I’m in Awe of How Tesla is Now a Supernatural Phenomenon

The WTF stock chart of the year. And another WTF chart of just how tiny Tesla is compared to the top 10 automakers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Tesla’s shares spiked another 20% this morning, or by $160, to $940 a share. Every time I write a few words, I have to go back and change the number again, because the price just keeps shooting higher. So far this year, TSLA has shot up 120%.
It could very well be that by this evening, shares are down by $300 or whatever, or that they’re at $1,100. They’re floating up high in the outer space or irrationality, and can go anywhere. So this the WTF chart of the new year with Tesla’s share price frozen at 9:51 AM Eastern Time (stock price data via YCHARTS):
A tiny automaker among giants.
The market capitalization of the company at that price was $165 billion, far ahead of the second most valued automaker in the world, Volkswagen, but still behind number one, Toyota. But in terms of the size of the company, measured by vehicles delivered, Tesla is a flyspeck.
Tesla delivered just 367,500 vehicles globally in 2019. Volkswagen delivered 10.34 million vehicles globally, according to Focus2move. That’s 28 times as many as Tesla. Toyota delivered 9.70 million vehicles. That’s 26 times as many. General Motors delivered 21 times as many. Ford delivered 13 times as many. The smallest of the top 10 automakers, Mercedes Daimler, delivered 2.62 million vehicles, or 7 times as many as Tesla. I colored Tesla’s bar in red so you can locate it without having to resort to your magnifying glass:
Tesla’s Annual Red-Ink Parade.
And Tesla isn’t a high-growth miracle tech company or data company or whatever. It’s an automaker in a stagnating industry. Tesla’s total revenues inched up only 2.2% in 2019 compared to 2018, and its automotive revenues edged up only 0.7% in 2019.
To top it off, Tesla reported a net loss of $862 million for the year 2019, despite selling $594 million in “regulatory credits.” These are tax credits that Tesla obtains from the US government and governments of other countries for building EVs. Tesla loses money every year and cannot use those credits, so it sells them to other automakers that are making money.
Tesla lost money every single year ever since it started disclosing its financials, from 2008 through 2019:
But I give Tesla massive credit for having put EVs on the map.
EVs have been around since the 1800s, competing with steam-powered vehicles. GM made an EV in the 1990s, its EV1, long before Tesla even existed. But there was no demand for EVs at the time, in part because battery-cell technology wasn’t up to the job (Tesla doesn’t own the battery-cell technology either, but buys it from Panasonic and now from Chinese battery-cell makers). And GM eventually threw in the towel. Here is GM’s EV1 from 25 years ago:
Tesla accomplished a big thing – putting EVs on the map and making them cool. And it spent many billions of investor cash to do it.
But the stock price is just nuts. But wait… just because it’s nuts doesn’t mean it cannot get even nuttier. Once something is totally irrational, there is by definition no rational limit to how much more irrational it might get.
I have been on record for years cautioning people to not short Tesla, no matter how fundamentally rational that idea might seem.
Short sellers are up against huge institutional investors that are stuck in the shares and cannot sell the shares without crashing the shares, and they don’t want to see the share price decline, and every time shares drop enough, they can jump in and buy more to turn them around.
There is little public float of the shares, and given the reality of Tesla’s business and financial performance and share price, it is one of the most shorted stocks out there. And these folks panic when shares rise, and when they panic, they have to buy back the shares that they sold short, this panic buying helps fuel these spikes in share prices.
So the jury is still out on whether $940 a share this morning was the moment of peak-insanity, or if there is an even higher peak-insanity coming. Meanwhile, I’m in awe of how Tesla has turned into a Supernatural Phenomenon.
OK, let’s look at the Tesla magic briefly. Read… Tesla’s Revenues +2%, Auto Revenue +0.7%. Net Income Plunges 25%. Without “Regulatory Credits,” it Would Have Lost $28 Million. Annual Loss Hits $862 Million. Shares Spike 12%
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
What do you think of Ron barrons comments ?
As for the chart of auto sales. It shows the potential of Tesla to dominate that market in 10-20 years.
Looking at the “Tesla’s Red-Ink Parade” chart, 20 years seems a stretch. At some point, the company has to make money or else it won’t be around.
Maybe Musk is banking on a GM type bankruptcy.
Stockholders get wiped out. Bondholders take huge haircuts and a favored political group gets ownership. Along with billions more of taxpayer bailout money.
They’re not GM and the economy’s not in shambles. There would be no appetite from either side of the political spectrum for a taxpayer-funded bailout.
Remember the old Far Side cartoon where a cow stands up and says “This is grass! This is GRASS we’re eating!”
At some point, that’ll happen to Tesla, and the stampede will be epic. The question is: when does the grass moment hit?
I estimate that the annual WORLD WIDE luxury auto sales by brand in 2019 is the following
Mercedes-2.34m
BMW-2.17m
AUDI-1.85m
LEXUS-.76
VOLVO-.71
JAGUAR-.39
TESLA-.37
CADILLAC-.36
PORSCHE-.28
ACCURA-.15
LINCOLN-.11
TOTAL=~9.49m
Let’s play around with these numbers a little.
Suppose TESLA displaced all the other car manufacturers and had an average sales price of $50,000
This would mean annual sales of
474 billion. Assuming an after tax profit margin of %10 , that would translate into an profits of 47.4 b
Putting an 10 p/e on this number means a market cap 474 b
Of course the assumption of displacing all of the other car manufacturers is patently absurd, but I just wanted to show that MR Barons statement of 1 trilllion was ridiculous.
Let’s assume that in 5 years TESLA achieves a %33 market share.Using a selling price of $50,000 means total revenues of $158b and an after tax profit of 15.8b. Placing a p/e of 10 on this number means a market cap of 158b.
I ,among almost ,other observers think that TSLA has zero chance of achieving a 33% market share in 5 years. And to produce that many batteries creates other huge problem.
My current question is with TSLA ‘s stock price soaring , when will they replace their huge production tent in Fremont?
Total=
I think the robin hood Ponzi might be robbed soon.
Amazing short squeeze. The rubes that shorted when everything financial was going to kill them get killed. Their problem is looking at fundamentals like any backward walking jackass does. It is a new age I tell you!
It won’t end well, that kind of chart never does! The only question is when did Musk develop that Tesla share anti-gravity device. Looks a bit like the 2017 Bitcoin chart.
Thanks for explaining; the size and fear of institutional investors in the Tesla game.
You know, it is easy to feel like you are being left behind, and that others are in sync and you are not, (that I am not). Regardless, one has to stick with what one knows and feels comfortable with. I don’t feel comfortable with much about this new economy. I still believe it is a tottering house of cards and a complete mess.
What did Thoreau say? “If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away.”
Not only is the Tesla model unsound, (excuse the double entendre), I still go by 2.1% addition to the deficit for a 1.9% GDP growth rate, and the GDP nonsense is all FIRE.
I saw an interesting chart today that overlaid TSLA with Bitcoin’s rise in 2017 and their trajectories over the first six months of the chart are neck and neck…
And even the South Sea Bubble, in which Isaac Newton lost his shirt. (He initially did well, cashed out, then got back in … FOMO, early 17th Century).
Having lived through such madness in 1999 and 2007, I never thought we’d be doing this all over again a little more than a decade later. Thanks Fed!
This is just nuts isn’t it? Does it end the same way? Can the FED do this a 4th time? A friend bought TESLA back at $400 and I thought he was nuts. He said it’s going to $1,000……and looks like he’s right. BTW this guy has no clue about the company whatsoever, never heard of carbon credits and didn’t know TESLA has never made a profit…….and doesn’t care.
He’s the smart one and i’m the fool.
When a 20 dollar stock sells for 1000, you don’t have to know anything about it, just as you don’t have to know the fancy plays on roulette to place a bet. Just play red or black, and hope for a good outcome.
The price action on TSLA is like a recurring penny stock pump n dump.
Know someone exactly like that…the more I see this stock up, the more I loss faith in humanity as a whole…
Really starting to feel like that episode of twilight zone, when you wake up and everyone else looks like pigs and they freak out you look normal.
We oil demand falling and gasoline heading back to less than $2/gallon the economics for an EV just don’t make sense to me.
It makes sense from a defense point of view.Oil is imported, electricity does not have to be. Besides tax is the biggest part of the gas price in most first world countries so the barrel price of oil is not that important in the economics of electric vehicles.
Tesla is clearly the winner in the insane asylum that is the stock market but to have its shares soaring when the largest auto market in the world is SHUT is beyond crazy.
February 9 is when China is expected to end the extended Lunar New Year ‘holiday’ but there is no reason to assume that next Monday will be any different than yesterday save the number of cases and deaths from nCoV will be both larger and more widespread.
I would suggest the investor class turn off their Bloomberg terminals and spend an hour or so watching the video coming out of China on #coronavirus to reacquaint themselves with reality.
You assume reality has anything to do with these markets.
I read him say that the markets should reacquaint themselves with reality.
Who got liquidated?
Is this another reason for a massive REPO?
Will Tesla pay back all those subsidies and tax credits?
There will be a story tomorrow about what short got slaughtered.
It’s so funny how bearish you’ve been all these years and so wrong.
You could have been much richer, grown your site much larger, and gotten more respect if you weren’t always doom and gloom.
Derek,
Yes, I missed out on many goodies, such cryptos. Ripple, which was going to replace the US dollars or whatever, soared by many multiples. Then one day (Jan 4, 2018) it was over, and it collapsed. It’s now down 93% from that peak. I have seen this crap time after time. I don’t feel the urge to participate in every hype and scam.
And folks like you will reply after the fiasco like Ripple, “Yeah, but that’s different. Ripple isn’t Tesla. Tesla is going to $7,000 and stay there.”
And my site is doing just fine. Thank you for worrying about it. Had another record year in 2019.
Agree with that sentiment SO much: started ”investing” in the stock market ( with help from someone who made their living trading ) in the mid 50s, and, after the first couple decades realized I had actually made money only when I had what is now called ”insider” information, never mind any and all publicly available info, including ”trends”, fundamentals, etc…
But, still learning a lot, and appreciate this site, your analyses, and the many commentors who appear well informed.
Fully agree wrt trends, fundamentals! I tried to develop an automated Forex trader based on indicators – which only lag minutes – and I came to conclusion that is a losing game in principle. Talk about fundamentals. Ended up developing an algorithm to detect the pivots in real time, and get in. Kind of “shoot first, think later”. This has a chance to work.
I am curious what you make of Ripple now, as they have been around long enough to prove their business idea. See any light at the end of their tunnel or is it all black hole all the way down?
The market cap is $165B.
Last year’s sales were 367,500 vehicles.
$165,000,000,000 / 367,500 = a market value of $448,979.59 per vehicle sold last year.
Round it to $450K.
Per sale.
And, they aren’t making a profit on that sale, but a loss.
The loss per sale is $862M/ 367,500. $862,000,000 / 367,500 = $2,345.57.
Round it to $2,350.
Per sale.
And this is after they sold $594M in “green credits” from various governments – $1616 per car.
Hmmm, how many synonyms for “irrational” can I remember without cracking open a thesaurus … ?
Between this and the Iowa caucus results still not being tallied by noon on the following day, we may be near peak absurdity in the USA.
Any precedent for such exponential rise in particular companies – stocks in 1999-2000, Nifty Fifty or 1929 where it didn’t crash?
Maybe the take down will be like Madoff’s accounts: the long holders will only sell Tesla stock to raise money when the rest of the market crashes first.
Ensign Nemo, I don’t know what is wrong with me but I found your post to be uproariously funny. Numbers have always held a fascination for me. That proves that I am unstable.
Massive equity sale to remove debt risk? Leads to solid financials for next few years.
If institutions are buying here why not buy newly issued equity?
An interesting documentary: GM’s 1990s roll out of their electric cars titled “who killed the electric car?“ Obviously, the big 3 automakers were uninterested in promoting electric vehicles. GM refused to sell their cars; they leased them. When leasees sued to take possession of their electric vehicle they lost in court. GM then crushed all of the cars except a few for their auto museum.
They are specing and playing the future card together.
What if the temp rises another half point.Will they have to
ban carbon cars and who would be in best position to benefit.
Smart folks see $32 Billion in market leading revenue this year from Tesla, up from $11 billion in revenue in 2017. Phenomenal growth in 3 years. They are not swayed by the cherry picked y/y 2% revenue growth data point.
The executives at Porsche, Daimler, Lexus and BMW know what is happening to them.
Anyway, i see the Tesla headline everywhere (Bloomberg, CNBC, Yahoo Finance) . Powerful click bait.
Coronoa virus will have to take a backseat for a while.
akiddy111,
“Phenomenal growth in 3 years.”
Utter nonsense. Revenue growth in 2019 = 2%; automotive revenue growth in 2019 = 0.7% (all of them below the rate of inflation).
One pro analyst a Cathy something is calling T grossly undervalued and calling for 7000 by 2024.
With the Dow up 400+ so far in the face of a likely 4% (or 0 %) growth in China…who needs reality.
It’s hard to figure out what the fans think T has that the others don’t. Only one I can see is early start and we know how many times the early adapter is overtaken or disappears.
All the talk about battery research hasn’t moved the needle. If someone DOES make a real breakthrough and it isn’t Tesla, T is toast.
Today’s +20% Wall Street spike (Feb 4, 2020) is obviously the US shorts panicking and covering their crippling positions, after Panasonic Japan overnight said its Tesla battery operation was (finally) profitable. Tesla is now on the cusp of being a major, global, profitable, mainstream carmaker, autonomous vehicle leader, and big-data tech giant.
Tesla’s path to becoming the world’s first $1 trillion carmaker by 2025-2030 is still on track.
Or perhaps there are people desperate for a non-fossel-fuel-guzzling lifestyle, who have had no alternative until now.
Auto culture, even electric auto culture is not sustainable. (My opinion, yours might vary.)
I’m living a minimal fossil fuel lifestyle right now, and have been for ~20 years. It’s a big part of my “retire early” plan.
Move to a human scaled neighborhood and buy a bicycle. Works fine most of the time. (Caveat – I live in a metro area with a somewhat working public transit system.)
Occasionally I rent a U-Haul to move stuff, or a car for vacations. My last Enterprise rental was a Subaru Outback for one week at ~$217. Unlimited mileage. The only reason I keep my 22 year old truck is for the insurance.
Here is a local woman, embarking on that alternative path right now:
https://bikeportland.org/2019/12/17/introducing-our-new-column-becky-jos-carfree-life-308695
Cramer did say “this is the end of fossil fuel, fossil fuel is tobacco.” Tesla doesn’t have a monopoly on the EV, or a good moat. The crash in the oil sector is going to result in higher fuel prices, not lower. The new head of IMF is predicting much higher global electricity costs.
Its the end of the road for the stock market, when you see parabolic charts like that on individual stocks, that aren’t even worth 1/100th of the price. Its the year 2000 reprised.
The stock should be investigated for manipulation on multiple fronts. This is far from normal behavior. Maybe the Algo trading has moved it beyond artificial intelligence into retard redundancy as this is too far out of the norm where it has never happened before.
Supposedly Musk pulled his short stock availability today in order to squeeze the shorts , especially Einhorn
I think we will all be driving Telsas soon. That looks like the plan.
If one wants to short Tesla – and those with weak stomachs would be wise to just stay away – the only way I can think of that makes any sense would be risk-defined, such as a long-dated (January or March 2021), out-of-the-money put spread.
Looks like a deep out-of-the-money put spread (with strikes around $400-$500) with a $10 interval can be had for $150-$200, which is max loss. Max gain would be $750-$850.
Again, not for the faint of heart. If one is inclined to short, keep it risk-defined.
I get annoyed by all the media parrots calling the TSLA stock price chart a ‘parabola.’ A parabola, by definition, is symmetrical; I don’t recall TSLA having been over $900/share, then dipping substantially, then going back over $900. Asymptotic, perhaps, but not ‘parabolic.’
Parabolic is the common term for a stock’s trendline going straight up, almost vertical on a 1 year chart. I’m not sure who gets to determine the industry standard terminology, but “rocket ship to the moon” is a better analogy
Tesla gap up to 90,000 feet.
If Ilan ECM fail him, he will leave behind a huge selling tail.
They can’t use the tax credits, so they sell them to companies that do. Wonder what that comes under when filing? Senator Grassley mad a comment about tax credits awhile back. So institutions are keeping it up. Sounds like collusion amongs managers. Doesn’t seem too questionable? Thanks Wolf.
By looking at this WTF stock for the last couple of days kind of makes me loss all hopes for any resembling sanity or fundamentals in the market…600ish to 900ish per share over couple of days…insane
My 2002 Camry is so quiet, I have to be careful driving through all the bicycles, rollerbladers, pedestrians, and skate boarders here…these tourists and students don’t even look both ways.
A silent car would mow them down…Mr. Musky will have to get a loud recording of a 70s muscle car on the hood of his Teslas. This will excite attention and all will be well…especially when they flood the used car lots looking to buy such a wonderful sound!!!
Rather then a 70’s muscle car sound I would prefer a clop clop of a team of horses. Carbon free, ya know!
“Left, the legendary short seller behind Citron Research, is back at shorting Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock, which on Tuesday vied to top $900.
“This is obviously a computer-generated rally, it’s not a reflection on the company, or on valuation. It’s just a trade,” Left told MarketWatch. “Yes, I’m shorting it … whoever bought it at these prices has to flush it out, and when it flushes, it’s going..”
How powerful is the liquidity? Liquidity means you can keep your profits, you name your price and we will hold it for you….. J. Powell
The shameless Fed actions here have no historical corollary.
900 puts on TSLA are about $5K, for a 100 share contract, if the share price drops 100 that is $10K, which is even money on a plus 10% decline. You pay to play.
$930 a share. Was 500 a couple of weeks ago.
BOOM
Wow, I guess sometimes things do go up in a straight line.
Someone is going to have to show me the real long term value in these tech stocks.
Google: An unchecked monopoly on search and advertising.
Microsoft: A captured audience monopoly with a controlling operating system any tenth grader could dream up these days.
Facebook: Another monopoly unchecked around the world channeling mischief, hate and mayhem.
Apple: Great products but the world is catching on.
All of these companies have the benefit of collecting personal data, overpowering any competition by sheer size, and are in bed with the rogue nations, just to name a few. Oh well, if that’s the way we make money
Don’t believe this is a short-covering rally or a massive short squeeze, as most of the shorts had already been shaken out $400 or so ago. The high volumes don’t support the “short squeeze” theory either – Short interest as of yesterday was still low at 1.3 days as well.
Gonna throw out a SWAG that with the exceptionally high vol in this name that a lot of folks (and big institutions) sold naked calls to capitalize on the huge premiums and are now forced to cover. Throw in the leveraged nature of these instruments and there’s your “BOOM.”
Entered a short today with Charles Schwab.
Got an email back to the effect that the stock was unavailable to borrow
For those who are interested in buying puts , one must understand puts do not grow out of the sky. The party selling you the put will hedge your put by selling short the stock and buying a call. If there is a short squeeze with little stock to borrow , than price for puts will soar to ridiculous levels
Hey, I’m a Tesla Fan yet as Alan Greenspan so aptly said this another example of irrational exuberance.