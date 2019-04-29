Tesla Discloses Record Pollution Credits for Q1: Without Them, it Would Have Lost $918 Million and Bled $1.14 Billion in Cash

The surprise in the SEC 10-Q filing when no one was supposed to pay attention.
Today, when no one was supposed to pay attention any longer, Tesla filed its quarterly report Form 10-Q with the SEC. Tesla had reported “earnings” on April 24, a doozie of a net loss of $702 million. But today, after the hoopla of its earnings report had died down, Tesla disclosed a slew of things that it hadn’t disclosed last week, including a record amount of sales of pollution credits.
Without those taxpayer-funded pollution credits that Tesla gets from the government and sells to other companies, its loss as automaker and solar-panel company would have been $918 million and its negative cash flow wouldn’t have been a cash drain of $919 million but a cash sinkhole of $1.14 billion
Tesla calls these taxpayer-funded pollution credits – part of the package of rich corporate welfare programs that Corporate America benefits from in numerous ways – “regulatory credits.”
The sales of these regulatory credits are booked as revenue, so they increase revenues by that amount. Since there are no costs associated with them, they also inflate by that amount gross profits, income from operations, net income, and cash flow. In other words, those taxpayer-funded credits are at the core of Tesla’s business model and flow straight from the top line all the way down to the bottom line.
Tesla discloses these “regulatory credits” – when it finally discloses them – in two categories:
- Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credits and
- Non-ZEV regulatory credits.
On April 24, as I noted at the time, Tesla disclosed merely its $15 million in ZEV credits. But it kept its non-ZEV credits secret, and for a very good reason, with this kind of earnings chart:
Today, in its 10-Q filing, it disclosed what was really going on with one sentence in a note discussing the composition of its revenues under the heading, “Automotive & Services and Other Segment” (I added the bold):
“Additionally, there was an increase of $170.6 million in sales of non-ZEV regulatory credits to $200.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019.”
Those regulatory credits in Q1 of $15 million in ZEV credits plus $200.6 million in non-ZEV credits amount to $215.6 million, or 4.8% of the Tesla’s revenues. These disclosures show to what extent it depends on the taxpayer for revenues, profits (well, lower losses), and cash flow.
Without those credits:
- Gross profit wouldn’t have been $566 million but merely $350 million.
- Net loss wouldn’t have been $702 million but $917.6 million, which would have been its largest loss ever by far.
- Operating cash flow wouldn’t have been the whopper of a negative $919.5 million that it disclosed on April 24, but a negative $1.137 billion!
This is the reason Tesla doesn’t disclose these credits fully during its earnings release when the media might jump on it (possibly) but delays the disclosure until it files its quarterly 10-Q with the SEC usually the following week.
Without the revenues from selling those taxpayer-funded credits to other companies, Tesla’s operations as an automaker and a solar-panel maker would look a whole lot worse than they already do. And this comes on top of the enormous benefits Tesla still reaps from the now phasing-out taxpayer-funded credits that buyers of its vehicles obtain from the federal government and from some state governments.
Tesla is the true Government Motors.
How many of these credits does tesla “earn” on a quarterly basis? Are they “earning” far less then they are using at this point or is the overall usable credits maintaining roughly the same balance?
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud, is living it up in San Francisco. The thought of spending 20 years in prison apparently hasn’t crossed her mind.
I can’t think of a better candidate to replace Musk if he gets the boot.
She can’t. She settled “massive fraud” charges with the SEC for a paltry $500,000 on the condition that she will not head a company for 10 years.
She said “i don’t know” over 600 times in those depositions.
She still has about $250 million in the bank after this. When Americans talk about China being a haven for shady business practices, it’s hilarious.
I am surprised that in an anti-climate change WH this kind of subsidy is allowed to persist. If I was holding the stock I would be very nervous.
All the smart money sold years ago…
Does Tesla get to set the price at which it sells these credits to other companies? Do the credits have to be sold in the quarter they are received?
The reason I ask is I was wondering to what extent the credits represent a hidden piggy bank that Tesla can tap into at will in order to shore up a relatively worse quarter.
If they don’t get to set the price and they have to sell them in the quarter they are received, then it is just bonus cash flow over which they have little control. OTOH, if they can adjust the price they sell the credits at and they can just hold them rather than sell them, then they can raise their credit offering price when they don’t need to sell them as much, and lower their offering price and sell the credits cheap when they really need to raise cash badly.
non-ZEV credit sales: Tesla has long-term contracts to sell them to “existing customers” — meaning other companies.
ZEV-credit sales: Tesla does not have long-term contracts to sell them, and “revenue from sale of ZEV credits fluctuate by quarter depending on when a contract is executed with a buyer,” it says in the 10-Q.
Prices are agreed on between the seller Tesla and the buyer. So whatever the buyers agrees to pay is what Tesla gets. In terms of timing, it seems Tesla has some control over when to sell the credits, but ultimately a deal needs to be made with a buyer, or there is no sale.
Thanks for the additional info.
My understanding of cap and trade is that the government gives permits to regulated polluters equal to each polluter’s baseline emissions. Since Tesla produces only non-emission producing EVs is should have a baseline of zero emissions. With a zero emissions baseline it should not have received any pollution credits and it should not have had any credits to sell. Does anybody have any information about how Tesla is entitled have received air pollution credits for vehicle emissions that its EVs do not produce?
I was told by a Tesla investor today, it’s a momentum play. They said ‘You don’t look at Tesla like other stocks’ – that was after showing them your graph above.
They understand Tesla doesn’t make sense, they don’t care, it’s the new Bitcoin for them.
Anyone seeing market euphoria yet?
Cloud companies setting new highs almost daily. So is fintech (Paypal, Visa, MasterCard, etc).
Just need to see Russel2000 catch up to Nasdaq100 and I’ll be euphoric for the next 30% up
Google’s new all time high today. Microsoft about to break $1 Trillion. Average dividend of 4 largest stocks is about 0.7%