Worsening Inventory Pileup Rattles Goods-Based Economy

And how it compares to what happened during the Financial Crisis.
The goods-based segment of the economy is heading for rough waters, and it is further diverging from the path of the services-based segment of the economy that is still growing at a solid rate: that’s what the current inventory pileup tells us.
When inventories pile up, sales by those companies that supply that inventory do well. But companies that sit on that inventory and have trouble selling it will at some point cut their orders to reduce their inventories. When this happens, sales drop all the way up the supply chain.
And the inventory pileup, particularly in durable goods at the wholesale level, just keeps getting worse. In January, these inventories surged 11.7% from January a year ago, and are up 17% from January two years ago, hitting $415 billion, the highest ever, according the Commerce Department this morning.
At the same time, sales of durable goods by these wholesalers rose 4.7% in January year over year, to $245.6 billion. Sales had peaked in September last year.
And the inventory-to-sales ratio for durable goods rose to 1.69 in January, the highest ratio since August 2016, back when the goods-based sector was coming out of the last inventory pileup that had led to the recession in the goods-based sector that had dragged down overall economic growth for 2016 to just 1.6%, the worst since the Financial Crisis. Only the much larger services sector, which was still growing, kept the economy out of an overall recession.
During 2015 and 2016, wholesales of durable goods declined and inventories were whittled down as wholesalers cut orders, which slowed down the whole supply chain. It was a drag on GDP, but eventually the inventory-to-sales ratio was brought into line. Now a similar scenario is building up:
Over the seven years of the chart, sales rose 23%, from $197 billion in January 2012 to $246 billion in January 2019. But inventories surged 41%, from $295 billion to $415 billion. This inventory buildup is considered investment in inventories, and as such is added to GDP growth. When inventories get whittled down, the reduction is subtracted from GDP.
The transportation sector fell into a steep recession in 2015 and 2016, based on the Cass Freight Index for Shipments, which covers consumer and industrial goods shipped by all modes of transportation — truck, rail, barge, and air — but does not cover commodities such as grains.
Now a similar pattern is forming: Inventories have been piling up, and shipment volume of goods, as tracked by the Cass Freight Index, have started to decline on a year-over-year basis.
The chart below shows the Cass Freight Index for Shipments (columns) and wholesale inventories of durable goods (green line), both expressed as percent change from the same month a year earlier. Inventories follow shipments with a lag:
For folks who like to compare routine slowdowns to the Financial Crisis, I include that beloved era in the chart below. It shows inventories and sales in billion dollars (right scale) and the inventory-to-sales ratio (left scale). On the surface, there appear to be some parallels with the current dynamics; but in a moment, we’ll get to why that’s only on the surface.
On the surface, there are starting to be parallels with the conditions before and during the Financial Crisis. But what happened at the time? Secretary of the Treasury Hank Paulson got in front of Congress and told the entire world that he needed unlimited powers to bail out Wall Street, or else the world would come to an end. The moment he said this, everyone in the real economy that had so far more or less brushed off the turmoil on Wall Street pulled the ripcord. People still bought food and went to restaurants but they stopped buying big-ticket items such as cars or couches, and companies stopped ordering stuff, and cancelled what they could, and supply chains froze up.
The chart below shows the percent changes at wholesalers of durable goods sales and inventories, along with the inventory-to-sales ratio. It’s the same data as the chart above, but sales and inventories are expressed in percent-change from a year earlier: Sales plunged by 17% year-over-year in October 2009. That was a wild plunge in sales compared to the current 4.7% year-over-year increase in sales:
During the Financial Crisis, the inventory-to-sales ratio spiked because sales collapsed. These days, sales are still increasing year-over-year, though sequentially they have started to flatten out. The inventory pileup these days is happening because inventories have been rising persistently faster than sales have been rising – a very different set of dynamics than a collapse in sales. One was a panic that led to what was the first such crisis in my entire life, and thus a rare event; the other is just a run-of-the-mill harbinger of a routine slowdown in the goods-based sector, with no signs of a crisis in sight.
And as long as the services sector holds up – it is for now still holding up – there won’t even be an overall recession. There cannot be a recession without a pullback in services. Read… Finance & Insurance Hit it Out of the Ballpark, No Slowdown in the Huge Services Sector
I am in Construction. Generally at this time of the year my phone is ringing off the hook. It has been very quiet since early this year. Views on my Yelp page are way down. I have work that I acquired months ago, but my back log is dwindling. It is definitely different than it has been the past 7-8 years.
Contractors who took three days to return my calls last year call me right back and want to now start work in two days.
My sister-in-law just had a house built on mid Vancouver Island. Her conractor has 3 more lined up and signed up from site prep to finish..so that’s about 1 years work for his small crew. He just tried to hire my brother-in-law to start as a 1st year at $25/hour.
1,000 homes are slated for Union Bay, about a 15 minute drive from her place. Her new house has just been appraised at 400K over the builders loan due to appreciation. Building going on everywhere.
No slowdowns here. Maybe Vancouver and points south, but not here.
Despite the fact that many would believe that manufacturing is dead in the US, this nation is the world’s second-largest manufacturer in terms of output.
However, automation has reduced the number of people employed in factories although it still accounts for 10% of employed individuals. (Notwithstanding the decoupling of productivity from wages)
Consider this, airplanes, silicon chips, medical equipment, are made in the US, while much of China’s output is consumer electronics and plastic bobbles (I don’t want to hear about Anker, and Volvo), yes China can make high-quality things generally alongside huge externalities such as pollution of epic proportions.
Therefore can the US continue to absorb increasing goods buildup without wage increases which halted by the 70s?
The doctor got no diagnosis on this other than People are tapped out.I have been worKing in the in the service industry for +35 years.35 years ago people in the service industry had houses and bought stuff to put in them.The new crop ,besides pointing out to me that I’m dated, differ in that they rent and pay a greater percentage of pay for rent than it took to buy 35 years ago. Not much ever jives with government data and my personal empirical observations but the goods and service demand was a jolt. This jolt I fear will get worse when the talking heads start talking about topic dejure ,treasury rate inversion. That’ll scatter the herd.
Perhaps the jolt will be food prices. Flooding in the Midwest has disrupted an entire year of planting, while destroying a huge volume of stockpiled grain/corn/soybeans. I suspect food prices to go up, and if people have to choose between food and SERVICES, well…
I (stupidly) hope this might signal the start of a change in zeitgeist. Most physical items are completely commoditized. They are sold way above what they really cost to make (clothing, sunglasses, handbags and “runners” which sell for hundreds cost a few dollars to make). Further, we have the “right to repair” movement gaining strength. This should help to curb new high-ticket item sales. Modern materials science is now so good that it can accurately predict exactly when a component will fail: planned obsolescence; and people are waking up to this fact. After china stopped buying 1st world “recyclables”, the waste problem is becoming more urgent. (also see youtube docos on the problem caused by old television tubes in the US: they are toxic and ain’t being recylced!) The financial shenanigans have ensured that the average Joe has far less discretionary spending ability anyway. Another angle: if I buy a washing machine or fridge, I demand that it lasts 30 years+ (as in dayes of yore) and there are no technical reasons why this is not possible, not just 3-5 years as is common now. Same thing if I buy a car; and I demand that I can fix it myself! (true) Democracy and capitalism have completely conquered the material needs imperative for human existence in this reality. Humanity now needs to focus in other areas (such as social inequity). The production and delivery of material goods needs to assume a much smaller place in human endeavor. Just how many drawers of old (unrepairable) smartphones, tablets and assorted electronics does one need? And just how many pairs of shoes does one _really_ need to get through the week? How many chairs can one’s (normal sized) bum actually alight on at the same time? I personally find “shopping” incredibly boring and try to limit time wasted in that pursuit. If you “live to shop” (hoarder) then you have a psychiatric problem and need professional help. I live in the (possibly delusional) hope that the modern religion of rampant materialism will eventually defeat itself and that the McMansions (which ravenously consume “durable goods”) will go the way of the dinosaur. A final parting thought: just consider the correllation between expanding girth and gluttonous acquisition of physical goods: both are the same thing. The body is faithfully (in its own sphere of influence) mirroring the thinkology of the individual, and more broadly of society in general. The way you think about physical matter matters!
Currently, the way to go is to buy a used 90’s Corolla or Camry. Early 2000’s might be okay, too. I believe the newer vehicles increasingly suffer from too much electronics or too many cheap plastic parts that break after a while. Demanding to fix a car on my own means refusing to buy new cars until they build them right. The same goes for appliances. Now that the economy in Las Vegas is booming, the price for used appliances is quite low (everyone is trying to get rid of them). Dishwashers go for under $50, fridges for under $100 (even side-by-side fridges under 15 years old), washers and dryers go for $50 a piece. (Prices were 3-4 times higher in 2012 in the aftermath of the housing bust.) The basic dryers and top loading washers made by Whirlpool around 15 years ago will practically last forever, once you feel comfortable swapping out various parts as they break. I avoid newer appliances with control boards like the plague. I’m sure that in another 10-20 years, the simple appliances that I like will be extremely rare and everything will be redesigned so that traditional repair skills are worthless. There’s more money to be made selling new things.
“There cannot be a recession without a pullback in services.”
Admittedly this chart is only consumer expenditure on goods and services
https://ibb.co/XZNn0yc
I don’t know what broader data is available or where. However in that consumers reduced spending maybe a year before wholesalers did above, and a recession was well underway before consumer service spending dipped. This is not to try and prove or disprove anything – I really don’t know how or in what order goods and service spending affect each other, or if they nescessarily have to.
Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), all data seasonally adjusted annual rate, Q4 2018. Services = 69% of total PCE. Durable goods and non-durable goods combined = 31% of total PCE.
PCE total: $14.2 trillion
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCE
PCE services: $9.8 trillion, or 69% of total PCE
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCESV
PCE durable goods: $1.5 trillion
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCDG
PCE non-durable goods: $2.9 trillion
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCND
Durable goods may look better shortly in a response to the suddenly hot existing housing market. Just months ago, people had the housing market on death watch. Not me. No sir.
I’ve got 6 things on Craig’s List right now, some Really Cool Shit(tm) 3 things being musical instruments and 3 being metalworking type stuff and I’ve not gotten a single phone call or email. It’s been over a week now. I’ve never seen it this dead.
Sold one business…got tired of the 24/7 babysitting of employees.
People you would not have hired 10 yrs ago….now you beg them to show
up 50% of the time.
The other business is tied to construction. Good luck finding a builder for 2019. They are booked. Of course you have to put it all in perspective.
1.) we have much smaller work crews than pre 2008.
2.) older workers & owners. We survived the housing depression, and Obama care, and the bankers. Cant push/do the 80+ hour weeks
anymore. Have no idea who is supposed to replace us. Apparently AI.
