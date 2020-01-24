Tesla’s Global Deliveries Compared to the Top 10: Volkswagen, Toyota, GM, Ford, Honda, FCA, Mercedes… Here’s the Chart

Tesla’s Stock Makes it the Second Most Valuable Automaker in the World. But How About its Size?
Tesla shares took a little dip today, but no biggie. They still produce an astounding market capitalization of $102 billion, “astounding” not because the market cap per se is huge – there are now some trillion-dollar companies out there – but because the business Tesla is in: auto manufacturing and solar panels.
Solar panels have been a nasty business from get-go; and auto manufacturing is one of the most mature industries facing saturated markets globally, and particularly the largest markets – China, the US, Europe, and Japan – where the number of passenger vehicles sold has been declining. In the US, new car and truck sales in 2019 were below where they had been in the year 2000.
And so profitable automakers, operating in a no-growth or negative-growth environment, have relatively down-to-earth market capitalizations, compared to their sales and profits.
The past five years have been very profitable for the industry overall, as automakers increased their revenues by raising prices and shifting consumers into more expensive models (from sedans into SUVs). All major auto makers have generated big profits during those years.
But Tesla is not in that group for two reasons:
- It’s a niche automaker, not a major automaker, given the minuscule number of vehicles it sells.
- In its entire existence, it has never ever made an annual profit.
No major automaker still alive today has been able to lose money and burn cash year-after-year, living off the eagerness of befuddled investors to throw more money at it. Only Tesla has accomplished this unique feat of investor-befuddlement.
And there was huge hoopla this week after these befuddled investors, scared-to-death short-sellers, and spaghetti-code algos had driven up Tesla’s stock to such a degree that Tesla became the second most valuable automaker in the world, as measured by market capitalization, behind only Toyota, and ahead of Volkswagen and all the giants.
The table below shows some of the most valuable automakers by market capitalization. I converted the market caps of Japanese and European automakers into dollars at today’s exchange rate:
Why are Hyundai-Kia and the Renault-Nissan Alliance missing in this table? There are complications with market cap. Hyundai-Kia, in terms of shares, separates into Hyundai Motor Company, which owns about one-third of Kia’s shares, but a portion of Kia’s shares remains publicly traded. Adding the two market caps together would amount to $43 billion, but would entail some double-counting due to the ownership structure. The Renault-Nissan Alliance has a similar issue.
So how crazy is Tesla’s market cap of $102 billion compared to the major automakers?
In 2019, Volkswagen delivered 10.34 million vehicles globally, according to Focus2move, and was thus the largest automaker in the world. Number two was Toyota with 9.70 million deliveries. All of the top ten automakers counted their deliveries in multiple millions. The smallest of the top 10, Mercedes Daimler, delivered 2.62 million vehicles.
By comparison, Tesla delivered 0.37 million vehicles globally, meaning 367,500 vehicles. Volkswagen delivered 28 times as many vehicles as Tesla. Toyota delivered 26 times as many. General Motors delivered 21 times as many. Ford delivered 13 times as many. I marked Tesla’s bar in red so you can find it without pulling out your magnifying glass:
GM and Ford combined delivered 12.65 million vehicles globally, or 34 times as many vehicles as Tesla’s 367,500. And both GM and Ford have been profitable in recent years, and Tesla has lost money every year. The market cap of GM and Ford combined amounts to $85 billion.
Yet, the market cap of Tesla amounts to $102 billion, as bamboozled investors and spaghetti-code algos think that the minuscule perennially money-losing auto-and-solar-panel-maker must be worth more than the giants.
Don’t get me wrong: I don’t think Ford and GM are undervalued; for me, they’re not a buy at these prices, given the difficulties they face in their main markets.
What I’m saying is that Tesla, the minuscule auto-and-solar-panel maker, is ludicrously overvalued, and I don’t mean overvalued by a little, such as by 30%, but by a lot.
If it doubles its deliveries in the future to 0.73 million vehicles, it would still be overvalued by 90%, given its still minuscule size, even after having doubled it.
And that assumes that it can produce an annual profit, because a company that keeps losing money is eventually going to be worth zero.
Tesla’s all-out move to China makes sense for a niche automaker struggling mightily in the US. But headwinds in China are even stronger than in the US. Read… Tesla, Hit by Sagging US Sales, Goes Full-China with Design Center, Loans & Factory
This is NOT going to end well…..and when it does it will take the savings of many.
I live in Qingdao and follow the EV market closely. Tesla was the car all the cool kids and trendoids drove two years ago. In a day traveling around this prosperous city of 3 million, I would see one or two a day. Now I see less than one a day. In contrast, I can see SEVERAL Chinese EVs a MINUTE on any busy street. The rich trendoids are a fickle bunch, and are now more likely to be driving the new BYD Tang EV SUV, or SUV’s made by Maserati, Jaguar, Bentley, or Alfa Romeo. I have seen SUV EVs made by the revered Hong QI.
I don’t think the Model 3 has a chance. There are so many affordable EVs made here, and there is a backlash against anything American because of the trade wars. Among the younger population, iPhones are no longer cool. Everybody has switched to Honor, a Huawei brand.
Tesla is the first auto company allowed to operate without a Chinese partner company. There is no worthwhile technology to transfer. It is a Mazda look-alike with 20 year old Li-Ion battery tech provided by Panasonic. and 100 year old electric motor tech. The battery management tech regularly sets the cars on fire. Here, 25% of the city buses use locally manufactured LiFePO (lithium iron phosphate) batteries. They can be fast charged to 80% in 15 minutes, or to 100% in 40 minutes. Tesla is behind the curve.
‘ There is no worthwhile technology to transfer’
That makes sense now why Tesla was allowed in without a partner.
Suzie: A few years ago I took the trouble to investigate Tesla’s electrical technology.
I reviewed their wheel drive motors and was shocked that Tesla was using less than the best motors. If I remember about 10% less efficient motors than the Chinese EVs currently use!
O.K. 10% doesn’t sound like a lot but it still matters. 10% means more than 10% saving on car weight!
The batteries, well what more can I say? Tesla BBQs anyone?
These Tesla cars should never be parked inside of any building period! I am surprised car insurance companies don’t have this stipulation in their insurance contracts!
Recently a parked Tesla caught fire and destroyed several hundred cars inside a public car garage!
The bottom line from my electrical point of view, Tesla’s technology was not state of the art!
It is all marketing and hype!
Tesla’s entire market cap is based on POTENTIAL sales in China. Not the US. Not Europe.
It’s totally screwed.
Their sales will actually decline markedly here in the US. Every one of their cars looks VERY dated, and at least 8 years old looking. Basically they look like Chinese smurfs.
Not only can EV’s NOT be built and sold profitably to the masses, they can’t even be built and sold profitably to rich people.
Worse than all of that, is today’s battery technology is so utterly unviable, and super toxic, and tomorrow’s technology is literally at least 10 years away, most EV companies will be long gone before the 10 years gets here. They are using lithium battery designs, that were developed over 25 years ago. They are attempting to improve upon 25 year old technology incrementally, because absolutely nothing else is even remotely close to commercialization. All that talk you hear about this battery chemistry and that anode or cathode, or lithium air, or stuff not using lithium at all, is in the freaking LAB, and is where today’s lithium technology was 25 years ago. Folks this is no different than all the hoopla you heard about fuel cells, back around the dot.com era. Somehow Tesla managed to suck in millions of stupid investors to bring a lab product, basically raw science, into something people want to call commercial.
The sin here too, is every one of our federal agencies that should be keeping their cars so far off the road its not even funny, is failing us big time. These accidents, these fires, these batteries re-igniting into flames days after they are towed have been long known about in many labs for decades. Tesla has absolutely not improved upon ANY OF IT. They are using software to MITIGATE a highly flawed product that is incredibly unsafe, and Federal regulators have totally failed every citizen.
Folks its no different than the fraud perpetrated by Boeing on the 737Max, where Boeing attempted to use software to correct a flawed aerodynamic design that cannot possibly fly without it. It should not have EVER left the tarmac. Should not have even been sold. Every sane pilot with a shred of credibility knew it, before it ever left the simulator. Thing is, here you have in Musk, someone that is beyond ethically challenged seen everyday in the littlest of things, as no one with a proper mind, or sane level of ethos would EVER call out someone publicly as a pedo, and not expect to be sued to high heaven. Musk believes he is above not only all laws, but all human morals. Most would call that sociopathy.
Tesla shareholders have been duped just as every federal agency has been duped into allowing these vehicles on the road, and even allowing something to be called ‘auto pilot’.
China is about the only country left that could possibly let a vehicle as unsafe as every Tesla is, on the roads going forward. Eventually US regulators will be forced to play catch and admit all of their errors, and it will be extremely embarrassing as we will continue to see on the nightly news, more and more of these batteries unpredictably and spontaneously ignite, and eventually first responders refuse to go anywhere near them when a tesla gets in an accident. Lets hope it doesn’t take much longer.
So Mike, Which fossil fuel company/ice auto maker do you work for?
Rudolf:. Mike is trying to look at Tesla cars from a practical or engineering point of view.
The faults he points out are there but only if you want to see them!
EV cars are not new! They were invented well over a hundred years ago in the late 1800s! It was the batteries that killed them off back then!
So now we are having a second go round with EVs but this time supported by taxpayer’s!
Maybe we are still pushing on a string? Only time will tell!
Lots of Teslas in Vancouver, Canada.
Your comment is very good.
My response is to Mike’s post.
software to correct a flawed aerodynamic design that cannot possibly fly without it.
uh.
no.
you obviously are a classic example of keeping your mouth shut to be thought a fool, or opening your mouth to remove all doubt.
and you know nothing of the 737MAX kerfuffle.
the MCAS system was installed on the MAX series aircraft not for stability, but to give the MAX series aircraft the handling characteristics of the 700/800/900 series of 737 aircraft. in doing so, boeing did not have to get a new type certificate from the FAA. this saved the company billions. one website you could not stand to go to would be the blancolirio website and listen to juan browne. it would be poison to your ears, as you would be hearing the truth about the MAX series aircraft. and aircraft in general.
TSLA is not an auto company, it’s a tech company. And really it’s a data company if you think about it.
Just Some Random Guy,
I keep hearing that. But here is something you as smart tech guy already know:
Tesla’s data is nearly worthless because Tesla has data only on a few hundred-thousand people in the US (Tesla drivers), while every smartphone maker and app maker has a heck of a lot more data on each person, and there are about 300 million smartphones in the US alone, and hundreds of thousands of apps, and everyone who has a smartphone is being tracked to the nth degree, everywhere, by the device and the apps installed on it.
People take their smartphone to BED with them. They don’t do that with Teslas. Smartphones have motion sensors, microphones, and cameras. They follow you around the house, while you drive, while you sneak into your girlfriend’s place, at the doctor’s office, while you shop in a shopping center (should you accidentally end up there)….
Every Tesla owner must have a smartphone, but these phones and apps track much more than the car can. But even the 300 million people, from kids to seniors, that have smartphones and don’t drive a Tesla, constantly give their data away to smartphone makers and app makers.
This includes data on their phone calls, text messages, internet browsing activities, your address book, increasingly your biometrics, where they go, how fast they go there, how long they stay three, what they do there, who they meet there, if these people they meet are in their address book, what they do, who leaves first, etc.
You see, everyone out there has this data. It’s all over the place. No one has more data than Google. Google has data on billions of people globally. Compared to Google, Tesla has nothing. Compared to the big app makers, including Uber, Tesla has nothing.
So why would such a commodity product as data, of which Tesla has almost nothing compared to other companies, add value to Tesla? It doesn’t. It’s worthless for anyone other than Tesla. Everyone else has a lot more data.
Tesla is just an automaker and a solar panel maker. There is no way around it.
Wolf’s answer just emphasised why I do not have a smart phone, and never will. I simply do not understand the addiction.
I’m reading WS on my phone right now. On the shores of the Red Sea.
If it’s a data company fine.
Show me how they are monetizing the data.
Tesla is not special. Their tech is no different than any other car companies. Most cars have tech that monitors data.
My wife left the lights on in our car a few weeks ago. A few hours later I got an email alert from BMW ‘Turn off your lights’
If I am flying along at 150km and I suddenly stop (as in hit a tree). BMW will be aware of that and they will organize emergency crews.
I don’t think BMW is monetizing the data they have on me. I am not sure how they could even if they wanted to.
It’s easy to claim a company is a ‘data company’ If they don’t make money off the data they are a failed data company.
Tesla is nothing special.
Well hang on a sec – they lose billions year after year yet they have a massive market cap. That is very impressive!
They are special like WeWork and Fyre Festival were special.
Jeez Willy, my twenty year old GMC has a warning buzzer/bell that goes off if I leave my lights on. No surveillance required.
And if you hit a tree at 150Km, I hope BMW organises a hearse for you. Better yet, don’t drive so fast or hit one. :-)
I contend that if none of those cars had the identifying little metal tag on the front hood that signifies the owners supposed social strata, no one would buy them. No one, especially Tesla which incorporates virtue signalling with the price tag.
I’m not seeing individuals step up to buy $50k+ “data” or “technology”; they’re paying $50k+ for electric cars (which include some technology) that are pure FUN to drive.
Yea, there is definitely some “irrational enthusiasm” with the financials, but considering the length of time the mob of commenters have been predicting Musk’s abject failure, there is absolutely no doubt Musk has spectacularly demonstrated electric vehicles can be effective, attractive and fun.
I fully agree charity isn’t the way to fund a car company, so we’ll see what happens to the EV market in the future…
The only thing Musk has demonstrated is that a fool and his money are easily parted. Both the tesla vehicle buyers and shareholders share that same characteristic.
If you look entreprise value. And say the bulk of the accumulated debt in the established companies purchased legacy assets. The overvaluationisnt so bad.
And apply staggering relentless growth to tesla. Assume unimpeded growth. In other words you take the most optimistic view. You still have a situation where you have to ask where is the legitimate upside? Anything short of the most optimistic view is very bearish.
You can arrove at upside if you attribute science fiction future scenarios.
So, I drive my Tesla to my Uber office coding job located in a WeWork building…
Should I start to worry?
Yea; change jobs & get the hell out of the building.
Chip:. Especially if you parked your Tesla BBQ in the building’s underground parking lot!
What investors like about Tesla group is that it gets billions of free government *subsidies* from dozens of countries around the world. Subsidies to make cars (and rockets), subsidies to sell cars, and subsidies to tax cars… It is one big gravy train of free government cash. For example, the UK will give you (at least) $5,000 free to buy a Tesla! Those subsidies for the upcoming truck and SUV are going to get bigger, hence the bigger stock valuation. If Tesla can sell 2 million cars, SUVs and trucks worldwide by 2025, Tesla’s shares will top $1 trillion.
Or $500 000 in stock market value per sold car
Good God! Really??
Char
$101B market cap today; 367,500 cars sold in 2019;
$101,000,000,000 / 367,500 cars = $274,000 per 2019 car sold
1 trillion/2million
And with 2 million you don’t have space to grow. That 367k value is but we will be as big as BMW
Javert Chip,
That’s a good way of looking at it!
Tesla and subsidiaries received $10-20 billion in free subsidies worldwide during the 2010s. More to come in the 2020s. No other car company gets so much free cash.
If Tesla sales can reach 1m vehicles by 2021, and 2m by 2025, it has the momentum for 10m units a year by 2030. That means a conservative $100k value per car, to become the world’s first trillion-dollar carmaker.
And don’t forget the autonomous wave of private cars / SUVs, public taxis, mobile offices, commuter “trains”, and commercial trucks arriving in 2025-2050. Tesla will be filling up with data, not just electricity.
Ya a gravy train that is coming to an end. Their subsidies have run out in the US, and China is also ending/slashing EV subsidies.
Your assertion would make sense IF Tesla were to have demonstrated that those subsidies helped it be wildly profitable.
But that has not been the case – years of subsidies and years of massive losses.
And now no subsidies.
And the share price is increasing?
This is either insanity or someone with a lot of juice needs Tesla to stay afloat because it gives the sheeple hope that we can wean off of oil.
I am inclined towards door number 2.
Partially because Elon Musk is a complete imbecile who is not qualified or capable of running a hot dog stand nevermind an automobile company.
“Noah Cross : The future, Mr. Gittes! The future”
Wolfe,
These hyped, ultra high profile customer facing companies are pitched to the hipster doofi who buy overpriced Apple products on physical reflex – any stock price can be rationalized if such shareholders assume “multi-bazillions” in future sales.
Of course, they have no idea of actual current worldwide sales. Or market shares. Or current earnings. Or debt maturity dates.
Like gvts and politicians, these type of stocks are valued based on promised outcomes rather than sordid realities.
Yet who dares to short it in this era of utter & extreme madness?
Not I.
The irony is, if short selling were outlawed on Monday, tesla’s stock would drop 90% by next Friday. Musk keeps baiting the short sellers into more shorting which keeps his stock at the prices they are. Look at his cyber fruck. He intentionally made it look so outrageously ugly, that shorts would pile on. The glass breaking was intentionally done as well. They easily could have used Lexan in the demo, and not a soul would have known the difference, and those steel balls would have ricocheted back and hit the thrower in the gonads. The vehicle as shown will never make it to market. Musk is truly at the end of the gamesmanship and his own rope, and will be likely hung by it before the end of 2020.
Yes!
Nice graph (magnifying glass needed). Obviously there is only “technical trading” going on now. Fundamentals are so “last century”. If it walks like a casino and quacks like a casino…..
18 months or so ago the Fed was all about targeting inflated asset prices. Then someone at the Fed passed around The Blue Pill and they all swallowed it, and now they realized their job is to make the stock market go up. There’s got to be an insider tell-all story in there. Someone should write a book about it….”As The Fed Turns”….
I think I liked the old days much better when profits made stocks go up in price. Where are the modern versions of “The Intelligent Investor” and “Securities Analysis”?
There seems to be an apostasy of reason that no one will admit. Or am I just going out of my mind?
That Testla is a Ponzi in the making and very clear with this huge investment by small and medium investors, that Tesla is the creation of high finance and even more evident, when high finance will decide to sell and collect the profit many will cry but now they are all happy and deaf to any warning.
There is no deaf perior from here does not want to hear Wolf
Elon Musk wears the aroma of illusion and castes his mind control with help from space industries which laud their story line in media to benefit their own personal ends. Tesla financial statements thanks to Wolf have been shown to carry the illusion and it worked to flurry the markets until it didnt. Given the employee issues which leaked into press regarding Musk’s management style, we see continuation of the illusion at work. Musk is a puppet – a patsy – allowing huge money to invest in space tech while keeping it hidden and isolated in a private firm backed by deep state investors who like to act out of the public eye. We know Musk has no concern for business reputation when he threatened a hero with his pedo guy comment. The damage this comment did to Tesla but more – risking exposure of the Tesla investors up to no good – was critical. Even Musks own father has an interesting take on his sons illusions. His solar roof tops launch suffered possibly catastrophic impact to Tesla solar roof brand. I hope solar roof tops are picked up by competitors who hopefully will do a better job at launch having data based on longitudinal studies. The planet needs solar oil industry – get over yourselves.
The Chinese car market is not anywhere near saturation. If you assume they buy just as many cars per person as the US than 60 million is easily do-able but their max until now is only 25 million vehicles per year.
“No major automaker still alive today has been able to lose money and burn cash year-after-year, living off the eagerness of befuddled investors to throw more money at it. Only Tesla has accomplished this unique feat of investor-befuddlement.”
Tesla has been selling cars for 7 years*). Opel made losses for decades (according to GM) and i doubt the Koreans made a profit in the last century without extreme support of the Korean state. And i suspect that Saab, the minor Japanese, the Australian builders, Leyland, Rolls Royce, any sport car maker, that Malaysian car company, Seat, Lada, etc. all had years if not decades that they made losses.
*) I don’t consider the Roadster a car. It is like a Ferrari a 4 wheeled specialty vehicle using none car technics.
There are 1.3 BILLION people in China – on similar landmass as the lower 48 in the US. Most of them live in high-rises, not single-family houses in the suburbs. Congestion is unreal. Parking is very expensive and hard to find. Think of Manhattan, but all over the urban areas, not just one city. Not that many people own a car in Manhattan, and fewer households still own two cars. But in the US, Manhattan is the exception. In China it’s the rule.
To add a finer point to Wolf’s comment. All of my wife’s family and our friends in China are 1 car households. Unlike my 2 car household in the US, there is very little reason for a family in China to own more than 1 vehicle.
Antidotal: We have friends in Guangzhou, in their early 30s, dual income-no kids, who traded in their 1 car for a fully loaded Volvo S90. They looked seriously at Chinese luxury EVs but opted for the S90… Tesla wasn’t even in the running.
I remember Enron went up vertical and then dropped to zero. Just saying.
Stock price move makes people think and come up with theories.
Investing is about generating cash flows AKA wealth creation.
Speculation is about transfer other people’s money into my hands.
To justify Telsla as investment, entire auto industry need to turn 100%EV and Telsla has to be at least No.2 to justify its valuation.
To speculate Tesla, you do the same shit as what you do to BitCoin. You buy the dips, you sell the rips, you sit the trend.
For those who is confused about whether Tesla is a car company or a data company or a “tech” company, if you are NOT even sure what Tesla is, how can you forecast its cash flow? With safety margin?
Musk has pulled off a lot of shady stunts to keep Tesla and Solar City above water. He has pocketed billions at the helm of a company that loses money at an astronomical rate. In America, nothing happens to these people. Look at Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. Why isn’t she in prison?
Musk should realize that financial fraud in China results in a show trial to make an example of you and deter others. This is followed by very long jail sentences or execution. It is my opinion from reading about Xi Jinping’s ongoing crackdown on corruption, that Musk has crossed over the line that mandates capital punishment.
Wouldn’t that make all the Musk fans soil their drawers.
I read today that Musk is being considered to head up the new Space Force as a technical advisor and head of civilian oversight.
The only concern is with the astronauts who can no longer say, “Let’s just kick the tires and light the fire”. Or, “Light this candle”. Apparently, it’s all going to be self-driving space craft, with lunar stops on the way to Mars. They’re going to finance everything by carrying Amazon products and booking tourists.
Did you see the badges? “Jim. Jim. Where’s Captain Kirk”?
‘Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the now-defunct biotech unicorn Theranos, will face trial in federal court next summer with penalties of up to 20 years in prison and millions of dollars in fines.
Jury selection will begin July 28, 2020, according to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, who announced the trial will commence in August 2020 in a San Jose federal court Friday morning.’
She IS going to jail.
The sentencing guidelines will I think preclude a year or two cuz she is a she and young, dumb and cute.
I’ll guess 6 to 10 in a Club Fed.
But for some reason people think she got away with it.
Legal stuff takes a while.
– Has Musk been selling his stock options recently ? cashing in before the crash of Tesla shares ?
I like to think of a solid company as one with a “low center of gravity”. One which can withstand rough seas changes which inevitably occur.
The higher that center of gravity the more closely investors must watch out for trouble. Tesla has of course a very high center of gravity making it more sensitive to worry.
Something as sneaky as a substantial outbreak of the coronavirus might be enough to cause investors to hit the panic button. Chinese/Hong Kong/Taiwan/relations could roil markets. Bernie Sanders winning the Presidency would be an interesting test. If wise investors are reminded to be the first to panic, should we measure their blood pressure? Tesla scares me. Investors may feel victorious for routing Short Sellers.
Wanna bet?
American stock prices are massively overprice. See Union Pacific PE of 22. Historic normal for Union Pacific has been something between 10 and 16. Half Tesla because all American stock are massively over price and you get somewhere around the value of BMW. Still overvalued IMHO but could happen. Seeing Tesla as an American BMW with comparable sales is not something impossible.
A 25k Camry is not the same as a 50k model 3. So vehicle counting doesn’t apply here.
My experience:
I don’t necessarily like Musk or the company, but I was on the market for a car and – heck why not – test drove a model 3 this weekend… and immediately placed an order. Walked away from a pre-negotiated lease on a bmw 330. It felt like the time I got my first iPhone in 2009 and never considered any other brand since then.
Call it whatever you want, but these cars will sell.
For reference, I’m in Austin. Just moved from SF.
But Wolf, so out of touch dude. Don’t focus on what IS but what CAN BE. /s
The last few months are really giving me deja Vu from dot com days
Thinking to may be short 10 shares of Tesla just to see. I wonder what would happen. May be set a stop loss at $650. I mean unless it has that kind of monster jump. It would cap the losses. And at 10 shares, it would be a small loss unless Tesla doubles in a day.
Be careful shorting this beast. Very little float. Lots of shares owned by institutional investors that have owned it for a long time and don’t want it to go down and that are big enough to move the market if they buy. Huge amount of short interest outstanding. It’s the most obvious short in the world — and therefore the most dangerous. I have been on record for years warning against it.
Options have less risk but come with huge premiums.
If you do, let us know how it went. I’ll keep my fingers crossed that you get the timing right.
To be fair to Tesla though,
Most companies on the stock market are hugely overvalued. Tesla like almost every stock is a gamble, but if one or 2 good enough battery breakthroughs happen. Tesla is poised to have a major breakout. It could easily be actually worth far more than it’s current value. If that happens.
As it stands now. Most of the rest of the automakers can go only go downhill. I don’t see GM or Ford growing much from where they are now.
As a second possibility Tesla might be capable of licensing it’s self-driving car capability, if it becomes fully automated. Alot of people would pay an extra up to $10,000 for a fully self driving GM or Ford or other car. Tesla might even be able to sell a kit for preapproved used car models. While Toyota for instance might develop it’s own self driving car. It’s not something that can be developed immediately. And if you’re GM and you don’t have a self-driving car yet and Toyota does and they won’t license it to you. Tesla is gonna make alot of money. While Tesla self-driving has caused some accidents, it’s still a below average crash rate and will continue to improve.
There are other possibilities, but Tesla is a viable gamble. Cars make alot of money. It’s not like Wework, where there is no possibility of making money.
Thomas:. Tesla’s self driving software can not even detect a parked fire truck in it’s own lane! Nobody will pay for this kind of software!
There will be bugs along the way, but Tesla’s self driving will continue to improve. They are the only company actually putting a significant number of self-driving cars on the road. And the only one putting them in everyday persons hands. Tesla cars have all the necessary hardware to be fully automated. You do have to have the self-driving package installed or ordered with vehicle, it can be installed retroactively. Over time they release software updates that improve safety and increase automation. Right now in its current software state alot needs to be done yet, but they are the only one actually selling them to the masses.
It’s a risky bet at the current price. I wouldn’t put all my money in Tesla stock, but if I did have stock betting money, I would buy at least a little. Probably, I would definitely buy Tesla before Amazon or many other stocks.
It’s a gamble, but might actually pay off, unlike many other stocks “in the sense the company might actually make enough money to justify its stock price”.