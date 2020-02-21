California Auto Woes: New-Vehicle Registrations Fall for 3rd Year, -9.5% from 2016. Bay Area Hit Hardest. Q4 Was Ugly, with Tesla Plunging 46%. But Used-Vehicle Market Grows

Market share of EVs reaches 5.3%. The registrations data is out in all its glorious detail.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It was a tough year for selling new vehicles in California. Total new vehicle registrations in California in 2019 fell 5.5% from a year earlier, to 1.89 million vehicles, the third year in a row of declines, according to registration data released today by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA).
Registrations were down 9.5% from 2016. This was far sharper than the decline in US auto sales of 2.5% over the same period. Registrations are now back to where’d they’d been in 2007, before the collapse during the Financial Crisis:
The fourth quarter was particularly ugly: Registrations fell 7.0% from Q4 a year earlier, the 11th quarterly year-over-year decline in a row, and the worst so far.
“Registrations” are not the same as “deliveries.” The difference is timing. After a vehicle is “delivered” to a customer, it takes a little while before it’s “registered” with the DMV. But the timing difference is about the same every year, and so year-over-year comparisons neutralize it.
These are total registrations and include units bought by fleets, such as rental car companies. Retail registrations alone fell 5.9% in 2019, to just 1.66 million units, having plunged 8.2% year-over-year in the San Francisco Bay Area but “only” 5.2% in Southern California.
Battery-Electric Vehicles reach market share of 5.3%.
Even as overall registrations fell in 2019, those of battery-electric vehicles rose 5.2% to a record 99,704 vehicles, nearly triple from 2015. Of them, 76% were Teslas. The market share of EVs reached a record 5.3%-share of total registrations.
California is huge for Tesla. In the whole year, 72,625 Teslas were registered in California, accounting for roughly 20% of Tesla’s world-wide deliveries in the year. Tesla’s year-total registrations in California were up only 3.3% from the prior year, as Model 3 registrations soared, but Model S and Model X registrations collapsed.
Q4 was a big problem: Registrations of Teslas plunged 46%, to 13,999 vehicles, compared to Q4 2018 (25,961 vehicles). It seems many of the people in California who’d always wanted a Tesla have now bought a Tesla. And demand was largely sated in the state. So Tesla started shipping the vehicles to other markets, including overseas to sell them there.
While Tesla’s market share globally was a minuscule 0.4% in 2019, and in the US only 1.1%, in California it was a respectable 3.8%, sandwiched near the bottom of the list between Subaru and Mazda:
In the US overall, the big four automakers are in this order: GM, Ford, Toyota, and FCA. But in California, Toyota reigns supreme, with a share of 20.5%, followed by Honda, then further down by GM and Ford, and further down still by FCA:
But the used-vehicle market is huge and doing fine.
Used-vehicle registrations rose 2.5% to 3.82 million vehicles. This is over double the number of new vehicle registrations (1.89 million).
About a quarter of them were three years old or newer. This includes nearly all vehicles that come out of rental fleets and lease-returns. These vehicles, usually with 20,000-50,000 miles, look nearly new and can be great buys.
Registrations of vehicles six years old or newer jumped by 7.8%. In this category, in terms of automaker, Toyota ruled with a share of 13.9%, followed by Ford (10.5%) and by Honda (9.5%). In terms of models in this category, the #1 bestseller was the Honda Civic.
But old rules: Of the 3.82 million used vehicle registrations in 2019, about 2.3 million, or 60% were seven years or older.
All categories of used vehicles gained, with even “cars” ticking up 0.1% while light trucks jumped 6.0%. And they increased for all areas of origin:
- Japanese brands rose 2.6% to 1.76 million. Includes: Honda Civic, by far the #1 best-selling used vehicle with nearly 60,000 registrations, #2 bestseller Honda Accord, #3 Toyota Corolla, #4 Toyota Camry, #5 Nissan Altima
- Domestic brands rose 1.0% to 1.32 million. Includes the #6 bestseller, Ford F-Series trucks, #9 Ford Fusion, #10 Chevrolet Silverado, #11 Ram trucks
- European brands rose 5.6% to 0.55 million. Includes #14 BMW 3-series
- Korean brands rose 4.5% to 0.18 million. Includes #16 Hyundai Elantra.
The fact that the used-vehicle market is still on solid footing, while the new-vehicle market is deteriorating across the US – and in California sharply so – has been widely ascribed to the “affordability problem” automakers have produced by increasing vehicle prices and focusing on building and marketing their more expensive and high-profit trucks, SUVs, and compact SUVs, rather than lower-end cars, where profit margins are paper-thin.
GM, Ford, and FCA have thrown in the towel on most of their car lines, have already stopped selling them in the US, or will stop selling them. They have abandoned that end of the market to the Japanese, Korean, and German automakers. And buyers on a limited budget resort to the used-vehicle market – which is thriving in California.
Alternatives to vehicle-ownership, such as ride-share services, public transportation, company-run transportation systems (such as the Google buses), two-wheeled transporters of all kinds including e-bikes, and walking have become increasingly popular as driving under the congested conditions, and parking, can turn into a punitive activity and at best into an expensive hassle.
GM tries to shrink itself out of trouble. And it shrinks where it wants to grow. But when will it stop shrinking before hitting zero? Ugly charts of GM’s global vehicle sales, by region. Read… GM Better Figure Out How to Stop Shrinking, I Mean Globally & Pronto, Before It’s Too Late
Wolf, joined you on the short side, thru puts. Feels like good time.
I don’t know how you can talk about the decline of car registrations in California without once mentioning the cost. Most of the registrations are in the 4 figures. Crazy, Crazy, Crazy…..
How is that possible if most cars are 7 years or older?
My four year old car does not have a four figure registration fee. I am pretty sure it is around $400.
Petunia,
“I don’t know how you can talk about the decline of car registrations in California without once mentioning the cost.”
I don’t know either. And I discusses the issue of cost (“affordability”) in the third paragraph from the bottom:
“The fact that the used-vehicle market is still on solid footing, while the new-vehicle market is deteriorating across the US – and in California sharply so – has been widely ascribed to the “affordability problem” automakers have produced by increasing vehicle prices and focusing on building and marketing their more expensive and high-profit trucks, SUVs, and compact SUVs, rather than lower-end cars, where profit margins are paper-thin.”
Might Petunia be referring to the actual registration cost rather than the cost of the vehicle? Could it be 4 figures?
I see. I misread this. Yes, it is “4 figures.” The rate depends on the county. A used 2018 Ford Fusion runs ca. $1,500 to register in SF (all taxes and license fees combined). That’s about 10% of the cost of the car :-]
So apply that to a $50,000 car, and it ads up quickly.
Wolf,
Yes, I was referring to the actual cost of the registration. I don’t know how you put up with all the craziness. I guess being a media mogul makes CA life tolerable.
You can only finance so much and for so long. It was inevitable that the cost of living would catch up to people so they couldn’t buy new vehicles and would have to buy used. Which isn’t all that bad a thing, except for the auto makers and the economy.
The rest of the country can be expected to follow the same downward path, and for similar reasons. That’s just the way it is in a country By Corporations, Of Corporations, and For Corporations.
This and other reports have me worried about the economy.
They are working on cheaper EV batteries that might lower the costs of EV mobiles. These vehicles do not emit toxic exhaust.
The coronavirus is fast spreading in Korea and a new outbreak in Italy was reported. Iran has contagion. Wuhan is on lock down.
Hi David, do you really have to bring the coronavirus into every discussion, whether related or not, and use it to justify every argument, whether relevant or not? It adds quite a bit of noise to the signal.
If the subject his concern re coronavirus isn’t noise, it’s the main signal right now. Huge stress on a system that can’t handle stresses right now.
And of course the share price of Tesla has gone parabolic in recent weeks. It defies all logic. Electric cars are not economically viable. The genuine economic alternative are companies like DynaCert which has developed a smart hydrogen catalyst process which can be retro-fitted to fossil fuel cars for about $1000 per car (remember the Tesla battery alone costs 1000’s of $ to replace after it’s 5-10year lifespan).
The DynaCert unit cuts emissions by 73% and increases fuel mileage. This is now certified in the EU. The market potential is one billion units in the world.
I swear they just wanted to fleece Steve Eisman. Tesla should still be trading under 5 dollars as a penny stock.
Shorting Tesla is a money losing idea.
Remember Nokia, its was the biggest phone manufacturer when Apple came with the iPhone. The rest is history. Because apple had better software.
I heard many people here pointing out how ridiculously valued Tesla is. It is not.
Tesla has something other car makers don’t have just like the iPhone, it is software.
No one can come even close to their self driving technology today.
There was a segment in the evening news where someone videotaped a Tesla driver sleeping on the wheel for more than 30min while driving at 60miles per hour on the south 5 from LA to San Diego. People were outraged but smart investors marvel at such technology.
Until someone can come up with better software, Tesla will rule. In the process they will learn how to build cars and streamline the manufacturing process but I don’t see any one challenging them on software.
PS: I don’t own shares in Tesla but I own a Tesla car an it is an amazing piece of technology.
the reason for people to be skeptical of Tesla is that the company has never made annual profit. You need profits during an expansion to have cushion when recession hits. Tesla has no cushion. Also, tesla has not given out dividends. its is a pure speculative play which in the end the company will be acquired by a legacy car maker but not at this level.
Thanks for the stock tip, but I’m staying in cold fusion for now.
Yeah, US auto makers are dropping autos in favor of suvs and trucks. Why mess with single digit profits when you can ask for double digits? I wonder how great a market is for $50 – $70K trucks? I think used car is the way to go, particularly the models out of favor. You can get them cheap with a dealer warranty even.
Pilgrim,
The problem is that if suv and truck sales decline, you got nothing left. The large majority of the world doesn’t buy suvs and trucks, so you are giving up most of the world. Right now consumers in America can take out loans they shouldn’t be able to, to buy those suvs and trucks. I would be pretty shocked if suv and trucks don’t plummet in the future. Right now by focusing on suvs and trucks, GM and Ford has let the quality of their autos decline.
Thomas Roberts,
It’s classic US corporate strategy of not thinking long term. Chase the buck today, we’ll see about tomorrow tomorrow.
GM & Ford have good trucks. But their car quality has been neglected, probably because of the thin profit margins (though Toyota doesn’t seem to have as much a problem). So they gave up on them. I agree about the eventual plummet as energy problems once again arise due to politics and greed.
Yes. Once i get past the headline i see from the registration data that the citizens of CA are buying more expensive vehicles. The chart points that out.
Prosperity at work. It makes sense.
akiddy111,
What are you smoking? Can I have some too?
Pass it to the left so we can all be delusional.
My friend early 60s retired, drives about 5K a year. Her late model SUV is at the dealers with some kind of computer shutdown problem and she is driving their vintage beetle. She could rent a car if she wanted but where’s the fun in that? A new car is worse than a smartphone and none of my friends know how to use theirs.
Cool story bro.
The same trend is happening right across the Western world.
New car sales are falling. Used car sales are rising.
UK shows the same trend as California.
New-car sales are saturated by finance. Consumers and fleets cannot absorb or tolerate any more.
Consumers are switching to (cheaper) used models.
Wolf,
Kudos!
This is the kind of broad based, real asset metric is less subject to financial-overlay-mgt f-pokery that I had been hoping for.
I wonder if other large states’ auto dealers put out similar new sales stats?
It would be interesting to see the Oregon data. No sales tax, minuscule annual registration, plenty of counties without biannual smog testing. Buy a $200,000 luxury RV, same deal. No monstrous unfunded State pension obligations either.
I don’t know why DMV data is so hard to get. In many countries, this is routinely published within a few days of the end of the month. But in the US, it depends on the states and it’s handled by the states. There are companies that sell this data by state. Maybe that’s why it is hard to get for free :-]
Even Subaru is in front of Tesla!
My 2010 Camry is still purring like a cat, never any problems. I think I can wait out until the next recession! For about $800 I installed new leather front seat covers, New floor mats, and a new windshield. Feels like new.
Just curious if car buyers might prefer cars that are not so software driven?
The amount of software in new cars has really ramped up in the last few years.
Older cars tend to have less software features that drivers have to learn to use before driving their cars.
My brother drove a recent Cadillac car so loaded with software features that he gave up trying to figure them all out! And he is a gm car test engineer!
Alexa, I just ran over a homeless guy, call the dealer and my lawyer.
In addition to the high price of new vehicles, another reason more people are buying used is because cars just last longer than they used to. So you can buy a used car and get many years out of it. You can buy a 10 year old car and maybe get another 10 years out of it. Thirty years ago, if you bought a 10 year old car, it would’ve likely been a rusted out bucket of bolts that wouldn’t have much life left.
‘It seems many of the people in California who’d always wanted a Tesla have now bought a Tesla.’
They need more cult members. Time to brew up more kool-aid!
I wonder how many EVs would be sold without the subsidies. Like almost none?
Tesla buyers no longer get Federal subsidies. They ran out. California state rebates are still available but have been reduced and are limited to vehicles under $60K.
My son is 32. He can be any car he wants under $70k and pay cash . His fiancé is the same. They both do not want vehicles littered with electronic crap designed to provide intel on their activities. Both are software engineers. They are closer to being in the used car camp than in the new car camp because of this. GPS on their phone is fine for them . The market has a lot to consider to entice their ilk . Good luck ,I love’m dearly but they are a pain in the kester to deal with.Automobiles generational culture is changing .