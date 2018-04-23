An Orderly Unwind of Stock Market Leverage?

That would be a first, but it might be happening. Everything in slow motion, even market declines?
There is nothing like a good shot of leverage to fire up the stock market. How much leverage is out there is actually a mystery, given that there are various forms of stock-market leverage that are not tracked, including leverage at the institutional level and “securities backed loans” offered by brokers to their clients (here’s an example of how these SBLs can blow up).
But one type of stock-market leverage is measured: “margin debt” – the amount individual and institutional investors borrow from their brokers against their portfolios. Margin debt had surged by $22.9 billion in January to a new record of $665.7 billion, the last gasp of the phenomenal Trump rally that ended January 26. But in February, as the sell-off was rattling some nerves, margin debt dropped by $20.7 billion to $645.1 billion.
By March, those worries have settled down, and margin debt ticked up a bit to $645.2 billion, but remained $20.5 billion below January, according to FINRA, which regulates member brokerage firms and exchange markets, and which has taken over margin-debt reporting from the NYSE.
In January, days before the sell-off began, FINRA warned about the levels of margin debt. It was “concerned,” it said, “that many investors may underestimate the risks of trading on margin and misunderstand the operation of, and reason for, margin calls.” Investors might not understand that their broker can liquidates much or all of their portfolio “under unfavorable market conditions,” when prices are crashing. “These liquidations can create substantial losses for investors,” FINRA warned. And when the bounce comes, these investors, with their portfolios cleaned out, cannot participate in it.
This is why leverage such as margin debt is the great accelerator for stocks on the way up as it creates new liquidity that goes into buying stocks. And this is also why margin debt is the great accelerator on the way down, when forced selling kicks in and liquidity just disappears.
But this is not the scenario the markets are in at the moment. Everything is so orderly, though it’s a lot more volatile than it was during the run-up last year. And margin debt too has declined in an orderly manner:
For the 12-month period through March, margin debt rose $67.6 billion, down by nearly half from the 12-month period ended in January, when margin debt had soared $112.2 billion, the fifth-largest 12-month gain in the history of the data series, behind only the 12-month periods ending in:
- December 2013 ($123 billion)
- July 2007 ($160 billion)
- March 2000 ($133.7 billion)
- November 1997 ($132 billion).
Margin debt has soared since 2009, with only a few noticeable down-periods – including during the Oil Bust when the S&P 500 index dropped 19%, and the 2011 sell-off when the S&P 500 index dropped 18%. In March, it exceeded the prior peak of July 2007 ($416 billion) by 55%. But that’s down from 60% in January.
This chart shows the longer view:
During margin debt’s peak-to-peak surge of 60%, nominal GDP (not adjusted for inflation) rose 32% and the Consumer Price Index 20%. Historically, this disconnect has had a tendency to correct via messy panicked crashes and deleveraging. The last three spikes in margin debt are indicated in the chart above. The first two were followed by market crashes. And now?
Clearly, this will correct again. It always does. But the manner in which it corrects may well be very different, more orderly rather than panicky, taking its goodly time, given the glacial pace of the Fed’s tightening and the large amounts of liquidity still in the market looking for a place to go. And this type of gradual unwinding of stock-market leverage would be a first, but it might be happening before our very eyes.
The Fed’s new paradigm: everything in slow-motion. Read… What’s Going On in the Treasury Market?
Orderly, or less disorderly once that one extra grain of sand makes its mark? But, but, but what about the ECB and Eurozone later on? Will their claim of orderly removal of QE be any more than BS and more BS with another layer of BS just for fun?
This is what makes markets.
As yields begun to increase in the debt sector of the economy purchasing such securities becomes more attractive. However, the shift from equity to debt will cause a deflation of the stock market that will gradually weaken nonprofitable cash burning machines like Tesla, however, is unlikely to completely kill them off. Thankfully we will not see a massive sell of like the kind that caused the Great Depression. I think.
The global economy is actually doing OK…as long as a major war doesn’t break out.
Funny you should say that.
I don’t know. I have a feeling we are (including the Fed) maybe fighting the last wars and trying to draw too many parallels between what caused the last recession/crisis and what may cause the next.
And while we are having our eyes fixed on the usual suspect metrics (housing, fed rates, inverted yield curve,,,), a black swan comes in crashing from behind us. What that might be. I don’t know.
I understand what you are trying to say, however markets are extremely efficient. Whatever your black swan event is, it’s going to have to be big.
The fate of the stock market is now hinged on the fiscal deficit. The deficit is now exploding at a trillion dollar pace per year. This is very destabilising and may cause a crisis at some point. Thus, I’m not in the gradual adjustment camp. I don’t see how there can be a gradual slowdown when deficits are putting pedal to the metal. I only see a 100 mph crash ahead.
A slowly simmering economy, suffering years of stagnation and low to no growth. Or a catastrophic blow up and general economic collapse, that occurs fairly quickly.
These seem to be the only avenues ahead for the global economy. There appears to be no middle road. The idea of a new worldwide economic boom happening anytime soon, has slowly died.
The general consensus being that a global financial reset is required, for the economic system at present to continue with any semblance of normality.
Whether this reset occurs slowly or quickly, depends on the very undependable human emotive factor. For now most have a wait and see attitude, while scrambling around searching for wealth protection, where there is scant any to be found.
A pretty sad time is coming. People might have to work for their earnings instead of riding on the Fed’s choking out private savers and enterprising income earners.
Growing an economy by inflating assets and stealing (silently) from your neighbors is rightfully ending.
In the meantime our UberRich still beat the dead drum of “free markets”.
The FED, the great (last) Defender-oF-Central-Planning, could regulate Margin Debt as a way to decelerate the inflation of the Stock bubble.
BUT THE DAMNED FED CANNOT SEE BUBBLES AT ALL !
And as the Central Planner of all Central Planners, the FED declines to “control” [“control” is execution of a “plan”– is it not ?] Margin Debt. EVER, at least not in recent decades !
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/032615/why-does-federal-reserve-board-regulate-which-stocks-can-be-bought-margin.asp
Why is that I wonder ? There is a story there, and it is an ugly one for sure.
The last page of that story tells us whom the FED truly serves — after all is said and done. And it is not us proles at all.
The balance sheets of corporate US in 1929 were pristine compared to today. Junk bonds hadn’t been invented yet.
Consumer debt scarcely existed. There were no credit cards.
There were no HELOCS (home equity line of credit)
Hardly anyone financed a car. Most people drove second- hand cars, many of them still Model T Fords.
There were no computers trading billions of dollars in millionths of a second. There weren’t trillions of dollars of derivatives trading on top of those mere billions.
This why 2008 threatened to do in a week what it took years to do after October 1929. The first bank failures in the Depression took a while after the stock market crash. In fact many people believed the underlying economy might be OK.
I forget exactly which week was the ‘The Week Goldman Almost Died’ (Vanity Fair) but it was shortly after Lehman went broke.
There is every reason to think that a credit crisis today could happen much faster and be much more violent than in 1929.
Agree with your comment N Kelly. Plus, everything is simply more intense and volatile these days, not just because of the debt levels in all sectors, but through social media stoking the fires of fear, reactions, rumours, etc.
When the exit rush begins it will be like lemmings off a cliff. Those who are debt free will be standing aside, watching them pass.
Not only that but computers are designed to prevent a massive selloff.
The calm before the storm… (:-(
The FED may gradually attempt to unwind. However, at some point the participants are going to rush for the exits. The FED cannot erase herd mentality.
I don’t know Wolf … with the global eCONomy being one humoungous, and rickety, Rube Goldberg Machine, I think I’ll go with the Hemingway Derivative … ‘;0
I’ll change my mind when I see signs that point that way. These things don’t happen without plenty of warning ahead of time. The only thing that surprised me last time was how long it took from the moment I clearly saw the signs and started preparing for it until it actually happened :-]
I agree despite the volatility of the market caused by computers trading in milliseconds, things like this take a long time to propagate. Still, I’m hopeful of whats to come. I think.