Central Banks in Latin America’s Largest Economies Grapple with Raging Inflation: Brazil with Shock & Awe, Mexico Eyeing the Fed

In the US, raging inflation is not far behind. But the Fed is still recklessly pouring fuel on it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Central Bank of Brazil has embarked on a series of shock-and-awe rate hikes in order to not fall further behind. The Bank of Mexico has largely mirrored the Fed’s rhetoric, expecting this raging inflation to go away on its own somehow, but it has started to rase rates in June, very gingerly. And the Fed has made a verbal U-Turn, but is still running the money-printer nearly full blast and is still repressing its policy rates to near 0%.
Consumer price inflation in Mexico spiked in November even more than the already high expectations, to 7.4%, from 6.2% in October, the red-hottest inflation since January 2001, according to Mexico’s INEGI today. The Bank of Mexico’s target range is 3.0%. Inflation is now surging broadly across the economy, with the core inflation (without food and energy) hitting a 20-year high of 5.7%:
The Bank of Mexico has raised its policy rate by 1 percentage point since June, in four increments of 25-basis points each, from 4.0% to 5.0%. At its meeting next week, it will likely raise its rate another 25 basis points to 5.25%, thereby falling further behind raging inflation.
Following its last meeting, Banxico said again that it expected inflation to be transitory, carefully echoing the Fed’s Powell. This was shortly before Powell “retired” the term, however. But due to magnitude of the price shocks, and their spread across the economy, Banxico said it deemed it necessary to raise its policy rate.
Short-term rates that are kept below the rate of inflation – so negative “real” interest rates – are considered very stimulative and inflationary. And it takes monetary policies about a year or two to have the first impact on inflation. You cannot just turn the dial on inflation. This is going to be a long battle.
Bank of Brazil faces an even bigger inflation fiasco.
Consumer price inflation in Brazil in October jumped to 10.7%, approximately matching January 2016, which had been the highest since 2003. November’s reading will be released on Friday, and it’s likely very ugly, in light of what Mexico experienced.
This inflation started to take off in late 2020 and hasn’t looked back since. Blamed for the November jump were the usual suspects, fiscal stimulus, supply chain woes, a weaker currency, and severe droughts.
Once inflation takes off like this and gets entrenched in the economy, after all this massive stimulation, including interest rate repression, then it takes a long time – measured in years – and often a lot of hardship to get inflation back under control.
So the Bank of Brazil, in an effort to not fall even further behind, nailed another shock-and-awe rate hike yesterday of 1.5 percentage points, though it wasn’t a shock since the central bank has been telegraphing these monster hikes.
The 1.5 percentage point hike brought its Selic rate to 9.25%. Since March, when the rate hikes started, the Selic rate has jumped by 7.25 percentage points, from 2.0% to 9.25%.
The central bank “foresees” another rate hike of this 1.5-percentage-point magnitude at the next meeting, which would bring the Selic rate to 10.75%. And it expects the Selic rate to rise to 11.75% during 2022, as it is trying to get its policy rates to catch up with this raging inflation.
“Price increases were higher than expected, both in the more volatile components and on the items associated with core inflation,” it said in the statement.
The Bank of Brazil has been grappling with this inflation since March. Throughout this time, the Fed was in denial about inflation, first denying that it even existed, saying that it was just a result of the “base effect,” then denying that it was spreading in the economy, and clinging to this nonsense that this inflation would soon go away on its own.
But even the Fed has made a U-Turn, and markets might not fully appreciate yet what this multi-decade high, global inflation that continues to heat up will do to central bank policies as they belatedly are trying to get it under control, and how long it will take to do so.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes & colors
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
“The Bank of Mexico has largely mirrored the Fed’s rhetoric, expecting this raging inflation to go away on its own somehow, but it has started to rase rates in June, very gingerly. And the Fed has made a verbal U-Turn, but is still running the money-printer nearly full blast and is still repressing its policy rates to near 0%.”
This is why the FED and .gov have ZERO credibility. If they were taking this seriously, they would IMMEDIATELY end QE, and do an emergency rate hike, somewhere in the vicinity of 500 basis points, with future hikes announced, which would indicate their intention to snuff it out immediately.
‘FED and .gov’
are captive to vested interests including Wall ST. TOP 1% and some top 10% of investors holding nearly 90% of Wall St wealth. Not to forget 15-20% ‘Zombie companies barely surviving b/c of ZRP and QEs. The margin interest for retail investor is nearly 1 trillion. Companies keep buying back shares after borrowing at ZRP.
The question will be will it be just 10% or over!? Will find out tomorrow am!
When CPI by the Fed’s own rigged measure is 15% they ‘will’ end QE and reverse into emergency rate hikes.
And shortly there after will be the biggest BTFD market panic of a lifetime. Because what comes next is shock & awe money printing which creates a panic into all assets on a scale not believed to be possible. That’s where the hockey stick curve of hyperinflation begins.
Our inflation is clearly transitory! It was a transitory expansion of the money supply! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!
🤑
J-Pow!!!
Inflation was transitory until J Powell got re-appointed. Now it’s not transitory anymore. Liars, Liars, pants on fire!
Does that make the USD the mostly deeply negative real rate in the world? At least among reasonably major currencies?
USA! USA! USA!
USD Carry trade. 😎
And yet the USD continues to set yearly highs crushing every other currency except China and Russia. Both of them have huge gold holdings and plan on being the last men standing. The US is a train wreck.
1. Iron sharpens iron while inflation reduces inflation.
2. Be greedy when others are fearful. If all the other countries increases rate, their economy will contract. At that time if we cut rates further or increase printing, then we expand.
3. Inflation pay for themselves. More inflation will bring in more earnings and tax income. Government can pay their debt finally.
4. Consistency is the secret to success. We keep the rates super low until the economy improves.
5. Mex and Brasil are third world countries. Why should US go in their way?
Are you out of touch with reality inflation is a killer of people’s ability to live ,wait till stock market correction,or geopolitical problems China-Russia when people can’t eat its game over
Is this sarc?
No reality
Are you nuts? I am retired and my meager pension is NOT inflation adjusted — I didn’t work for the government and wasn’t in the military. Inflation is the worst thing, other than health problems, that a retiree can hear.
Couldn’t agree more. This inflation is completely destroying my retirement budget–it has me really scared. I hate to say this, but I’m rather hoping that the economy crashes because that would put the breaks on inflation.
👍
Ed C
According to J Powell you are just collateral damage.
Isn’t social security inflation adjusted which is likely most of your pension
It’s inflation adjusted, not cost of living adjusted–very different animals.
They just raise Medicare premium get money back rinse -repeat
I call BS Re Cobalt’s claims.
History does NOT show that “inflation reduces inflation”. History shows that inflation is self-accelerating unless painful steps are taken to rein it in. Weimar. Argentina (multiple). Zimbabwe. Venezuela. Mexico. US 1970s…
3) History does NOT show that “Inflation pay for themselves. More inflation will bring in more earnings and tax income. Government can pay their debt finally.”
When the inflation is driven by government borrow-and-spend policy, the government’s debt increases AND the inflation increases BUT the productive capacity of the nation does NOT increase. So long as there’s more government spending chasing fewer products and services, the government debt/revenue balance does not improve.
I challenge anyone here to name one time in one country in which inflation reduced inflation, or in which sustained borrow-and-spend inflation led to an improvement in the government’s debt/revenue balance.
If governments could get out of debt traps through inflation without pain, ALL of them would be doing it!
CP…
US is acting like a third world country debasing their currency thru inflation, US has become a Mex and Brasil joke, a bad joke
That whole floating exchange rate system kinda supposed that the central bank of the reserve currency wouldn’t increase its money by 33% overnight.
Every Latin American country went through a bout of hyperinflation in the 1980’s-90’s which wiped out savers as suddenly their money wasn’t worth anything, while we had a couple of instances in the 1780’s and 1860’s in the USA.
We could be next
I don’t know debt levels in Brazil or Mexico but know both are a lot lower versus the US. It’s a function of fewer people willing to lend in the domestic currency in the past due to the lack of currency stability.
While cluelessness is always a valid reason for the actions of central planners, it’s also possible the FRB knows the US economy’s actual fundamentals (as opposed to the fake ones from fiscal and monetary policy) are mediocre to awful.
Just saw a headline that says Cramer says economy is a juggernaut. That’s a signal to be afraid, very afraid.
The country is broke. You see it on the streets of every major US city. You can see the crime stats too. Next year is going to be one for the history books.
In these countries, if there is a problem with debts, it’s with their foreign-currency debts. They tend to blow them up periodically, especially when there is a lot of inflation in local currency and US interest rates rise.
I’m wondering if we are getting ready to see some major currency devaluations such as what just happened in Turkey? First, we had negative interest rates, then massive inflation, and then devaluation. What does this do to one’s savings??
They keep saying supply chain issues. I think that means they cannot produce enough goods for the current demand.
I was reading in the Wall Street Journal sort of saying the same thing.
A bicylce store said in 2019 they sold 13k bikes, in 2020, they sold 18.2k, in 2021 they are track to sell over 22k and could sell even more if they had the supply. That is a 69% sales increase and the owner says he has a supply problem and inflation problem. LOL Then the owner goes on to say parts like brakes, derailers, cranks, etc are all up 15% to 20% in just one year. Well yeah, people are spending their free money and now wage gains like crazy.
Many manufacturers are producing more items then they did in 2019. It is a weird type of supply crunch where supply is not meeting demand but supply is actually up.
Another big Bicycle company said before the pandemic they sold about 200k bikes a year. In 2020 they sold 250k and all their stock. He said he could have sold 125k more if he had the stock but the Asian suppliers could not ramp up production that much.
This is spot on. The supply chain crisis narrative is inaccurate. It’s a demand crisis.
Our industry (truck equipment) got absolutely slammed with orders in early 2021 at a pace we had never seen. Backlogs shot up like a rocket. That demand trickled downstream all the way to raw materials. It did not take long for all our suppliers of base components to be overwhelmed. Most industries don’t have a spare 30% capacity just sitting around waiting to be used at a moment’s notice – especially metals and shipping industries.
We are producing at a solid pace similar to a normal year. The issue is ridiculous demand brought on by a shift in consumer behavior from services to goods, and a governments showering people with cash to make it worse.
Re “Most industries don’t have a spare 30% capacity just sitting around waiting to be used at a moment’s notice – especially metals and shipping industries.”
Funny you should say that…. the Federal Reserve data on industrial capacity utilization says that there ought to be 30% headroom nationally… LOL they are dreaming!
Yes, ‘supply chain issues’ is synonymous with ‘shortages’.
It’s a lack of good leadership issue. Liberalism is killing off the country.
Yes, indeed, it’s the liberalism that’s at fault…. from the previous president, having gifted the bulk of the PPP “loans” and two rounds of stimmies (remember “go big or go home”), and of course for picking such a flaming liberal for the Fed chair.
Speaking of bicycles, I ordered (with $1,000 down) a Minnesota company’s gravel race bike on 8 October. It’s a carbon-fibre frame which is initially made in Taiwan and then the frame is finished and the bike is assembled by the manufacturer here in the Twin Cities.
The bike was supposed to be ready in mid-November, and has been all set for a while — except for the shifters and cranks which are on wait from Shimano. “Sometime in December,” I was told on 1 December.
No worries, only two close calls today on patches of slippery ice on the north side of Lake Nokomis while riding my back-up road bike (sarcasm & not fun). Wide studded snow tires would be nice now that it’s winter.
The sports car, the motorbike & the main road bike are all in hibernation for the winter. Salt is good for seasoning food and ruining vehicles.
Helpful and informative post as always!
Me? Working on my art. Work in progress but maybe this one’s a keeper …
Inflation rising, high price frustration
Doing a number on the people of the nation
My head is feeling like a hardened lump
As I pay this week’s price at the pump
I’m in the market and playing the long game
And I’m really worried, cause things don’t stay the same
My wife is worried too, she asks me what’s up
Try to stay afloat, keep something in our cup
I listen to Powell, I listen to Yellen
Could there be something hidden going on, but they aren’t tellin’
But the sun is shining, and tomorrow’s another day
And I’m playing for keeps, planning to stay
Cheers
That’s really good, you have talent.
Thanks for the great jingle! -:)
Global economists must be puzzled that inflation would rise simultaneously in EM and Developed economies, aided by cross border capital flows and a transitory pullback from globalization. US manufacturing? What do those average wages look like? If that sticks inflation is here to stay. Likely this is leading to an overcapacity bubble and with a tight labor market and debt overhang that spells econonic slowdown.
it’s simpler. It’s just massive monetary expansion – the creation of new money.
1) JP : Inflation Transitory in retirement. A bearish option :
2) NDX daily is an island. Tomorrow NDX will turn down to close
Dec 6/7 open gap. Next week NDX will turn up to a lower high.
3) If correct, this week : the DOW will be on DM countdown week #4, SPX on week #3 and NDX on week #2.
4) By moving higher next week to a lower high, the DOW might still be on
week #5, SPX on week #4 and NDX on week #3.
5) JP sacrificed “Inflation Transitory” to bulls. JP doesn’t care about central banks idioms. Let them face reality.
6) On the week after Xmas, on Dec 27, the DOW might form a Schabacker Viking Horn.
7) There are bullish options : NDX will move higher to an all time high, AAPL will become a CNBC $3T co and DM weekly bearish countdown will be cancelled for good. Transitory is dead !
“after all this massive stimulation, including interest rate repression,”
——————————————
more to the point: after all the massive money creation.
Price inflation(inflation 2) follows an expanded money supply (inflation 1).
As the “free money” tapers off, purchases of goods across the spectrum should taper off with it. Stimulus money is the distortative factor here. There simply was no way for the government to “target” different income groups with “free money” in different amounts, i.e. $1000 for the lower income, $1500 for the middle class and so on, so they poured gasoline on the whole fire in equal amounts …
Unlike Greenspan’s gradual hikes of .25 basis points, the Fed should hike .50 basis points, and soon, but the chances of them doing this are probably slim and none, since they really just care about making sure the filthy rich –who have more money than they know what to do with –make even more money than they know what to do with. Okay, I’m being a little facetious, but does it not seem that way?
The top 10% is $17 Trillion dollars wealthier than before the pandemic, thanks to unprecedented money printing. Everyone else who gets up in the morning and goes to work for $15/hour, well, they got a couple of $1200 checks to keep them from complaining too much.
Now we have an asset bubble that is so big, it’s not even a bubble anymore. It’s a volcano that is going to blow like Mount St. Helen one day. I never thought I would see stocks with multi Trillion dollar market caps, and the analysts just keep raising their price targets. And there are probably a hundred more with a combined cap of a few Trillion that don’t even have profits. When does it stop? Really, is the Fed just totally oblivious to the insanity that is going on?
1) Traders move to BTC/USD, ETH/ USD, and to SPX, because they don’t trust Christine printing, European zombie banks and her zombie states.
2) USD pairs with emerging currencies is rising. Turkey is deflating. Iran IRR is mining a black hole.
3) Foreign entities sent SPX vertically higher. They lifted AAPl to $3T. They became wealthier on paper.
4) When Savanna and Long Beach bottlenecks will be over, China’s mfg will starve for new orders.
5) If SSEC weekly will breach BB#1 – Jan 6 2015 hi/ Feb 9 2015 lo – China will sink the global economy with them.
Our military supports these incompetent crooked dolts. If Argentina acted like us they would have another revolution……we just have inflation. Everybody is living the good life here because some over seas sweat shop still accepts paper dollars as currency. When that day ends……hopefully I’ll be pushing up flowers.