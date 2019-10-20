THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Here’s What I’m Worried About with the Everything Bubble

How cash-burn machines power the real economy, and what happens to that economy when investors refuse to have more of their cash burned.
Honesty, if humanity really wants an infinite power source, they should just use human stupidity. Every time you rhink it has a limit you end finding out that ye, people is indeed that stupid.
It is the only trully renewable resource – the human stupidity…
Stupidity has too many negative connotations. The Buddhist would just judge it as delusions. We all have them. Some have more immediate consequences than others, I guess.
I’ll bet there more than a few in this mess who think they are smart and just might be. I saw this play out after the 2000 top where some people had job with pay and stocks and made a killing…mostly on just blind luck but they walked around like the just cured cancer.
Still, retired.
Therein lies the title of your next book, Wolf: “The Demultiplier Effect”.
LOL.
And noted!
For years I’ve been laughing at (especially) large “start-ups” that simply burn cash, but I laugh even harder at ones in a “tech wrapper” when all they really do is relatively low-margin renting of office space, driving taxis and delivering food.
Glad to finally start hearing others say “the emperor has no tech…”
Were you laughing at Amazon and Facebook? Those two have established such a strong emotional support for money losing companies that Uber/WeWork/Netflix/Tesla and the likes can exist today. People got used to Steve Jobs deliver religious experience in every Apple product announcement that people believed in Elizabeth Holmes and Elon Musk are the same.
I told my wife that house should be single income X 3.5 and people are doing double income X6. My wife said that’s because low rate. I said there is no time in history that human in market has negative rates. It has to normalize to historic mean. My wife said, if they normalize, there will be political consequences, therefore it can NEVER normalize. I wa sooo happy to hear that. If everybody thinks it is NOT going to normalize, it is the day it will normalize. When it does, that’s the emperor has NO clothes day. That is when people will let go of the “lose as much money as possible now to make money later” model proven by Amazon and facebook.
I do NOT know when that day arrives. I long for that day. I hope that day arrives before I teach my child what to do with his life so that I can tell him which example NOT to follow.
What, you don’t believe in Clown Computing? I have all my data stored “in the Clown”. Somebody told me I was spelling that wrong, but I don’t believe them. Clown Storage is the future.
Thanks for that objective summary of where we are Wolf. as you mentioned there is so much money sloshing around the world managers and institutions literally have no choice but to stay invested (in their view). when the system senses these assets are at risk things will get “interesting”. just imagine a fraction of those trillions moving into the comparatively TINY market of precious metals for protection,it will be epic IMO. and right on cue,news just out: south korean exports down 20 % YOY, semi conductor exports down 29 %. japan exports down 5 % YOY. the market reaction? asian markets UP, Dow futures UP and Gold down of course! I am starting to think we need to learn to embrace this new reality and just accept! taking my pill now and washing it down with a nice IPA,everything will be fine…..
Evening… Good report Wolf… As I said earlier a re-read or re-watch of “the Big Short” is getting to become mandatory for all.
The pot industry is a another example of this irrational cash burning and hype. Oh my heck, marijuana is an agricultural product easy to grow with tremendous competition. CBD and THC are useful products, but there are many similar products out and drugs available. Pot and vaping are not harmless.
I think if the bubble bursts as you described it, the buck stops again with the big banks.
Are we about to bail out the banks again or will we nationalize them this time?
Germany will surely bail out Deutsche Bank AG if it goes under.
Each country will bail out their major banks. They allways have and can neither afford not to do so. Heads the bank wins, tails you loose …
Will the shale oil industry ever break even; that is, reach a point where net energy input = net output?
“The total cash burn in the shale oil space is likely in the neighborhood of several hundred billion $”. How much additional CO2 was generated in the process of burning several hundred billion $ at a net energy loss?
The commercial jet air fleets are operating at net losses of a similar magnitude, while using air fuel pumped & refined at a net loss.
What all this industrial cash burn does is generate more CO2.
This may really be a calculated process of transition: The world credit standard is being moved from a CH4 & up hydrocarbon (oil) standard or petro dollar, to a more generic “carbon credit” based on CO2.
The polarity of charge is reversed perhaps; carbon credits are supposed to have a negative $ value – but no matter, the master planners have attached a charge to CO2, to give us a new unit of corporate exchange.
>Will the shale oil industry ever break even; that is, reach a point where net energy input = net output?
No. The physical laws of thermodynamics make that impossible. Entropy means energy always decreases. Fuels rely on accumulation over time. You might get human energy invested<energy returned. That's not the same thing and the problem with all fossil fuels. That extra energy is never accounted.
However they can break economically even if they can find a way to use local cheaper low density fuel(wind,solar,geo,wood) to extract denser more economically useful fuel. (Oil,coal,gas)
Central bank market intervention has become permanent. It will never stop now. They will never normalize. Why? Because they can’t. The global financial system cannot stand on it’s own.
Blowing ever higher asset bubbles is the only choice they have or risk an epic unwind. The entire value of fiat money rests on faith in it’s stability. As can be seen in every nation where that faith has been broken, then that currency becomes worthless.
The elite are very frightened and moving capital. Rich family offices around the world are stockpiling cash ahead of a market meltdown. According to Lipper Alpha Insight’s fund asset groups, show 3Q 2019 cash inflows increased by $221.5 billion, for the year rose to $349.7 billion. Money market funds have not seen this level of net inflows since the great financial crisis.
Christine Legarde is very talented politician and excellent communicator. She is a lawyer and not an economist. She is going to be the one to try to save Europe through further consolidation as monetary policy has reached its limit.
It’s a politician’s job now as central banking has failed and maybe that is good because money printing can’t save a welfare state.
MOAR EUROPE is always the answer.
Even when Too Much Europe is the problem.
What if 2007-2009 was the great unwind and taping over it with QE and not-QE was just a temporary fix? Maybe we are looking at even a greater unwind that will be scary as hell. Just look all the malinvesments and the fake debt-driven wealth effects around you. You can wake up and hunker down or do nothing hoping the Fed has all the answers. I like going back to basics, and that’s how I live my life. No debt and cooking real food at home with family. The rest is noise.
“Disruptive” was exactly the word used by WOW and Primera Air to describe their business model.
What astonished me is not that family and pension funds from Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark fell for it (losing quite a few billions in the process), but that so many people who should have known better turned into unpaid publicists for these financial black holes by unquestioningly buying into what turned out to be nothing more than a whole lot of mumbo jumbo.
As I was recently in Bilbao (another city riding high on the cash burning phenomenon, albeit not as much as Berlin and Munich) I made a point of looking at food delivery riders: I stopped counting at six different logos. And I wondered: imagine being at at the VC meeting to finance these companies. Did anybody raise the question “what makes your food delivery service different from all the others?” or merely asked “how long do you estimate it will take your company to become profitable?”. But that’s the problem with VC these days: they often have no idea of the sector they are investing in and/or rarely venture out in the real world. If they did funding for food delivery companies and bike and scooter share companies would literally evaporate overnight.
A few years back I was offered the “opportunity” to invest in a startup which aimed at producing a dating app for people over 30. Yes, I am always on the lookout for creative ways to waste my money: you cannot take it with you after all and I don’t want my sister-in-law to enjoy a single rusty cent. ;-)
As I knew absolutely nothing about these dating things but was intrigued by the concept, I put maybe ten hours of research into it over ten days, at least not to sound like like a complete idiot. Result: I knew far more about these things than everybody else at the VC meeting. These supposedly sophisticated investors had no idea what a “bot” is nor that dating sites/app users’ chief complaint is the amount of fraudulent profiles and these folks are ready to pay good money for a honest service. It was a mess, really, but it taught me a lot of valuable lessons on how the whole startup thing works.
Please note that not all VC are fools and chicken waiting to be plucked: many of them are merely betting on unloading their early investment at a large profit to somebody else down the road. They don’t care if there are a dozen food delivery services already in operation in a given city, if people are literally up in arms against scooter share services or if dating apps are a scam: what matters is that somebody will buy their stake at an inflated valuation in three years. These latecomers will try to repeat the trick, hope in an IPO or be simply wiped out. I always pray for the latter to teach a lesson but it seems mankind has learned not to learn any lesson.