ever for me. Gives me the heebie-jeebies just thinking about it.
I drive a 2007 Toyota Yaris and my wife drives a 2011 Corolla, both with manual transmissions. The cars have and do what we want, and not what we neither want nor need. They’re tools. They’re also reasonably priced, and extremely reliable given modest regular maintenance.
If Ford, or any other US manufacturer, made similar cars at a similar price point, of similar quality, I’d buy them. But I don’t have that option. Nor, and I suspect this is the key, do I have a car payment.
Read Corporate Cancer by Vox Day. Explains it all.
Obviously Ford has too much revenue to market cutting edge transportation. It may come down to shareholder oppression. In San Diego they throw those green scooters in the harbor, but F150’s? It will fill up pretty fast.
Not all bad for Ford. They won the race in Ford vs. Ferrari this year in the movies. Oh, I forgot. This race was how many years ago??
Let me guess, Adam Neumann, Travis Kalachwhateverhisnameis, Elizabeth Holmes, and the Fyre Festival guy are on the board of Ford.
I think they need to spend more on advertising. They’re down to only $4B per year (and that’s just advertising, not marketing in general).
And for the Tesla haters (not that I care much), Tesla’s advertising budget is… pretty much zero. FFT.
“Ford Credit borrowed $10 billion in the U.S. investment-grade bond market in the past year, apart from other currencies and securitized debt. By contrast, it has been more that three years since Ford Motor has issued bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News, as investors fretted about the company’s high debt load and slowing sales.” from Molly Smith & Keith Naughton of Bloomberg News in yesterday’s Mpls. Star Tribune.
Ford has $35 billion in debt which is close to being downgraded to below investment-grade. Ford Credit is keeping the company alive as there are people out there buying $60,000 plus F-250 trucks on 84 month loans.
The lack of quality has caught up for GM and Ford. These companies sales have for years been to old-timer loyal customers who have now mostly died out. F.o.r.d. has been known for a long time to stand for -Found On Road Dead- or -Fixed Or Rebuilt Dodge-. These vehicles are made to sell, not own, mostly known as throw-aways by fleets and police departments.
I agree. Ford seems to be riding on the F150 and F350 loyalty – at least in the US.
I owned an MKX and a Honda – the Honda’s tech was far better than Ford’s, along with all the well known reliability advantages of a Honda, plus better gas mileage.
It’ll be interesting to see what Ford’s EV vehicles are like – I feel like that is the future, like it or not. I have a feeling they’ll be ok – but not something people will get excited about.
Honda’s tech people are probably all Japanese or Korean and Ford’s are probably all Indian. This would account for the difference in the quality of the software. Commitment to quality over shareholder value.
Indeed. My father bought a new Lincoln Mercury in 1976. The worst car he had ever had. A maintenance nightmare that he disposed of a few years later. That taught a big lesson to the children. That being that American car companies no longer cared about quality. Been a Japanese car buyer ever since.
How many other families out there went through the same lesson?
Car companies are really Finance Companies with an automobile sales sideline, eh?
Robert O’Regan,
With Ford, that’s certainly a factor. Ford Credit is Huge and for now very profitable.
I know this hasn’t all that much to do with Ford’s problems but I wonder how many of these countries are being sanctioned or in a tariff fight? Kind of tough to sell cars to people who can get medicines. It seems Ford is in exceptionally bad shape but aren’t all car sales falling? I think China has had 20 months in a row of falling sales..
Why sell cars. When you can make a loss and pump up stock prices?
Some companies deserve to go bankrupt.
Someone (I forget who and who is a lot smarter than me) said: “Capitalism without bankruptcy is like Christianity without hell.”
Wait…Ford pays a 6.8% DIVIDEND. How nice is THAT when your
bank pays .01%?
That’s a great deal — until Ford cuts the dividend or eliminates it to save cash. See PG&E, GE, and many others.
Loving my one year old 2019 Ford F150. The future will be all trucks to survive the neglected roads and potholes. Not sure if the China experiement of selling cars is a good idea. I will stick it out with the few Ford shares own at $9.
The trend for new cars is SUV’s…
A few years ago I suggested to a much younger relatives
to buy a few ford shares together with me.They
politely declined.I asked why and they felt ford
out of touch. Ouch.Looks they were right.
Wolf,
May be hard to find (but that is why you get the big bucks…) but in one or two of the big mkts where Ford lost a lot of volume…which manufacturers gained it?
Here in bizarro America, Chrysler (Jesus, Chrysler!!) has been doing well, entirely on the back of Jeep (WBTS, newbie preppers who do not realize your average street Jeep will snap an axle two feet off the shoulder? Teen girls with memories of Barbie’s Playhouse? Frat Bros with 80’s era Mr. Microphones – Hey good looking, be back to pick you up later…)
In foreign mkts, I wonder if low cost Chinese/Indian imports are capturing Ford’s lost volume.