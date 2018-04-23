Junk-rated Netflix Borrows $1.9 Bn, Most Ever, in “Drive-By” Bond Issue, to Burn $3-$4 Bn in 2018, Debt Soars to $8.4 billion

This junk-bond market is in peak-bubble mode, and Netflix is just doing what investors want it to do.
Wow, that was fast and huge. After announcing this morning that an investor call was scheduled to try sell a “drive-by” issue of $1.5 billion in 10.5-year bonds that S&P rates four notches into junk (B+) and Moody’s three notches into junk (Ba3), Netflix found insatiable investor demand and sold an additional $400 million, for a total of $1.9 billion, Netflix’s largest bond offering ever.
The investment banks running the deal were Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Wells Fargo. The notes, which mature on November 15, 2028, priced at a yield of 5.875%, just 291 basis points over the equivalent US Treasury yield, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
This comes just six month after Netflix borrowed $1.6 billion in 4.875% bonds due in April 2028. And earlier in 2017, it had sold €1.3 billion of 10-year unsecured junk bonds in Euroland at a yield of 3.625%, bringing its total issuance in 2017 to about $3 billion. So interest rates are rising, debt is getting more expensive, and there’s a lot more debt, but it doesn’t matter to Netflix investors.
Last week, Netflix reported total long-term debt of $6.5 billion as of March 31. With the $1.9 billion just added, it now has $8.4 billion in long-term debt.
This is in addition to current and noncurrent “content liabilities” of nearly $8 billion. This company is rated deep into junk for a reason.
And it’s going to get a lot worse. In its earnings report last week, it disclosed that its negative “free cash flow” – a measure of the amount of cash it burns – of -$287 million was “less negative than we expected due to content payment timing differences.” In the prior quarter, it had booked negative free cash flow of -$524 million.
In total, it forecasts to be “free-cash-flow negative” between -$3 billion and -$4 billion in 2018. So the next quarters, when the “timing differences” are reversing, the negative free cash flow is going to be a doozie. And it also disclosed that it would be “free cash flow negative for several more years as our original content spend rapidly grows.”
This is Netflix’s negative free cash flow history and propitious forecast:
In its earnings report last week, Netflix said that it had $2.6 billion in cash (all of which is borrowed money) and that it would “continue to raise debt as needed to fund our increase in original content.” And it didn’t wait long to raise some of this debt, with $1.9 billion raised today.
In its earnings report in January, Netflix explained how this works. “Our debt levels are quite modest as a percentage of our enterprise value,” it said, adding that junk bonds have “rarely seen an equity cushion so thick.” It’s saying that its market capitalization ($142 billion currently), based on its sky-high share price, is so huge that Netflix thinks it can always sell more shares if it can’t sell enough debt to service its current creditors and fund its gigantic and growing negative cash flows. This math assumes that its share price will always remain sky-high.
At the time, it also disclosed that its “net income” as reported to investors is a mirage that likely turns into a loss when reported to the IRS. It said so indirectly when it explained with a reference to the new tax law that limits the deductibility of interest expenses: “The new limitation on deductibility of interest costs is not expected to affect us.”
In other words, that “net income” is just for show.
So here we have it: A mature company that has been publicly traded for about 16 years, and has been bleeding cash at ever larger amounts, and that has to sell ever more junk bonds or shares to fund its bleeding operations, finds enthusiastic demand for its debt, backed by nothing other than its sky-high stock price, which is premised on its being part of the FAANG stocks whose shares can never decline. Nevertheless, when word got out with the details of the bond offering today, shares declined 2.8%.
But the company is just doing what investors want it to do. These investors are hooked on the metric of “subscribers” and the sky-high share price itself, and they don’t care about much else, based on the demand for its bonds today, which shows just how bubbly the junk-bond market is, and based on its share price with a P/E ratio of an astronomical 214, which shows just how bubbly the stock market is.
That would be a first, but it might be happening: Everything in slow motion, even market declines? Read… An Orderly Unwind of Stock Market Leverage?
In this bizarro world apparently “startup” companies like Tesla and Netflix can endlessly issue more and more debt and equity to burn cash delivering products in an unprofitable manner. I’m going to assume this is a last-ditch effort to issue debt before interest rates begin to rise. What I want to know will the company begin to peter out or can it go on forever?
It can’t go on forever, hence why I am looking at these zombie companies with interest, as the moment they do sell less junk bonds than they expected is when we will know for sure the crisis is here.
The Number One argument of Tesla and Netflix believers is: take a look at Amazon.
I don’t care enough to verify if Amazon’s cash burning rate was/is comparable.
I still can’t find content I want to watch with any degree of regularity on Netflix. Most of their “originals” are duds inspite of the handful of “winners”. My partner is addicted to 90s sitcoms so we continue to pay for the monthly Netflix tax, otherwise I would’ve canceled years ago . But eventually this rerun novelty will come to an abrupt and force Netflix to deliver new and addictive content such as HBO..
I enjoy HBO Go far more than Netflix.
Netflix has to produce winners to keep subscribers from eventually fleeing. So far I’m not impressed with their originals. Wild wild country is not worth an annual subscription, just one month and you can stream their winners
I mostly agree with you. Stranger Things isn’t even that interesting. I stopped watching both Season 1 and Season 2 after a couple of episodes. If that’s the best Netflix can do, well ……
But occasionally, Netflix would pull an anime out of nowhere that’s out of this world. So I too continue to pay the Netflix tax. But if this thing goes away, I would just shrug.
Agreed. Good original content are far and few in between (only Daredevil season 1 and Black Mirror come to mind). Netflix cannot escape the natural law of creativity — you can’t accelerate the process just by throwing more money at it. But they are betting on quantity, not necessarily quality, to attract new subscribers. Existing subscribers don’t mind keep paying because it’s still relatively cheap.
Obviously they don’t plan on being around in 2028 when these bonds are due. Question is who buys this junk? Pension funds?
You’d be surprised at who buys these junk rated bonds. ;-)
While junk rated bonds have always existed and have their place in several “historical” investment strategies and portfolio compositions, these days they are the only form of investment with a discernible yield.
Yes, it was the plan all along: push investors who normally would have bought investment-grade bonds and held them to maturity into junk bonds to drive yields down and hence squeeze every drop of GDP growth no matter the future costs.
To get back on track, it’s extremely hard to find bonds with a yield as high as Neflix’s. 3.625% is the sort of yield you see from far shadier companies than Netflix, which at least has easily accessible SEC filings and something (shares, no matter how grossly overvalued) to buttress its position.
However I think well before 2028 another factor will converge on bond yields: inflation.
Let’s be honest here: official inflation figures have been so tampered with over the past three decades they are basically useless. A bit like China’s leading economic indicators. ;-)
We can debate for months on what the true rate of inflation is and for good reason (inflation for a retiree is different than from a small forestry operation) but we all agree it’s far higher than official figures. 3.5%? 4%? 5%? Junk bond yields are barely keeping up with it, if at all. Investment grade is still in Happy Land.
Fixed yield is supposed to at least preserve wealth, by offering a yield that, when all is said and done, will keep up with inflation.
Asset managers are under enormous pressure by customers demanding (and rightly so) that inflation cushion. That pressure increases as inflation heats up, like it’s presently doing.
In spite of everything Netflix had to bow to that pressure by offering a full 1% over the bonds (same duration) they sold just six months ago.
Floods always start with a few drops of rain.
When Netflix decided to wade into the political arena, I canceled my subscription. Beyond that, Netflix was not worth the monthly subscription fee (nominal as it was), since most of their streams were old movies. Numerous free streaming sources will obviate the need for most to continue their subscriptions, pushing Netflix further into the red.
The way that buisness is being ran is nuts. But they have by far the best viewing interface and they capture good enoguh content regularly to make it one of a few streaming services worth keeping alive.
Hulu and Amazon are family shitty by comparison content wise in my humble opinion. But maybe that is because none of them are bleeding money to make everything like Netflix.
HBO is the only other streamer who I think generally has a high volume strong original content.
All of the above 4 are far better than being slaves to the dieing cabel companies.
It will be interesting to see how Netflix content looks after reality smacks them in face with their spending…
Speaking of the big three, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. I found the TV breakdown for our family is about 40% Chromecast/Youtube, 40% Hulu, 20% Netflix, and zero for Prime. Prime is gone and Netflix is close to going. Personally I don’t watch much TV as I actually find Wolf’s site more entertaining.
Once it pops no one could have it seen coming. All priced in, obviosly. They have these priceless Korean soap operas, with English close captions.
More debt, rising interest rates and an even higher junk yield. What could go wrong?
Nothing… Everything is rigged for a controlled blow… Just like 9-11.
If the fed funds rate was 5% could Netflix exist? I’ve read that companies today are valued more on their distruptive potential rather than their actual ability to turn a profit. Using the aforementioned reasoning Netflix shares might triple in value.
This stock has taken short sellers out on stretchers for the last 5 years.
It reminds me so much of AOL’s stock from 1996-2000. AOL got so big that they ended up swallowing Time Warner. A total Disaster !
I would not be surprised if Netflix ends up acquiring Comcast or Disney or similar. A disaster waiting to happen.
Comcast may end up spinning Netflix off in 2022 in a $5 billion IPO.
I often ask myself why must it always be this way ?
I work in film. Netflix is supporting at least half the film/vfx industry in nyc, from looking at what projects most of my friends are working on. Of course nyc provides subsidies for tv/film so there’s that offset on production cost.
I’m considering cutting the “subscription cord” on it. Mostly because their new tittles are becoming very uninteresting personally.
If TV shows from the studio days made money on advertising during their peak popularity, and later stage from dvd sales. Considering the cost of making these projects isn’t exactly cheap, how is Netflix going to recoup the cost? My current Netflix account supports 5 separate people watching simultaneously in separate locations. How many subscribers are there out there for it to grow?
if Disney pulls most of their tittles off to start their own streaming service, that would be another blow.
I feel a little nervous for my fellow “compadres” who’s livelihood is tied to this company but on a realistic view, can it sustain?
What do you consider the company is manipulating in their income statement to show a growing profit over the past 3 years? Fudging the true revenue for instance?
They would need to be pulling some pretty fast accounting tricks to be showing a $559 million profit for the year to 31 Dec 2017 if in reality they are doing little better than ,say, break even or worse.
The only thing I like on Netflix are documentaries (Making a Murderer, Wild Wild Country…). Everything else, they can keep it.