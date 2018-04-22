This is How First-Time Buyers Get Squeezed by Rampant Home Price Inflation

Millennials can go to the Fed and complain.
Home prices have been surging in many markets, mortgage rates have been rising, and incomes have plodded along with little growth, and the disconnect is getting bigger and bigger. This is not a problem for well-to-do Americans who’ve owned a lot of assets and benefited from the rampant asset price inflation over the past eight years, but it is a problem for those trying to buy a home based on their wages, especially first-time buyers, which now include more and more millennials.
Freddie Mac reported on Thursday that its weekly average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 4.47%, the highest since January 2014, which is still very low historically. On Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate for top tier borrowers rose to 4.58%, according to Mortgage News Daily, on a day when the Treasury 10-year yield surged to 2.96%, the highest since 2014.
This comes to the drumbeat of ballooning home prices [Update on the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in the US].
So, the monthly costs of an “entry-level home” on a nationwide basis surged 9% in March from a year ago, according to a note by John Burns Real Estate Consulting Senior Research Analyst Devyn Bachman.
The report defined “entry-level home” as one that sells for 80% of the median price (resale and new) in that particular market. It assumed a 5% down-payment and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for the remainder. The monthly costs include principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and private mortgage insurance. But they do not include maintenance and other costs associated with owning a home.
In the San Francisco Bay Area – a diverse area that includes San Francisco, Silicon Valley, much of the East Bay, and parts of the North Bay – the monthly costs of this entry-level home surged 14% in March compared to a year earlier, to $4,673!
This is the highest monthly cost of any major Metropolitan Statistical Area in the US. But this is based on the median price of a large and diverse area. In some cities within the Bay Area, monthly costs of the “entry-level home” are lower, in others far higher.
For example, in San Francisco, where the median home is $1.4 million, and the “entry-level home” $1.12 million, the monthly mortgage payment (interest and principal) would come to about $5,400 for an entry-level home. Property taxes would come to about $633 a month. So already over $6,000 a month. Plus insurance and private mortgage insurance. So pretty soon, this “entry-level home” costs about $75,000 a year, not including utilities, maintenance, and other expenses. If it’s a condo – and at this price, it certainly is a condo – the homeowner association fees will have to be added on top.
This is why even the median Facebook employee (not to be confused with its contract workers), making over $240,000 a year, before income taxes is feeling the squeeze.
In the Seattle metro, the monthly costs of the entry-level home jumped 13% from a year ago to $2,790 – the second highest in the country.
The report finds that in the San Francisco Bay Area and in the Seattle metro, “home buyers have become overly exuberant.” To put it mildly.
In the vast and divers New York City metro area, the costs of an entry-level home inched up 1% to $2,634 – third highest in the country.
However, the median price in Manhattan was $1.1 million in Q1 and the average price was nearly $2 million, according to the Elliman Report. Within Manhattan, there are huge differences. In TriBeCa, the most expensive spot, the median sales price was $3.6 million, according to PropertyShark. In SoHo, it was $3.2 million, in the West Village it was $2.3 million. These are condos or coops. Talk about “overly exuberant” home buyers.
There simply are no “entry-level homes” in these neighborhoods. This is the case in many areas of Manhattan. So just forget it.
Of the largest 31 metro areas, 23 have an affordability problem that is “notably worse than the long-term norm,” the report finds.
So here’s Burns’ list of the monthly housing costs of the top 31 metros, in order of their year-over-year percentage increases. The San Francisco Bay Area is at the top with a 14% jump in costs. The New York and Washington D.C. metros are at the bottom with increases of 1% (I added the red marks):
“In conclusion, home buyers can afford less homes today than they could one year ago,” the report says. This is the effect of rampant asset price inflation. It hits real life in this way:
- The costs of housing will siphon off the new owner’s income that cannot be used for other things.
- Potential buyers are looking for housing further away, thus incurring the costs and hassles of longer commutes.
- Buyers end up with something even smaller (not as if homes in New York City or San Francisco are palatial in size to begin with).
- They’re looking for condos instead of single-family houses.
And starting in 2018, there will be additional costs due to the new tax law – on top of home-price increases and jumpy mortgage interest rates: the mortgage interest deductibility has been further reduced.
So first-time buyers, having missed out on the home-price surge of the past eight or so years – this includes most millennials – bear the brunt of the costs of this asset price inflation in the housing market. That lunch was free for some. But others are paying for it. And those folks, including the millennials, can go to the Fed and complain about it since it was the Fed that set out to “heal” the housing market after the Financial Crisis by purposefully inflating home prices – or more precisely, devalue the fruits of labor for buying assets.
Bonds, junk bonds, spreads, commercial real estate, leveraged loans, over-leveraged companies… all get named as risks to the banks. This is why “gradual” tightening will continue for a long time. Read… Now Even a Fed Dove Homes in on the “Everything Bubble”
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Meanwhile many of them are moving to Nevada.
Wolf,
No good deed goes unpunished. The problem though is this, if the bubble is deflated, someone is going to get hurt. That’ll largely be those people who bought in the last few years. The problem is, does that help enough of these millennials?
Worst case is we end up with a lost generation.
Mch – the problem is that the people who “have won big” have won big purely because of the Fed’s actions. In order to make them a winner, everybody else had to lose (millennials, elderly people with savings who have been robbed of interest income).
The “big winners” only became big winners because of government and Fed engineering and manipulation, and yet they don’t want to give that ill-gotten gain away. No, no, that just wouldn’t be fair (sarc)!
In 08 – 09 it was the US that led the housing market crash.
This time around Canada has had a good head start, and will be the first at the scene of the coming RE collapse.
Residential housing prices are already well on their way down in the two largest overheated RE markets of Toronto and Vancouver.
This on top of the final Q4 2017 stats, that show Canada reached $40.78 billion of residential investment. That’s an historic high for any fourth quarter and represents 7.34% of GDP. The largest ratio for a Q4 ever observed! This ratio has never passed 6.74% without a recession following. No one will be immune.
Just think how many of those mortgages, loans, and sundry debt, have been bundled up (securitized) into different derivative packages and sold on into the market, only to be snapped up by yield hungry pension funds etc. BOOM
I’d say if anyone is stupid enough to buy a house at these insanely, artificially inflated prices, then by all means please let him/her buy. You need to allow the stupid to hang themselves by buying such properties; world needs such idiots.
“This is why even the median Facebook employee (not to be confused with its contract workers), making over $240,000 a year, before income taxes is feeling the squeeze.”
I doubt very much if a median Facebook employee would make $240,000 a year. Only a manager at Facebook, and even then now the low level managers, makes that much.
I like to see some comments from others who are in tech in this regard.
Agreed. I heard that 180k was the upper limit in Amazon and the salaries for people with 15 year experience seems to be 180-190k at best, including start ups. The more established companies pay even less. The start ups throw in options that are worthless today while companies like Netflix and Amazon throw in stock options that can be sold on the market soon. The Facebook employee making 240k must be after stock options. They are better off in this situation than with 240k base salary since they will be taxed at capital gains rates, a number far lower than income tax.
There are people who believe rumors that developers are beingpaid something like 300k+ in behemoth companies. Like you, I wonder how much of it is inflated.
Note Mr Richter’s usual deliciously ironic touch: “Median FaceBook Employee”.
In statistics “median” is defined as the value separating the higher half of a data sample (or population, probability distribution etc) from the lower half. It’s often confused with mean (technically arithmetic mean) but it’s not the same thing.
To put things in layman terms it means that exactly half the FB employees makes more than $240,000/year while the other half makes less than $240,000/year.
Everybody got that?
I assume FB is a typical “top heavy” hi-tech conglomerate, meaning the people they have on payroll are disproportionately management, senior accountants and heads of projects/R&D/whatever term FB uses.
There aren’t a whole lot of people with the skills required to fill these positions in the world, so they command a huge premium.
Like many other hi-tech conglomerates, however, FB needs legions of workers to fill the lower positions, from the junior programmers (forgive my outdated and unappropriate language) to the janitorial staff.
The trend worldwide these days is towards outsourcing these positions, either to external contracting firms or by using “temporary” contracts or whatever they are called in California these days.
These workers are not considered FB employees and as such they do not enter considerations for the median or mean wage at FB.
How FB pays their employees is another matter however. I am sure there are a whole lot of stock options, especially the higher one goes on the gerarchical ladder.
While FB took a beating during the recent selloff (I think it was the worst FANGMAN stock), it has since bounced back thanks to dip buyers and savers from all over the world being sacrificed to allow people with more credit than common sense to buy a 30 grands SUV that will start literally falling to pieces in a couple of years.
These people had better hope and pray financial repression will continue driving us savers crazy because the moment investment grade paper yields over 3.5% it’s game over for equities.
“That lunch was free for some. But others are paying for it.”
This is what has been happening since 2008! This is what is bound to happen when fraud is the corporate business model and it goes unpunished (not only that – it is aided and abetted by regulators and government). Bad guys go unpunished (not only that, get rewarded too – think banksters, accounting agencies, rating agencies), regulators go unpunished (think central banksters, government agencies) and good guys get punished (think savers, retirees, prudent people, tax-payers)
Where do you think this road is leading us?