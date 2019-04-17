WOLF STREET Meetup in San Francisco Etched in Stone: April 30

Nearly 100 readers have already said they’re planning to join us. It’s free. It’ll be a blast. There is room for more. Here are the details.

Dear Readers,

This is going to be the awesomest bunch of people getting together: We’re closing in on 100 people who have so far indicated either in the comment section or by email that they’re interested in attending. This is a much bigger crowd than I had expected when I initially suggested the meetup. At the time, I thought that there might be a dozen or so people, and a bar would have worked out. But for a group of what might turn out to be over 100 people, we need a larger venue – and we got one.

The meetup is free, and it’s going to be a blast, and we all will meet a bunch of fascinating smart people, so if you have not already done so , shove some things out of your calendar and show up, and let me know in the comment section below so I can get a feel for how many people to expect.

The meetup details:

Day: Tuesday, April 30

Time: starts at 6 PM until about 8 PM

Location: “SHARED,” on 739 Bryant Street, between 5th and 6th Street, in the South of Market area, San Francisco.

Liquidity: BYOB, but…

There may be some beer and wine. More in a moment.

There will be no food! Don’t come hungry; because you’ll leave even hungrier.

The venue:

SHARED is an old light-industrial building that has been converted into a coworking space, but less for laptops and more for inventors and artists with power tools, sewing machines, and other equipment to create, build, and make physical things. Hence more of a “maker space.” There are tool lockers on the wall and big sturdy work tables in the middle. There is a “tool shed” and other fun stuff. Our space is on the ground floor. I checked it out and like it. Here is SHARED’s website with some photos and more.

Maps:

Click on the link for the location on Bing Maps.

Click on the link for the location on Google Maps.

How to get there:

By Caltrain: the venue is just a few blocks from the Caltrain station

the venue is just a few blocks from the Caltrain station By BART or Muni Light Rail : walkable, but further than from the Caltrain station. Nearest station is Powell.

: walkable, but further than from the Caltrain station. Nearest station is Powell. By car : the venue is near the I-80 exit ramp. Also near the I-280 Brannan/6th Street exit. I’m told that parking after working hours in this area is pretty easy since this is not a residential area.

: the venue is near the I-80 exit ramp. Also near the I-280 Brannan/6th Street exit. I’m told that parking after working hours in this area is pretty easy since this is not a residential area. E-bike: I noticed a JUMP e-bike dock in front of the door, for what it’s worth.

Special thanks to…

Reader and commenter Fred Heidler who offered to bring a couple of cases of wine, a tub, plastic cups, and ice. And possibly some beer. He also checked out several potential venues for the event, which was very helpful and saved me a lot of time.

Reader Alex Olaru, who suggested SHARED and made the initial contact with them. Since I have to pay for the venue, price was important. The other venues wanted between $5,000 and $10,000 to accommodate a group of 100 for a few hours, which was a downer. Finding an affordable but cool place was tough, and Alex made it happen. In addition, he also offered to bring some beer, a cooler, and ice.

More volunteers?

The meetup starts at 6 PM. But I’m going to be there before 5:30 PM to set up some things and move the work tables out of the way. We’re going to keep it simple, and there isn’t a lot to do, but…

The sturdy work tables in the middle of the space can be collapsed and moved in segments, but they might still be pretty heavy. Also, the chairs need to be moved. It would be nice to have four people to help me with that. Those willing to help would need to be there by about 5:30 PM. If you can help, please let me know.

If you have other ideas about what might be needed or welcome that you can help me with, please let me know.

If you come by car and want to contribute soft drinks, that would be awesome. More beer and other forms of liquidity are always welcome. Please let me know.

If we get enough offers for liquidity to where BOYB may not be needed any longer, except for people with special requirements, I will let you know about the liquidity status in my final reminder before the meetup.

It would be nice to have four volunteers rotating through the job of door-and-name-tag manager. The building is not open to the public. The glass door, which leads directly to the meeting space, has a door bell. It would be nice to have someone there at the beginning of the meetup to let people in, say hi, and point out the name tags. If we can get four people to volunteer, we can divide this job into four 15-minute shifts. This is a great way of meeting everyone who comes through the door.

For those interested in helping out, please contact me at howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com or use the comment section below.

Donations

If you would like to help defray the costs of the venue, you can donate. Here is how. I appreciate any help.

Names & Commenting handles

So this is an internet community getting together for some face time. There will be sticky name tags and pens by the entrance. A reader just offered to bring a guest book. And it would be nice to write something on the name tags and into the guest book. But this might pose a dilemma for people who want to keep their anonymity. So think about it. All this is optional.

If you’re a commenter, you can put your comment handle on the name tag (and into the guest book), along with your true name, or just by itself.

If you haven’t already, please let me know if you’ll join us.

The first announcement of the meetup was published on a Saturday when WOLF STREET has by far the least amount of traffic, and some people might not have seen it. So if you would like to join us, and you haven’t already expressed your interest, please do so now in the comment section below. Never commented? You can log in with an alias and any email address. That’s all you need. Your comment will go into moderation, so please be patient.

I’m super-looking forward to meeting you all.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.