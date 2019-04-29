San Francisco WOLF STREET Meetup, April 30: Last Details

And pics of beautiful hand-created name tags some people will get.

Dear Readers,

Well over 100 readers indicated via comments or email that they will join us at the WOLF STREET meetup in San Francisco. So this is going to be a blast – if slightly chaotic.

If you’re a WOLF STREET reader and this is the first time you see this: We rented a large place, there is still room, so join the rest of us. It’s free. The purpose is to meet each other, mingle, get a little face time, chat, connect, and have a great time.

There won’t be a presentation or anything else useful. Just enjoy. The original idea was to meet in a bar, but way too many people expressed their interest, so now I rented a cool “maker space” for this purpose.

The meetup details:

Day: Tuesday, April 30

Time: 6 PM until 8 PM

Location: “SHARED,” on 739 Bryant Street, between 5th and 6th Street, in the South of Market area, San Francisco.

BYOB. But gracious volunteers have indicated that they will bring some cases of beer and some wine. There will also be plastic cups.

If you prefer non-alcoholic beverages, make sure to bring your favorites. Otherwise there may not be anything to drink for you.

There will be no food! Don’t come hungry; because you’ll leave even hungrier.

You can get all the details here, including about the venue, links to maps, etc.

Be prudent.

When the meetup is over at 8 PM, the sun is about to set and it will still be light outside for 15 or so minutes. But it’s always a good idea to pair up with someone to walk to your car, bus stop, BART or Caltrain station. Don’t walk through the alleys. Please don’t drink-and-drive.

Volunteers.

It would be great to have a few more volunteers to help disassemble and move the work tables and chairs and help set up. If you can come at 5:30 PM and help, awesome!

Also, if you come by car and can bring some non-alcoholic beverages and/or a cooler with ice, that would be awesome too.

Guest Book.

Bernadette (you will meet her) created a beautiful WOLF STREET guest book. Please make sure to sign it with the name of your choice – the range goes from full name to commenting handle. I’d like to have a record for all eternity of who all was there.

Name tags.

Some lucky ones will get a name tag artfully hand-created by Kitten Lopez, an iconic WOLF STREET commenter. See pics below. Kitten Lopez may also create somewhat less fancy name tags on the spot at the name-tag table. So there will be more lucky ones. There will also be blank name tags; if you don’t get a name tag from Kitten Lopez, please use one of these and write on it the name by which you want to be known during that evening and clip the name tag to your clothing.

I’m so looking forward to meeting you all there.

And here is a sample of the name tags Kitten Lopez had created:

