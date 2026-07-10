US Government Sold $743 Billion of Treasury Securities this Week, 30-Year Yield at 5.06% on Inflation, Lax Fed, Supply Fears

Lots of new supply: Treasury debt of notes and bonds outstanding ballooned by $70 billion this week.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US government sold $743 billion of Treasury securities during the week, in 10 auctions. Of them, $612 billion were Treasury bills, spread over seven massive auctions, with maturities from 4 weeks to 52 weeks, most of them to replace maturing T-bills. And $131 billion were 3-year and 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year Treasury bonds, which replaced $61 billion of maturing securities, causing the total amount of notes and bonds outstanding to balloon by $70 billion this week.
There was strong demand at the auctions, but at higher yields. T-bill yields have begun to factor in rate hikes. The 6-month T-bills sold at an investment rate of 3.96%. The 1-year T-bills sold at an investment rate of 4.03%, for the first time over 4% since the auction on July 8, 2025, and that was three rate-cuts ago. The 10-year Treasury notes at a yield of 4.58%, highest auction yield since February 2025. The 30-year Treasury bond sold at a yield of 5.058%, the highest auction yield since 2007.
Inflation has been running at a rate of over 4%, so all those T-bill yields, though they have risen in recent months, are below the rate of inflation, and “real” (after inflation) returns are negative. But Treasury yields of 1 year and shorter are not impacted by inflation, but by the Fed’s policy rates and by market expectations of those policy rates within the remaining maturity window of those yields. And the Treasury market is now solidly in the camp of rate hikes, starting with at least one this year. If Fed Chair Warsh wants to talk the Treasury market down from those rate-hike expectations, he needs to start scrambling pronto:
|Treasury bill auctions this week:
|Type
|Auction date
|Billion $
|High Rate
|Investment Rate
|Bills 4-week
|Jul-09
|106
|3.630%
|3.691%
|Bills 6-week
|Jul-07
|95
|3.635%
|3.701%
|Bills 8-week
|Jul-09
|101
|3.635%
|3.706%
|Bills 13-week
|Jul-06
|97
|3.735%
|3.823%
|Bills 17-week
|Jul-08
|76
|3.790%
|3.891%
|Bills 26-week
|Jul-06
|83
|3.830%
|3.960%
|Bills 52-week
|Jul-07
|53
|3.860%
|4.032%
|Total T-bills
|612
The 1-year T-bill sold at an investment rate of 4.032% at the auction on Tuesday. In the secondary market, the 1-year yield then edged up to 4.06% and closed on Friday at 4.06%, the highest since July 30, 2025, three rate cuts ago.
The 1-year yield in the secondary market is now 44 basis points above the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR, blue), which the Fed targets with its policy rates, indicating that the Treasury market is solidly in the camp of a coming rate-hike cycle, given the inflation data this year.
Even banks are pricing rate hikes into their CD offerings. They have been raising the interest rates they offer on “brokered CDs” they sell via stock brokers to retail investors. At my broker, even the yields offered on 1-month CDs are now over 4%, while 1-year CDs are offered at 4.15%, 2-year CDs at 4.25%, and 5-year CDs at 4.40%.
These are the highest brokered CD yields I’ve observed in a while; they confirm that banks expect rate hikes, and they want to lock in deposits at these rates before rates rise even further.
Long-term yields pushed up by fears of new supply & inflation.
The Treasury Department sold $131 billion of notes and bonds at three auctions this week.
|Treasury note and bond auctions this week:
|Notes & Bonds
|Auction date
|Billion $
|Auction yield
|Notes 3-year
|Jul-07
|64
|4.179%
|Notes 10-year
|Jul-08
|43
|4.580%
|Bonds 30-year
|Jul-09
|24
|5.058%
|Notes & bonds
|131
The 30-year Treasury bonds sold at auction on Thursday with a yield of 5.058%, the highest auction yield since the 30-year auction in August 2007 (5.059%). There was lots of demand at this auction, but at that higher yield.
In the secondary market, the 30-year yield traded as high as 5.09% on Thursday in the hours before the auction, then settled down and closed on Friday at 5.06%.
It had traded higher than that three times in the last three years, including as high as 5.18% on May 19 this year. But the wild yield yo-yo in 2023 and 2024, with big spikes and plunges, has settled down, and instead, the yield has been leisurely ratcheting higher since last fall.
The two trend lines in the chart are for fun only: The dotted line depicts the calculated linear trend for the data in the chart. The double line is my imaginary trend line of higher lows since late 2023.
The long-term bond market completely blew off the Fed’s rate cuts.
The long-term bond market reacts to fears about inflation, about a lax Fed when inflation does take off, and about new supply that the market has to absorb, likely at a higher yield to create enough demand.
But by cutting rates even as inflation remained high in 2024, and by cutting rates again in late 2025 even as inflation had already begun to accelerate again, the Fed signaled to the bond market that it would it would be a lax Fed and give this inflation some room to run, that it would “look through” this inflation for a while, before trying to step in.
And now it’s July, all-items year-over-year CPI inflation is back over 4%, and the six-month core CPI – which, by excluding energy, shows the recent trend beyond the energy price spike – is also over 4%, and the Fed still hasn’t stepped in. That’s the definition of a lax Fed. And the bond market is starting to figure it out. And so the 30-year yield has ratcheted higher in part because of those rate cuts.
Higher yields of long-term debt mean lower bond prices for holders of existing securities. When yields rise a lot, it’s a bloodbath in bond land, and there was a lot of that in 2021-2023 as yields surged from near-0% to 5%. The massive losses on long-term bonds were one of the trigger points for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which had held a lot of long-term securities it had bought with very low yields in 2020. But new buyers like the higher yields obviously.
The 10-year Treasury notes sold at auction on Wednesday at a yield of 4.58%, the highest auction yield since the auction in February 2025.
In the secondary market, the yield remained in that range and closed on Friday at 4.56%.
It’s higher yields that allow the bond market to live with higher inflation. But CPI inflation at 4.25% in May has closed in on the 10-year Treasury yield, and so the “real” 10-year Treasury yield (yield minus CPI) is just 31 basis points and can turn negative easily if inflation rises a little.
It’s this inflation combined with the lax Fed that still hasn’t stepped in though core inflation measures have been accelerating further away from its 2% target for an entire year, that render the 10-year notes at this yield very unattractive to this observer. But not to others, and there was lots of demand at the auction, and this difference in opinion is what makes a market:
The 3-year Treasury notes sold at auction at a yield of 4.179%. In the secondary market, the 3-year yield rose for the rest of the week and on Friday closed at 4.25%.
Since late February, the 3-year yield has surged by 86 basis points, and is now 63 basis points above the EFFR, signaling that the bond market has flipped solidly from a rate-cut scenario to a new rate-hike cycle.
In terms of the auction yield of 4.179%, it was below CPI inflation of 4.25%, and so these 3-year notes were sold at a negative “real” yield, signaling that the bond market thinks inflation will calm back down some over the next three years but not go back into its 2% bottle.
Treasury debt ballooned by $70 billion this week.
Of the $131 billion in Treasury notes and bonds sold this week, only $61 billion replaced maturing notes, and the remainder added $70 billion to the outstanding debt of notes and bonds (notes have terms of 2 to 10 years, bonds have terms of 20 and 30 years).
The $64 billion of 3-year notes that sold at the auction on Tuesday at 4.179% replaced $40 billion in 3-year notes that were sold at auction in July 2023 at 4.534%, and that mature next Wednesday (July 15). So with this week’s auction, the total amount of 3-year notes outstanding rose by $24 billion ($64 billion new notes replacing $40 billion of maturing notes).
The $43 billion of 10-year notes that sold at the auction on Wednesday at 4.58% replaced $21 billion in 10-year notes that were sold at auction in July 2016 at 1.516%, and that mature next Wednesday. So with this week’s auction, the total amount of 10-year notes outstanding rose by $22 billion.
The $24 billion of 30-year bonds that sold at the auction on Thursday at 5.058% replaced no maturing 30-year bonds because in 1996, 30-year bonds were issued only twice a year, in February and August. Now they’re issued every month. And the entire $24 billion sold this week added to the outstanding balance of 30-year bonds.
All combined, the three note and bond auctions this week added $70 billion in new debt.
New issues of notes and bonds being so much larger than the maturing issues they replace, and new issues not replacing any maturing issues at all, cause the pile of Treasury notes and bonds to increase constantly, even as the Treasury Department said soothingly that it would not further increase the auction sizes for notes and bonds this quarter.
This onslaught of new supply needs to find new demand – and that demand will materialize, but possibly only at higher yields — and lower prices for existing bondholders — and that’s one of the big fears that is pushing up long-term yields.
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With interest on US Treasuries already costing the US Treasury more than $24 billion each week, who in America wouldn’t want this vast increase in US government spending and borrowing which will soon be the biggest industry in all of the USA!
Interest payments do not occur in a vacuum. They occur in the world of tax receipts that are available to pay for them:
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/06/30/inflation-nominal-economic-growth-to-the-rescue-the-us-governments-ugly-fiscal-mess/
Didion spoke about how the elite do not care about the reality of the citizens they govern. Instead, they are obsessed with the “process”—polling data, tactical maneuvers, optics, and the “narrative.” They treat governance like a private game whose rules only they understand.
I agree
Thanks, Wolf. In contrast to everything else I read in the financial press, your analysis is unbiased and crystal clear.
In this article you say, “Inflation has been running at a rate of over 4%, so all those T-bill yields, though they have risen in recent months, are below the rate of inflation, and “real” (after inflation) returns are negative.” That’s 100% accurate. I would add that when I think about inflation, I compare my *after tax* return to the rate of inflation. To illustrate, let’s say a person’s highest marginal federal income tax rate is 24%. Then a 52-week T-bill at an investment rate of 4.032% gives an *after tax* return of 4.032% x (1 – 0.24) = 3.28%, which is well below the inflation rate. There are seven different marginal federal income tax rates. Your highest rate depends on your taxable income. So, it’s impossible to give one number that says how badly we all fare when we take both inflation and taxes into account. But each of us should be thinking about this in *after tax* terms. How are you doing after inflation *and* taxes? Note: If you are talking about rates offered by banks, you also have to take your state income taxes into account. Ugh.
Good questions. But if you lose 50% in the stock market, you’re worse off than making 4% on T-bills and paying federal (no state) taxes on the 4%.
During the Dotcom Bust, the Nasdaq plunged 78%. Many people who went through this and got wiped out if they were leveraged, couldn’t even harvest the tax benefits of those kinds of losses. Those people would have loved to sell, with hindsight, all their stocks in late 1999 and very early 2000, and buy T-bills and pay federal taxes on the 5%.
Why do you think investors buy T-bills? Do you think investors buy T-bills if they’re convinced stocks will go up at least 20% and likely 50% or maybe 300% over the next year? Nope. Investors load up on T-bills because they think stocks have a good chance of dropping 50%. Tax considerations don’t even enter into this equation. The equation is about risk.
> that render the 10-year notes at this yield very unattractive to this observer.
Mr. Wolf, given that equities seem prepared to crash, what would you rather invest in?
Seems to me that there is a lot of demand for a hedge to balance portfolios?
Good question. I don’t have good answers but I think about it a lot.
If you just want to put your cash somewhere for a while to get it out of harm’s way, why not risk-free 4% or near-4% T-bills? If rates rise, you won’t face big problems there because their price changes only little, and they mature soon, so you can just wait till they mature, and you get paid face value.
10-year Treasuries are either 1. a bet on the direction of interest rates (down), or 2. a 10-year investment you hold to maturity. Neither one is attractive to me. But buyers obviously found them attractive because they see the future differently than I do.
If you want 10-year paper in this environment, you can check out 10-year TIPS. They pay a coupon interest rate (2.17% for the TIPS sold at the auction in May) plus inflation protection added to the principal at the rate of CPI. That last batch that was sold is currently earning 6.5%. As CPI changes, so does the return. But beware of the nasty tax consequences.
I went through this same confusion in 2007. Fortunately I chose to take the T-Bill. I didn’t make a killing then, but I survived to try again another day. I’m doing the same now. I’m not smart enough to play the big plays.
Wolf. Who determines the makeup of t-bills, notes and bonds that are sold at auction? Why issue 24 billion in new 30 year bonds at 5% vs short term debt at a lower rate?
The Treasury Dept makes those decisions. The Treasury is advised by the TBAC (Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee), a federal advisory committee, government by federal law, that is composed of financial industry executives.
This page contains the links to the quarterly estimates of what will be sold at auction, and in the left sidebar (on a laptop screen), there are a lot of useful links, including about TBAC, about the processes, the Quarterly Refunding estimates, etc.
https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/financing-the-government/quarterly-refunding/quarterly-refunding-archives/quarterly-refunding-financing-estimates-by-calendar-year
This fed is lax, but was reckless. I’m not convinced they aren’t still a bit reckless.