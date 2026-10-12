The CEO’s of Broadcom and Intel Say the Quiet Part out Loud about AI and ROI

“I think we’ve probably got everything wrong. It’s a good way, humble way to realize how little we really know about the technology we are creating.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said the quiet part out loud on a panel at the DBS Asia Future Forward Conference – the quiet part that everyone has been talking about but that has been kept assiduously quiet in the AI-financial-hype cycle: The business model of AI labs remains uncertain despite massive investments, how businesses will profit from AI remains uncertain, Return on Investment (ROI) on AI infrastructure remains uncertain, and financing all of this is the biggest constraint. And Hock Tan likened “a lot of investors” in AI to gamblers in a casino.
“A lot of investors have no clue what they are investing in,” Broadcom’s Hock Tan said. They “set very extreme expectations only to find out that it’s almost like they are in a casino.”
In terms of OpenAI, he said that its annualized $50 billion in revenues at the end of September doesn’t show that it has a sustainable, profitable business model as its huge expenses related to the costs of AI and the capital expenditures of the AI buildout are producing big losses.
“So frankly, it doesn’t tell anything at this point except that there is a lot of potential revenue growth out of providing frontier generative AI models,” he said.
And he said that AI model developers, such as OpenAI, need to find customers that can generate returns from putting AI to work, rather than relying on users who are now “wasting money” on tokens as they experiment with AI, according to Bloomberg reporting on the panel discussion. He said:
“When you are a kid you go to a video arcade, you play. Your parents give you $10 of tokens, you finish it in 10 minutes and you haven’t learned anything. That’s what’s happening in enterprises today.”
In terms of the AI infrastructure buildout boom, Hock Tan said: “My presumption is this might continue. This would probably continue till 2029 and probably into 2030. But that depends to a large extent on things we are learning as we go along in this process.”
Over the past two years, the AI industry has struggled with “a series of bottlenecks, that keep coming out, but then we overcome it,” Hock Tan said. “Memory shortage today might not be that way a year from now” as production capacity expands. Wafer shortages could ease by 2028 or 2029, and power availability might improve as new infrastructure comes online, he said, according to CNBC, reporting on the same panel discussion.
But financing the AI infrastructure needed to power the AI models “might be the biggest constraint,” Broadcom’s Hock Tan said.
Intel’s Lip-Bu Tan agreed. “If there’s any challenge in the front, it’s capital and the cost of capital,” he said, according to CNBC.
“And then the other part is in the longer run, people want to see the ROI,” he added.
Treasury yields have risen sharply this year, and the spreads between AI bonds and Treasury yields have widened substantially to where SpaceX’s 10-year senior unsecured investment-grade notes, that had been sold in June with a coupon interest rate of 5.875%, traded on Friday at a yield of 7.20%. And this is going to be a template for future sales of similar AI bonds. So the cost of funding this massive AI infrastructure buildout has increased substantially over the past few months, making the hope for ROI more precarious.
“There is more demand for compute infrastructure than we can supply,” and the imbalance could persist through 2029 and potentially into 2030, Broadcom’s Hock Tan said.
But whether that continues depends on how fast businesses adopt AI, and what kind of ROI businesses see on their AI investments, both CEOs agreed, according to The Straits Times reporting on the same panel discussion.
But if the deployment of advanced AI models disappoints or improvements in their capabilities begin to plateau, demand for computing infrastructure could slow, Broadcom’s Hock Tan added, according to CNBC.
And companies will need to demonstrate meaningful ROI from their AI investments through improved efficiency and new business models, Intel’s Lip-Bu Tan said.
If in the future, the CEOs were asked what they got wrong when looking back, Intel’s Lip-Bu Tan said if he got 70% right, he’d be a “damn good CEO.”
Broadcom’s Hock Tan said: “I think we’ve probably got everything wrong. It’s a good way, humble way to realize how little we really know about the technology we are creating.”
In case you missed it: Despite the AI Debt Pileup, Corporate Bond Market Still in La-La-Land, Investors Chasing Yield, Backed by Sky-High AI Stock Valuations
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That’s kinda a nice way of saying this is a bubble…
“So the cost of funding this massive AI infrastructure buildout has increased substantially over the past few months, making the hope for ROI more precarious.”
It is reminiscent of the dark fibre investment era. Stranded capital that eventually became productive at a big loss.
ROI will be a problem, particularly given the polarity of adoption. Interestingly, older professionals are embracing AI like the advent of automatic washing machines. The younger folks view it as anathema.
Interesting they are commenting on ROI. I think the US Government cares more about competing with China’s models regardless of ROI.
For huge investments to be sustainable in business, there eventually has to be meaningful ROI. Not at first, but eventually.
In terms of China, there is an old saying in business:
“When China enters a market, profits walk out.”
Perhaps we should have a like button to click.
Speaking of China and profit vanishing, yes it is astonishing that they arranged manufacturing hubs for each product so streamlined that it is going to be tough for any other country to replicate.
I am not of Chines origin but worked with a number of engineering graduate students, all disciplined, goal oriented, fantastic.
Microsoft is still waiting for them to pay for their windows XP licenses 🤣 🏴☠️
Agree with Wolf. It’s like with Uber, which finally became profitable after years of running losses. That said, if you look at the complaints on forums, it looks like they’ve made themselves profitable by screwing over customers and drivers. Whether or not that’s sustainable remains to be seen.
Joe Weisenthal from Bloomberg this morning had another interesting theory on where this could go:
“…Furthermore, even if AI doesn’t move the dial with respect to productivity anytime soon, there’s this literal arms race element, as the offensive cyber capabilities of the models continue to grow, necessitating ongoing investment in defensive capabilities. Something I’ve wondered about is whether the highest value use of AI will end up being defense against other AI, which would represent a huge deadweight loss to the economy, yet might be hard to avoid.”
+1
This definitely looks like an arms race.
of people with no feet.🦶
Pandora’s box has been opened.
AI could easily end up being more significant than the invention of the nuclear bomb.
AI is now SI which stands for Stupendous Idiocy and zero profits ahead.
You must have tried to use Copilot to make a PowerPoint slide set.
“…AI-financial-hype cycle….”
I’m tired of “hype” being passed on as a fundamental investment strategy by billionaire pigmen.
Until humans are extinct, we will never be free of hype. It’s in the social-ape DNA.
Hype and FOMO have driven investment decisions since the days of tulips-worth-more-than-houses (1600s), the South Sea Company and the French Mississippi gambit (1700s), the canals, the railroads, steamships, refrigeration, automobiles and radio (1920s), Nifty 50 -tronics (1960s), dot-com, you name it.
ROI
1. People become immensely efficient, produce and spend tons of money so that ROI is possible.
2. The government prints tons of money , give it to the public and ask them to spend on the tokens like video game tokens to kids to make the ROI possible.
3. Poach existing businesses, shed employees in millions and make profits to attain the ROI. But again who will buy the products when they are unemployed?
Pick your choice:) And invest accordingly.
Holiday in the bond market today and $sox still closed red! 13 trillion in the repo market equates to leverage in the debt market that “has been” fueling earnings. The younger generation calls AI slop, and is afraid that it’s using precious water and consuming too much electricity creating more climate change. No one wants an AI data center in their backyard, hazardous waste landfills are more desirable to live next to than the constant Humming of AI data centers. Sometime they produce methane power from landfills and give away free electricity to residents near landfills. Data centers only take! Redistribution of wealth from taxpayers to chipmakers. “It’s all over now baby blue”’ “forget the debt you left it will not follow you”
I forgot to talk about tax abatements data centers receive, ugh and they are insidious “ Companies in Michigan have purchased at least $212 million in data center equipment tax free, eliminating just under $13 million in state tax revenue over five years, between 2020 and 2024.” Plus that’s on top of property tax abatements and free money given from the tax payers to subsidize the chipmakers to attract data centers to move in.
Reading what these guys are saying reminds me so much of this quote…
“When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you’ve got to get up and dance. We’re still dancing.”
Chuck Prince, CEO Citi Group 2007
Can we just replace “liquidity” with “debt”?
Yes. The party is ending. Everyone knows it is ending. But they’re talking as if it’s still going on, to keep everyone else from leaving first.
Because in terms of the investment bubble, only those few who leave in time will get to privatize their profits. Everyone else will be the “socialized losses”.
The party isn’t ending yet. It won’t end until the money stops moving, and it hasn’t stopped moving yet. The money machine has too much momentum to stop easily. But we can hear some worrisome sounds coming from the inside of the machine.
“But we can hear some worrisome sounds coming from the inside of the machine.”
Like a wheel bearing with no grease and a driver who decides to push the pedal to the floor to drown out the noise with the roar of the engine. Or Ned Beatty in Deliverance…..
Nice metaphor. We could do with some predictive maintenance on the mm.
From CNBC. I’ve never seen the term “inflationary mindset” used outside of this site, so it looks like Hammack stole it from Wolf!
“Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack said Monday that tighter monetary policy might be needed to bring down inflation and the central bank should make fast, incremental adjustments.
“With each passing month, persistently elevated inflation raises the risks of an inflationary mindset becoming entrenched in the economy,” she said.”
🤣 ❤️ someone else noticed!!! I read her speech a couple of hours ago and thought, wow, this is really cool. I saw the mindboggling stuff happening in used vehicles in January, February, March 2021, between dealers buying at the auction, and customers buying from dealers and paying those prices, and “inflationary mindset” was born. I’ve used it ever since to describe this phenomenon. She used a similar example from today’s situation in manufacturing.
She used that expression 4 times. Here’s her entire speech:
https://www.clevelandfed.org/collections/speeches/sp-20261012-trimming-the-sails-communicating-my-reaction-function
Haha, yes, as they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
I unfortunately have realized the inflationary mindset in my own habits. My barber seems to be raising his prices by 5-10% every 6 months, and I’ve grumbled and paid. That might come to an end now though.
The only way this gets under control is if people collectively have had enough, but it doesn’t look like we’re even close yet.
“She used that expression 4 times.”
The FED reads Wolfstreet to understand what is going on in the economy.
The 2029-2030 date is interesting, because if history rhymes, the Internet bubble started sometime in 1993 and popped in 2000 and the AI bubble started sometime in 2023 and may pop in 2030. Also, we’ve had recessions once every 10 years or so since 1970, and 2030 would be due (and 1990, like 2020, was a relatively weak recession).
None of this is predictive or data-driven, but it would be interesting if it fit those historical patterns.
“When you are a kid you go to a video arcade, you play. Your parents give you $10 of tokens, you finish it in 10 minutes and you haven’t learned anything. That’s what’s happening in enterprises today.”
That is corporate doublespeak for spend more money Mr. Customer. Another apt one would be: Step right up, swing the AI hammer and see if you too hit that $100 prize, but note we can’t say, it may hit you in the head.
America loves a good casino and it has a nationalized one now. All we can hope is the AI companies give us good Buffetts for playing along.
I was trying to make a picture the other day. It came out just like a Pixar movie.
Kinda stupid if you ask me. Pixar movies were cool 20 years ago.
I think both Broadcom (AVGO) and Intel (INTC) stock are past their peak in the AI bubble, so the leaders Hock Tan and Lip-Bu Tan are both feeling free to talk down the stock prices of the other high-flyers in the bubble. That’s what is going on here.
What’s going on here is that there will never be a shortage of stupid conspiracy theories.
Now check the other stocks in that space. Lots of them are down as much more. the SOXX ETF is down 17% from its high, and that includes Nvidia, which is down only 7%.
More like 1929.
New paradigm, new tech gonna change the world and make everything beterrerererrr! Better buy eleventy of everything to get in before you’re priced out forever!
100 years and lots has changed, but we’re still fundamentally the same greed/fear brains operating in a capitalist society with extreme wealth disparity driving this greeding frenzy.
Our community has a data center on the way…St. Jude dream home was built about a city block or so away from the site. The winners of the home are selling and just recently dropped the price by $100,000. Good luck with that! Also, can water contaminated with microcysystin still cool a data center? – probably but we already can’t drink it soo… Where are all chips that go into these data centers? Oh ya – Taiwan. LoL, China is fine with US building out data centers and dumping trillions of dollars on this race because they can afford to be 6 months behind – they can stick one pinky out into the Pacific and stop the progress whenever the timing feels most advantageous. Who is going to fight a war for 5 to 10 SI intelligence thieving trillionaires? They better build those terminator robots just as fast.
C’mon, folks. Let’s not be economic girly-men. There’s nothing to fear here but success.The truth is, everyone who invests heavily in this amazing new tech is going to be rich.
I thought all humankind stood to benefit from AI SI – no personal financial investment required. Guy or Girl money is the same money but debt financed investments chasing negative ROI is no bueno. Sorry if my neurodiverse mind missed your sarcasm. AI understands things in the same way however, so maybe lean into that understanding of it’s misgivings if you’re going to be building prompts or agents. Cheers!