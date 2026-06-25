Inflation in “Core Services” Surges, plus AI’s Impact on Electricity & Goods: Inflation beyond Gasoline

The 6-Month “core services” PCE price index jumped 4.2% annualized, pushed the 6-month core PCE to 4.1%, worst since June 2023.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The price of gasoline was still a big driver of inflation in May, though in recent weeks, gasoline prices have dropped as crude oil prices have plunged, and gasoline will slowly fade as a source of inflation. But inflation in core services, which account for over 60% of where consumers spend their money, is reheating. And this time, it’s not driven by housing services, but by other services. Core services are the biggie, and that’s were inflation beyond energy has been reheating. The Fed has some reason to “look through” the energy price spike, but it cannot “look through” the surge of inflation in core services.
The “core services” PCE price index jumped by 0.46% in May from April (+5.6% annualized, blue in the chart below). The six-month core services PCE price index jumped by 4.2% annualized, the worst since June 2024 (red).
Core services dominate consumer spending, and that’s where inflation has been accelerating for a year, after coming down from the surge in 2021 through early 2023. Core services are where inflation is tough to battle. A lot of these core services lack adequate competition that consumers can leverage, and once companies that sell these services are confident they have pricing power, they raise their prices, and consumers wail and gnash their teeth and pay them.
Year-over-year, inflation in core services rose by 3.7%, the worst increase since February 2025.
The core PCE price index – which excludes energy and food, and thereby excludes the spike in gasoline prices – rose by 0.32% in May from April (3.86% annualized, blue in the chart below).
The six-month core PCE price index, which shows the recent trends, accelerated to 4.1%, the worst since June 2023, and that’s without the energy price spike. It was primarily driven by the surge of inflation in “core services,” which dominate consumer spending; and secondarily, by increases in some goods categories — more in a moment.
The year-over-year core PCE price index rose by 3.4% in May, the worst since July 2023.
The Fed uses the core PCE price index as one of the yardsticks for its 2% inflation target (dotted purple line), the yardstick that allows the Fed to “look through” the energy price spike as food and energy prices are not included in this index.
It has been above the Fed’s 2% target since March 2021 (over five years!), and never got even close to the Fed’s 2% target, but bottomed out at 2.6% in April 2025 and has been moving away from the target ever since.
The all-items PCE price index – the other inflation index used by the Fed as its inflation yardstick – jumped by 0.45% in May from April (+5.5% annualized, blue line in the chart below).
Year-over-year, the PCE price index jumped by 4.1%, the worst since April 2023 (red line).
By this measure, inflation is now over double the Fed’s inflation target of 2% (dotted purple line). It has been moving away from the Fed’s target since May 2025, with big month-to-month surges in the months prior to the war in Iran.
The energy PCE price index jumped by 4.0% in May from April (60% annualized) on top of the spikes in the prior months.
This pushed the year-over-year increase to +24.3%, up from a negative reading in February.
Prices of motor fuels have been declining in recent weeks, and that will be reflected in the PCE price index going forward.
But electricity costs have been surging – and those prices are highly regulated – and those price surges have been driven by demand growth from AI data centers, and that’s a structural inflation issue.
This chart shows the price level, not the year-over-year percentage change.
Durable goods prices dipped month to month by a hair, but were up 3.3% year-over-year, driven by massive spikes in four categories:
- Information processing equipment (laptops, PCs, tablets, accessories, and software that comes with them spiked by 10.2% year-over-year, driven by the price pressures on semiconductors from the AI investment boom, and also driven by software whose subscriptions got jacked up because AI is now included in them – the inflationary AI boom.
- Jewelry prices spiked by 22% year-over-year, as the earlier price spike of gold gets passed on.
- Video, audio, photographic, information processing equipment and media spiked by 8.3% year-over-year, on price surges in semiconductors.
- Glassware, tableware, and household utensils are where some of the tariffs were successfully passed on: prices spiked by 14.6% year-over-year.
Many other major categories had year-over-year declines, were unchanged, or had only small increases, such as new and used behicles.
Food prices inched up a hair in May from April and rose 2.4% year-over-year.
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Hi Everyone! I’m still hiking in Europe (awesome). But this one had to get done this evening here.
Hope you’ve found some good IPAs!
IPAs in Europe? My Liechtenstein buddy suggested the religion is traditional lagers there (so, his favorite beer in USA was Miller Lite), though that was some years ago. Meanwhile the IPA dominance is fading fast in USA, Rogue shut down last year. I still refuse to touch seltzers.
Kurt Chambers
Your buddy in Lichtenstein needs to get out a little more. There are lots of small breweries that brew IPAs, from Germany to Greece.
Germany is likely the most conservative country in Europe when it comes to beers, although some craft beer places had started to pop up when I was last there in ’23.
Download Untappd and check nearby venues and selection ;-)
Yes. Also found some nice other local beers.
Hope you are finding some ways to cool off over there Wolf. Thanks for posting,even on your break.
It’s not that bad here. We’re in the mountains, so the water is ice-cold, and we can take ice-cold showers till hypothermia sets in every night at our un-airconditioned hotels to bring the core temperature back down, a huge relief. The mother of all cold showers! We’re also able to go for a swim in the lakes or larger creeks we run into, and those are cold too. So there are ways to seriously cool off here. And at night, it cools off, and by morning, it’s pretty cool before the sun comes up. So we’re fine. People in big cities are not fine, however, and for many people in big cities — almost no one as AC in Europe, and big cities become heat islands that never cool off — the heat can be life-threatening.
Beware of security and enjoy traveling
from tokyo japan
There’s internet on the peak of the Matterhorn? Swell!
Wolf – are you hiking in Europe, or hitchhiking in Europe?
“Prices of motor fuels have been declining in recent weeks, and that will be reflected in the PCE price index going forward.” F’n yay! tired of winning!
Considering that the Strait of Hormuz is likely to be closed for the foreseeable future, I’m hearing that the full effects of the closure will be felt across the US later this summer. I cannot image inflation coming down anytime soon, unfortunately.
You’ve been spreading the same oil-company propaganda BS for two months. Meanwhile, it’s summer and oil prices have plunged. I explained to you many times in advance and during, why that would happen and did happen.
My “Gas Station from Hell” is still posting $6/gallon for regular gas in spite of the $30 drop in crude. I think this is price gauging like Trump stated.
Come on, you and I have been thru this many times. Gas prices and production are cyclical. Oil rigs shut down when inventory is high. Do you think those oil ships coming to our ports empty and leaving filled up, as Trump claims, didn’t reduce inventory? The last bidding on the Strategic Oil Reserve auction had 2 bidders. They are so small they can’t process it, just hoping they can make enough from selling the contract to cover the 20% increase in barrels the contract demands they return. Do you actually believe a politician, especially Trump?
It was price gouging from get-go. Prices don’t spike on their own. They get raised by companies selling the product.
Vehicle parts are still inflating in price.
I do most all of my own vehicle repairs, and keep record saving all my receipts.
Exact same parts are double, triple, quadruple in price over the past 3-5 years.
One part failed the other day, luckily it was warranty…. But it had doubled in price in just 9 months.
Jerome Transitory “We’re Going To Let It Run Hot” Powell is a major loser, and his legacy is GONZO. The dude FAILED EPICALLY to reign in inflation. He is worse than Arthur Burns. This is ALL ON HIM.