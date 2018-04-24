Update on the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in the US

Everything spikes.
Prices of houses and condos across the US surged 6.3% from a year earlier (not seasonally-adjusted), according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for February, released this morning. The index is now 6.7% above the crazy peak of “Housing Bubble 1” in July 2006 just before the hot air hissed out, and 47% above the bottom of “Housing Bust 1”:
Real estate is local though prices are also impacted by national and global factors — such as monetary policies and offshore investors who consider US housing as an asset class and escape route — as well as by local factors. Together they create local housing bubbles. As local housing bubbles accumulate, even as some housing markets remain in the doldrums, they turn into a national housing bubble, as depicted in the chart above.
The Case-Shiller Index is based on a rolling three-month average; today’s release is for December, January, and February. The index, based on “home price sales pairs,” compares the sales price of a house in the current month to the last transaction of the same house years earlier. The index then incorporates other factors and uses algorithms to arrive at a data point. The index was set at 100 for January 2000; so an index value of 200 means prices as figured by the index have doubled.
So here are the most splendid housing bubbles in major metro areas in the US:
Boston:
The Case-Shiller home price index for the Boston metro jumped 0.7% on a monthly basis, to a new record, after two months of increases that followed three declines in a row, that had followed a 22-month surge during which the index defied not only gravity but also normal seasonal variations. The index is up 5.7% from a year ago. During Housing Bubble 1, from January 2000 to October 2005, the index had skyrocketed 82% before dropping. It now tops that crazy peak by 13%:
Seattle:
The Seattle metro index jumped 1.7% on a month-to-month basis to a new record. Late last year, it had experienced the first monthly declines since the end of 2014. But that was just a seasonal blip. The index soared 12.7% from a year ago and is now 23.9% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1 (July 2007):
Denver:
The index for the Denver metro spiked 1.2% on a monthly basis, the 28th consecutive increase, surged 8.4% year-over-year, and is up 48% from the peak in July 2006. What a relentless ascent since 2012:
Dallas-Fort Worth:
The Dallas-Fort Worth metro index rose 0.6% on a monthly basis, its 49th consecutive increase, and 6.4% year-over-year. Since its peak during Housing Bubble 1 in June 2007, the index has surged 44%:
Atlanta:
The Atlanta metro index, after going through a seasonal four-month flat spot, is on the rise again. It ticked up 0.4% on a monthly basis and rose 6.5% from a year ago. It now exceeds the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in July 2007 by 4.3%, having surged 72% since the bottom of Housing Bust 1 in February 2012:
Portland:
The Portland metro index, which had been about flat for five months last year, has now risen three months in a row, to a new record. The index is up 6.7% from a year ago and is up 21% from the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in July 2007. It has ballooned 125% since 2000:
San Francisco Bay Area:
The Case-Shiller home price index for “San Francisco” covers the counties of San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, and San Mateo, a large and diverse area that includes the city of San Francisco, the northern part of Silicon Valley (San Mateo county), part of the East Bay (the counties of Alameda and Contra Costa) and part of the North Bay (Marin county). The index surged 1% on a monthly basis and 10.1% year-over-year. It’s up 33.4% from the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1, 93% from the end of Housing Bust 1, and 156% since 2000:
Los Angeles:
The Los Angeles metro index accomplished a major feat: it set a new record for the first time since July 2006. It jumped 1% for the month and 8.3% from a year ago. During LA’s Housing Bubble 1, home prices surged 174% between January 2000 and July 2006. The the subsequent crash was nearly as steep. The index now exceeds for the first time the peak of the housing insanity in 2006. The chart for neighboring San Diego looks nearly identical, though the absolute numbers of the index are a little lower.
New York City Condos:
Case-Shiller’s index for condos in New York City rose nearly 1% month-to-month and is up 3% from a year ago. From 2000 to February 2006, it soared 131%, and then declined. But QE kicked in, and so did the bonuses on Wall Street, and global investors arrived too. By 2012, the condo market was rising again. The index is 19% above the prior peak, having surged 175% in 17 years:
Did the individual houses and condos underlying the charts above get bigger or nicer as their prices surged? Nope. They got older. That’s all. This type of home price inflation is a monetary phenomenon where the dollar loses its purchasing power with regards to homes, which had been the Fed’s well-communicated plan since late 2008. Since there has been little wage inflation, the value of labor, denominated in those dollars, has been crushed with regards to housing. Hence the current “affordability crisis,” or as it’s now called in many cities, “housing crisis.” Asset price inflation is a free lunch only for some. The others pay for it.
And if this doesn’t suit the millennials, who’re now entering the housing market for the first time, they can go to the Fed and complain. Read… This is How First-Time Buyers Get Squeezed by Rampant Home Price Inflation
Wolf,
Can you show what happens with the property taxes over time too. I think the property tax take does not go down ever, just up.
I am interested in see the data if you can show that aspect of the housing market
If the house price goes does, so does the property tax.
LOL. I wish it were that simple. I had 3 houses on my street that could not sell for years and at least another 3 in the neighborhood (I still have one that is two doors down and that has not sold for over 5 years despite being renovated and asking market rate per square foot). De facto evidence that we might need a re-assessment, right? I was told no – the tax assessors records don’t include houses that don’t sell or are vacant. You let me know when you get the rollback….
In south Florida the property tax is determined by the purchase price. When the market crashed it affected the tax base as homes were purchased out of foreclosure. The upside is restricted to not more than 3% a year, of the tax.
James, you must be referring to what goes on in Canada–property taxes never go down.
Property taxes are based on the assessed value of each individual home, annually. If property prices go down long enough, the assessed value should drop too. I don’t know if a two-year downturn would be long enough. I went through long-term housing bust (Tulsa, OK late 80s into 90s), and the assessed values actually went down, though you might have had to nudge the assessor’s office a little every year. This doesn’t stop the local government from raising property tax rates. And then overall property taxes might rise though assessed values dropped.
I am actually house hunting in a bubbly part of the country. Hoping to wait as long as we can to purchase to see how things play out but our lease ends this summer so we are just looking. We are using Redfin which allows you to follow homes showing you when it goes under contract, when it sells and for how much and any other changes. I randomly track some of the homes that are listed in our price point (under $300k, appeals to downsizers and first time buyers). In Feb, homes were selling in a couple of days and any time we toured the home there would be several other buyers there too. Not happening now when we tour and I have been getting several price drop notifications on some of the homes I’m following. This wasn’t happening a month or two ago. Also many of the homes are sitting longer. Not sure if just a fluke but this is the busiest buying time of the year so I’m surprised to see things appear slower, even if just a bit. Also, we are pre-approved for a mortgage and our lender reached out for the first time to us last week asking how it was going after not hearing from them at all since our pre-approval in January.
The crash is going to be even more spectacular than the bubble It always is
The tungsten filament of an incandescent light bulb burns brightest right before it goes out.
Full on FOMO mode here where I am, multiple offers above house list price within hours. Of course its not because the house is actually worth that much.. its all physiological fear of missing out…mixed with easy credit.
For once, we canucks are ahead of you, yanks.
FOMO is now a forgotten word in Big North.
Here in Northeast USA, where I have lived in a number of Cities and Towns — and however your initial assessment is calculated (it varies) — YOUR TAXES ARE STABLE UNTIL A REASSESSMENT EVENT OCCURS. Prices rising in the open market have no effect — except to possibly act as a trigger for City/Town leaders to try to schedule an assessment event.
Realistically, under the current regime, there is no way to measure and apply “market-based” price increases to your assessment. No way !
Think about it — if housing price appreciation could trigger a reassessment event — then the proles (me, specifically) would demand a reassessment down if home prices decreased. As if that would ever be allowed !
Robert_D
Having lived in eight states from coast to coast and all places in between ; No two states in the Union treat property taxes the same . Therefore do overgeneralize by applying your personal experiences within the state you reside in to all others .
As an example ; In Colorado property assessments are annual especially in the verging on the insane bubble we’re in .
As well as in Colorado you the homeowner can demand a reassessment if you either feel the assessment given is over estimated .. or if you can prove your property values have gone down
Good luck with that.
Your last paragraph describes perfectly California Prop. 8 (the 1978 version, not to confuse with the 2008 model.) Property that has declined in value may be reassessed downward but then is reviewed annually. Of course that which has appreciated upward is never reassessed unless sold thanks to Prop. 13. Commercial property can avoid reassessment even when sold I believe via the mechanism of selling an interest in the shell company holding title w/o selling the shell company, sorry “LLC.”
From the more than you want to know department:
https://www.boe.ca.gov/proptaxes/faqs/prop8.htm#1
Sure is tempting to sell everything right now and sit…. Of course, Murphy would surely raise his hand and spank my @#$&, so I’ll just play it safe, and try to be ready when the next one hits….Maybe I’ll finally be rewarded for saving!!..
Hopefully there’s at least a correction by the time my kids are ready for there first home. Makes me nervous just watching other people fork out the mortgages that it takes to buy ….
So Wolf .. re; the header ” Everything spikes ” … though in essence that is true … we on the Front Range / Denver – Colo. Springs – Ft Collins metro area keeping asking the question … when the hell is our ludicrous verging on the insane bubble going to finally spike … and then burst ?
Because in all honesty every time someone predicts the tipping point has finally been reached … the damned market despite all logic and the facts on the ground keeps going up … and up … and up
Any thoughts ?
You summed it up well.
I’ve been a bear for the longest time. And I am thinking it will be a while before it bursts. Just look at Google’s result. Muppets have so much money now, they are clicking ads at a pace that indicates that everything is going great.
You know there is an interesting dynamic in tech places like the Bay Area, and beyond, between house prices, mortgage affordability and job-hopping. Question, how likely is one to hop jobs in Tech, to say, save your career, if one has a 1.2 or 1.5 million dollars of debt hanging over ones head?
We learn nothing from history apart from the fact we learn nothing from history…however I’m sure there are plenty [invested, natch] who could offer up many reasons why it’s “different this time”.
What a weird world where the greedy, reckless, downright foolhardy and the basically financially illiterate are in fact rewarded with easy profits, because lots of people like them have cheap and easy credit thrown at them.
Those who are ‘sensible’ it seems are not required at the party and can only sit on the sidelines and wonder at the insanity of it all. And just maybe buy some precious metals as an insurance policy..!
Surreal is one word that sums it up for me.
Take comfort in the thought that 50% of today’s stock market and bond wealth (i.e., ill-gotten wealth) will never be spent on anything. It will simply evaporate in the next crash.
“POOF” .. Like a windy Uranusian fart, this gaseous, flatuently fake economy needs to pass !
I know I’LL feel better, the FANGs however ..
“We learn nothing from history”
Well what I learned from history was that if the RE market crashes the bailouts will come and will make many of those whole who bought into the bubble.
And I just had a discussion with a person that was the exact same discussion I had 10 years ago…….and that was……”just buy and if the price drops just walk away”. This was the lesson learned. Also if the crash is big enough and lasts long enough you just might be able to live mortgage free for years, that’s the other lesson many were taught in the last crash.
So I think people do learn from history, just maybe not the lesson they should be learning from.
While I personally would like to see an end to this insanity it will not be any too soon in coming. If one assumes SF bubble symmetry and that we are at the top you can assume we will reach the bottom again in 6 years or 2024. That assumes that its not different this time.
You forget about the QE unwinding. I recently spotted a bike that was green in color for renting. Apparently by a company named limebike. The was moved a couple of blocks in the last 2 days since it was obstructing the walkway. They’ve recently closed series B funding at 225M. This in short is a summary of what passes for innovation now. I think the fed can keep pumping but there not many ideas to match the money. IMO, they’re now scratching the bottom of the barrel.
This means employment will not rise but probably fall. Notice the pump and dump in progress in companies like Zuora— they went ipo last week. There are a bunch of companies raring to get out. Their investors want to see returns, so the rush to the gates. I think the top brass will take the money and run. The employees will be thrown out when stock buyers demand cost cutting.
Now add the h1b fiasco. H1b is allotted through a lottery. Doesn’t matter how good the candidate is. Students are having a tough time from going to h1b from OPT/CPT. Those who want to change jobs need to go through premium processing to get a chance to change jobs, which everybody’s doing which in turn means the line is backed up. Back in Obama’s days, spouses could come to US with zero technical education, join a body shop and get the work visa. That’s now gone, afaik. Most people in the market I see in the market for new homes and new rentals are usually from india now. Trump is suggesting tightening the normal h1b as well to stop body shoppers. The point is that even if jobs are there, the inflow will be severely curtailed. Throw in the green card application process and people will stay with an employer for a while. During Obama’s days, these same people were jumping jobs in the hunt for riches. Now they’re in lockdown mode, at least more than before. Staying with the same employer means no hikes and getting locked out of the home buying.
Then there are the baby boomers who own most property in the peninsula. I am guessing the 2024 number you mentioned includes that factor.
If the economy tanks on top of these, you’ll probably see an opportunity sooner.
you can swipe one with a 20 buck bolt cutter. just sayin’.
but you can’t call it home.
I think many rational people are fueling this bubble thinking there is safety in numbers. If enough people get burned by the bubble popping, the government will be required to bail them out. They are probably right.
Many rational people are also thinking that central banks have created a problem they cannot recover from. The only solution is to inflate the currency for many years to come (and seek to hide it in reported figures). In that environment, you have to own assets such as RE and stocks, not fixed income.
Unfortunately, the Fed and other central banks have created moral hazard through their perverse interventions. Reckless behavior is rewarded, good behavior is penalized. And for what – avoidance of a short-term healing recession?
The Fed’s actions are nothing short of irresponsible.
Bobber,
excellent summary. There aren’t any holes in your argument and it’s spot on. Here is the very best part of the entire missive.
“Reckless behavior is rewarded, good behavior is penalized”
those 8 words are all that one needs to remember.
While bubble 1.0 imploded due to subprime mortgages, bubble 2.0 deflation will be characterized by non end user unit sales. This relatively new asset class (non primary single family residential homes) must take up a considerable portion of total inventory .
wait till 2023.
Here in Sonoma County “Days on Market” are lengthening and prices appear to have flattened.
Inventory is picking up, particularly on the high end ( $1.25MM and above).
About where we were last August, before the fires.
I been house shopping in San Antonio and Atlanta cause I’m not sure where I want to go next with my job. I been surprised at the number of EMPTY McMansions I have gone into. Some have furniture, but it’s all a decorative. Many also require anywhere from 100-200k in repairs and upgrades…Prices super high, more so in Atlanta. I am super scared to buy!
Wolf, curious, what happened to Santa Clara county. How come the SF bay area index has excluded this? Curious to see how that is shaking out these days.