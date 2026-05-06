Housing Market’s Crucial “Spring Selling Season” Is in Tatters

For the 4th year in a row: Normal-ish mortgage rates, too-high prices, and the “lock-in effect” from the Fed’s reckless interest-rate repression.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Late last year and early this year, the story was that dropping mortgage rates, powered by big rate cuts from the Fed, would unleash demand in the housing market in the spring – the key spring selling season – and that sales volume would take off and that Realtors’ commissions would rocket to the moon.
And so that didn’t happen. Inflation has been reheating for months before the war and before the energy price spike. The energy price spike in March and April then added to that resurgence of inflation. The Fed is now talking about a possibility of rate hikes as next move. And longer-term Treasury yields, such as the 10-year Treasury yield, rose in March and April in response to inflation fears. Mortgage rates, which track those Treasury yields but are higher, rose back to the 6.5% range. And the housing market remained in the same-old-same-old frozen pattern that it has been in for four years after the price explosion from mid-2020 through mid-2022. And it continued in the latest week.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home – a measure of demand that may become actual home sales in the future, so a forward-looking indicator of home sales – dipped in the current survey week and remained near rock-bottom levels, down by 34% from the same week in 2019, according to data by the Mortgage Bankers Association today. That level of mortgage applications is below even the collapse of mortgage applications during the lockdown in the spring of 2020.
The average weekly mortgage rate for conforming 30-year fixed mortgages rose to 6.45% in the latest reporting week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
For the past 7 weeks, this measure of mortgage rates as been back in the middle of the 6-7% range, the range it has been in since September 2022, except for some breakouts to the upside.
These mortgage rates are not high in a historical context; they’re only high in the context of the Fed’s QE which started in 2009 and took on mega-proportions during the pandemic.
Under its QE programs, the Fed bought trillions of dollars of securities, including mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which repressed mortgage rates below 3%. But this massive amount of reckless money printing was part of the toxic mix at the time that triggered the worst inflation in 40 years. With mortgage rates below 3% and inflation at 9% – negative “real” mortgage rates, better than free money – home prices exploded and are now too high. And that inflation has refused to go back into the bottle.
Pending home sales for March – deals that were signed in March but haven’t closed yet – also remained at rock bottom, down by 30% from March 2019. In January, they’d dropped to a record low in the data by the National Association of Realtors going back to mid-2010, and in February and March, they inched up from that record low.
And the much-hyped spring selling season has turned into the fourth dud in a row: 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026.
Mortgage applications to refinance a home instantly react to even small changes in mortgage rates. A dip in mortgage rates unleashes homeowners like a coiled spring to refinance a mortgage at even a slightly lower rate. And when mortgage rates rise after that dip, demand re-fizzles. These dynamics have been repeated several times since mid-2024.
Refis do nothing for the housing market, though they’re crucial for the income of mortgage brokers and lenders. But they may have a positive impact on consumer spending when they lower the mortgage payments and leave borrowers more money to spend on other stuff; or when they’re cash-out refis, the proceeds of which might then be used to pay down more expensive debts, or might be used for spending projects.
The up-front fees to be paid by homeowners when they refinance a mortgage – typically 1% of the mortgage balance – are generally added to the loan amount where they’re largely out of sight but increase the payment, which reduces the advantage of lower mortgage rates.
Homeowners can do a breakeven analysis with online calculators or through brokers and mortgage lenders, to see if refinancing a mortgage is worth it. When mortgage rates briefly drop and the breakeven analysis tilts their way, they pull the trigger, thereby creating these curious spikes in refis.
But even these spikes in refis since mid-2024 were relatively low compared to the two-year refi boom from early 2020 through 2021 when the Fed’s QE repressed mortgage rates below 3%, and everyone and their dog refinanced into these low-rate mortgages.
And now they’re part of the “lock-in effect,” when these homeowners avoid buying a new home, and thereby selling their current home, because the new home’s much higher price would have to be financed at a much higher mortgage rate, and that math doesn’t work very well for many people. But life does happen. My analysis: Update on the “Lock-in Effect” in the Housing Market: Below-3% & 4% Mortgages Fade Very Slowly
This longer view demonstrates the inverse relationship between mortgage rates (blue) and applications to refinance a mortgage (red):
In case you missed it: New Single-Family Home Prices Drop Further amid Inventory Glut. But Lower Prices Beget Higher Sales
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When people rush to refinance after a measly 1% drop in mortgage rate, it tells me many people are financially squeezed and they think rates are going up, not down, in the future.
Generally, it’s beneficial to hold off refinancing until there is a significant benefit, so that if rates keep dropping, you don’t refinance multiple times. The costs of refinancing are somewhat hidden but costly.
It just makes financial sense in terms of cash flow if you can save $200 a month, so $2,400 a year — You expect to sell the house in a few years at a profit and pay off the mortgage with the proceeds. That calculus has been going on forever. What’s different now is that it’s easy to calculate the breakeven in real time and that refinancing a mortgage is much faster than it used to be.
For example, if the mortgage = $500,000 and rates drop by 50 basis points to 6.0% from 6.5%, and the refi fee = 1%, the mortgage balance goes to 505,000, your payment drops by about $133 a month, or by about $1,600 a year, every year for the term of the new mortgage.
You’re obviously still in the hole for 3+ years due to the fee that was rolled into the mortgage, but that’s on paper, not cash, and the hope is that you can sell your house for more a few years later and pay off the entire mortgage from the proceeds.
But if home prices drop enough in your market, a lot of these kinds of calculations don’t work anymore.
Obviously, you could save a lot more by not borrowing at all, and lots of people do that, but that’s not an option for the majority of people.
Thanks wolf
“…too-high prices, and the “lock-in effect” from the Fed’s reckless interest-rate repression.”
It’s the gift that just keeps on giving 5 years later. The FED absolutely destroyed the housing market, and all shelter prices. I know of a handful of personal friends and acquaintances who did cash-out refis under 3%, substantially lowered their monthly, then took that cash windfall and poured it into another house as an “investment.”
These people act like geniuses, and they are living large. They took the gift the FED gave them and ran with it. They are asset rich (also heavy into stocks and crypto) and are spending like crazy, propping up this economy. What’s so obscene about it all is that their prolific spending is also continuing to hurt those who have no assets. And the current administration wants to continue this “wealth effect.” We have a president cheerleading the stock market daily. Trickle-down eCONomics is a lie and a scam.
A good part of the world cheer leads the stock market daily. Give it a rest.
What a mess…
I’m waiting patiently to see how this massive waive of inflation that is about to arrive on the shores of America impacts RE. Not just the fincial impact that potential buyers experience but also the psychological impact as the war drags on and becomes far more impactful on a personal level, especially if mortgage rates continue to rise.
Thanks WR,
The prices are still too high and it needs to come down by 40% or so in my socal city.
But in socal, real estate is a like a religion. People would die before selling homes they have horded.
The FED did a criminal act by buying MBS when the housing market was on fire. By doing this, FED have locked out a generation of young Americans from the housing market.
Long delayed price capitulation (from all time highs, albeit!) is all the more weird when US demographics are taken into account.
The Baby Boom ran from 1946 to 1964 – so let’s say 1955 was the birth year of the median boomer (truth probably skews a little more towards 1964 but 1955 is pretty close).
That *median* boomer was 60 in 2015 and 70 in 2025 (not to mention the 50%’ish, pre 1955 boomers).
I think it is safe to say that a *lot* of analysts in the late 90’s thought that the great boomer home sell-off (spiking inventory supply, dropping prices) would have started a long, long, looonggg time before now.
Plenty of intervening factors (frequently crappy US economy, ZIRP, pandemic, etc.) but demographics tends to outweigh almost everything.
And, yet, here we are, with the oldest Boomers hitting 80…and still not seeing that demographics-driven SFH supply spike.
People generally want to stay in their homes until the end. Getting shuffled out of their homes and off to PE-firm owned assisted living centers is not what boomers always dreamed about.
Those PE-firm owned assisted/independent living centers are mostly scams.
My dad passed away in an independent living facility in Salem Mass run by Erickson’s Inc in 2003. I was the co-executer of his estate and couldn’t get his deposit out ($150K) . They kept his deposit and re-rented the condo efficiency to another retireee, and kept billing his bank thus double dipping. I had to hire an expensive Mass Lawyer and pay him $2,500 to confront the management of that crooked company and stop the monthly billing and get the money back. It took over a year after he passed away to get his deposit back. I never recovered the rent paid after he passed away. Erickson’s is building a massive retirement center here in Bethesda, Md and all over the country.
“….shuffled out of their homes and off to PE-firm owned assisted living centers…”
Those places are absolutely terrifying. The level of care is shockingly bad, and all sorts of horrors and atrocities take place there. I’ll march off into the woods and say goodbye to myself before I ever enter one of those facilities.
If a Boomer is even remotely healthy and of sound mind, they aren’t selling $#@! — and even if not in good health, they’re still most likely not selling. Where are they going to go?
My father-in-law is 76 with Alzheimer’s and the mother-in-law, 73, has her own host of issues. They have no where to go and we won’t support them (based on previous life choices). They will claw and fight tooth and nail to stay in their home until there is no other alternative — either grave or Medicaid facility.
I wonder how the price of assisted living factors into the equation. When Dad and stepmom needed AL in 2017 it was 3k for step mom + 1k for dad. That was good for the ALF as Dad was able to help out some. I got the impression there was a shortage of customers at that time.
As boomers age the supply and demand will flip and costs will rise. Wondering if that will tip the scale towards staying home and hiring help. Not full time of course. That is always far more expensive than an ALF.
Just wait until people are locked in at 6%
Love the inverse relationship graph!!! Great job Wolf!!!!
SingleMaltScoth, something to think about.
After a certain age, our parents slowly become our children. They ask simple questions, repeat stories but depend on our patience the way we once depended on theirs. Very few understand this role reversal when it most matters. What looks like innocence or inconvenience is really time coming full circle. Don’t correct them harshly. Don’t rush them. Simply care for them the way they once protected us. This isn’t a burden. It’s repayment quietly wrapped as love.
Todd,while I agree especially if you had a good relationship with parents do not do it(care for them) to a point you ignore your own family or personal life.
Tis why multi family homes were a good thing,folks taking care of each other multi generation.
Short of that perhaps in law units and perhaps free room and board for someone who can help out with said care,tis a tough path,traveled it and it sucked in many ways/was nice in many ways.
I will check meself out when unable to reasonably care for meself,will not be a weight on others or a prisoner in a care facility.
I bought the house across the street with the idea I could rent to someone who could help in my dotage. It already came in handy when I broke my ankle and needed someone to wheel me to the loo and pop bagels in the toaster for breakfast.
Mid boomer here and hopefully a few more years before dementia or permanent incapacitation hits.
…and don’t ask follow up questions, they’re not gonna know the answer and it just frustrates them. Let them talk, nod your head, smile, and say, “I remember that too”, whether you do or not.
It is not difficult to stay healthy. My wife and I, in our mid 60s, have not had prescription medication, dental care, or contact with a physician in 17 years. We eat whole foods, mostly plants, exercise, drink modestly, only, and have a spiritual bent. We are both at our high school/college weight, without trying. I tried to get my in-laws — good folks, but who are adamant Fox News and sports watchers — now 92 and 93 and largely immobile (one incontinent), to eat as my wife and I do. Heck, when I volunteered to prepare all of my FIL’s meals for a week a few years ago, he was able to get off his blood pressure medication, which he had been on for 65 years. But, he did not like the food and asked to return to his normal fare. I understand duty, having raised children and helping my wife run the inherited family business after I retired. But, I am irritated that my in-laws remain brainwashed about the importance of eating good food, exercise, sunlight, etc., and have pushed the burden for their care (overseeing hired caregivers who are onsite 12 hours per day, seven days per week, at my in-laws’ expense, taking them to physician visits, buying their groceries, etc.) onto my wife and me, without getting our buy-in. From my in-laws, I have learned that I clearly do not want to be a burden to my wife, kids, grandkids, etc. Oh well, we plod along…
@John in San Diego We are about the same age (and your in-laws are about the same age as my parents). After 60 about half my friends have already lost a parent and not many parents are left, but if I can give you advice don’t waste any time trying to change the diet of someone over 80. My Dad would have never made it to 80 with his diet but “he” was the one that wanted to change his diet after a stroke in his 70’s. He now eats less sugar and drinks less than I do. Like you I have had a stable weight for decades (never getting more than 5lbs. over my college weight). My wife is actually 5 pounds “below” her college weight since she is eating better and going to the advanced Pilates class three mornings a week. Here in CA Prop 19 has allows older (over 55) people to “downsize” and keep the low Prop 13 tax basis, but I don’t see many people taking advantage of it. It seems like most people are like me and if they like their home want to stay in it until they die – I finally installed a lift in the garage so I don’t have to crawl under the cars when I get “old” when I work on them.
Ha, ha, yep, I learned my lesson (again) that you can lead a horse to water…
I feel you John. I too don’t like having the responsibility of taking care of parents that neglected their mental and physical health. We didn’t ask for it but it happens to a lot of us. I will never place the burden of my care onto someone else. I feel pretty confident that I will live a long healthy life, so I’m not to worried about that.
I really don’t feel the need to defend the scenario, but I’ll just say that the in-laws are a bunch of hippy-types, who partied their way through their entire lives, always expecting a handout/bailout, and never taking any personal responsibility. Any money they got was squandered with zero thought to the future. They also treated their kids (which includes my wife) like $#@!, whom they still gaslight and manipulate to this day. It’s a miracle my wife turned out as intellectual and well-adjusted as she is, mostly by raising herself.
The wife and I will be damned before we’re taking on the cost burden of their care at the expense of our own family and retirement.
Howdy Folks. Love the last paragraph about our Prisoners…HEE HEE
Wanna Get Away??? You can t.
I don’t see the ALF as a prison. Dad and SM were able to get to their farm most every weekend where step brother and his sons lived. I’m going to hire someone to take me to the mountains every couple of weeks where I can sit by a stream. Suppose I anticipate being mentally incapacitated before being physically incapable.
But even when I broke my ankle I still got people to take me to the woods. When we saw a bear I told my friend: you don’t have to outrun the bear, you just have to outrun me!
Guess it’s the SNF that is more like a prison. And when the government is paying the bill they don’t want you galavanting around.
We closed our purchase in the CA Central Valley last month and moved last weekend. Rate wasn’t a factor in the least, retirement was the factor as was exiting SoCal. Orange County house will hit the market in two weeks and we expect to take a small price hit due to market conditions, but better than waiting another 2-3 years for this administration to start two more wars or the AI bubble to collapse and leave a lot of people feeling less wealthy.
Did you sell to a corporation?
Realtors are dropping like flies and letting their licenses expire because of the frozen RE market. Over 3,000 Realtors out of 40K+ dropped out in Maryland in 2025. 2026 will be worse. Many of the required courses to renew licenses are being cancelled because of lack of attendance. The market here is dead and frozen. This will not change for at least another decade. The only affordable houses in the Swamp are in neighborhoods that are riddled with crime and foreclosures.
When President Trump is able to finally lower the mortgage interest rates, we will see the real estate market take off like a rocket! Lets wish him success on this endever like what he has been successful at in other things.
You’re kidding right? This administration (and the prior two) is doing just about everything it can to support the most self entitled generation to ever exist while telling the future generations to get bent.
Once you lot lose power there won’t be any allies in the millennial or A generations to save you. Pulled the ladder up after you did little to get yours. Enjoy rotting in the PE Home.