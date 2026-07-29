Stocks Tank, Long-Term Treasury Yields Jump after Warsh Starts Talking

“While at some level, we haven’t done much in 42 days, the markets have done quite a bit”: Warsh.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Between 2:55 p.m., halfway through Fed Chair Warsh’s press conference today, and the close of the market, in those 65 minutes, the S&P 500 fell 138 points, or by 1.85%. That was a fast reversal from green to deep red.
For the day overall, the S&P 500 dropped 1.52%, the Dow 2.19%, and the Nasdaq 1.74%.
Warsh clearly made an impact at the FOMC press conference after the meeting today, though the Fed left rates unchanged, with three members dissenting and wanting a rate hike. Even if he had preferred a rate hike, he was another three votes short (chart by Investing.com).
During the press conference, Warsh wasn’t hawkish or dovish, assiduously avoided saying anything that could be seen as forward guidance, gave no clues where the Fed might take its policy rates in September or anytime, gave no clues about where he stood, and shot down all efforts by the reporters to lure some kind of forward guidance out of him.
But what struck me, the only thing that struck me, and what must have struck markets when it began to sink in, was his repeated, detailed, over-and-over again discussion of how ending forward guidance was already working, that Treasury yields had already surged since the last meeting as markets had begun to sort through the data and not the Fed’s comments, that buyers and sellers in the bond market were doing the hard work, that markets have already raised rates and tightened financial conditions, and that this “has provided us some comfort that we’ve got the ability and capability to deliver.”
Treasury yields of 3 years and longer rose, with the long end spiking. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped by 9 basis points for the day, to 4.69%. These are the rates that matter to a big part of the economy: For example, 30-year fixed mortgage rates and most corporate bonds track the 10-year Treasury yield.
The 30-year Treasury yield jumped by 12 basis points to 5.21% today, the highest since July 2007.
The Fed’s policy rates bookend overnight rates, such as SOFR. For example, floating-rate loans and Adjustable-Rate Mortgages that are in the adjustment phase are impacted by changes in the Fed’s policy rates via SOFR. If the Fed hikes, those rates go up and borrowing gets more expensive for those borrowers.
Short-term Treasury yields reflect a combination of current Fed policy rates and expected future policy rates within their window. Short-term Treasury yields declined today, thereby undoing whatever portion of the rate hike had been priced in for today.
The 2-month yield fell by 9 basis points, undoing the rest of the spike last week that had fully priced in a rate hike at this meeting, that didn’t happen.
The 6-month yield dropped by 8 basis points, to 3.95%, still pricing in a rate hike in its window, but not more than one.
Warsh on how the bond market is already doing the heavy lifting and tightening financial conditions, now that it’s on its own without forward guidance:
“Nominal and real yields are materially higher across the Treasury curve. In fact, some of the increases in market interest rates between FOMC meetings are among the most significant in the last two decades, ranking around the top decile or so, but if the committee didn’t change its policy, what happened?
“In the intervening period, market attention centered on real data and real economic developments. Prices [of bonds] reacted in real time to incoming information, and the reduction in forward guidance may have been a factor.
“Market participants are learning to play the ball, not the referee, and market prices will continue to respond in the direction and magnitude they see fit. This is, in my view, a change for the better, and we’re just getting started…. We need to observe market reaction to developments, direct and unfiltered.”
-o-
“What I’ve really been trying to do is getting an unfiltered message from markets, getting a direct message, letting buyers and sellers meet at prices for Treasuries, for the foreign-exchange value of the dollar, and then trying to judge for ourselves: What does that mean about our remit? How are we doing on inflation? How are we doing on employment?
“We’re trying not to interfere with that market signal. It’s part of the reason we’ve been somewhat spare in our words and pulled back from forward guidance, so they’re reacting to events much more directly over the 42 days since we last met.
This is a good thing. As I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we’ve seen material tightening not just in nominal rates but in real rates too, and we’re observing it, we’re trying to stay out of that because … we’re interested in the reaction of financial markets.”
-o-
“First, as we said in the FOMC statement, the economy output is solid, CapEx and productivity are strong, labor markets solid, steady. The Treasury market seems to be saying that as well… and that’s why we’re seeing a tightening both in nominal rates and in real rates. While at some level, we haven’t done much in 42 days, the markets have done quite a bit.”
-o-
“So rates are higher today than they were 42 days ago. Markets have made decisions in part because we stepped back from trying to influence those. Market judgments have moved up on what nominal rates are across the Treasury curve…. Markets are reacting in real time.”
-o-
“If you were to try to force a description that this [no hike today] was a pause, I would say financial market [bond] prices would take the other side of that. Financial market prices, in this intervening period, didn’t pause. They reacted to the inflation data in one direction, strong economic growth in the other direction, and nominal and real rates went up.”
-o-
“I was comforted that markets in the intermeeting period weren’t reacting to us, they weren’t reacting to dots or to speeches. They appeared more than ever to be reacting to real-time events so they’re gauging themselves how restrictive the Treasury curve should be, and that I think has been a useful development.”
-o-
“By not spoon-feeding markets, by not previewing our decisions, by not sort of giving nudges and leans, my colleagues and I have found in the intermeeting period, what we’re getting is the views from a very accomplished economist. That’s the internals of financial markets. Instead of just repeating or echoing back to us what we’re saying, they’re giving us somewhat, not perfect, their own judgment.”
-o-
“If you look broadly at [bond] market prices, they are certainly not saying “all clear” but they are working in concert to keep us on our toes, and they have tightened financial conditions in this intermeeting period and that has provided us some comfort that we’ve got the ability and capability to deliver.”
-o-
“We’re not going to be constrained or take verbatim from what the markets are doing, but I think it’s useful to understand that markets can be a very good source of information, not a determining source, not a perfect source. But if we’re trying to land the plane and deliver 2% inflation, and we take a very useful source of information and get it all fogged up by giving it our own forecast, by providing rolling commentary, I can assure you that we’re going to have less information, less ability to land the plane successfully, and deliver price stability. We’re just trying to make sure that that source of information is as direct and unfiltered as possible.”
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Although refreshing, this is a dangerous new monetary policy direction for the financial markets. The sole reason we have the Everything Bubble is because of the 20-year Fed Put. Bringing doubt to long-standing QE and interest rate repression by claiming that the Treasury Market is doing the work for the Fed is the opposite of what risk markets need to continue higher.
The whole financial system and zombie economy has been built on low interest rates. Let the debt markets go by letting yields rise everywhere is how you blow on the house of cards.
Warsh and Co. will have to cry uncle, reverse course and flush the debt markets with cash, including the Treasury. There is no way this new policy directions ends well.
Are you worried about getting pushed off the gravy train? And to prevent that, you want the Fed to step in and start QE all over again so that you can stay on the gravy train? You’re not alone. Lots of people are pushing for QE for the very same reason. (If I read you comment correctly).
But Warsh is at the opposite end of that logic. He even mentioned again today bringing the balance sheet to the inflation fight, yessir, said that today. He wants to reduce the balance sheet as a tool to bring down inflation. He said that for a long time, and it came out again today. That’s the opposite of QE. But for now, he is far from having a majority on that and cannot do anything in that direction until at least 6 of the remaining 11 voting FOMC members come over to his side.
I get the feeling he’s saying the Fed likely can talk tough now (and should imho) but would have to eat crow and monetize next downturn. The debt math is ridiculous as your posts often highlight. It’s getting the economy/government off the tear after the crisis that’s the tricky bit… ergo the last 20 years. 🙈💵💵💵
Overall I like the idea of using the market as a gauge and not tainting that with the FEDs forward guidance. But I’m pretty skeptical of the whole ‘rates are higher now because we didn’t provide forward guidance’ thing. Rates have been going up for like 10 months now and pretty quickly since March. Most of that before the whole no forward guidance. To me it sounds like he’s patting himself on the back for something that was likely going to happen anyways.
Imagine if Powell was still in, giving guidance, held rates and bond yields continued to go up same as today. We’d be hearing about how the FED isn’t handling inflation and the bond market is freaking out because of it. That’s basically the story we had been hearing. But now yields increasing is good? I don’t really get the reasoning.
“But now yields increasing is good?”
Good or bad has nothing to do with it. He is saying that the bond market is doing the work and the heavy lifting and is reacting to economic data, not the Fed’s forward guidance, and thereby the bond market is sending the Fed some unpolluted signals — including about inflation fears that the Fed needs to hear, and that Warsh wants the other FOMC members to hear.
BTW, I didn’t lament higher yields. They should be higher, that’s what I’ve said for a long time. They’re way too low for where inflation is. I lamented high inflation.
I shouldn’t have said good. I mean more an indicator of increasing inflation expectations(or worry the FED isn’t going to handle inflation). Which sounds like what Warsh wants to use it for and that makes sense.
Which makes me wonder why he didn’t hike rates. If he says that this new unguided bond market has yields going up and he wants to use it as rate setting info, it would seem to reason that he should hike. Maybe he wanted to and the other members didn’t want to.
I set up the FRED graph of EFFR, 10Y and CPI, and in 2021 the 10Y did react quite a lot sooner than the FED did. So I think the overall idea is good. But so it does seem the FEDs response should be timely. Not much use if we’re using the market as a data point but then we take too long to react.
Removing forward guidance was the best idea in the last 20 years. How do you effectively do your job if everyone in town knows what you’re going to do? Being silent indirectly can restore the function of the fed. If you’re warsh, that’s your job right now.
“Removing forward guidance was the best idea in the last 20 years. How do you effectively do your job if everyone in town knows what you’re going to do? ”
Uhhhh, this isn’t war or even chess, where tactical surprises are important. Quite the opposite.
Higher yields are good for two reasons:
#1 It will continue to push interest expense higher, which will hasten action by Congress to get its fiscal house in order. I’m not saying Congress is going to get the message this year, but the next two years or so are starting to look like a very pivotal for all sorts of reasons.
#2 It will sooner rather than later push the markets down. The markets need at least a 25% drop. Like it or not, the uber rich including corporations need a jolt.
I would prefer a significant market drop that brings a little sanity / equilibrium back and slows down the economy just enough, hopefully without creating a recession.
And as a bonus, it should slow down some of the AI build out which is needed and is distorting what’s been going on in the broader economy with housing being the perfect example.
Ultimately, if these higher yields end up causing a recession; then personally I’m fine with that. EVERYTHING about our economy right now is distorted for one simple fact:
We have not had a real recession for 17 years.
Inflation will NOT slowdown or reverses meaningfully outside of a recession. However, higher for longer interest rates might just give us the necessary market reset without tipping us into a recession. IMHO, this would be a good overall outcome vs a GR 2.0 or worse like a lot of people fear is waiting in the wings.
BTW, we’ll cross through the $40T boundary sometime in the next 2-3 weeks. And just in case you were wondering, it takes $7T stacked one-dollar bills to get to the moon and back, so that means were approaching six trips.
This bubble can’t go on forever. At some point, it has to pop and we collectively deal with the fall out.
Clown town at its best.
I’m no expert but it seems that fed keeping short-term rates low and “relying on the market” raising long term yields to quell inflation doesn’t quite add up. Credit can still be too easy for many borrowers and inflationary, while risk builds in the system, especially if more borrowers switch to shorter duration loans.
If Warsh wanted a rate hike, he still lacked three votes for a majority. You gotta have at least 7 votes for a policy change.
The bond market won’t lend cheap money to the GOVT if the FED won’t control inflation. got it.
So Warsh is basically saying that FOMC rates don’t matter and bond yields can run the show? WTH. I’m no expert but afaik, not everything is indexed to 10 yr bond yields and other durations. Doesn’t interbank lending happen at FOMC rates? And money market / high yield savings.
So some people get screwed, and others profit.
Sounds like the door is unlocked for the bond vigilantes to come in!
I don’t follow. Can someone explain me in English? If no forward guidance then what is Fed going to do? Why do we even need Fed? Just let bond market dictate rates based on supply and demand? And let’s say 30 year yield goes to 6% by September meeting? Then what? Fed is going to raise their rate to match it or no reason to raise rates? Can someone explain thought process of this no forward guidance?