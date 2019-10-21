Cash-Flow Zombie Netflix Extracts Another $2 Billion from Befuddled Investors. Here’s How it Tricks Up its Earnings

Having burned cash for 22 years and counting.
“Don’t get me wrong: there is still lots of money out there chasing these companies,” I said in my podcast on Sunday, naming Netflix as one of the perennially cash-flow negative companies – the “cash-burn machines” – that have to borrow huge amounts of money every year to make ends meet, and that still find eager investors to lend them this money. I said this, not knowing what Monday would bring. And sure enough, Monday brought an announcement by Netflix that it would borrow another $2 billion via another bond sale – its second this year, after having already borrowed $2.2 billion in April.
These proposed senior unsecured notes, which will mature in 2030, will be sold in US dollars and euros to institutional investors, not the public. In other words, these bonds go into pension funds, insurance funds, bond funds, junk bond funds, and the like — and you may own a slice of them whether you want to or not.
Moody’s this morning rated the bonds Ba3, three notches into junk and left Netflix’s corporate credit rating at Ba3. S&P rates Netflix BB-, also three notches into junk (my cheat sheet on corporate credit ratings by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch).
“Cash-flow breakeven” maybe, after 26 years in business.
In April 2018, Moody’s estimated that Netflix may reach “cash-flow breakeven” in 2023, and in today’s assessment it stuck to that estimate.
And here’s the thing: Netflix was founded in 1997. By 2023 the company will be 26 years old, and if all goes incredibly well, the company may finally reach cash-flow “breakeven” – not even cash-flow positive – 26 years after it was founded? I mean, give me a break.
Its balance sheet is a mess. After years of borrowing cash and then burning it, the company now has $12.1 billion in “content liabilities” and $12.4 billion in long-term debt, for a total of $25.5 billion that it owes.
That $2 billion in new debt to be issued will bring its long-term debt to $14.4 billion, and the total to $27.5 billion.
Those pesky “content liabilities.”
The “content liabilities” are incurred when Netflix enters into a contract to obtain future movie titles, and it puts the amount it owes for those titles on its balance sheet as a liability when the title becomes available to be streamed. It also records an equivalent asset on its balance sheet, which is added to “content assets” that, as of its third quarter SEC filing last week, amounted to $23 billion.
These $23 billion in content assets are future expenses that Netflix is very fast in acquiring and very slow in letting them trickle down via “amortization” to the income statement where they would hit its profit.
These “content liabilities” have to be paid in the future. Of them, the “current content liabilities,” which have to be paid over the next 12 months, amount to $4.86 billion. This explains the need to borrow $2 billion now by issuing the bonds, and to borrow another $2+ billion that way early next year.
The “content assets” are movie titles to be streamed and made money off in the future. But they’re not expensed on the income statement when they’re acquired; instead they’re parked on the balance sheet. And then, very slowly, they’re amortized over many years – meaning they’re bought in huge amounts and very quickly but expensed on the income statement in tiny drips.
So on a quarterly and annual basis, the amortization expense Netflix recognizes on its income statement, where it hits profits, is tiny compared to the amount Netflix pays over the same period for these titles.
There is some accounting justification for that method – in that these content assets will produce income in the future, hopefully. But clearly, Netflix is going way too far in pushing its interpretation of the accounting rules. And this wild interpretation of accounting rules is one of the reasons why Netflix shows a profit and a huge negative cash flow at the same time, year after year.
And this turns its income statement into garbage.
For the first nine months of 2019, the income statement showed a net income of $1.28 billion and a negative cash flow (or “free cash flow” as Netflix calls it) of -$1.6 billion, for a huge gap between net income and cash flow of $2.89 billion.
Netflix says in its filing that the huge $2.89 billion gap between net income and negative cash flow so far this year was “primarily due” to the fact that the “cash payments” it made for its “streaming content assets” exceeded the amortization expense of content assets over the same period “by $3.46 billion.”
In other words, the income statement that Netflix offers – though it likely conforms to a wild interpretation of GAAP – is garbage. In terms of Netflix, cash flow and the pileup of liabilities (content liabilities and debt) are the metrics that matter the most. But they’re too ugly to behold.
So Netflix and Wall Street analysts, whose sole purpose it is to pump up the shares, hammer home that the only metric that matters is subscriber growth because the rest is by now too ugly to behold.
Bondholders and those contemplating buying the new bonds have only one hope – and this hope is their strategy: That Netflix will continue to be able to extract money for its cash-burn machine from new investors year after year, so that it can go on burning this new cash in its operations, and thus keep its operations alive, and also pay existing investors the promised interest payments, and then the principal payments when the bonds come due – with the first set coming due in February 2021.
What happens if Netflix cannot raise new money every year from new investors to pay off existing investors and to keep its cash-flow negative operations funded? The next step would be a default.
The hope of Netflix being able to find new investors willing to play this game year-after-year is what keeps this scheme going. And for now, no problem.
In the current environment of financial repression practiced by central banks, where interest rates are below the rate of inflation and in many places below zero, these money managers are chasing any kind of yield they can find no matter what the fundamental risks, and they’re still eager to buy these bonds, hoping and praying that Netflix will be able to keep this game up long enough for these money managers to either get out from under those bonds or change jobs.
So how overvalued is Netflix? Even with its profits wildly inflated by the accounting practices described above, the shares trade at an astronomical price of 88 times these wildly inflated earnings, for a company that has been around for 22 years. I mean, yeah. Hard to believe in normal times. But these are not normal times.
Netflix (NFLX) has positive earnings (ttm), cash on its balance sheet (recent quarter), double digit earnings growth and produced positive free cash flow.
Disney announced plans for its own streaming service some time ago. Sling offered bundles and skinny bundles. Roku offered access to free channels. Netflix has a large and growing following. Am not sure what Apple TV is.
That is positive levered free cash flow per Yahoo! Finance. So far it can cover its interest payments as noted in its positive earnings.
Yahoo Finance shows NFLX with -$2.9B in free cash flow in the last 12 months. Go to the Financials-Cash Flow tab, not the Statistics tab.
But at least NFLX has a positive book value, unlike BA.
I take it you’re invested in Netflix? Good luck with that.
David Hall,
David Hall,

Why don't you actually look at the balance sheet and cash flow statement instead of citing Wall Street promos. The balance sheet, along with all the rest of the 10-Q is linked in the text. So it's right at your fingertips. Open your eyes, dude. I just went through a whole section about how Netflix inflates its earnings while it has this huge negative cash flow, and then you post this comment showing that you didn't even read it, that you have no idea, and that you don't want ot have any idea, and that instead you have total faith in Wall Street promos. Fine with me. But it just looks kinda silly here.
Unfortunately this accounting baloney is not unique. Take out good will from most of these new miracles and they are a bad joke. Look what is happening to GE…..after so many years of great earnings and growth……paying huge bonuses to the executives…..all the while they were ignoring the pension costs that were accruing.
Funny accounting is not new….what is new is the number of large leading companies on the NYSE that are floating on air.
When all this comes to an end the folks holding the bag (us) are going to have one big headache…….bigger than the fed will be able to handle.
When the fed cuts rates the market will not rally….it will drop…..and drop…..and drop…..until our national wealth is a fraction of the fake number.
Trying to float treasuries will be next to impossible so the fed will monetize…….and monetize……and monetize.
……and you already know the next statement…..its yellow and shines.
fred flintstone, You make a good point about Good Will accounting tricks.
My little manufacturing company relies completely on reputation. The customer buys our molds and puts them directly into production without costly inspection. They have an idea what their cost savings are in not having to do incoming inspection and test runs to gage the ability to make good parts. One guy, an engineer, that was responsible for profitability reported to his bosses that our molds had a negative cost to his company when compared to our competitors.
I suppose that I could jack the Good Will value of my company but there is no point as I own all of the shares and haven’t had a loan in twenty years.
My explanation for the market tolerance of Netflix is as loss leader that “builds the internet”. I.E. not as a free standing capitalist entity, but rather as a planned economy dot com SOE. The other dot coms need Netflix to help roll out broadband…….per their five year plans (or ten year plans). Parts of Hollywood are happy too.
I think anyone counting on 5G is in for a long wait. With the frequencies they are using it is going to be extremely challenging and very extremely expensive to get 5G to reliably deliver the promised data rates in the “real world”. In fact broadband, ie very high data rate, costs are actually rising in many markets. Partly because with net neutrality gone the carriers are going to milk Netflix to get their streams through. If Netflix is counting on cheap broadband in the next 10 years or so they are probably screwed.
China Mobile has built a 5G tower in my neighborhood in Qingdao.
I have always thought of the dollars that flow into these CBM’s (via the fed)’as government subsidies “of a sort”.
Some Studios do not cooperate with Netflix. I have a hundred movies in my Queue which Netflix will never carry, but are offered by Amazon Prime and others.
“So Netflix and Wall Street analysts, whose sole purpose it is to pump up the shares, hammer home that the only metric that matters is subscriber growth because the rest is by now too ugly to behold.”
Wolf, I have a question here, isn’t the market actually now near saturated with these streaming services ?
Is there any set of data in relation to this?
If the market is well saturated, how can any analyst worth their salt justify the existence of a ( growth market)?
I thought some pension funds (CPP?) weren’t allowed to have junk in the portfolio.
nick kelly,
Some pension funds may have that rule. But there is regulation in the US, and by now probably most pension funds have junk bonds due to the chase for yield. For example, CalPERS (California), the largest public pension fund in the US, allocates 3% of its portfolio to junk bonds. In addition, it may own junk-rated credits indirectly for example via its 8% allocation to private equity.
Wolf, wouldn’t you think that with all of the genius base in CALPERS that they could enlist an advisory investment committee from their uses to vet the worthiness of the 8% PE and 3% junk? After all the proceeds are going to the subscribers of CALPERS.
Perhaps a limited size investor gang could be useful in overseeing the PE guys especially, even if the PE is CALPERS itself.
Nah, that’s what you have taxcows for if they lose.
With all ‘this is not QE’s’ filling all those vaults ‘Walking dead’ companies is the new real…With all monetization of debt, the only silver bullit could be Inflation…
Far from slating Netflix, America should be pleased that its investors and lenders still have appetite for big, longterm investments.
Contrast NFLX in the US with Sirius (SXX) in the UK… SXX is sitting on one of the world’s biggest potash (fertilizer for food) mines, with potential for 100 years of output plus juicy dividends. But SXX is struggling to find a modest $5 billion, to dig a 23-mile tunnel to transport the potash to the sea-coast for shipping. Its time-to-profit is 5 to 10 years — but no British banks or investors want to lend beyond 2 to 3 years! As a result, SXX is on the verge of bankruptcy and 1000s of jobs in Northern UK are set to be lost.
So, you Americans really should be thankful that America can (still) afford to throw a tsunami of cash at 3-decade investments… Be thankful you do not live in the UK, where even 3-year investments are laughed at :-(
Translating the ways of Netflix to a ‘normal’ manufacturer of some immaginary good, it would be something like this:
“The factory produces goods and stores them in a large storehouse. Instead of selling the goods for the manufacturing price plus a deacent profit, they are sold on a payment scheme. The money trickles in, while manufacturing and storage costs amount. To pay for the latter the manufacturer has to borrow, because he can’t pay for it from its sales.”
And that for 26 years? You could call it a wonder.