After Coronavirus Measures, China’s Crude Oil Demand Plunges 20%: Industry Sources

“Probably the largest demand shock the oil market has suffered since the global financial crisis, and the most sudden since the Sept. 11 attacks.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The measures imposed by Chinese authorities, by authorities in other countries, and by businesses and consumers to counter the spread of the coronavirus have slammed the demand for crude oil and petroleum products. In parts of China that now span an area producing nearly 70% of its GDP, many transportation systems have been shut down. Traffic has radically fallen off as people stay at home. Countless flights in China, and to and from China, have been cancelled. As I pointed out in my podcast on the economic effects of these measures, this comes at the worst possible time for the already beaten up US shale oil industry.
Now some numbers have emerged from “Chinese and Western oil executives, speaking on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly,” to what extent demand in China for crude oil has collapsed. They told Bloomberg that oil demand, as measured against normal levels in China for this time of the year, has currently dropped by 3 million barrels per day, or by 20% of total consumption.
“The drop is probably the largest demand shock the oil market has suffered since the global financial crisis of 2008 to 2009, and the most sudden since the Sept. 11 attacks,” Bloomberg reported.
The sudden drop in demand in China – the world’s largest oil importer – wiped out hopes that growing global demand for crude oil in combination with production cuts by OPEC could overcome surging US production in 2020.
In reaction, crude oil prices dropped across the board, starting in early January. Today, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell another 3.5% and is currently trading at $49.80, down 21% from January 6 and at the lowest since January last year:
The plunge in Chinese demand has already rippled across suppliers. Bloomberg, citing industry sources, reported last week that sales from Latin America to China have ground to a halt:
Zero sales have been reported since last week for March-loading cargoes from Brazil and Colombia and unsold cargoes are piling up, according to people familiar with the matter. Interest from buyers has been sluggish. China hasn’t so far canceled or postponed any cargoes set to load in February, the people said.
And it added:
Brazil has become the main Latin American oil supplier to China, surpassing Venezuela, which is plagued by sanctions and an economic and humanitarian crisis. Brazilian oil Lula is, after Russian ESPO, the most sought-after grade by China’s independent refineries, known as teapots. The teapots are the most exposed to a drop in domestic consumption and are likely to be hit the hardest by the impact of the coronavirus, according to oil traders in Asia.
Today, citing industry executives, Bloomberg reported that China’s refineries were storing unsold gasoline, jet fuel, and other petroleum products that they had already refined but couldn’t sell:
But stockpiles are growing every day, and some refineries may soon reach their storage limits. If that were to happen, they would have to cut the amount of crude they process. One executive said that refinery runs were likely to be cut soon by 15-20%.
There are signs that’s already happening. Sinopec Group, the nation’s biggest refiner, is in the process of reducing runs at its plants by an average of about 13-15% and will review whether further cuts are needed Feb. 9, according to one of the people.
China has about 40 teapots, accounting for about a quarter of China’s refining capacity. Of them, about 18 are facing storage capacity that is filling up or has already filled up, and they may cut the rate at which they process crude oil or may shut down processing completely, traders familiar with operations at the plants told Bloomberg.
In the US shale oil industry, all hopes are now ironically on OPEC and Russia to cut production further, after the production cuts late last year that had come before the demand swoon in China.
There are now efforts underway to move the March 5-6 OPEC meeting forward to February 14-15. Under consideration are two options, according to the Wall Street Journal: additional cuts of 500,000 barrels a day, or a temporary cut by Saudi Arabia of 1 million barrels a day, which, according to officials, would be “aimed at creating a shock in oil markets.”
But the problem is that in China demand at the moment has dropped by 3 million barrels a day, while US production is still growing. And any OPEC cuts are just window dressing until Chinese demand resumes at a somewhat normal pace – and that is not yet on the horizon.
In the US shale oil patch, Texas is at the epicenter not only of oil production but of the destruction of money that loosey-goosey monetary policies encouraged. Read… The Great American Shale Oil & Gas Bust: Fracking Gushes Bankruptcies, Defaulted Debt, and Worthless Shares
When I see the price of gas back to far below $2.0 a gallon then we’ll be back to 2008 levels. Until then this supposed oil drop is a calculated scam to get people to short oil.
In a few days Trump will come out and make a few anti-Iranian grunts and Oil will be back to $60 in a snap.
Nothing in the markets is real anymore. Supply and demand does not matter. I’m convinced those numbers I see on the screens no longer have any correlation to reality.
The Iranian economy is going to get even more crushed than it already is.
Low oil prices are like sanctions on steroids to Iran.
You know what Iran’s second biggest export is (besides terror)?
Pistachios.
Huh? Iran doesn’t export terror, but terrorism is America’s leading export and we drawf all other nations combined.
Coronavirus isn’t China’s only problem.
Controlling (killing) the pork virus has consumed 50% of the herd, China’s most preferred meat.
Soybean fields all over China are being attacked by an insect critter that devastates the crop.
The NYT has recently reported that N5N1 (or is it H1N5?) bird flu is on the rampage; 12,000+ infected & 250+ dead.
This is a lot of disruption to pump thru any national economic system, especially a primitive and not very truthful communist one.
This is a lot of disruption to pump thru any national economic system, especially a primitive and not very truthful communist one.
Primitive? By several measures they have the US beat cold, and it’s the US that’s busily turning into a third world banana republic.
Communist? Actually they’re capitalists now, sort of, and they’ve been eating your lunch for years.
Not very truthful? With this potus? You’re kidding, right?
As for the demand shock, it’s unlikely to affect US financial markets very much unless it’s prolonged, like, several months. US equity markets certainly seem unconcerned, but you know how they are.
Maybe the first and last time I agree with Una – the US is living in a glass house with more than a few panes broken – for decades.
If the arrogance continues, the US will continue to get its ass handed to it economically – a very high pct of our current recovery is a ZIRP induced illusion.
And I read they are killing chickens to try to curb an H5N1 bird flu resurgence.
They have their hands full.
“especially a primitive and not very truthful communist one.”
And, yet, they have been handing DC/US our ass for the last 20 years.
Look, China has its problems – but utterly unfounded American arrogance about a lot of things has led the US into a lot of decline over the last 20 years.
More of the same is going to yield more of the same.
Paid $1.93 per gallon yesterday at Walmart. Maybe I should have waited a couple more days!
OIl is in the tank anyway. Natural gas is even worse, price wise. Sit tight and buy XOM in the $40’s soon.
‘Brace For Impact: Global Pandemic Already Baked In’
This is the title of a piece by serious, non-alarmist blogger Charles Hugh Smith on Zero Hedge ( Feb 3)
He outlines the case that it is too late to prevent a pandemic. Probably his key point: many carriers are asymptomatic for up to two weeks. Checking their temperature before letting them fly etc. does not catch them.
Each carrier infects three to four others. Now they are carriers, some with symptoms, some not. This is a geometric progression.
Second point: China has many millions of poor workers in the cities who can’t live there if they can’t work. They have to migrate if Wuhan bars, shops etc,. stay shut. Many already have.
Read it if you like, but if not familiar with ZH take a salt shaker. There is good stuff there (WR stuff appears) but like the gold shows tell us, you have to sluice a lot of dirt for every oz of gold.
you have to sluice a lot of dirt for every oz of gold.
ZH is too much work. It doesn’t repay the effort.
ZH has gotten dumber and dumber over the years. I’ll admit I still visit for entertainment occasionally. Some reposted articles are still good, but even though it’s the best gossip on many of the latest conspiracy theories, one should be highly skeptical of any of it. They’re very quick to play up anything they were right about years later while conventienly ignoring all the other stupid horseshit and heavily embellished or conveniently ignored facts that they peddled in the meantime. Don’t get me started either on the mind-blowing cognitive dissonance after 2016.
For added “fun” apparently the viruses bonding motief to the human antigen it uses is one point mutation away from being much stronger (based on prior viruses that had the alternate motief). This means this virus is a single pint mutation away from potentially becoming much more lethal.
If anyone wants to avoid being alarmed I recommend they look at the official party numbers…
1057 cases resolved:
425 dead
632 recovered
Don’t worry, a mild 40% mortality rate will leave enough Chinese to man the factories, certainly. While likely to taper off in the coming weeks, studies in the lancet are suggesting a 10-12% mortality rate with a fully-functioning health-care system.
I kept looking for the /sarc tag, but apparently you are serious: that CHS is not an alarmist
Per Wiki: A pandemic is an epidemic of disease that has spread across a large region; for instance multiple continents, or even worldwide. A widespread endemic disease that is stable in terms of how many people are getting sick from it is not a pandemic. Further, flu pandemics generally exclude recurrences of seasonal flu.
We can watch China and the economic impact and extrapolate that to other heavily populated countries and cities. Or, have faith our leaders will contain it, and that they care. Hmmmm.
After being scolded for cash burning, Tesla is celebrating. People may not need gasoline if they buy EV autonomous. Less air pollution in the big city. The short sellers stampeded to cover as Tesla stock rose 19% in a day.
Some E&P companies have contracts to pay pipeline company transport fees, even if they do not ship any oil. They will ship oil as long as the economics allow. If they miscalculated, their assets might be sold at bankruptcy auction. Oil shortages did more damage to commuters than oil gluts.
WTF! Thanks Wolf.
Has anyone asked Alexa what to do about containing the virus? I bet you she knows.