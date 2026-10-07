Mortgage Rates Jump to 7.5%, Home Buyers Pull Back Further, Demand Sags

Mortgage applications to purchase a home plunged and to refinance a home collapsed.

The average weekly mortgage rate for conforming 30-year fixed mortgages rose to 7.49% in the current reporting week, the highest since mid-November 2023, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today.

This measure of the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate had been in the 6-7% range for over four years, but briefly broke out in late 2023. During the normal times, before the Fed’s QE and interest rate repression started in 2008, 7.5% mortgages were considered normal and for many years low (see 50-year chart at the bottom of this article).

In terms of demand for home purchases, that above-7% range is triggering demand destruction at current prices – further demand destruction of already weak demand – given how overpriced the housing market still is.

Mortgage rates track long-term Treasury yields but are higher, and that spread between them varies over time.

Given the jump in the Treasury yields this morning ahead of the 10-year Treasury auction, the daily measure of 30-year fixed mortgage rates jumped to 7.63% this morning, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Mortgage applications to purchase a home – a forward-looking indicator of demand by home buyers – fell further in the current survey week, from already beaten-down levels, the fifth week in a row of declines, according to data by the Mortgage Bankers Association today.

Purchase mortgage applications have been wobbling along near rock-bottom levels for over four years. In the current reporting week, they plunged by 15% year-over-year, by nearly 50% from the same week in 2021, and by 42% from the same week in 2019.

If homeowners want to sell their homes, there is a market, but they have to get real on price. That’s what this says.

In many markets, it’s now far cheaper to rent an equivalent home, than buying it, and home-price increases can no longer be taken for granted to occur and make up the difference. In many markets, home prices started declining in recent years, and we track some of the bigger markets with the biggest home price declines here.

Mortgage applications to refinance a home collapsed by 60% year-over-year in the current reporting week, by 83% from the same week in 2021, and by 79% from the same week in 2019, according to the MBA today.

Refinance applications react strongly to changes in mortgage rates: When mortgage rates dip, homeowners eager to refinance pounce. And when mortgage rates rise after that dip, demand dries up again. Now, with rates at 7.5%, demand for refis has collapsed.

This chart shows that inverse relationship between mortgage rates (blue) and applications to refinance a mortgage (red):

Refis have little impact on the housing market but generate substantial fees for the mortgage-lending industry.

And refis can boost consumer spending when they lower the mortgage payments to leave more money for other stuff, or provide cash that borrowers can spend on remodeling projects, etc.

Some of the cash-out refi demand has shifted to Home Equity Lines of Credit. Amid higher interest rates, HELOCs may be the less expensive and more flexible option for many homeowners that want to get some cash out of their home, and HELOC balances have surged. So consumers are still taking equity out of their homes, but via HELOCs rather than cash-out refis:

HELOC balances spiked by 11.6% year-over-year in Q2, and by 45% since the low point in Q1 2021, to $459 billion. These are actual balances drawn on HELOCs and do not include the unused portion of those lines of credit.

The problem with the housing market, why it has frozen, is home prices that exploded by 50% or more in many markets in a two-year time span, which has triggered demand destruction.

Home prices exploded because, among other reasons, the Fed repressed mortgage rates below 3% with trillions of dollars of purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities. This recklessness started in 2008 and went completely out of control in 2020-2021, leading to a massive home price explosion and the worst inflation in 40 years.

Before 2008, 7.5% mortgages were considered normal to low. But as a sign of things to come, the Greenspan Fed pushed its policy rates down too far, for too long, as a result of the 2001 recession, dragging mortgage rates below 6% by early 2003, at the time the lowest in Freddie Mac’s data going back to 1971, and inflation resurged, and home prices soared, and everyone went nuts amid FOMO, including the mortgage lending sector, leading to garbage mortgages at overinflated home prices, leading to the housing bust and mortgage crisis that then morphed into the Financial Crisis. Low mortgage rates are a scourge.

The pandemic iteration of too-low mortgage rates – now taxpayers are backing most of those mortgages, not banks – has not only triggered the home price explosion that annihilated affordability but has also caused homeowners’ insurance, property taxes, HOA fees, and other expenses to surge with home prices, further crushing affordability.

This chart, with data from Freddie Mac, is through Thursday last week, and does not yet include the most recent increases in mortgage rates. The new data will be released tomorrow:

In case you missed it: Homeowners Are Clinging to their Below-4% Mortgages for Dear Life as Mortgage Rates Went over 7%

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