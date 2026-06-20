Out Hiking in Europe. Shop (Partially) Closed through June

I’ll have sporadic access to the internet and will read the comments; if I turn into a night owl, I might write an article or two.



I’m currently in Europe and heading out for a stage hike in the Alps with my brother. If everything works as planned, and neither fate nor karma get out of control, I should be back in the corner office of the Wolf Street Media Mogul Empire by July 1.

Throughout our hike, I will have sporadic access to the internet in the evening and morning local time, when I will be checking on the comments, and if jetlag turns me into a night owl, I might write an article or two. So don’t be totally shocked when an article pops out of nowhere.

This is the first time I’m actually (mostly) taking off in the 14 years since I’ve had WOLF STREET and the predecessor website with the ghastly name. I have the worst-ever boss, but after months of idle threats, inept cajoling, and useless brown-nosing, I finally got him to relent and give me a few days off.

My brother and I are no longer the youngest dudes. We used to hike together but haven’t done so in 30 years. So now is the time. We’ll start at the edge of Germany and head into the Austrian part of the Alps. Wishing you all the best till then.

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