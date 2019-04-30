Did Someone Turn Off the Spigot? Global Semiconductor Sales Plunge Most Since the Financial Crisis

According to chip makers, the plunge isn’t over yet. Now hoping it won’t turn into the mess as in 2001 when the last tech bubble became the dotcom bust.
Global semiconductor sales dropped 15.5% in the first quarter, from the fourth quarter last year, to $96.8 billion, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization reported Monday afternoon. The three-month moving average in March has now plunged 25% from the three-month moving average at the peak last October, the deepest plunge since the Financial Crisis:
The explosive growth in semiconductor sales that started in 2017, with a final spike last fall, has created an inventory glut that is now being brutally unwound in the face of soft demand. Sales in March, on a three-month moving average basis, were back where they’d first had been in April 2017.
The 25% plunge from October, in percentage terms, is still less than the plunge from peak to trough during the Financial Crisis (-39%) and the infernal 11-month long plunge during the dotcom bust that bottomed out in September 2001 (-45%). But given the recent guidance from chip makers, the trough of the sales slump in this cycle may still be in the future.
Demand was down across all regional markets: The global 15.5% drop in sales from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019 split up regionally this way – and the problem isn’t just China:
- Americas: -29.2%
- China: -14.5%
- Japan: -13.8%
- Asia Pacific/All Other: -10.4%
- Europe: -3.1%
There are numerous reasons for this mess, not just one.
It is likely that efforts to front-run potential tariffs have contributed to the blistering surge in sales since early 2017 and to the subsequent inventory glut.
The global stagnation in smartphone sales last year, including the drop in iPhone sales, when sales were supposed to rise further, didn’t help.
Data centers that power the “cloud” where supposed to be an endless-growth business for chip makers where not even the sky was the limit. But Intel has been warning since January that sales of chips for data centers started slowing in the fourth quarter. Last week, Intel reported that quarterly revenues from its data-centric business fell 5% year-over-year.
The collapse in demand in 2018 from the crypto-mining sector triggered sales swoons in semiconductor makers, such as Nvidia, that specialize in those chips.
There are other factors. It’s not just one thing that is causing this plunge in chip sales, but a series of events – on top of an inventory glut.
And it doesn’t appear to have bottomed out just yet. Semiconductor makers have lowered their guidance for the next couple of quarters, including Intel, whose CEO Robert Swan said last week in the earnings report, “Looking ahead, we’re taking a more cautious view of the year, although we expect market conditions to improve in the second half.”
For now, everyone in the sector is hoping that the chip glut will be worked through by the second half, and that demand will pick up again in this infamously cyclical sector, and that it doesn’t turn into the long-drawn-out 45% collapse of chip sales experienced after the implosion of the last tech bubble that led to the dotcom bust.
The broad inventory pile-up in the US, a result of a six-quarter surge, shows first signs that some of it has started to unwind. Read… How the Inventory Pileup Boosted Q1 Blowout GDP and What Carmageddon Has to Do with It
The retail apocalypse is also contributing to the dot com bust. Most of us don’t notice all the computer equipment used in retail stores, cash registers are really computer terminals, scanners, scales, printers, and cameras, all electronic equipment. That’s a big part of the market that is disappearing.
not sure that’s true… there is a lot of automation that goes into distribution even if there are no brick and mortar stores…it could be a wash or even a boom.
The cloud thingy is also starting to level off in a big way. It is great if you are a cloud-based software provider. You can use AWS or Azure to quickly scale your business. But that business has quickly matured.
The cloud is still way more expensive than just keeping your stuff in-house as long as you have a well-managed IT department. And moving your servers to the cloud does not suddenly give you a well-managed IT department.
So between the costs and maturity of enterprise software systems, I expect much slower growth coming out of cloud-based systems in the future.
Well the data center buildout in Ashburn VA is still crazy. The shear size of buildings is nuts, and how many are going up. Facebook and AWS are the big ones. AWS has over 100 datacenters here.
AWS got a $10 billion DOD contract.
“The cloud is still way more expensive than just keeping your stuff in-house as long as you have a well-managed IT department.“
Really? I would think cost is a big part of the value proposition for hosting services. That and embedded Disaster Recovery and encryption measures.
I goes through this trade study several times a year.
If your services don’t change much (up or down), and you don’t have high availability requirements, then an internal IT infrastructure can probably be cheaper.
But if you have quickly evolving and growing services and require high availability (i.e., multiple datacenters with wide geographic dispersion) then AWS, Azure, and GCP are extremely attractive.
Agree. People who, fox example, have big demand around the time of the Super Bowl can benefit from cloud services.
People who have Christmas-related demand probably also can benefit from the cloud.
Most business users, not so much.
The problem is that you are going to need good tech people no matter what. The exact location of the servers is kind of secondary.
The cloud is still way more expensive than just keeping your stuff in-house as long as you have a well-managed IT department
Nope. Not by a long shot.
Computing is just doing the same thing as electronics manufacturing did in the 1980 – 1990’s: Everyone has their own little factory, but, everyone has too little volume to properly use the capabilities of the new machines and yet everyone has to buy them to remain competitive. The ones who will not be wiped out are the ones that move production to outsourced assembly lines who have the volume and the experience to run it 24/7!
Today, one would be considered insane to have invested in more that a prototype assembly line, which is about the size of about four desks. The ‘production money’ saved (or some of it) should be reinvested in Q&A!
Same with software, there are a few local servers to test stuff on, maybe even a local Git-repository for redundancy, while all production goes out to the real factory, the one that knows what it is doing and can afford the very best techies to keep it running. The cloud will take over, it is how it goes.
Not saying the cloud won’t eventually take over. It just won’t do so at the existing price points. Servers and redundancy are ridiculously cheap these days. My company has had zero downtime from server and network outages in 6 years.
The same level of service on AWS and Azure would be triple the cost of our standard equipment amortization schedule + labor, while still providing poorer availability and performance.
We do use the cloud extensively, but in the opposite way you propose. Our test assembly lines are all created in the cloud. That’s an excellent use case.
If that’s the case, then I can only conclude you either have a strange use case, or you don’t take the cost of personnel, security, redundancy, etc. into account. Every project I price out including all costs, ends up with cloud cheaper and safer
How could it? We have six large database applications for different divisions and standard websites and email. Exchange is run on O365.
All done over Hyper-V VMs on a geographically dispersed pseudo-HCI (Microsoft’s) with triple deep failover. With standard, but very rigorous attention to security. I’ve got 3 sys admins who moonlight as data analysts because the system just works so they can really spend their time devoted to management reporting.
Server replacement schedule is every 6 years and network equipment is every 8. Our biggest cost is software maintenance on the various applications, which I get regardless of hosting site.
I can’t believe this is an unusual use case.
Let’s all please observe a moment of silence for the trillions of Yellen Bux that are going to perish in the implosion of Tech Bubble 2.0.
Hey Apple, people are keeping their Iphones for longer and sales are slowing down.
Apple: I am gonna release like three Iphones a year, that will make things better!
Yeah… I think not.
Apple: Shut up! I know best!
Apple: We are jumping into mature, low margins business so SC*EW YOU!
Ha! When they issue a dividend I’ll buy the mature part. Greedy buggers ;-)
Apple has a huge China problem which will make future high ROI very unlikely. It’s a safe bet that no company can sustain a high ROI indefinitely, and AAPL is no exception, to which you are allowed to say “duh!” because you know that unusually fortunate conditions are usually temporary.
Spoiler alert. It does sit on a huge pile of cash, though, so it will be just fine for the duration, even if its investors will be unhappy. Don’t be surprised when it ramps up its stock buy-back program to compensate for its tax liability on repatriated profits.
I have no financial exposure to this sector, so any deep-seated concerns about me that have been keeping you up at night are unfounded. You can rest easy. I’ll be okay, really.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, APL stock is up 40%+ in the last 5 months (PE 16.6)…
APL = AAPL
Yes, it has been a nice investment (entered in early January). It will be even nicer if/when they use dividends instead of buybacks to return cash.
Just double the price. Easy.
The Semiconductor slowdown is to be expected. Worldwide sales have gone from $315B in 2013 to $476B in 2018. That is almost 9% a year over that time frame.
Worldwide Smart phone sales were down 5% in 2018. Again, to be expected. Blistering paces cannot continue indefinitely.
I’m surprised the decline is not greater. Smart phones are expensive and a lot of them are “owned” (used by) kids. There have been no recent dramatic improvements in functionality to cause people to “upgrade”. I also wonder if the very largest new phones are selling. They appear very cumbersome to carry around.
The smartphone number i got was from a recent IDC report. The Semi number was from a recent Gartner report.
That bubble should be from increased production for crypto mining. The timeline certainly goes well with that. Also, the drop puts us well back into the previous channel, so it’s not the apocalypse, yet.
=> it’s not the apocalypse, yet.
They want it to be a surprise. If people get tipped off and pile on nobody will make any money.
High profitability resulting from correctly anticipating the apocalypse is likely to be very temporary. Still, shorting everything in sight just before the collapse of civilization is technically an excellent strategy. Technically.
When I look up parts on DigiKey sometimes I see a note about tariffs. Kind of interesting….this note is on a large number of parts.
Our Valued Customers,
The tariffs announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) under the Section 301 Action went into effect on July 6th, 2018 with additional products added to the list on August 23rd. All items identified, as classified, under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) with a country of origin of China are subject to a 25% duty upon importation into the United States. See List 1, List 2, and List 3.
Digi-Key continues to work toward minimizing the impact of the tariffs to our customers. We are working with the ECIA (Electronic Component Industry Association) and our 800+ suppliers to minimize impact on the supply chain yet adhere to the law. Due to our inventory position, we have been able to delay the immediate impact of the tariff in some instances.
Digi-Key is responding to customer requests to identify products impacted by this tariff in the search results on our website. Again, the tariff only impacts products with specific HTS codes, with a listed country of origin of China, and consumed within the United States. There is no impact on pricing for products within Digi-Key’s stock shipped outside the United States.
This is a dynamic situation and we will continue monitoring the situation and exhausting all avenues to mitigate any impact or uncertainty in your designs or supply chain.
Any immediate questions not answered in the FAQ can be sent to tariffs@digikey.com
=> Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States
“Harmonized”? Really? Is the US tariff schedule some sort of glee club? How about “coordinated” or “unified”?
Bureaucrats. Last couple of years they’ve just gotten world-weary and given up.
In the hardware universe, I have seen belt tightening since last year. Cancelled Christmas parties, forced vacations, layoffs. This is not going to be pretty.
Executive compensation remains higher than ever, though.
Keep an eye on TSM (Taiwan Semiconductor). It is the canary in the coal mine.
Dare say there is a “DATA” bubble? That huge USG building in Utah filled with what? Phone conversations tracked with airliners flying circles over us listen to Aunt Bee swap recipes? If there was a tulip moment in all this it might be that everything is data. And that data is worth money.
Worth money indeed: but neither knowledge, nor wisdom.
The tech crash will be epic. I hope it does not hit LA beach real estate too hard. The bay area will be smoked.
The bay area people always tell us this time it will not crash, but it always does.
Housing will TANK soon! LOL
Entire bay area will sink and SoCalJim is going to pick up houses before the next bubble blows and he will raise the rent to squeeze all the juicy bubble W2 pay checks into his hand.
Here is the thing, this time, the bubble is NOT in silicon, the bubble is in SoftWare. I am NOT sure chip sales drop will pop the bubble. To pop this bubble, you have to let people “VALUE” companies based on profitability. These days, the more money you lose in these software companies , the more you are valued.
A bit confusing this drop as there are chips in absolutely everything these days, from stoves and washing machines to outboard motors…even new chainsaws will self-adjust their performance and it isn’t a mechanical interface with the operator. (screwdriver). My buddy picked up an electronic analyser the other day for $20. Plug any part into it and the display tells you what the hardware is, what each pin is for, and if there is a malfunction in any part of it. $20, on ebay.
A bale of straw at the local feed store costs more than this powerful product.
Does anyone else remember going to the hardware store as a kid and watching their Dad plug a vacuum tube into the tester? This world is crazy and far too complex for meaningful resilience if anything burps desert, and that includes our ones and zeros economy run and influenced by people (persons) who don’t even read. Just sayin’. Be prepared for anything but ‘steady as she goes’. Everything is simply too complex and inter-connected, and there is much unrest in the World.
Another big issue is the slowdown of speed improvement that is happening as we reach the limits of Moores Law. Intel only makes the great margins that allow them to pay for its Multi Billion Dollar Fabs (chip factories) when they are producing a cutting edge chip that is an order of magnitude better and faster than the last generation. Intel has been struggling to produce a cost effective 10NM chip at its DX1 fab at the Ronler acres campus. The Dutch UUV ( ultra ultra violet) machines that were supposed to make this happen are 6 years behind schedule and just being installed now, and getting useful chips out is still buggy. Some of the simpler chips from the Taiwan fabs are down to 7NM using UUV. Just recently Intel has broken ground on a new 7NM R&D fab at Ronler to try make up for lost time. But it is not clear that the technical or cost hurdles can be overcome.
What about Samsung? They are there and bailing out IBM from the global foundries fiasco.
from what I have been reading AAPL makes its growth profits from its services. AAPL has been cannibalizing its hardware products for years. Its solution? 1000.00 phones. But, now realizing it sells more used older model phones. I have a iphone 6… I will muddle along with it for however long before it bricks, then the replacement will not be an AAPL. AAPL can go pound sand. AAPL also has the whiff of desperation in the air, trying to throw anything at the wall to see what sticks, Driver- less cars, credit cards, perhaps flame throwers next? I figured when they built that 1 billion dollar spaceship HQ… that was a tell. As for a cash hoard, MSFT had a cash hoard and went sideways for 13 years… its all about the promise of growth to make a stock move up. As for the SOX index , the weekly 50 ma is severely lagging,suggesting caution to investors.
I just upgraded my 2012 Mac Book Pro — myself. No need for a faster CPU. Newer MBPs have less ports anyhow. Also, no butterfly key board.
I replaced the entire battery and upgraded my sata drive to 1 T. Next to boost CPU performance I replaced all the thermal paste on the CPU — now the intel processor will burst performance because the temps are lower.
Prior to Steve Jobs death, he realized a new temple ( corporate HQ ) needed to be constructed. He thought it should be the shape of a zero because upon his death there would be zero innovation at Apple. :)
And yet it moves:
