Consumer “Inflation Expectations” Throw the Fed another Curveball

The Fed watches inflation expectations closely. It wants them to remain “anchored.” But consumer inflation expectations have become unanchored.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Metrics of “Inflation expectations” are based on financial market spreads, such as the spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 10-year TIPS yield, or on surveys, such as the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE), of which the latest version was released today with some bad news.
The Fed wants these inflation expectations be “well anchored” near its 2% inflation target, the same target that “core” inflation (without energy and food) has been above for over five years and has been moving further away from since mid-2025, driven by “core” services.
Inflation expectation metrics featured prominently in the minutes of the FOMC meetings and in the FOMC statements when Powell was still Chair. But the first statement released by the FOMC under Chair Warsh – that refreshingly terse statement – didn’t mention inflation expectations at all.
The last FOMC statement under Chair Powell repeated the line: “The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations….”
Whether “well anchored” inflation expectations will matter as much under Warsh as they did under Powell remains to be seen, but here they are, and they’re becoming unanchored.
Consumers’ median inflation expectations for one year from now rose to 3.67%, the highest since September 2023, when they were on the way down (green double line).
Inflation expectations for three years from now rose to 3.34%, the highest since Jun 2022 (red line). These “medium-term inflation expectations,” as they’re called in the Fed’s communications, had been “well anchored in all of 2025, but at 3.0%, which is not near the Fed’s inflation target of 2.0%. And this year they became unanchored off this 3.0% line and in June rose to 3.34%, the highest in four years.
The “Core” PCE price index – a Fed-favored inflation metric that excludes the volatile energy and food components and therefore excludes the recent energy price spike – has been accelerating since mid-2025. The year-over-year core PCE price index rose to 3.4% in May 2026 (June not yet available).
And the six-month core PCE price index, which shows the current trend better, has accelerated to 4.1% annualized, the worst in three years, and this does not include the spiking energy components (blue dotted line).
But gasoline prices no longer drove these inflation expectations in June. As gasoline prices have started to come down in June from the spike in the prior months, consumers expect gasoline prices to be just 1.5% higher a year from now.
The minutes of recent FOMC meetings under Powell had pointed to rising inflation expectations one year out as an upside risk to the inflation outlook, but had emphasized that the three-year inflation expectations – the “medium-term inflation expectations” – were still “well anchored.”
“While both market- and survey-based measures of inflation expectations indicated upside risks to the near-term inflation outlook, measures of medium- and longer-term inflation expectations remained well anchored,” said the minutes of the April 28-29 meeting.
Participants of the June 16-17 meeting – the first meeting under Chair Warsh – did not yet have today’s report. The minutes of that meeting will be released tomorrow.
But participants of the July 28-29 meeting will have seen today’s report, and something about rising medium-term inflation expectations should crop up in the minutes of that meeting.
The idea of looking at inflation expectations is that price inflation is in part a psychological phenomenon, that once consumers expect inflation, they will adjust to it and ask for appropriate raises, and then pay the higher prices, knowing that their wages will rise with the prices, rather than refusing to pay those prices and switch to a competitor or downgrade or not buy at all.
And businesses, once the inflationary mindset kicks in, want to increase prices because they’re having to pay higher wages and higher input costs, and they always want to maximize their profits, and they know they can get away with price increases because their customers expect inflation and will pay those higher prices, and so they raise prices more than needed to cover additional costs, and their profit margins soar, as we have seen in the last bout of inflation. In this scenario, inflation expectations becoming unanchored would be a factor in allowing inflation to fester.
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Howdy Folks. Wanna read the expectations of a Sober Sailor???
I expect to continue as I always have. Just bought a new motorcycle to go with my new car. Just ordered a new trailer to put my motorcycle on. Just sent the kids some CASH too….
Yep. Might as well spend the money now on anything expensive that might be necessary in the future. That’s what I am doing. It makes no sense to put off big purchases, as they are just getting more and more expensive as we go along.
Howdy DC. Doing what we want ” Legally of course ” makes US as Free as we can be….
I see Fed language in the same way I see lawyers and used car salesmen. “Well anchored” is the medium and long term is a complete unknown and likely wrong or at least difficult to substantiate with current information. Sounds like a captain with a sinking ship that knows there aren’t enough life boats but says there are anyway.
This 2% inflation anchor I fear is much too low for an economy that is receiving so much stimulus from corporate reinvestment in an effort to run organizations more productively. Let inflation run a little in the 3-5% range as the US economy develops a new phase of existence in an AI eventual world. Like the 60’s but tempered with smarter monetary policy when inflation starts hitting 4-6%. Rising prices have there pain points but it also allows the economy to seek a more optimal rate of production which reduces inflation. Consumers have more choices than they did 60 years ago. If you wanted to buy a pair of work boots or overalls back then there were 2 places to look to save money, Kmart and Sears. Take a look at Amazon and others today. Multiple choices and best price. Consumers don’t have to pay full price for anything if you’re smart enough to look around (Internet???). Is price stability and a inflation target of 2% really optimal when an economy is ready to role upwards. Perhaps the target rate should be more variable based on the trajectory of the underlying economy and not the price of eggs and milk. Capital formation during an innovative revolution is more important than a couple of percentage points of inflation. If I eat 2 eggs a day and cut back to one then I’ve reduced my costs by 50%. Labor costs should inflate with a higher rate of nominal GDP growth. This is necessary as the labor pool will change due to AI productivity gains. Higher Real GDP growth, a bit more inflation, moderation in rates, albeit lower than 3.75%, creates increased risk taking and capital formation and eventually reduces fiscal debt with higher tax receipts. Living in a low tax moderately inflated world is better that a high tax, low interest rate, low inflation world.
You’re right. We should all eat half of our caloric intake so the greed men can be greedier. Also, you have to replace that egg with something, so you’re cutting costs by less than 50%.
While AI will be a thing it won’t be what was promised. Admittedly it will improve but study after study shows minimal to no productivity gains. If anything AI will wipe out call centers on India, Phillipines and so on.
I could see AI being even a ten or hundreds of billions a year business but it has to figure out how to be profitable and the current headwinds it faces are not insignificant. On the positive side many of the pledged data centers are delayed or are very far behind. Open AI will be a bell weather but right now doesn’t look solid.
“If you wanted to buy a pair of work boots or overalls back then there were 2 places to look to save money, Kmart and Sears. Take a look at Amazon and others today. Multiple choices and best price. Consumers don’t have to pay full price for anything if you’re smart enough to look around (Internet???).”
It’s almost like you’re arguing consumers just haven’t discovered the website yet for the company pulling more than $700 billion in annual revenues and carrying a $2.5 trillion market cap. If only the secret got out we could beat this consumer price inflation scourge.
Or…maybe the problem isn’t the shopping habits of folks just buying retail goods.
“Let inflation run a little in the 3-5% range…”
We are already living in that world. If what you really mean is that the Fed should publicly change their inflation target from 2% to the 3%-5% range, give me a moment to get some popcorn first. I want to get a good seat to watch what happens to the bond market on that day.
You probably went to Harvard.
Real inflation is 8%-10%. 4-6% would be huge improvement.
In the era of bullshit, 2% ain’t anyone’s goal.
Sufferinsucatash you said what I was thinking far more eloquently than I could have. Well done sir!
30 Year plowed back up through 5% today
and the 10 yr through the 4.5% “ceiling”
Real yields on TIPs popped too. You get CPI inflation + 2.3% on the 10-year TIPS today. There’s an auction of a new issue slated for July 23.
The long end of the curve did jump today for sure . I said no to a replacement hvac. I have a Freon leak and the old Freon is 100 usd per lb because they don’t manufacture any more just old stuff that’s been recovered .
The Freon will be 400 . A new 3 ton ac compressor and coil is 9000 for 14 seer basic American standard unit .
Will see how long the Freon will last
Meanwhile, Eddie Grant rises from the inflationary ashes of the the early 80’s to relive the new “Transitory” inflation we see today. Rates are going higher.
Now in the street, there is violence
And-and a lots of work to be done
No place to hang out our washing
And-and I can’t blame all on the sun
Oh no, we gonna rock down to Electric Avenue
And then we’ll take it higher
Oh, we gonna rock down to Electric Avenue
And then we’ll take it higher
Workin’ so hard like a soldier
Can’t afford a thing on TV
Deep in my heart, I abhor ya
Can’t get food for the kid
Good God, we gonna rock down to Electric Avenue
And then we’ll take it higher
Ho, we gonna rock down to Electric Avenue
And then we’ll take it higher
Inflation, whether 2% or higher means the fiat currency has lost value. Look at inflation in the US before the Fed and after the Fed. Yes, there were peaks and valleys before the Fed but the dollar kept its value. The Fed was pretty much harmless between the end of WWII and the start of the Vietnam fiasco. QT, QE, ZIRP and other nonsense have destroyed the value of the dollar. Inflation,no matter what the theory behind it (MMT anyone ?) destroys fiat currency.