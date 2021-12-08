Labor Shortages Worsen, Companies Poach Workers from Each Other amid Massive Churn

Job arbitrage in a labor market where workers have a lot more power than before.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total Job Openings in October rose again, to 11.03 million (seasonally adjusted), up by 50% or by 3.7 million from October two years ago, after slightly dipping in September and August, to nearly match the blistering record set in June, a testimony to the massive labor shortages still dogging many industries across the US.
These job openings are not based on job postings, but on a survey of 21,000 nonfarm business establishments and government entities by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released today in its JOLTS report.
Hiring was also very strong – by far the best October ever – as companies filled job openings by poaching each other’s employees, offering higher pay, bonuses, and better benefits, leading to both, a large number of “hires” and a large number of “quits,” as people quit their old jobs to take up those better job offers, creating large-scale churn – a form of job arbitrage in a labor market where labor has a lot more power than before.
In Manufacturing, job openings spiked to a record 1.01 million (seasonally adjusted). Compared to October two years ago (2019), job openings were up by 153%, as manufacturers struggled with labor shortages, as much as they struggled with materials and components shortages, such as the semiconductor shortage that has slammed automakers and heavy-truck and equipment manufacturers.
In the Wholesale Trade, job openings rose to a record 329,000 openings (not seasonally adjusted), up by 29% from October 2019:
In Construction, job openings spiked to 410,000, up by 27% from October 2019, and matched the one-month miracle of April 2019:
In Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, job openings dipped to 614,000 openings, the second highest ever, and up 79% from two years ago. These sectors include many of the workers that move the merchandise coming down the tangled-up supply chains, such as truck drivers, delivery drivers, and warehouse workers.
In Education and Health Services, job openings jumped to a record 2.0 million, up by 54% from two years ago:
In Professional and Business Services, job openings rose to 1.82 million openings, the third-highest ever, behind July and August, and up 51% from October 2019:
In Healthcare and Social Assistance, job openings jumped to a record 1.82 million, up 55% from October 2019:
In Leisure and Hospitality – includes restaurants of all kinds, bars, hotels, casinos, art & entertainment – job openings jumped to 1.78 million, the second highest ever, and up by 80% from two years ago.
Low wages combined with difficult working conditions, including split shifts, night shifts, and weekend shifts, along with higher risks of infection have made hiring and retaining employees very challenging. Employers have raised wages in response, and they have tried to improve shifts and hours. The industry has always had a lot of turnover, and has even more turnover now.
In October, 887,000 workers quit these jobs, the third-highest after the records in August and September, as workers tried to get better jobs either in the industry or in another industry.
But companies in the sector were able to hire 1.25 million people in October, many of them poached from other businesses in this industry, where these workers are then reported as quits.
In Retail Trade, job openings declined on a seasonally adjusted basis by 18,000 openings to 1.05 million. October and November are the two months when retailers staff up for the holiday selling season. This happens every year, and seasonal adjustments smoothen out those seasonal job openings.
Not seasonally adjusted, job openings in retail rose by 59,000 to 1.24 million, but that increase was smaller than the typical seasonal increase in Octobers, and so the seasonal adjustments reduced that increase to a decline.
Hires: By far the best October ever.
Hiring is very seasonal, driven by large categories such as retail and education that are very seasonal. Despite the labor shortages and the difficulties in hiring people, both seasonally adjusted and not seasonally adjusted hires set big records for October.
Not seasonally adjusted, employers hired 6.86 million people, up by 237,000 from September’s hires, and up by 639,000 from October 2019 (red in the chart below). This was the biggest October ever, easily surpassing the prior record of October 2020 (6.03 million). Employers did this in part by poaching each other’s employees. These poached employees then also show up as “quits” at their old employer.
Seasonally adjusted, employers hired 6.46 million people, also the highest October ever (green line), up by 7.1% from October 2020 and by 11.5% from October 2019. The seasonal adjustments saw to it that the unadjusted 237,000 month-to-month increase became an 82,000 month-to-month decrease (seasonally adjusted).
Job arbitrage: Lots of quits, but not to not work.
The number of people who quit jobs voluntarily either to work for another company, or to do something else, such as starting up their own business, or staying home to take care of the kids, or whatever, dipped by 92,000 in October from the huge September record, to 4.16 million. October quits were the third-highest ever, and were up by 26% from October 2019:
Private sector employers accounted for 95% of these quits, government entities for the rest.
This huge number of quits is a sign of the power of labor, of jobs arbitrage, and of aggressive hiring and staff-poaching amid widespread and large-scale labor shortages that force employers to offer higher wages and other inducements to hire people – often people that already have jobs.
All this boils down to a red-hot labor market, with millions of people having left the labor force for a variety of reasons, and with stimulus driven demand that companies are struggling to meet.
Yet Powell says the reason to keep Fed Funds at near zero is the employment situation.
The Fed is responsible for this. They skew all they touch and they touch a lot.
Many years ago, the Treasury had language in their mission statement regarding the defense of the value of the Dollar. Not there any more. Removed.
Now, the Fed has done the exact same thing with the “promote moderate long term interest rates” mandate that is clearly in the Federal Reserve Act, as revised in the 1970s.
There is no mention of “promote moderate long term interest rates” anywhere on the Federal Reserve web site!!
In August of this year, the 11th edition of “The Fed Explained” makes no mention of this directive, which they have ignored since 2009. We only get the “dual mandate” game language. But in all likliehood the next mandate to be carved out will be the “stable prices” one, for they clearly ignore that one as well.
Fed heads are serial bubble blowers. Then when they get worried they lower interest rates.
They are not worried. CPI four times the 10yr rate is their way of handing our heads on a platter, or simply for many, ‘the last supper’.
“Many years ago, the Treasury had language in their mission statement regarding the defense of the value of the Dollar. Not there any more. Removed.”
A lot of government agencies used to publish their reports as pdf documents. Easy to save and archive; harder to silently change.
Now they are published as html – easy to change without any notice or trace. Memory holing doesn’t need expensive machinary or skilled people like Winston (from 1984). Ministry of truth already around us.
Which is why Obama’s presidential library will have no books it will be all digital
Out of curiosity, what is the value of defending the dollar for the US or other countries? I mean, the USD is insanely strong and likely overvalued, thereby constraining growth worldwide and encouraging further outsourcing. I don’t see why anyone would defend that.
an insanely strong dollar would not have lost 20% of its purchasing power in the past year.
So, you are claiming that Americans on the whole would be better off if the USD loses even more of its value versus other currencies?
The idea the USD is insanely strong is ridiculous. No country should intentionally (attempt to) depreciate its currency, whether measured in domestic or foreign purchasing power. It’s incredibly dishonest and called theft. Doesn’t matter if it supposedly benefits the country, as the country isn’t an individual whose property is being stolen.
Back in the 1960’s when the USD was actually strong, it was worth about four D-Marks and CHF. it was also worth about 360 Yen.
You do know those exchange rates now, don’t you?
No, Americans aren’t wealthier or better off because of this change.
not to mention that most americans aren’t concerned with the value of the dollar against other currencies that are also being devalued, but against the things it can actually buy. real inflation is around 15-20%. most americans are concerned with this.
Jake W,
Yes, but part of the domestic price increase is also the result of a depreciating USD (over time) since the exporter only cares how many Euro, Yen, etc. they get for their product or service.
As for Americans, those that do not care are indifferent out of ignorance to their detriment.
I have always cared because I don’t only measure the value of my savings in USD. I also consider it in foreign currencies especially somewhere I might live one day or where one of my beneficiaries lives now.
More choices are always better than fewer. A depreciating or crashing domestic currency means the person may be stuck and can’t leave.
Jake W
I agree. Inflation is 15 to 20% for most people, although I’m one of the lucky ones that was able to adjust my lifestyle to the point where I’m largely unaffected. My inflation rate is about 3%.
The FED was not created for any of the reasons stated.
It is a Private Corporation. A Stock ownership corporation whereas the Stock is owned by “member” Banks, who, in turn, are owned by other private stock holders.
No Government owns nor controls it.
None of it’s creation was for the benefit of the people. Or, employment. Or stable prices. Or inflation.
Their new mandate will include mitigating Climate Change and promoting Social Justice.
Swamp
here might be what the Fed is following
Orwellian Monetary Theory (OMT)
Debt is good.
Lender is slave to the borrower.
Saving is Punished.
“Stable” now means increasing (prices) at a stable rate of increase. (2nd Fed mandate)
Extremely low interest rates are moderate, even though at immoderate record lows. (3rd mandate)
The future funds the present. (It is no longer incumbent on each generation to pay their debts.)
Free market economy is arranged by unbridled unelected power. (central bankers)
Democracy is ruled by these monetary dictators.
Ignorance is strength.
Inflation is good.
Freedom is slavery.
We can not raise rates because there is too much debt, so we must allow the current condition of zero cost debt creation to continue.
Tax unrealized gains.
Rates must stay low to solve the employment situation, even though there are record job openings
The Federal Reserve, once the buyer of last resort for banks, is now buyer of last resort for Wall Street.
Central banks, once bound to only deal in federally backed securities will now set up dummy operations, Special Purchase Vehicles to circumvent this restriction.
Central Banks that are in place to prevent inflation, promote inflation and let it run hot.
Central banking now includes addressing climate change, racial and gender equity and “financial inclusion”
10 year T’s @ 1.54%. A yo-yo has more action. The Fed Explained = To Infinity, and Beyond! Where is Zurg when you need him. We can stop ‘churning’, we are already ‘cooked’.
Here is what’s going to happen. People that have to renew their rent and see a 10% rental increase. If the job has not already provided a substantial increase, they obviously will have to quit and move to a cheaper cost of living area or a new job. The crap jobs will require the biggest increase in pay. I foresee half of the directors of Kellogg’s resigning.
It costs an average of $10,000 to move a family a short distance. Across country can more than double that if the family has anything of value that needs to be moved. (just the transport of a 40′ container is currently around $17,000.) Most families can’t afford that just for a couple dollars an hour more, and most people looking for work are not getting offered 10% more to do the job they already have. So, unless they have transferable skills, or work in an industry that pays six figures a year, it’s hard to justify moving away from family, friends, schools, etc. And remember all of those have hidden costs that need to be borne also.
What’s going to happen is either the gov’t is going to keep handing out money with no strings attached or they are going to turn off the faucet. The first scenario will lead to further destruction of the economy and bankrupt the nation. The second will create a depression the likes of which few still alive have seen.
The really sad part is this is not going to be a national problem; it will be an international one.
Many people take only what can fit in their car.
Re “It costs an average of $10,000 to move a family a short distance. ”
No, it doesn’t. Not if you’re renting and haven’t accumulated a lot of stuff… not if you have a few friends with strong backs… not if you rent yourself a U-haul and do it yourself. If you’re moving because of high rental costs and an income gap, you’re not going to pay $10K.
Someone offering full-service moving might want to sell you on that high cost, but that’s not an average cost … except for their customer base. Corporate-funded moves (where they have a strong financial incentive not to disrupt the life of the employee too much) and the like, maybe…
Friends with pick-up trucks and/or rent a uhaul.
It’s done thousands of times a day.
KGC
I moved in 1999 from one house to another (same price of the house) 3 1/2 miles away to get in a better school district. The total cost of the move was $10,000 to $15,000 which included RE commissions, transfer taxes, moving coats etc. The move was well worth, as the new neighborhood was way underpriced at the time.
I’m willing to wager that “K’s” mgmt will be rewarded for cost control and stk price will increase .
AND the employees union will relinquish their stance.
Of course, I’m frequently mistaken & wrong.
My how times have changed.
Do any recruiters who came on less than 10 years ago even know how to return calls and not ghost people?
In my experience, No.
That would be at least 5 employers. In one case the HR department rejected me because I couldn’t make the original interview date due to a medical appointment. Since I’d already been told I was the only applicant with the quals and experience, and therefore the only interviewee, by my prospective boss, this seemed pretty stupid. I called him. Three days later, HR contacted me again with “We’ve decided to hold a second round of interviews”. It was, of course, a first round of interview (singular), but HR never admit mistakes or lies. Once got the job, HR spent 3 days trying to redefine the contract terms and reduce the salary. I resigned on the fourth day. The project I was supposed to be running ended up 9 months behind schedule after only 12 months, and the delays cost them nearly a million bucks. But of course, none of that came off HR’s salaries. And my prospective boss resigned in disgust.
I work for a large corporation and this is how our HR works as well. It’s pretty amazing the people running HR departments for companies. Having losers in control really hurts the rest of the company but for some reason these people face the consequences on bad actions.
*Never face
Thanks for the corroboration.
I am reasonably convinced that HR in most firms exists as a hit squad to protect the C-suite primarily, and minimize the wage bill secondarily. The primary is by far the most important.
1) Tomorrow, SPX might enter Nov 22 fractal zone and turn around.
2) If NDX weekly close under Nov 8 close it’s will be only a temp
decline. Next week NDX is likely to move higher.
3) Next week, cancel your dishwashers secured order, before a possible larger decline and 40% – 50% discount.
M.E – “Dishwasher Secured!” (and installed)
Inflation # coming on Friday morning! Will it be 8 or more than that!?
Fed’s decision and Press conf Dec 15th after noon
Expect a lot volatility depending upon inflation #!
I have this odd feeling there is a national State of Depression.
It could be me. I have suffered Depression my entire life, sometimes in horrific fashion.
But, I sense it in others. A morose, defeated aura about others.
I could list numerous reasons, but one could be the concept, new to most people, that if “money” can be manufactured by the Gov (we know it’s the FED) and given to you, why has that person worked their life away? Money has no value and neither does a life of work? What is the point?
They may not be able to conceptualize this, or even define it, but they FEEL it.
They have tasted what it is like to get of the rat race tread mill. For most of human existence, we could not BE on the tread mill, since there was none. We followed the seasons and the days at natures pace.
Today, now, with cars, iPhones, etc. life and work is a constant “go”. For printed paper. “Money” has no value, therefore what about work and life?
Exhausting.
Perhaps, being able to move slower has let many experience the way life should be. They are probably depressed knowing all this technology has only turned them into hyper-slaves, with no benefit to them.
They may not be Depressed. They may just be Exhausted and want out of this modern hell.
Marcus, I would suggest practicing gratitude and meditation. You attract a certain kind of person, because you are a certain kind of person.
Marcus,
You may be the proverbial square peg trying to fit in a round hole…
Go find your square hole….
It’s out there, I promise…
Yes. People generally are tired with low energy, depressed, anxious, and many remain divided in thinking about all the Covid stuff with others nearby. Although many are saying “I’m over it”. There’s a lot of psychic warfare, in the office and within families. Washington D.C. IS psychic warfare, full-on. VP Kamala is reported to be wearing out staff in a matter of months, not years, because of her ways and means of operating.
I experienced a psychic warzone at the large bank office space, a couple of years before Covid – really exhausting. I was 13 months – that 13 months seemed almost like 13 years. I had long hours, wasn’t sleeping well, and I was seldom hungry. When I left the contract, healthy sleep returned within a month, and my appetite for eating more returned.
Marcus,
I left my job with one of the 3 digit Intel Agencies several years ago. I was in the IT Department. The last year there I was a total basket case. The whole Agency (unnamed) was run by a criminal cabal worse than the mafia. Nearly 3/4th the contractors and government oversight workers were dishonest and were mentally ill. I became depressed where I could not get any sleep.
What worked to get me out of this sorry situation was to keep a diary of all the horrors that were happening every day. Also, I took long walks and light jogging on my lunch break to some remote paths where there was some wildlife and birds. What really worked the best was to retire.
Swamp Creature,
Glad to hear you are free and never sold and/or lost your soul.
If you could have slept well at night, that which you witnessed would not have troubled you. But it did. Sleep well, and may you continue to abide by your moral compass good sir.
Americans are realizing that a system where each person pursues their individual best outcome does not produce the best outcome.
You can see it dawning on them one by one: “we are not the best country”, it was all a big lie.
Every company in sight of a main highway with more than 50 employees within 50 miles of me has “We’re Hiring” signs out. None of them are posting those jobs on any hiring website, government or otherwise. Some of them were posting there 4 months ago.
The simple explanation is that they aren’t getting responses from websites, and physical signs are cheaper.
Any other guesses welcome.
Yes, what are the elephants in the room? Obviously, not all obvious factors are allowed to be obvious.
They want to SEE the person. They want to know, (without telling anyone), if they can fire the person, if need be.
Try to fire somebody today.
Using on-line services leaves a track record. Do you want an employment attorney, representing the poor, poor, person you fired, to look into the data on your search? Was it fair? Equitable? Representative of all applicants? Biased? Heavy in one Demographic and not another?
Leave no record of those you invited for a follow up or interview. When they have to physically walk into your place of business, you can have yourself, and your most trusted crew, size them up and get an impression.
This can’t be done on line. On line, you can’t ask certain questions, but in a face-to-ace, real life, meeting, you can use indirect ways to learn what you must learn about the person, before you hire.
You will be spending more time with that person than your Spouse…and children….and best friend(s). One wrong word, or glance from you, and they can make your life difficult.
Perhaps many businesses are being very, very picky and would rather be understaffed than hire back the kinds of people they had before the shut-downs. The shut-downs had the benefit of getting rid of people they were afraid to fire. Perhaps a lesson learned.
Hmmm…I wonder why an employer would need to see an applicant.
Is it to make sure they don’t hire one of ‘those’ people?
It’s perfectly possible to do the indirect assessment during a formal procedure. When I hired, I used to get one of my colleagues to take candidates on a walking tour of the site, with assorted ‘casual’ questions. I remember one coming back and he simply said “NO!”. I didn’t even ask for a justification ;)
Part of patriotims is working hard. Up until recently, people were proud of what America stood for and worked hard to keep it that way.
No more. The country is on the wrong track so severly that people have given up on hard work. Why work hard to support the wide scale political corruption now taking place?
Many of the country’s best and brightest have thrown the towel in and have quit. This is the opposite of patriotism and it is tearing this country down.
My opinion: The only fix is a transparent and fair Nov 2022. If that happens, people will start working hard again. But, if we see a replay of Nov 2020, then high inflation will be the least of our problems.
I’ll vote for that!
Gone Galt, perhaps?
Gone Galt sums it up.
Instead of working hard to for the benefit of the country, people now do the minimum work to survive.
The effect on the country’s economic is stunning and it is another indicator that a large swath of the country was not OK with Nov 2020.
But it’s not for the benefit of the country. It’s for the benefit of the families who own the Fed. A good portion of the taxes on our hard work goes to these people so they can keep their insatiable trillionaire lifestyle. There’s nothing patriotic about that. Same with all wars. It’s not fighting for our country; it’s fighting to support a racket that the Fed gorges itself on.
It’s exactly as Marcus Aurelius said in his 4:38pm post above. No wonder he’s depressed.
Maybe we should all quit. Maybe that would cause the Fed to shrivel up and die.
I went Galt 13 years ago.
Until about about 4 years ago, I had a lot of friends and relatives trying to persuade me to return to work – benefit of the Nation, etc, as I was very good at what I did.
Then they started agreeing with me that benefiting the Nation should benefit me also, which it didn’t, and didn’t for them any more either.
Since Covid started, coincidentally (NOT) no deaths where I am, they are wishing they’d gone Galt sooner.
we have no shared culture anymore, largely because of mass immigration of people who either can’t or won’t assimilate. that is the reason for this.
The melting pot has lost its flame?
It was never a melting pot, outside the “melting” of Europeans (who differed by Language, and little else).
Even then, Little Italy was Little Italy, and German Town was German Town…..The melting pot is just another “socialist” term to fool us into a bigger disaster.
it has. but as marcus alluded to, the melting worked better when we were multiethnic, but not multicultural. german lutherans are much more similar to english episcopalians than somali muslims are.
It’s a big reason but not the only one.
As one example, it doesn’t explain the collapse of the family unit in some segments of society.
Entirely disagree.
The US has never had a single shared culture, other than the unifying principles of the Constitution.
That has always been a problem, and frequently far worse than today – slavery era, civil war, early 1900s, even 1960s all had far more social strife than today.
Keep in mind that today’s media hype minor differences. “Folks are basically decent, conventional wisdom would say, but we read about the exceptions in the papers everyday” – Rush.
As for assimilation, if you want different results then change the incentives. Immigrants never assimilate fast on average, but when survival depends on hard work, and success depends on assimilation, it happens a lot faster.
Assimilation has always been a 2-way street, and thank goodness the mainstream has been willing to adopt the best of so many immigrant cultures! The food you ate today, the clothes you’re wearing right now – I bet less than 10% of content & style were in the hypothetical “shared culture” of any prior historical period.
Thanks Wisdom seeker. I agree with your comments
People used to work then save seeking self sufficiency. But now if you save you go backwards at about 6% clip per annum. Never has this happen before and it is by intentional design
Nonsense. Savers went backwards in the 1970s too. And in 1929-1933 when the banks failed. The Golden Age of Savers from 1982-2010 was the historical anomaly, not the other way round.
Savers are usually better off than non-savers during hard times, but never in history are people automatically entitled to a good living just because they’ve saved some money.
Savings must be safely stored, intelligently invested, and actively shepherded. Too often your country gets invaded, or has a revolution or civil war confiscating private property, or a natural disaster destroys your home, or….
Wisdom
Disagree.
Saving is lending. And lenders should get paid for the use of their money.
The money in the bank gets lent out.
The money in fixed income is lent out to corporations who borrow.
For 7 decades Fed Funds equaled or exceeded Inflation. That is what the Fed did to tamp down inflation and make certain the holders of dollars didnt hold a wasting asset.
Do you see how things have changed from that which was once normal and historical behavior of the Fed, per their mandates?
Why different now? (since 2009) Tell us.
Need a third party. Both the R’s and D’s are corrupt beyond redemption. We need a party who puts the country above their wallets. The platform should start with a stable currency and term limits.
The country is on the “wrong track” due to extensive social decay. Been going for my entire life and I was born in 1965.
This social decay is evident in the economy and finance. The level of government spending, national public debt, and private debt are all reflective of a society falling apart. A society believing (and pretending) it’s a lot wealthier that it actually is living beyond its means when it is really becoming poorer.
The asset mania is also reflective of unfounded optimism in a segment of society even as society is falling apart.
The actual economic fundamentals are mediocre to awful, disguised by historically low interest rates and the loosest credit conditions in human civilization.
Whenever it is, just wait until both end and see what happens. The real state of the economy and society will be exposed for what it actually is.
Are back to that BS about non existent election fraud?
In a recent well respected poll, more than half of the country believe something was wrong with Nov 2020, and that belief is causing problems in the labor market because people have given up on the dream.
This has turned into a serious financial issue … inflation and shortages.
SocalJim,
Trump made clear before that election that when he and other Republicans lose elections, it’s henceforth due to “election fraud,” no matter what. It’s practically a religion by now that lots of people believe in, no matter what the facts. However, when Democrats lose elections, it’s because voters punished them, hahaha.
And I’m probably going to delete this whole thread that was triggered by your election fraud BS.
If you repeat something often enough, people are going to believe it. That’s the (your, their) strategy here.
Almost every post, same thing. Stolen, cheaters, fraud, whatever.
Denial of reality on a daily basis. I read less and don’t post much, just can’t reason with most of it.
SocalJim,
Market crashes 50%, with the Nasdaq -78% as in 2000-2002, with cryptos getting wiped out, well, then lots of people will be going back to work. Problem solved :-]
True … that will cause some people to start working again … but, likely many will do that reluctantly and do the minimum possible.
I think this worker poaching is only going on for the very bottom poorly paying jobs.
Higher paying jobs still seem to be terminating people to reduce costs. Thus the rising job openings. Jobs to be filled but only at lower wages.
I know of no one who is switching jobs.
Kellogg,s
Largest drop in productivity in 62 years. Producing competes with time needed for consuming. Good riddance. Un-employment data has been through the wash and rinse cycle several times and they are gooooood. We are booming. Gov’t data says all good. Inflation talk going dark.White House got the Big Five of MSM to stop talking about inflation and bad shit except Vlad the Soul-less and orange man bad! Stock Market correction over and another bull cycle has begun. Jump in and get rich. Mrs Magoo at Treasury told Congress all that money printing caused just a dab of inflation. Hardly measureable at all.
Next quarter will be largest spike in productivity in years. That’s how the math works during a hiring boom, when you add lots of people to the payrolls, but the production data is slow in catching up. Productivity = production output compared to hours worked.
1) Job opening on the moon. Most women drivers fascinated
about 10 “Tesla magnetic compression fields”.
2) Helion Energy is a disruptive co supported by Peter Thiel and FB founder, convert fusion straight to electric energy.
3) There is no need for turbines, cooler towers… and no deadly radiation.
4) Helium 3 is rare on earth – Robert Zubrin : “The Case for Space” – plenty
Helium 3 out of space : on the moon, Neptune & Saturn, to be mined, extracted and travel back to earth by UPS.
Sounds like heading our way is inflation the Fed fears most: wage inflation.
Not transitory. It is one thing to refuse a worker a raise, it is another to demand a roll back.
Hi Wolf, I saw a recent interesting comment on the Site , sorry I have forgotten the Username, but the Member was indicating that to keep the Stockmarket up, (whilst the Tapering and Interest Rate rises are followed through on), the Fed could request to, or start to buy Stocks. I thought that was a good point. Could the Fed have their cake and eat it as well ? i.e. the Stockmarket is kept raised but Interest Rates still rise ?
Lots of nonsense floating around out there about the Fed buying stocks. Until Congress passes a law that allows the Fed to do that, it’s not going to happen.
Wolf
Fed is NOT supposed to buy Corp/Junk bonds but they by passed that rule and created SPV ( Special purpose vehicles) bought some, but not as much as they jaw-boned the news. Did any body object? NONE! So why NOT stocks the same way? All in the name of ‘financial’ stability. Congress and the regulators will look other way, since portfolios will take a hit unless they are hedged!
If I remember correctly Treas Secy Yellen is already on record, says that Fed should be permitted to buying stocks (+whatever) if needed!
If they were engaging in such, they would buy index futures which settle vs cash…..a perfect mechanism for someone like the NY Fed.
As for would they do such a thing……… in 1987, on that Black Monday, people swear the Fed was buying in the SP pit at the Chicago Merc. Is it true?, …well people believe what they want to believe. It is not impossible to imagine.
I thought laws were just suggestions now, like the Bill of God-given Ambiguous Rights.
You have to admit a wage-price spiral would give us a lot of new stuff to talk about, and Wolf could explain how the Fed’s Office of Spirals, Sinkholes, and Reverse Repo Event Horizons works.
Thanks Wolf for another great article. I have been reading your website for about a year and hope that these articles keep coming.
Many comments seem to revolve around the government and the financial industries and miss the fact that skilled labors are hard to find. Some one like an RN can change jobs and get a raise or become a traveling nurse and double their income. If a machinist, certified welder, or electrician is mobile they can make up the moving expenses in less than a year . Too many employers will avoid giving raises to existing employees and pay new ones more. Been there done that.
Its a decade old story that skilled people are retiring faster then new ones are trained.
Here’s a thought about unskilled labor. I seem to remember reading something that for someone to buy what
they bought with minimum wage in 2000 they would need $15 an hour in 2020. Maybe Wolf’s article on small business formation gives us a hint.
I believe the real unemployment is close to 20%. Same with the inflation rate which is running at 20%. That puts the misery index at 40%. During the worst of the Carter years it never got anyway near that figure. No wonder so many people are depressed. I lived through the Carter years, I had just come to DC (Swamp), and I was much better off than I am now.
The civil society is starting to break down. You see that every day in people’s behavior.
The injections mandates have created the largest deficit of health care workers ever. Ever.
Some states like New York have stopped elective procedures.
What a shame.