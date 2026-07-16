Pending Home Sales Plunge to Near-Record Low in the Data, Hit Low in the West. Since then, Mortgage Rates Rose Further

Sales sag in all regions, plunge the most in the Midwest, drop to lowest for June in the South. Demand stuck in the deep-freeze.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Pending home sales plunged by 5.4% in June from May, seasonally adjusted, to the lowest level for any June on record, down 0.3% from the abysmally low levels in June last year, down 36% from June 2021, 37% from June 2020, 34% from June 2019, 32% from June 2018, and down 20% from June 2011, during the Housing Bust, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. Its data only goes back to mid-2010.
This is now the fourth year that demand has been in the deep-freeze, amid the highest supply of existing single-family homes in 10 years and of existing condos in 14 years.
Pending home sales fell in all regions, with the index plunging by the most in the Midwest, plunging to record lows in the West, and plunging in the South to the lowest level for any June and the sixth-lowest for any month in the data’s history going back to mid-2010 (historic data via YCharts):
The metric of pending home sales tracks contracts that were signed in June but that haven’t closed yet and could still get canceled because buyers cannot afford homeowner’s insurance, or cannot sell their own home, or for other reasons. The rate of cancellations has been running high.
Pending home sales by region.
A map of the four Census Regions is posted at the top of the comments below.
In the South, pending sales plunged by 4.1% in June from May to the lowest June on record, the sixth lowest level of any month on record, seasonally adjusted.
Compared to June in prior years:
- 2025: -0.9% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -2.6%
- 2023: -7.0%
- 2022: -20.7%
- 2021: -35.6%
- 2019: -32.1%.
In the West, pending sales fell by 4.7% in June from May, seasonally adjusted, to the record low in the data, shared with October 2023.
Compared to June in prior years:
- 2025: -1.1% (year-over-year)
- 2024: -6.3%
- 2023: -5.0%
- 2022: -19.6%
- 2021: -44.8%
- 2019: -42.3%.
In the Midwest, pending sales plunged by 8.9% in June from May, seasonally adjusted, the biggest drop among the four regions, and more than undoing the increase in the prior month. Back to the middle of the deep-freeze range. December was the record low in the data going back to mid-2010. Compared to the abysmal levels in June last year, pending sales were up by 0.3%.
Compared to June in prior years:
- 2025: +0.3% (year-over-year)
- 2024: 0%
- 2023: -4.0%
- 2022: -21.2%
- 2021: -31.8%
- 2019: -30.0%.
In the Northeast, pending sales fell by 3.0% in June from May. Though that was a substantial decline, it was the smallest decline among the four regions.
Compared to June in prior years:
- 2025: +2.2% (year-over-year)
- 2024: +1.4%
- 2023: -0.2%
- 2022: -18.6%
- 2021: -33.2%
- 2019: -31.9%.
Mortgage rates in June were a little lower than now, averaging around 6.48%. In the latest reporting week, they climbed to 6.55%, according to Freddie Mac today.
Mortgage rates have been in this range since September 2022, and mostly higher than that in the decades before 2009 before the Fed kicked off QE and its zero-interest-rate policy. And the housing market – buyers, sellers, and everyone in between – needs to get used to those rates.
These mortgage rates are not high in a historic context. They’re only high in the context of the years of QE when the Fed purchased trillions of dollars of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities in order to artificially repress mortgage rates. This immense bout of money printing eventually triggered the worst inflation in 40 years and the worst home-price explosion on record, leading to home prices that are now too high and are a liability for the economy. Those too-high home prices are part of the hangover that the housing market is now trying to get over.
In case you missed it: Supply of Existing Single-Family Homes Jumps to 10-Year High, Condo Supply to 14-Year High. Sales Slip Deeper into Deep Freeze. Mortgage Rates Rise to 6.49%
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The four Census Regions of the US:
Can’t stop laughing at all the idiot RRE bagholders. I’m taking delivery on a futures contract for hot buttered popcorn at the CME so I can enjoy the spectacle in style.
I wonder if this is the new normal or will sales bounce back to some higher level at some point? Maybe we are entering a period where there will be just less people moving around. I have assume at this point people have realize mortgage rates are not going back to 3%, I guess they could be hoping for 5%?
Or prices could go down.
Prices have already gone down a lot in many markets.
Not even close to enough though…
I don’t see how they can ever get back to 5%. Assuming a mortgage rate spread of 2.3% on top of the 10 year rate, then in order to get to 5%,
then ten year would have to go down to 5% – 2.3% = 2.7%. With the federal debt, I don’t see the bond market settling for 2.7% on 10 year treasuries any time in the near future.
Sales will go up if prices go down.
The problem is you can rent for 20-50% cheaper than mortgage + ins + property tax in many places. Rents are also still high but not as ridiculous as housing prices.
This last year I’ve seen a trend of many professional, high earning friends who bought 2019 or later in HCOL cities sell and move into nice apartments because they’re “over home ownership”. They significantly underestimated the cost of repairs and maintenance, not mention the time commitment for upkeep. Inflation has made this exponentially worse. They’re sick of being out $10k+ if something breaks. A number of friends have had $25k+ on plumbing and electrical issues, etc. Bathroom remodels getting quoted at $35k, etc. They can live in nice, new apartment in good location with a lot of amenities for wayyyy cheaper and invest the money instead.
I was shocked by this trend, over the 4th I did a trip and a number of friends of friends had just sold or just listed their houses saying how excited they were to rent again. I was telling another friend that and she said she’s seeing the same thing in her friend group except with the people who have family money and just outsource everything – that when you have two working professionals no one wants to spend their limited free time on yard work and maintenance. A friend from Google who sold her house told me she just loves laying by the pool doing nothing now.
I’m sure the Midwest and other markets are different. But in a lot HCOL cities the only reason to buy was the appreciation and that’s unlikely to take off again in the next decade even with 5% interest rates because prices got so far ahead of local income.
I am in So cal /San Diego to be specific.
A home in my neighborhood can be rented for 5K/month or purchased for ~10K/month.
I am a home owner as well and expenses to upkeep the homes are quite a lot. I spend ~$1k/month just on maintenance/simple update.
ON top of this, prices are going down slowly but surely.
The math just does not work in favor of owning a home in so cal unless it keeps going up and up.
100% agree. I’m in N. San Diego (Carlsbad) and am seeing the same thing. A condo in a complex where I also own a rental unit just sold. Assuming that the new owners put down 20%, the payment (including insurance, HOA, and property tax) would run nearly $6K. Considering these are two-bedroom units, it’s not like you could have a large family living there. Conversely, rents on these go for between $3500 and $4K. Unless you have a very large down payment it just doesn’t pencil out in these areas at this time.
Yeah and it’s not hating on home owners, it’s the feds fault. They should have raised sooner to curb the bubble. People would have celebrated 20-30% price appreciation if it had stopped there.
However now people will be upset if their home appreciation drops back to ONLY 20-30% from 2019 because it was once up 40, 50, 60% depending on the area.
The psychology of it is interesting, how attached people are to the imaginary paper value of home appreciation.
There much talk of people with family money taking over the housing market to the detriment of decent hard working folks. The reality is that the trust fund kids are overpaying and bailing out current owners and will be the ones left holding the bag. Of course, they can afford to lose money on overpriced housing so no tears for them.
Outstanding! As we all know, the only way affordability will return to homes over time & outside of a recession is higher for longer.
While I’m certainly not a fan of 3.5% headline inflation, I’m also not a fan of going 17 years without a real recession that has baked inflation into every part of the economy. IMHO, all sorts of businesses are raising prices more than what’s necessary to cover increased costs. From bank profits, builder profits, technology profits, & all sorts of other mid to larger corporate profits, something has got to give.
The Fed has been doing stealth QE now for almost 8 months, causing the money supply to rise which is just nuts.
I’m just flabbergasted at how much all this AI spending is propping up the economy and likely sending us down the path towards two very bad outcomes over the next 3-5 years: much higher energy costs & labor disruptions.
Wages stagnated post covid while companies continue to raise prices. Stagnant wages aren’t helping, even in regions that have seen price reductions for 4 years. Corporate profits doubled since 2019 while the 10 years prior, there was not much change in profits. How do companies survive with little to no change in profits for a mere decade and now they can’t hold prices for a month?
I agree, no real recession occurred despite a technical recession in 2022 (not called by NABR).
You’re right, but I would say it will be longer than 5 years. Like a generation with no interest rates, there could be one with them. AI companies have been borrowing money to stay afloat and cracks are forming. Its only a matter of time investors pullback knowing the data centers cannot be supported by grid.
“Wages stagnated post covid…”
Average Hourly Earnings in June were up by 3.5% year-over-year. Last year, they were up by 3.7% to 4.2% year-over-year. Since January 2021, average hourly earnings have grown by 26%. That was the fastest wage growth in decades. How could you miss that???
Austin already has shown what it takes to get sales back – prices need to come down. These crushing sales will eventually show in the GDP. Prices need to come down to get sales out of the gutter
That’s all folks (c)
Come in a decade or so…
Mortgage rates jump to the highest level of 2026