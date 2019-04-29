San Francisco WOLF STREET Meetup, April 30: Last Details

And pics of beautiful hand-created name tags some people will get.
Dear Readers,
Well over 100 readers indicated via comments or email that they will join us at the WOLF STREET meetup in San Francisco. So this is going to be a blast – if slightly chaotic.
If you’re a WOLF STREET reader and this is the first time you see this: We rented a large place, there is still room, so join the rest of us. It’s free. The purpose is to meet each other, mingle, get a little face time, chat, connect, and have a great time.
There won’t be a presentation or anything else useful. Just enjoy. The original idea was to meet in a bar, but way too many people expressed their interest, so now I rented a cool “maker space” for this purpose.
The meetup details:
- Day: Tuesday, April 30
- Time: 6 PM until 8 PM
- Location: “SHARED,” on 739 Bryant Street, between 5th and 6th Street, in the South of Market area, San Francisco.
- BYOB. But gracious volunteers have indicated that they will bring some cases of beer and some wine. There will also be plastic cups.
- If you prefer non-alcoholic beverages, make sure to bring your favorites. Otherwise there may not be anything to drink for you.
- There will be no food! Don’t come hungry; because you’ll leave even hungrier.
You can get all the details here, including about the venue, links to maps, etc.
Be prudent.
When the meetup is over at 8 PM, the sun is about to set and it will still be light outside for 15 or so minutes. But it’s always a good idea to pair up with someone to walk to your car, bus stop, BART or Caltrain station. Don’t walk through the alleys. Please don’t drink-and-drive.
Volunteers.
It would be great to have a few more volunteers to help disassemble and move the work tables and chairs and help set up. If you can come at 5:30 PM and help, awesome!
Also, if you come by car and can bring some non-alcoholic beverages and/or a cooler with ice, that would be awesome too.
Guest Book.
Bernadette (you will meet her) created a beautiful WOLF STREET guest book. Please make sure to sign it with the name of your choice – the range goes from full name to commenting handle. I’d like to have a record for all eternity of who all was there.
Name tags.
Some lucky ones will get a name tag artfully hand-created by Kitten Lopez, an iconic WOLF STREET commenter. See pics below. Kitten Lopez may also create somewhat less fancy name tags on the spot at the name-tag table. So there will be more lucky ones. There will also be blank name tags; if you don’t get a name tag from Kitten Lopez, please use one of these and write on it the name by which you want to be known during that evening and clip the name tag to your clothing.
I’m so looking forward to meeting you all there.
And here is a sample of the name tags Kitten Lopez had created:
Those are really cool, someone’s got real talent! So ah Ren, where’s MY custom nametag?
SF traffic gets under my skin, are there any available helipads in the vicinity? (joking)
Public parking structure on 5th and Mission. Then walk vigilantly to Bryant Street. 2 – 3 blocks.
Those name tags are collectable….check ebay next week to hopefully buy “one of the original name tags from WOLFSTREET TM first get together!”
Haha! Take a shot for me from Canada
Yeah, and I have to live in the boonies. Oh well, Oregon coast this fall provided no tsunamis.
Will the name tags have the individuals comment moniker as well?
Yes. If you requested a name tag, you can specify what name you want on it. Most of the tags shown are commenters’ handles as they appear in the comments.
Wish I could come but going camping.
We want pictures, please post some pictures and handles, so that we can link names to their owners !
Have Fun, wish I could join. Here in Winnipeg, Canada, was – 1 C this morning.
I am envious of those who can attend. It would be nice to be in some “coastal” weather for a few days. After yesterday’s blizzard, we had to shovel the walks this morning in Great Falls. Sixteen degrees F at sunrise. Spring will be here one of these days.
Would love to be there and hope y’all have a great time. Maybe an east coast meetup can be done at some point?
I’m not on enough to know the active commenters from over here, but have really enjoyed the site for a year or so now and would enjoy a chance to connect more.
Thanks Wolf
That came up fast. I wanted to come but I can’t. My little pug doggy hurt his back and I have to take care of him but I wish you all the best! I hope there is a way to post pictures.