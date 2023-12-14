Our Drunken Sailors Go Splurging Online, at Auto Dealers, and Massively at Bars & Restaurants (YOLO)

The three account for 50% of retail sales. People blowing their disposable income that outran inflation by a wide margin this year.
Total retail sales rose by 0.3% in November from October, seasonally adjusted, even amid dropping prices of durable goods and gasoline that retailers sell, as inflation has now totally moved into services that retailers don’t sell. So adjusted for inflation, retail sales would have increased even more.
Compared to a year ago, retail sales rose 4.1%, despite the price declines in durable goods and gasoline.
The three-month moving average, which tamps down on the artificial drama of the monthly squiggles that can obscure the trends, rose by 0.3% and was up by 3.4% from the same period a year ago. All charts here show the three-month moving average:
But only some categories of retailers benefitted, particularly the big three that between them account for 50% of total retail sales: Ecommerce operations, bars and restaurants, and at auto dealers.
Other types of brick-and-mortar retailers are in permanent decline, such as department stores and electronics and appliance stores, because their sales are wandering off to ecommerce including their own ecommerce operations, and their brick-and-mortar stores lost out again. Sales at gas stations plunged because the price of gasoline plunged. And we’ll get to all those in a moment, each with their own chart.
Where does this money come from? It’s not a secret.
Per-capita disposable income, adjusted for inflation (total income from all sources minus taxes, adjusted for inflation), jumped by 0.3% in October and by 3.9% year-over-year, in other words, outrunning inflation by 3.9% year-over-year, after having falling behind inflation in the prior two years.
This is what consumers had left to spend on goods and services, and to save. And our drunken sailors, as we’ve come to call them lovingly and facetiously because they just refuse to stop drinking from the punchbowl, saved some of their disposable income and blew the rest.
This is what fuels the spending binge we’re seeing:
Retail sales by major segment of retailers.
New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers (22% of total retail sales):
- Sales: $135 billion
- From prior month: +0.5%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.2%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +5.2%
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (16% of total retail sales), ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:
- Sales: $119 billion
- From prior month: +1.0%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.7%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +8.6%
Bars & restaurants (“Food services and drinking places,” 13% of total retail). Our drunken sailors are going wild eating and drinking out, with double-digit year-over-year spending growth, spending a lot more at those places than at food & beverage stores, under the motto, YOLO?
- Sales: $95 billion
- From prior month: +1.6%
- From prior month, 3mma: +1.3%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +10.0%
Food and Beverage Stores (12% of total retail):
- Sales: $83 billion
- From prior month: +0.2%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.2%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +0.9%
General merchandise stores, without department stores (10% of total retail):
- Sales: $62 billion
- From prior month: +0.2%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.0%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +2.4%
Gas stations got a boost from price increases (8% of total retail sales). Sales at gas stations move in near-lockstep with the price of gasoline:
- Sales: $54 billion
- From prior month: -2.9%
- From prior month, 3mma: -1.0%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -7.0%
This chart shows the three-month moving average of the CPI for gasoline (blue, right axis) and sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including other merchandise that gas stations sell (red, left axis):
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6% of total retail). Pandemic bubble bye-bye:
- Sales: $41 billion
- From prior month: -0.4%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.3%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -4.0%
Clothing and accessory stores (3.7% of retail):
- Sales: $26 billion
- From prior month: +0.6%
- From prior month, 3mma: -0.3%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +0.4%
Miscellaneous store retailers (2.2% of total retail): Specialty stores, including cannabis stores.
- Sales: $15.4 billion
- Month over month: -2.0%
- Month over month 3mma: +1.1%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +3.9%
Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.6% of total retail). A big portion of furniture and furnishing sales have wandered off to ecommerce, with huge online retailers dominating the scene. This is what’s left over at brick-and-mortar retailers that specialize in furniture and furnishings:
- Sales: $10.7 billion
- From prior month: +0.9%
- From prior month, 3mma: -0.5%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -8.6%
Department stores (now down to just 1.5% of total retail sales, from around 10% in the 1990s). Ecommerce sales by department store chains are not included here, but are included in ecommerce retail sales above.
- Sales: $10.5 billion
- From prior month: -2.5%
- From prior month, 3mma: -1.6%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -5.3%
- From peak in 2001: -40% despite 22 years of inflation.
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (1.2% of total retail):
- Sales: $8.6 billion
- Month over month: +1.3%
- Month over month, 3mma: 0.5%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -1.3%.
Electronics & appliance stores (1.1% of total retail):
- Sales: $7.8 billion
- Month over month: -1.1%
- Month over month, 3mma: 0%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +3.9%.
Wolf … so a 3.9% increase in disposable income translates into 30-50% more total retail sales compared to pre-covid!?
I know those are estimates there but I am shocked to see that and have always wondered where so much extra money would come from. Doesn’t seem to add up but maybe that 3.9% is that big a number to affect the overall retail spend $ by that much!? Just seems crazy we are buying 50% more stuff than before the pandemic even with inflation of both wages and prices.
To compare, both over four years, since Nov 2019, and neither adjusted for inflation:
Four-year retail sales growth (+35%) v. four-year non-inflation adjusted disposable income growth (+25%).
Annual retail spending in 2023 (about $8 trillion) looks to be about 42% of total consumer spending ($19 trillion).
“Four-year retail sales growth (+35%) v. four-year non-inflation adjusted disposable income growth (+25%).”
So, overspent 10%.
10% of retail spending times 4 years = $3.2T — All the pandemic free money! Unless that free money got included in the income. Convoluted accounting so elites can keep running the peasants around circles like one new entrant to Repub party president nomination does.
Wolf, thank you for all the data, and graphs, and explanations, and answering questions, and a dose of reality every day. Can’t find a site like yours anywhere on internet.
Great question. I would also like to know this.
The 3.9% in disposable income is inflation adjusted. I don’t believe the total retail sales numbers are.
Oh drunken sailors, why go sober when you can stay drunk and suffer no consequences now and down the road…drunk is the new norm and lol to inflation is transitory, our sailors will make sure it’s not…
Drunken sailors is too tame to describe the spending habit, how about Yayo addicts instead? They are looking for the next fix, I think calling them that even tough in cheek is more appropriate
I look at it like going out and spending money at restaurants is helping people stay employed. I could pull back and save for a rainy day but that would be creating a rainy day for somebody today. As they say, a rainy day tomorrow is always better than one today.
Looks like with the exception of housing related sales, everything is back on anout the same trajectory as before covid. Only real estate is suffering at this point.
This makes total sense. Theres been no recession. Employment and wages are still strong and banks are paying a lot more on savings accounts.
Lennar just had a earnings call. They had a great quarter even though the average house price they sold dropped -11% from $500k to $444k. They made it via volume. Probably less quality finishing too? LOL
-Revenue of $10.97B (+7.9% Y/Y) beats by $680M.
-New orders increased 32% to 17,366 homes; new orders dollar value increased 32% to $7.3 billion
-Backlog of 14,892 homes with a dollar value of $6.6 billion
-Deliveries increased 19% to 23,795 homes.
-Repurchased 3 million shares of Lennar common stock for $337 million.
Crazy. They have a great backlog and that was before the current drop in mortgage rates. Of course, maybe the rate drop is not that important as they were doing rate buy-downs.
We have discussed this for months: lower prices, smaller houses, fewer and cheaper amenities, and massive mortgage-rate buydowns have been very effective in getting home buyers to switch from buying an existing home to buying a new home. So existing home sales have collapsed, and new home sales have hung in there.
Most recently here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/11/27/prices-of-new-houses-drop-further-18-year-over-year-sales-drop-high-inventories-rise-further-supply-jumps/
Pray for home furniture stores. That’s got to bite. Potentially also the impact of less people moving house?
Buying furniture online is a huge relief. I remember going from furniture store to furniture store every weekend for weeks to see what they had, and they had some showroom stuff and the rest was in the catalogue, and it was really hard and frustrating to find things we liked and prices we found acceptable.
Now we spend 2-3 hours on the internet, looking at thousands of pieces, quickly discarding 99.9% of them, and ranking our top 10 choices, and then we order and are done. We’ve bought lots of big stuff that way, a whole living room, a huge armoire for the bedroom, cabinets, smaller pieces… minor assembly required (make sure you have a power screwdriver and a hammer and a good saw in case something doesn’t quite fit).
So yes, pray for the furniture stores. Because we aren’t ever going through that pain again.
We were looking for a simple dresser to put our clothes in. Went to some of the furniture stores and it was all particle board junk with laminate veneer that made them look like they were real wood but no not quite. And of course, $300? Who buys this stuph? We are die hard garage sale goers and just were patient and found a really nice dresser at a rummage sale for a church that someone was trying to move to a new home. Lovely dovetail drawers and simple pulls, maybe a few scratches here and there but nothing major. A little wax on the rails and the drawers were fine. $35. They tried to talk us into taking along the two huge metal file cabinets but thankfully I was able to say no. I realize this isn’t for everyone, and if you’re looking to put together an entire wardrobe set in one style it’s not going to work, but a little patience and you can find some really cool stuff second hand.
“Showroom only” retailers can/will be easily be replaced by digital showrooms. What’s the point of a physical storefront if you’re just going to ship the product from a warehouse (vs your customer driving away w it)?
Where do Walmart sales fit into these categories? Maybe General Merchandise, but it also sells a lot of Food, and Clothing, and other stuff.
Walmart has better online experience than Amazon now. And shows you best deals first. You can beat Amazon prices half of the time and by a lot. Delivery (at least in my local) is better than Amazon. Showed this to my GF she was surprised; saved like 30%.
Just like more young people today are eating more than they should an increasing number of young people are spending more than they should (and it is easier to spend today when you can press a button and have a hamburger on the way from DoorDash or almost anything else from Amazon). P.S. I won’t be investing in any Retail RE REITS since the local O’Reilly Auto Parts charges $39.99 for same exact 5 quart bottle of Synthetic motor oil that Amazon or Walmart will deliver to my door (usually the next day) for $24.99.
Those are good savings. You can also get oil pump for changing oil thru oil measuring stick outlet. Then just change the oil filter. Don’t even have to go under car in most cases. That’ll save $200 if you drive a German car.
But your local O’Reilly lets you bring your used motor oil back. Does Amazon accept used oil?
I’m guilty of getting my oil from Costco (only $39.99 for 2x 5qt jugs of 5w-30!) but try to buy everything else from the local autozone that I’m always bringing my used oil to.
Yes.
This is data about retailers and their revenues, not consumer spending. It views consumer spending from the recipients’ side.
This is by store location. So a Walmart store (classified by NAICS code as General Merchandise Retailer) gets the survey and fills in the revenue data for all their merchandise, including food.
Thanks. So the Food data are distorted. Walmart is the largest grocer in America. Yet, if I understand you correctly, it’s food sales are grouped under General Merchandise, which is thus also distorted. I learn a lot from your site.
There is nothing about “food sales” in this article. Please make an effort to understand this. Clear your mind of your preconceived misconceptions. Press Ctrl ALt Del
But there is a retailer category in this article, called “Food and beverage stores,” and there is another retailer category called “gasoline stations,” and there is another retailer category called “General merchandise stores,” and there is another retailer category called “Nonstore Retailers” (“Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers”), and there is another retailer category called “Food services and drinking places,” and they all can have food sales, even gasoline stations, which are often convenience stores.
Some of us might think that Food is included in Food and Beverage Sales. /sarc
Thanks Wolf,
We need a strong dollar. Powell has abandoned it. I don’t care about the balance sheet or QT. All this is bad in my opinion. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again looking for different results. Just making our currency worth less and less.
There are a lot of people who have to take RMD’s now. That money
is going out into the economy instead of being invested for those
that would inherit it.Lots of older drunken sailors.
And if decent sized, which wouldn’t be most, is you want to pull as much out tax efficiently as possible. Inherited IRA tax laws have changed a lot and require them to complete in 10 years. Law makes complete sense but more planning for some.
I have both regular and inherited IRAs. Their RMDs are figured differently. When looking into IRA regulations, I sometimes wonder what sort of perverted lunatics(s) come up with these convoluted rules. This applies to the entire tax code.
It would be revealing to have spending figures that were somehow sorted by ability to pay (say credit score) so as to indicate if the spenders are spending within their means or are overextended. I see a lot of boomers in restaurants, many of whom I assume are pretty well of. As noted in an earlier post, the upper half of Americans are well off. Maybe most if not all of this spending is by them? There has been gloom and doom regarding overspending of one form or another for years now. If folks could not cover this spending, they would all be bankrupt, even allowing for the gov handouts.
Poor people never spend much and therefore never move the economic needle much. That’s about the lower 20%. Most of the low-income people either have no credit cards because they cannot get them (they have to make do with debit cards) or they have very low credit limits. Many don’t even have bank accounts (the “unbanked”). So debt isn’t their problem – low income is. They cannot buy it if they cannot pay for it.
You have to make more money to borrow money. The more money you make, the more you can borrow. Subprime doesn’t mean poor, it means bad credit, the high-income young dentist that got in over his head is subprime.
The rich spend money on stuff that isn’t sold by retailers in this list, such as yachts, corporate jets, Rolexes, paintings, antiques, classic cars, etc. And this type of spending is not included here.
This list here is just normal retailers.
In terms of consumers being overextended, nope:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/11/09/credit-cards-the-big-payment-method-balances-burden-delinquencies-available-credit-how-are-our-drunken-sailors-holding-up/
Sigh. Prices for everything are going to stay high, aren’t they?
If you read the article, you will see that prices of durable goods have been falling and the price of gasoline has plunged. This is the stuff these retailers sell, but you hafta RTGDFA to see it.
Of course. I remember when gas was 19 cents a gallon. I feel safe in saying gas will never go to 19 cents a gallon again in America. We occasionally have profound and prolonged deflation in some markets, like housing, but for most commodity prices, once they are up, they stay up. The best we can hope for is that the rate of increase in prices, i.e. inflation, slows. Powell is happy with a 2 percent increase a year, but that’s not 0 percent.
I remember when the Chipotle Steak burrito was $7.50 in 2019 and now it is $12.50. LOL That is a 66% increase.
Thankfully, I don’t eat there, so that’s a 0% increase.
Wolf
I recently read that ‘ Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) credit data is NOT reflected in the credit reports of 3 agencies. Also NOT in general Consumer Credit stat. Is it b/c BNPL is offered directly to consumer by the individual merchant/company? Thanks.
1. Wrong. It’s reflected in credit reports. Here is Equifax:
https://www.equifax.com/newsroom/all-news/-/story/-buy-now-pay-later-credit-reporting/
2. It’s reflected in the green line, “Other Loans,” which include personal loans, computer loans, payday loans, etc. BNPL is about $50 billion, the rest are other loans
If it weren’t for the irrational stock market reaction after the Fed meeting, I don’t think people would really care about an additional .25% interest rate reduction sometime next year. It’s immaterial.
The salient issue is what happens with QE/QT. I think the bloated size of the Fed’s balance sheet and money supply encourages stock market speculation.
It’s anybody’s guess whether the Fed will continue QT to the point of asset price declines, but I don’t think current Fed leadership will push it that far. I believe they want to maintain high asset prices to avoid a reverse wealth effect that could snowball into a recession. There are lots of fairness issues associated with continued support of high asset prices, but the Fed has never worried much about wealth concentration, moral hazards, or related issues caused by its policies.
That said, asset prices are so high now, they could fall under their own weight despite the Fed’s most dovish efforts to keep them propped up.
Yes it did cause speculation it also caused regionals buying bonds with very low yields, this is all QE. We need higher rates to protect the dollar. IMO.
Im going to assume you know what the two fed mandates are … what they AREN’T are fairness issues, asset prices or wealth concentration.
So far they seem to be doing a decent job at reducing inflation and not killing employment. This is confirmed by increased disposable income and savings and higher retail sales data
Perhaps you should direct your question to Bernanke, Yellen, and Powell. If the mandates have nothing to do with asset prices, why did the Fed intentionally seek to raise asset prices in order to create a wealth effect? It’s on record.
Globally, equities have averaged beating inflation by 5.2 percent from 1900 to 2019. Cash breaks even, bonds beat it by about 2 percent. I don’t know why people keep expecting holding cash to make them money and get flaming upset when yields go down. It doesn’t even matter if yields go down or up or stay even..you’ll never beat inflation holding cash.
Sam-
“..you’ll never beat inflation holding cash.”
Not true, at least historically:
Per 2011 Andex chart:
Comp. Ann’l Grth Rate, by decade:
——-30 day TBills—Inflation
1930’s: 0.6%. -2.0%
1960’s: 3.9%. 2.5%
1980’s: 8.9%. 5.1%
1990’s: 4.9%. 2.9%
2000’s: 2.8%. 2.5%
Stocks, Bonds and commodities also have some decade periods of underperforming inflation…
Just sayin’.
The FOMC and Chairman Jerome Powell did nothing yesterday.
I should post the transcript, and then you could actually read what he said. But there are copyright issues, so I cannot do it.
All we have to do on Fri is to send AAPL to $200, to $3.1T.
Bought testing Apple put today. Let’s see if it shows any green. Small caps outperformed QQQ in the last few days, same as they did before the last time things unraveled.
Admittedly the future can change but the signaling was strong enough yesterday to indicate equity markets still going to trend upward consistently for long term investors. 2024 might be a little slow but sensing it heats up after that. That’s my take anyway. Keeping some money fairly liquid for opportunity shopping since returns for that money still not bad.
I think we are entering an economic and investment boom period like we haven’t seen since the mid 80s and on thru the 90s.
Personally, I have been looking at off-grid-outback land for several years. Pricing is frayed. I think it may be time to buy and have a shell put up before everyone realizes that things aren’t that bad and especially before everyone realizes that things are pretty good.
TC – but interest rates *peaked* in the early 80s. Right now its the exact opposite, interest rates recently *bottomed*.
How did the stock mkt do in the 50s & 60s?
depending on opinion, interest rates just *peaked* for this “cycle”
China strikes back : Huawei new phone competes with AAPL and their
new chip competes with NVDA
Now we get need those products competing here to drive consumer prices down! Admittedly prices have fallen but a decent phone is still a decent price tag. Waiting for iPhone 13 to drop significantly in price for my son as I am happy with inexpensive Samsung.
Micheal,
One of these days I will upgrade my eleven year old Panasonic plasma with a 55″ 4K OLED. Sharp has just introduced one with a Roku streaming feature built in, and since I use Roku, that is of interest to me. It won’t be too long before more and more sporting events are streamed in 4k, and on a variety of services, but right now it’s just a few events and a few streaming services. So, I’ll wait a while before spending like a drunken sailor for a new TV set.
But I mention this as Sharp has entered into a partnership with Foxconn now as their “parent company”, and their new TV sets are made in Mexico, I believe. Foxconn makes the Apple iPhones, no?
It seems to be a good deal & a good product — from researching online anyway: for $1,200, a 55″ 4K OLED Sharp can be ordered “ecommerce” in the USA. But only from two different retailers as far as I can find.
So, a Japanese company that’s owned by a Taiwanese company making TV sets in Mexico to be sold in the USA. Yeah, that’s par for the course these days, I reckon.
not really
The number of credit card delinquencies is barely a blip on the radar. The American consumer is doing just fine–indeed, that’s the key takeway from TGDFA (and other recent articles here re: consumer credit and spending). If you notice them going up, it’s because they’re going up from an aberrant pandemic number, from a magical time when suddenly everyone was a great credit risk.
DM: Manhattan rents DROP for the first time in two years to $4K a month – as costs to lease a home across the country plummet by largest amount since 2020
The median rent in Manhattan, which is the most expensive place to lease an apartment in the US, fell 2 percent year-on-year in November to $4,000.
“Asking rents.” Not actual rents that people are actually paying on current leases and at renewal.
Wolf, do these numbers include gift card sales?
This might sound tangental but hear me out:
At my company, gift cards don’t count towards our sales, its only when the gift card is used that it goes towards our numbers. Otherwise we’d be counting the sale twice (once when the gift card was bought, and again at redemption, even though only one actual purchase happened). I’d assume other retailers do the same.
This year gift cards seem even more popular than last, and I wonder how much spending ($$ going from credit cards => retailer bank accts) isn’t being captured by this data (or is it?)
No, gift cards are not counted twice. And yes, your company seems to be doing it correctly.
Gift card purchases — when I walk in and pay money for a gift card — are recorded as “deferred revenue,” a liability on the balance sheet (money the retailer collected but owes the customer something for it). Because no goods have been exchanged, it cannot be recognized as “revenue” on the income statement. Later, when you walk in with the gift card I gave you for your birthday, and you buy something with it, it is recognized as revenue on the income statement, and therefore as sale, and the liability account “deferred revenue” is relieved of that amount.
A portion of gift cards are never redeemed, and the company gets to keep the cash without have to provide the goods or services. This “breakage” portion can be estimated by the company based on historic breakage data and be taken straight to revenues, followed up by a periodic reconciliation of the estimated breakage to the actual breakage.
This is an accounting rule, and all companies should be doing it this way. Your company seems to be doing it as well. This also assures that they’re not counted twice.
Thanks Wolf – I wasn’t farmiliar with the specific accounting terminology here.
On our little corner of the internet, I’d guestimate gift card sales are making up nearly half of gross CC revenue this holiday season so far. They’re wildly popular especially with these bonus value promotions going on.
So this is consumer spending that has yet to show up in the data.
It’s fascinating to me that wages have outpaced inflation most of the year, and people are spending and having a jolly good time and yet all these polls say consumers are pessimistic about the economy. It doesn’t add up.
It adds up. Powell was asked about that too. People HATE inflation, and they HATE the high prices, even if they have come down a little on some products, but are still high. And they’re grouchy about that. But they like their higher wages and the interest they’re earning, etc., and they’ve got their finances kind of in order, and they’re feeling pretty chipper about the rest, and they’re traveling all over the place (can confirm anecdotally from our recent trip to Europe, packed planes, airports, and trains), and they’re going out and they’re eating out (can confirm anecdotally, had to wait one hour during the week to get into one of our favorite not-cheap restaurants here to do a little bit of drunken sailoring, and it was packed with young drunken sailors having a great time and paying quite a bit of money to eat out.
Eyeballing it here but only about $100 billion over trend on retail sales… Recession right around the corner😂
If disposable income is so strong based on the YoY data, how does this data tally with the record credit card delinquencies data on the other hand?