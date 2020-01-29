Tesla’s Revenues +2%, Auto Revenue +0.7%. Net Income Plunges 25%. Without “Regulatory Credits,” it Would Have Lost $28 Million. Annual Loss Hits $862 Million. Shares Spike 12%

OK, let’s look at the Tesla magic briefly.
Tesla’s profit was all about Tesla’s pollution credits, or “regulatory credits,” as it calls them. These are tax credits that Tesla gets from governments and sells to other companies. There is no cost associated with them; they’re booked as revenues and flow through to profit. Tesla reported this evening that these regulatory credits jumped 40% in Q4 compared to the same period a year earlier, to $133 million.
Despite the surge in regulatory credits, net income fell 25% to $105 million. Without those credits Tesla would have lost $28 million.
For the year 2019, Tesla reported a net loss of $862 million. This includes $594 million in regulatory credits. Without those credits, Tesla would have lost $1.5 billion. Tesla has been producing vast quantities of red ink since it started disclosing its financials in preparation for its IPO in 2010. From 2008 through 2019, Tesla lost money every single year with relentless insistence, and those net losses over those 12 years combined now amount to $6.7 billion:
And Tesla has a revenue problem.
Revenues inched up 2.2% to $7.38 billion in Q4. Automotive revenues alone edged up just 0.7% to $6.37 billion. And gross profit fell 3.6% to $1.39 billion. This is not the hallmark of a growth company. This is the hallmark of stagnation.
But here is why this is happening: Tesla is going downscale, going from luxury to high-end mass-market, while everyone else in the industry is trying to do the opposite, go upscale.
Global deliveries in Q4 of its less expensive Model 3 have surged 47% year-over-year to 62,620 vehicles. But deliveries of its high-dollar models (which sell for twice as much or more than the Model 3) have collapsed by 29% to 19,475 vehicles.
In other words, just to stay even, Tesla has to sell three $35,000-Model 3s for each $105,000-Model S or X that it doesn’t sell.
After waves of layoffs, operating expenses under control
In 2019, Tesla went through waves of layoffs, particularly in the US, and it has scaled back in other areas. The result is that operating expenses have remained flat in Q4 at $1.03 billion.
Constant need to raise cash: $4.3 billion in 2019
In May 2019, Tesla raised $2.7 billion in a sale of shares and convertible bonds.
In addition, in December 2019, it entered into a loan agreement with a consortium of state-owned Chinese lenders for loans totaling $1.63 billion to fund the construction of its factory in Shanghai, the purchase and installation of equipment in the factory, and working capital to run the factory and pay the workers. Part of this loan package replaced a bridge-loan from those state-owned lenders that Tesla had obtained earlier in 2019.
This $4.3 billion in new cash came in handy on its balance sheet where its cash balance rose by $2.5 billion over the 12-month period to $6.2 billion. So it won’t run short on cash for a while.
Tesla’s debt has now swollen to $13.4 billion ($11.6 billion long-term and $1.8 billion short-term debt)
How much should Tesla be worth, if it ever makes a big profit?
In terms of earnings per share, Tesla’s annual net loss translates into EPS of -$4.92. So if Tesla is ever able to make an annual net income of $862 million – a swing of $1.7 billion – it would have EPS of about +$4.92. Now, this assumes that Tesla doesn’t sell any shares or hand out any shares to executives in their compensation packages, which would dilute EPS. So let’s assume the share-count stays the same for once.
In that glorious future year where Tesla makes $4.92 a share, instead of losing $4.92 a share, what would it be worth, as an automaker in a stagnant saturated industry? At a PE ratio of 20 (giving Tesla the benefit of all doubts), its shares on that glorious day in the future when it finally has an annual EPS of $4.92, the stock would still be richly priced at 20 x $4.92, giving it a share price of $98.40.
Just to point out how crazy this has gotten: This evening – upon the announcement of 2% revenue growth and a 25% plunge in quarterly net income despite $133 million in regulatory credits, and of an annual loss of $862 million – Tesla’s shares spiked nearly 12% to $648.
The market hasn’t been based on fundamentals in over ten years. This is the new game in town. Find out which companies have been chosen the winners by the Fed and Wall Street and bet on those. That’s it. Very simple. If you are not willing to do that, then don’t play in the casino.
Wolf, thanks for that. Completely different than the mainstream media who are singing Tesla’s praises tonight. If he can make Tesla a profit surely he can put a man on Venus. Sure there will be lots who disagree with your take. It used to be “how much money did this company make?. That is the past would indicate the future. But now its about projected sales, free cash flow, forward operating margins, etc…Anything exceot whether the company is making money or not. Which I think says something about the company…its all about keeping stock values higher, not the bottom line….that is the one after everything…..including BS et al
Thanks for sorting out the numbers Wolf. As others have pointed out, not something you hear from mainstream media. Everyone is singing Tesla praise like the second coming of Christ. Truly insane time we live in for sure.
On a seperate note, care to do your analysis on GE? They seem to be benefitting from the savor CEO complex lately. Any stock on the hype train rebound?
Boeing reported an epic $4 Billion revenue miss, announces $18.6BN in 737 MAX costs, cuts 787 production…
And the stock goes up 2%.
It is not a bad report actually. It does not make sense to only emphasize annual net income (loss) rather than Q-to-Q improvements.
Of course, the report alone can not justify the craziness of the stock price. However this is the new norm in our stock market, isn’t?
Is it a “a bad report?” I don’t know. I know it’s the report of company with stagnating revenues and big losses.
I emphasized year-over-year revenues in Q4: +2% stagnation with automotive revenues +0.7%. I emphasized that Q4 net income plunged 25% YOY, and that it plunged despite the surge in regulatory credits. YOY is how to look at quarters, and how analysts look at quarters. When you look at quarters sequentially, you get trapped in seasonal swings.
are those credits linked to actual vehicles sold? do they have to be paid off at some point, or are they a free subsidy for a phantom company? meanwhile too much money too few stocks.
If Tesla had a huge income it could use those credits to reduce its tax liabilities. Since it doesn’t have taxable income, it can sell those tax credits. They’re granted by various governments (US, EU,etc.), and thus they’re indirectly a reduction in tax receipts by those governments, and are thus indirectly a taxpayer-funded subsidy.
‘In other words, just to stay even, Tesla has to sell three $35,000-Model 3s for each $105,000-Model S or X that it doesn’t sell.’
Revenue wise, yes. 105 divided by 35.
Profit wise, it might have to sell 10 3s to equal one S. That is IF it makes a profit at all on a 3. If not then no amount of 3 sales gives the profit of 1 S sale.
The world’s most profitable car company per unit is Porsche. It has no desire to put one in every driveway.
Cousin VW does that and is doing an EV. Does anyone think that VW’s EV will use different tech than Tesla?
Of course not, BUT there won’t be all these defects in door handles, body panels etc. VW has always been in ‘manufacturing hell’. But while Elon was finding this out he was blowing his ‘early adapter’ lead.
The profit of a Porsche or the latest i- phone is largely because of its ‘cool’ or class or exclusive factor. You can’t have that and be a mass product at the same time.
The 3 will sink would could have been a profitable niche automaker.
The stock is up because of guidance. 500K in 2020 and Model Y moved up to March.
GM is going to sell 7.5 million+ vehicles in 2020 v. Tesla’s 500K (if Tesla gets there .. Musk’s legacy is one of broken promises).
The stock is up because of a short squeeze followed by momentum-chasing speculators piling on.
Thanks for sifting through the financial information so I didn’t have to. I wouldn’t touch this mess, long or short, so I don’t need to know but I still like watching from the cheap seats.
This mania. repeating so soon after the last two manias. is shocking. We have a central bank openly manipulating markets, our leader taking credit for the gargantuan bubble and insane people chasing after near insolvent momentum stocks. How will this end?
Tesla will tank when the rest of the market tanks. Until then it’s a deserving darling – and it should be the first stock you pick up after the crash.
It’s the future of transportation and energy.
Tesla feels very dot-com bubbly to me right now
1) people literally sign up for the Robinhood app just to buy TSLA shares – like Bitcoin mania
2) a Hawthorne effect where no matter what the stimulus is the market just reacts by going up. Like it knows it’s supposed to go up so it just goes up on any news.
3) as wolf notes, a seemingly complete disconnect from the fundamentals of profit.
This is the closest stock to what we saw in 1999 in 20 years. I’d love to short it but man will it rip your face off if you get the timing wrong.
I commented on the other post today… thank goodness I was too busy to short the thing going into earnings. Sure only 10 shares, but it would have been close to $100 per share of loss.
Ouch.
One time being busy helped.