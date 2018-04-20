“Financial Stress” in the Credit Markets v. the 2-Year Yield

The two-year yield, now surging, is a leading indicator.
The Financial Stress Index, released weekly by the St. Louis Fed, is designed to track financial conditions that companies face in the markets. It reached record lows in November – meaning that there was extraordinarily little “financial stress” in the markets after years of ultra-easy monetary policies. The index then ticked up a little and did a mini-spike in February, but was still far below the historical “normal.” Then it zigzagged higher. Last week it had risen to the highest level since the Oil Bust two years ago, though it remained way below historical “normal.” In the current release, the index backed off again.
The index is designed to show a level of zero for “normal” financial conditions (blue line). When financial conditions are tighter than normal, the index shows a positive value. When these conditions are easier than normal, the index is negative. Note the recent rise (circled):
After years of ultra-loose monetary policies, financial conditions in the US economy have been dominated by risk-blind investors chasing any kind of yield, which resulted in minuscule risk premiums for investors, ultra-low borrowing costs even for junk-rated companies, and immensely inflated asset prices.
Even the Oil Bust and the Taper Tantrum, while they increased financial stress somewhat, couldn’t push financial conditions back to “normal” levels, given the Fed’s stimulus at the time. The chart also shows just how long the easy-money conditions have endured since the Financial Crisis, with the Financial Stress Index below “normal” since late 2009.
So now there’s also some response in the market to the removal of accommodation by the Fed, but it isn’t much. The response hasn’t even reached the level of the Taper Tantrum, when the Fed had suggested it might eventually “taper” away what had been called “QE Infinity.” Now at -0.97, the index remains solidly below “normal.”
The index, made up of 18 components – seven interest rate measures, six yield spreads, and five other indices – takes a broad measure of how markets perceive and price risk. And currently, the markets are still somnolent.
By “normalizing” its monetary policies, the Fed effectively attempts to tighten financial conditions in the markets to bring them back to historical norms: raise yields, widen spreads, increase risk premiums, etc. – in other words, make credit more expensive and harder to come by, and increase the price of risk.
But the market is slow to react to a shift in monetary policies. And when it does begins to react, the adjustments can be eye-popping.
The Financial Stress Index and the two-year Treasury yield move roughly in parallel, but with a large time lag. The two-year yield is very responsive to changes in monetary policy and tends to overshoot late in the rate-hike cycle. This makes it a leading indicator by years as to where many of the financial stress components will go: junk bond yields, spreads, risk premiums, and the like. They will follow – but way behind.
The two year yield (black line, right scale) started rising ever so slowly in 2014, as QE was ending. But in late 2016, it surged and hasn’t looked back since. The Financial Stress Index (red line, left scale) began rising just four months ago. The chart below shows this relationship. Look at the years leading up to the Financial Crisis:
The two-year yield shot up in 2005 and 2006 as the Fed was raising rates and it overshot late in the cycle, when investors penciled in more rate hikes than were forthcoming. It peaked in June 2006 and then settled down some. By about that time, the Financial Stress Index started stirring. A year later, in July 2008, it reached “normal.” In September 2008, it began to spike with the Lehman bankruptcy.
So what we’re seeing in the chart above in the current cycle is the lag between the two-year yield, which has been shooting higher, and the actual tightening of the financial conditions, a process that is just now gradually starting to take off.
The Financial Stress Index is not a leading indicator. It just shows what’s going on in the credit markets right now. But the two-year yield is a leading indicator of financial stress in the credit markets.
The hope is that there won’t be a repeat of 2008. The huge spike in the Financial Stress Index was a sign that credit had solidly frozen over, and this had huge consequences in a credit-based economy.
The Fed has been indicating that it wants to “normalize” financial conditions – thus bringing the Financial Stress Index into positive territory near the zero line. There have also been suggestions recently that it may want to tighten beyond “normal,” in which case it would want to see the Financial Stress Index in positive territory. At the current pace, it has quite a ways to go, and rates will have to rise quite a bit further before the rest of the markets gets it and catches up with the Fed’s intentions.
Bonds, junk bonds, spreads, commercial real estate, leveraged loans, over-leveraged companies… all get named as risks to the banks. This is why “gradual” tightening will continue for a long time. Read… Now Even a Fed Dove Homes in on the “Everything Bubble”
If rates keep rising, in a couple of years the Fed might be able to publicize “We Run an Honest Game Here”. Of course, ‘honest’ is situational and your definition might be different from mine, but we’re recovering from the Fed being the house bank for the globalists. Glad they’re gone. New management is making a difference.
My MM fund is close to the 3 month treasury rate. It’s nearly 1.8% 7 day average with no capital gains/loss risk. It might double in 2 years. Success! We won. Funds with more risk will pay more yet still be very safe.
Income is being paid and it will be spent. The economy will flourish from it. This is called a positive feedback loop, applicable to the 99%.
Sorry for the schmucks who borrowed themselves into oblivion because they thought rates would remain low or go even lower forever. Not really. On another note, the ECB stated today QE will remain in place for longer as it’s hoped for recovery is not yet noticeable. What a shock!
Repo 105 and Repo 108 is how CEO Richard ‘the Gorilla’ Fuld blew Lehman Brothers up. The 08 crash manifested due to SEC incompetence on leverage limits of the ‘BIG Five’ Wall Street Investment Banks of which Lehman was leveraged 44:1, and Bear was about the same. Repeal of Glass-Steagall Act. was the structural change that facilitated the force of the financial destruction that was wrought post-Bear Stearns & Lehman Chapter 11. Only Benoit Mandelbrot understood the ‘Misbehaviour of Markets’, and the concomitant fallout. Geithner alone took us all in the wrong direction when he made the remaining marquee Investment Banks & Bank Holding Companies even bigger so that they could withstand the naked shorting and ‘calm the markets’.
Markets may look calm on the surface, but the VIX is slated to hit high numbers shortly. Volatility is everywhere IMHO, and we can expect even higher volatility given the debt overhangs on a global scale.
MOU
Speaking of Mandelbrot and a dynamic system entering a chaotic phase, this WH could be the tipping factor.
We know one thing: none of the expert advisers know what will happen next, which sudden shift in policy will be tweeted while they are asleep.
They are advisers in name only.
“The hope is that there won’t be a repeat of 2008.” -Wolf
I think they will probably get their wish. — I think when you take into account just how highly leveraged the western financial system really is now compared to 2008… think hundreds more trillions of unregulated derivatives much of which is interest rate sensitive and all the other trillions upon trillions of debt that now exists including private, corporate, government, etc., etc., etc…. I just read that the total U.S. student loan debt has now climbed to $1.48 trillion!!! If only that meant we were really getting that much more intelligent – hope always burns eternal, don’t you know.
Add to all that, the fact that two very intelligent ladies, Nomi Prins and Danielle Di Martino Booth have both kind of implied that the people at the Fed are pretty much running things by the seat of their pants — in other words, a hopin’ and a prayin’…
Hoo boy, howdy! I think what might be somewhere up ahead might make the Fed wish it was just a repeat of 2008, don’t ya know.
Well, there’s a positive side to all this. Wolf just taught me a new word “SOMNOLENT” Wolf, that puts you right up there with Mr. Paul Craig Roberts. Several months back, he taught me a new word too. That word was “INSOUCIANT. It seems to me, that both these words kind of go together, don’t you know. ;-)
You don’t want to even think about a mark- to- market on that trillion- plus student loan debt.
Goldie might nibble at 5-10 cents, but only if a number of ‘secured campuses’ are allowed to ‘secure’ defaulters.
Any Goldie offer will exclude the Kaplan portion of the loan book. However much the family may love the student who has borrowed six figures to pursue cosmetology, they are unlikely to be able to ransom them from the concentration…..campus .
The yield curve is pretty flat, short term rates are not pushing up the long end by traditional spreads. For the first time, I can see the possibility of negative long term rates, as the short end crowds out the long end. Distortions abound.
The 10-year closed at 2.96%, just a smidgen from 3% today, highest since Jan 2014. The short squeeze is over. This thing is ready for the next step up, well north of 3%. I think it will stay ahead of the 2-year yield, if not by much.