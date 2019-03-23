Bay Area WOLF STREET Readers: Meetup in San Francisco?

Please let me know if you’re interested, and if this would work for you.
Dear readers,
In this internet-of-things world, it would be fun and all around awesome for me to actually meet you, and I think it would be interesting for you to meet other readers: real conversations with a fascinating smart and diverse bunch of people, inverted-yield-curve liquidity in hand. So I’m thinking about planning a meetup in San Francisco.
Where: Something like a bar that will have us. Not too noisy so we can talk. It should be within walking distance of a BART station and not too much of a slog from the Caltrain station. So South of Market, but not too far from Market St.
When: I’m thinking Tuesday, April 30. Start time: 5 PM or 6 PM, early enough to stake our claim to the real estate.
Are you interested and would you be able to join us?
To get a feel for how many people might be able to make it, whether there would be just four of us or 50 of us, please express your interest in the comment section below.
Suggestions about the venue? If you can think of an ideal place for this, please let me know in the comment section.
Never commented? If you would like to join us, I would like to hear from you. You can log in with an alias and any email address. Those are the only two things you need. Your comment will automatically go into moderation, so please be patient. If push comes to shove, you can also reach me by email (via the “Contact us” tab in the menu bar; or on a smartphone, via the hamburger icon top left above the logo).
It would be awesome if we could get together for a couple of hours. Let me know your thoughts below.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Sounds like a great opportunity if I had more time I would definitely make the cross country treck, heck I’d even bring the cigars.
Cheers
The choice is obvious: Local Edition at 691 Market by Montgomery BART. Am I right? I am dying to find out when we are going to overthrow the Constitution, since that is now our only option.
Hello,
If I would life somewhere in the USA I would be there! I life in Belgium (native Dutch).
I like to read your articles so I can feel The World sensation about Politics / Finance and compare them with out view on The World. This is also very importent for our Asset Holdings!
Keep on the good work! See you Maybe once somewhere?!
With Respect, Anne & Hubert.
Hi Wolf,
If a life meeting isn’t possible I would suggestie a sort of ‘webinar’. So every body who is interested can directly give comment by internet. Just an Idea?!
Hope this is a success and you do this in other locales .
I would love to do that. But, GA just a little far.
Perhaps toy could stream it for those of us across the country or around the world.
I bet the conversations would be insightful.
Great idea, I would be coming up from the South Bay.
What a nice gesture. I would head in from Diablo Valley.
Very interested . It would be great meeting you in person.
Wolf… I would be up for it! I don’t know SOM that well as I live in the east bay and don’t get to the City much. I’ll ask around and let you know.
I would come, depending on the day. Some of the hotels have an open lobby/bar area.
Would really enjoy doing it, but somewhere nearer the other coast, or maybe in between. Vegas anyone?
If I am around the bay would love to meet talk Economic cycles and more
Interested
What is the BART station nearest the planned venue
Once we know what venue we will use, I will post directions, a map, and other details. This will be about a week or two before the meetup.
I wish that I was within a couple hundred miles instead of a couple thousand. I would come for sure and share some conversation and a few IPA’s.
Maybe you initiate the formation of phyles, a word often used by Doug Casey, in other Metro locations.
I’m located in the Toledo, Detroit and Ann Arbor locale and would love to meet some of your wonderful commenters.
Dang, will be on the east coast that week.
Hi Wolf,
Great idea. I’m in. There is a really nice place called ‘Americano’, just south of Market, on Embarcadero and Mission, near Ferry building. So ferry right there, near Bart, and tram from Caltrain. It has big pateo with big tables; patio big enough for 50 people. We had office parties there. Bay views and great drinks. Patio should be open in April. Just a thought.
Meant to post it below, not a reply.
Yikes. That is a clerk bar, and always NOISY.
Definitely Interested since I live in SF
-The W hotel has a good lobby bar with space
-Schroeders is a great place but could be crowded/loud after work
-Local Edition (on Market st)
-Press Club (right off Market)
I am in. I would come from Cupertino so close to Cal train almost a requirement.
Wolf,
I could make the long hard trip from the mean streets of Danville. Sounds like a nice outing!
YES!
Cool idea Wolf
I’m in besto Mendo ;-)
If cabin fever strikes I’ll be there.
Interested.
Yes, I am definitely interested. I live in SF and am flexible on the location. There is a slight chance I will be out of town, but if I am here, I am in.
Definitely! I would love to do this
SOMA Restaurant and Bar Mission and 5th has happy hour everyday from 3 to 7 and reasonable bar food.
Or Murphys in Kearny.
I’m in
I’m in
Question: does our name tag has to have our online name?
Not sure if you still live “near the bottom of Russian Hill facing Fisherman’s Wharf”…
“Is San Francisco Housing Suddenly Going on Sale?”: https://wolfstreet.com/2015/11/03/is-san-francisco-housing-suddenly-going-on-sale/
…but as a neighbor who lives “near the bottom of Russian Hill facing” North Beach, count me in!
;-)
Yeah, the “Trump bump” was HUGE in San Francisco. But it peaked in early 2018. Looking forward to meeting you.
Yes, if I’m not traveling that week. I live down the Peninsula and it’s a short drive up to the Millbrae BART station.
Is bit of balancing acts for me to go there Wolfie
https://ibb.co/S3f36cT
but I say I be thinkin happy of yous alls havin fine times an maybe I sing some poor slave song for cheering ups too.
Great idea,wood love to go but your area due for the big one,i`ll pass this time.Auburn Ca is home,Looking forward to ocean front property ,thanks ,ben,,
My first comment.
Follow your stuff all the time…
You’re actually my home page…
Great idea…
Very familiar with SOM… used to live in SF/Marin/East Bay.. but currently in Paris… so I won’t be making it…
but I wish…
Wolf, that’d be super cool. Count me in! How do we know where to show?
So far it looks like I might win the contest of “who traveled the furthest to attend.” I’ve been planning a cross-country motorcycle trip and now I have a target date for the Bay Area. I plan to leave Philly on Monday, April 8th so I should have plenty of time to get there.
Steve
YAY! Wolf, i TOLD you something like this might happen because it used to happen when i’d tour. Thank god for motorcyclists… always up for an adventure.
have a fantastic adventure, Mr Lux. i can’t wait to hear what it’s like now.
x
that would be great. i am in Oakland, so somewhere near bart would be perfect.
thank you for doing this.
Wish I could go but I’ll have to hoist one from here.
Sure I’d be interested
I live in the East Bay so I would take the Ferry to the Ferry building and Uber to the site. Keep us posted hopefully its something I can do.
Do you have an India meet-up. I’m a a close follower of all your wolfstreet.com updates.
Would be a great opportunity to build an Asia community.
I’m in Daly City and would love to join, thanks Wolf!
In the future, you should do one in LA. After all, the only world class cities in the US are LA and NYC.
Definitely interested. I’d be coming up from the south bay and the timing is such that I’d need to take time off to travel, but I could make it there by 6ish. Any chance you’d want to do it on a weekend?
If I was in the vicinity, I’d go, but it’s a long hike from Florida…
The minutes from this gathering should be interesting.
You’re right JC about that hike from Florida, especially for me here in Eustis, FL. But I’m seriously considering using some Southwest frequent flyer miles to attend this meetup.
Bummer. I’m in WA till June. If this gathering becomes an annual celebration I’ll make sure to be in the Bay Area for the next one. Enjoy!
Interested. Need to get back to South Bay.