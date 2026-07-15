Producer Price Inflation beyond Energy: “Core” PPI Accelerates to 4.7%, Services PPI to 4.6%. Lots of Inflation Going on in Here

The plunge in energy prices pushed down overall PPI inflation, to a still very high 5.5%. It has been zigzagging higher since mid-2023.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Energy prices plunged in June off the spike in the prior months. And this plunge in energy prices spread through the Producer Price Index final demand (PPI), which tracks inflation in prices that companies pay each other, and which dropped by 0.28% seasonally adjusted in June from May (annualized -3.3%, blue in the chart).
Year-over-year, the PPI rose by 5.5%, still a lot of inflation, but lower than the multi-year high in May (red). It has been zigzagging higher ever since the low point in mid-2023.
Beyond the plunge in energy, producer-price inflation accelerated in June from May and year-over-year because inflation in services accelerated.
The services PPI rose by 0.21% in June from May (+2.5% annualized), seasonally adjusted, after the negative reading in the prior month.
Year-over-year, the services PPI accelerated to 4.6% (red line). That’s a lot of inflation in services. It has been zigzagging higher since the December 2023 low.
Within the services PPI, month-to-month:
- Trade services (19% of overall PPI) rose by 0.4% in June from May, after the 2.3% plunge in May and the 1.3% spike in April.
- Transportation & warehousing services (4.9% of overall PPI) dipped by 0.1% in June from May, after a series of month-to-month spikes.
- “Other services” (38% of overall PPI) ticked up by 0.1% in June from May.
The PPI for core goods, which excludes energy and food components, rose by 0.19% (+2.3% annualized) in June from May, seasonally adjusted, on top of the spikes in the prior two months (blue line in the chart below).
The year-over-year core goods PPI rose by 5.1%, a slight deceleration from the prior month, and both were the worst since February 2023 (red line). It has been zigzagging higher since March 2024.
These were prices that companies paid other companies. In 2025, those prices started to include tariffs that companies were passing on to each other, though consumer-facing companies had a very hard time or were incapable of passing on those price increases to consumers without losing a lot of sales and market share. So consumer-facing companies resisted price increases from their suppliers.
Core PPI Final Demand, which excludes energy and food components, accelerated to +0.20% (+2.4% annualized) in June from May, seasonally adjusted (blue in the chart below).
Year-over-year, core PPI accelerated by a hair to 4.7%. The last three months were the worst since January 2023. It has been zigzagging higher since the low in December 2023 (red in the chart below).
The core PPI is dominated by the services PPI, which is why its trajectory looks similar to the services PPI.
The PPI final demand for energy plunged by 6.4% in June from May (not annualized), after the three months of spikes.
Year-over-year, the energy PPI is still up by 23.0%.
The chart shows the price level of the energy PPI, rather than the percentage change.
The PPI final demand for food fell by 0.58% (-6.8% annualized) in June from May (blue).
Year-over-year, it rose by 2.1% (red). Food prices are very high after the surge in 2021 through 2022, but from those high levels have been increasing only moderately over the past year.
In case you missed it: Gasoline Plunged in June and lots of Month-to-Month CPI Squiggles Happened to Drop Simultaneously, but that Won’t Last
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But…but WH said it’s dropping
In August 2022, Biden said there was “0% inflation” referring to the July 2022 CPI. They’re all the same in different ways 🤣
Dummies who think the president sets the price of gasoline seem to be a constant over the decades.
Of course, in Trump’s case he’s doing everything in his power to raise the price of gasoline, so perhaps we’re full circle.
Warsh the Grim Reaper, is sharpening his scythe, to cut down inflation, even though the problem is high oil prices, and not too much economic growth.
W2 workers are going to lose a lot under him.
Lots of inflation, almost everywhere.
Inflation makes the burden of fixed rate mortgage go down over time.
Works for me, even if food and gasoline and property taxes are higher.
I’m sorry, what? Talk about a uni-dimensional response. Inflation makes house prices rise. Gotcha. But it also makes ALL other costs increase. How is your pay doing? Is it increasing at or above the rate of inflation? Because for many people with a college degree, inflation doesn’t mean costs increase, but rather the value of the dollar decreases.
Inflation is high.
Feel free to cut.
I’m tired of inflation taking its toll on wages.
Before I get my check to pay my bills I have a lot less.
Not fun.
You might have to change jobs to get a pay raise.
That’s what I did last time I was W2 employee.
Inflation is the one form of taxation that can be imposed without legislation.
Milton Friedman
That doesn’t apply to the interest portion of mortgage payments, which is my single biggest expense item.
Inflation is my friend, as long as my revenue goes up more than the other expenses, which has been happening.
Wolf, your recent very hard work every day to keep us informed about developments in inflation and Treasuries, including background info about the “Treasury basis trade” etc., is very much appreciated!
Seems like the economic impact of immigration policy would show up clearly in PPI. Has there been an analysis of that lately?
All you have to do is divide PPI by the number of immigrants in the US. PPIPI = Producer Price Inflation Per Immigrant.
Don’t forget to subtract out the the PPIPC. Lolol
A big dividend cut and a $2 billion charge: Conagra’s results signal more pain ahead for food industry
Conagra owns and controls many food brands, including frozen foods Marie Callender, Banquet, Hungry Man, and PF Chang, all which contain ridiculous amounts of fat and sodium. I’m glad most frozen foods are smaller and more expensive than they were pre Covid, I have a good excuse to avoid them.
The fact that rate hikes are even up for debate instead of being an instant response tells us the Fed is not serious about 2%.
Dr. William Barnett’s “CFS Divisia M4, which is the broadest and most important measure of money, grew by 6.9% in May 2026 on a year-over-year basis versus 5.9% in April.”
I don’t know how he weights aggregates, but he’s been more accurate than most.
All I see is that all of the increase in m2 came from demand deposits since July last year. That increases AD/GDP. DDs are means-of-payment money. Nominal GDP seems too high.
The FED has two choices:
Look “through” the return of higher oil and endless war and cut rates
or,
Look through the June dip in an otherwise upward slope of inflation and raise