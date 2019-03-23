Bay Area WOLF STREET Readers: Meetup in San Francisco?

Please let me know if you’re interested, and if this would work for you.

Dear readers,

In this internet-of-things world, it would be fun and all around awesome for me to actually meet you, and I think it would be interesting for you to meet other readers: real conversations with a fascinating smart and diverse bunch of people, inverted-yield-curve liquidity in hand. So I’m thinking about planning a meetup in San Francisco.

Where: Something like a bar that will have us. Not too noisy so we can talk. It should be within walking distance of a BART station and not too much of a slog from the Caltrain station. So South of Market, but not too far from Market St.

When: I’m thinking Tuesday, April 30. Start time: 5 PM or 6 PM, early enough to stake our claim to the real estate.

Are you interested and would you be able to join us?

To get a feel for how many people might be able to make it, whether there would be just four of us or 50 of us, please express your interest in the comment section below.

Suggestions about the venue? If you can think of an ideal place for this, please let me know in the comment section.

Never commented? If you would like to join us, I would like to hear from you. You can log in with an alias and any email address. Those are the only two things you need. Your comment will automatically go into moderation, so please be patient. If push comes to shove, you can also reach me by email (via the “Contact us” tab in the menu bar; or on a smartphone, via the hamburger icon top left above the logo).

It would be awesome if we could get together for a couple of hours. Let me know your thoughts below.

