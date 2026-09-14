The 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Makes it over 5%. Last Time, 5% Instantly Opened the Floodgates of Demand

But 5% was considered normal to low in the decades before the Fed’s financial repression kicked off in 2008.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.01% this morning, briefly, before backtracking a few basis points, the highest since October 23, 2023, when it had spiked to 5.02% for a few moments, before plunging. And beyond that, the highest yields since 2007.

Today, the 5% yield is made out to be a big deal because after 14 years of the Fed’s financial repression, during which it purchased trillions of dollars in Treasury securities and MBS with newly created money, it seems very high. But before financial repression kicked off in 2008, a 10-year yield of 5% was normal to low.

So now that the 10-year yield tested the 5% again, will it re-open the floodgates of demand, as 5% had done last time? Or will it have staying power and stick around 5%? Hourly chart via Investing.com:

The last time it hit 5.02% for a few moments was on October 23, 2023, after a majestic six-month 170 basis-point surge that was too fast too soon, and the floodgates of demand opened at this yield, while sellers stopped selling, and near instantly the yield began to plunge, by 19 basis points intraday to 4.83%, and by over 120 basis points by yearend to 3.79%.

That’s how that first run at 5% since 2007 ended. Here is the hourly spectacle on October 23, 2023:

So we’re glued to our screens watching this breathless drama of the basis points. Will the floodgates of demand open again? Or will investors just nibble enough for a day or two to dent the yield by a few basis points, before the yield rises beyond 5.0% as new investors demand higher yields to be drawn in?

But that 5% is not high when compared to periods before the Fed’s financial repression wrecked the bond market.

In case you missed it: The economy did fine with a 10-year yield of 5-8%, including in the 1990s, amid a tight labor market and lots of economic growth. Read: The 10-Year Treasury Yield over 5%? Some Thoughts

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