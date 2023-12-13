What Powell Said About Continuing QT amid Rate Cuts, RRPs Going to Zero, Reserves Dropping to Magic Line in the Sand

How far can QT go? Quite a bit further.
When Powell was asked at the post-meeting press conference today about QT while the Fed is cutting rates, it triggered a discussion, which he started out with: “We’re not talking about altering the pace of QT right now, just to get that out of the way.”
The question arose because the Fed said in its policy statement today that QT would continue on autopilot, even as the median projections by FOMC participants saw three rate cuts in 2024. QT has already reduced the balance sheet by $1.2 trillion, and Wall Street hates QT. It wants QT to stop.
And so the hope is that by the first rate cut, the Fed will have ended QT because QT is a mechanism to tighten, while cutting rates is a mechanism to loosen monetary policy, and continuing with QT while cutting rates would bring these two mechanisms into conflict, and that therefore the Fed would stop QT before it starts cutting rates. That’s the hope.
QT while cutting rates.
“They’re on independent tracks,” Powell said. Whether the Fed can keep QT going while also cutting rates, or whether it would end QT before it cuts rates, comes down to why the Fed is cutting rates, he said:
If the Fed is cutting rates in order to go “back to normal,” with the economy growing but inflation low, a scenario that the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections today projected, the Fed could keep QT going while cutting rates at the same time.
If the Fed is cutting rates because the economy is “really weak,” as Powell put it, the Fed could halt QT while cutting rates.
“So, you can imagine, you have to know what the reason is, to know whether it would be appropriate to do those two things [QT and rate cuts] at the same time,” he said.
How far can the balance sheet drop? RRPs and Reserves.
“The balance sheet seems to be working pretty much as expected,” Powell said. “What we’ve been seeing is that we’re allowing runoff each month. That’s adding up. I think we’re close to $1.2 trillion now. That’s showing up….”
Yes, it is showing up, as we discussed last week:
“The reverse repo facility [RRPs] has been coming down quickly,” he said. “At a certain point, there won’t be any more to come out of, or there will be a level where the reverse repo facility levels out, and at that point, reserves will start to come down.”
With these overnight reserve repos (ON RRPs or short RRPs), which are a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet, not an asset, the Fed takes in cash mostly from money market funds and pays interest of 5.3% (we explained it here).
The balances of RRPs have dropped as money market funds have pulled out their cash and bought Treasury bills with them, of which the government is issuing a huge amount, and which pay more than RRPs, around 5.5% for maturities of four months or less, which are the maturities that money market funds primarily buy.
The normal amounts of ON RRPs is close to zero. Balances surge only under excess liquidity during the latter phases of QE. But then under QT, they drop and go back to their normal state.
That’s what Powell meant when he said, “At a certain point, there won’t be any more to come out of [RRPs because they’ll be at zero], or there will be a level where the reverse repo facility levels out.” Going back down toward the zero line is their normal state:
“And reserves have been either moving up as a result or holding steady,” he said. Reserves or reserve balances are cash that banks put on deposit at the Fed to earn 5.4% interest. They’re a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet, not an asset.
“At a certain point, there won’t be any more to come out of [the RRPs], or there will be a level where the reverse repo facility levels out, and at that point, reserves will start to come down,” he said.
Reserves jumped to $3.51 trillion on the Fed’s balance sheet, released last Thursday. They represent excess liquidity in the banking system. After RRPs have been run down to about zero or have stabilized at low levels, according to Powell, QT will then begin to draw down reserves further:
“We intend to reduce our securities holdings until we judge that the quantitative reserve balance has reached a level somewhat above what is consistent with ample reserves,” he said, a reference to the Fed’s “ample reserves” regime that it coined following the repo market blowout in late 2019, when reserve balances had fallen so low that banks weren’t lending to the repo market any longer, which had caused repo rates to spike and contagion to break out, triggering the Fed’s bailout of the repo market.
Back then, the repo market blew out when reserves had dropped to below $1.5 trillion. The “ample reserves” regime attempts to keep them above that magic line in the sand. As everything has grown since the end of 2019, the magic line in the sand has likely moved up some and by 2026 might be around $2 trillion.
“When reserve balances are somewhat above the level judged to be consistent with ample reserves,” the Fed will “slow and then stop the decline in size of the balance sheet,” he said today.
“We’re not at those levels, with reserves close to $3.5 trillion,” he said. “We’re watching it carefully. And you know, so far, it’s working pretty much as expected, we think,” he said.
So I’m just putting two and two together: There are $823 billion left in RRPs as of today that can come out via QT. Then reserves can be drawn down to the magic line in the sand of “ample reserves.” If this occurs in 2026, with QT on autopilot, the line in the sand might have moved to $2 trillion, and the Fed could until then draw down the reserves by another $1.5 trillion (from $3.5 trillion now), which would amount to roughly an additional $2.3 trillion in QT, on top of the $1.2 trillion in QT already under the belt, for a total of about $3.5 trillion in QT, knock on wood.
The FED’s balance sheet ain’t EVER going back to normal, and QT will stop well short of ever returning to pre-pandemic levels. You can be assured of that. Anybody who believes otherwise is delusional.
Bernanke and his greedy, filthy experiment, with the blessing of CONgress, has permanently altered the course of the USA, and turned it into a giant graft racket for the wealthy who get to fleece the rest of society in order to enjoy lives of opulence almost unheard of in human history.
So I take it you didn’t get an invite to Bernanke’s birthday party which is today.
He wasn’t invited.
“The FED’s balance sheet ain’t EVER going back to normal,…”
What’s “normal” for you? Zero? $800 billion as in 2008? Nope, cannot happen because of the liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet: Cash in circulation, reserves, RRPs, and the TGA (the government’s checking account.
I wrote this about 15 months ago to explain the relationship between these liabilities and the assets, and it still holds: The total absolute floor would be $5.2 trillion in 2022 figures and higher in 2026. So around $6 trillion would be about “normal.”
I don’t know the name of the derivative/instrument but just like federal funds futures, Bloomberg has a chart of Wall Street’s forward expectations for balance sheet runoff. There is currently a 0.00000% chance QT ever gets the balance sheet down to $6 trillion. Just like how federal funds futures predict that rate cuts are a certainty next year. Wall Street is expecting QT to end some time in 2024.
Yes, and Powell quashed that today.
Fully agree with your assessment on this one. Fed assumed lender of last resort a while ago and they’re going to have a balance sheet that looks like it. 6-7 is the number I’ve concluded on because I just imagine they roll-off slower as they work their way through the shorter duration assets. It’s been impressive to see how quickly they are shrinking the assets.
The real question is what happens to demand for treasuries when RRPs dry up? What happens to demand when reserves draw down towards $1.5%. Given the amount of treasuries to be auctioned by the end of Q1, that’s about the time RRPs will go away. The balance has been dropping like a rock since May ’23.
I have no idea what the Fed would consider appropriate for it’s balance sheet given the new MMT paradigm we live in.
My prediction is that we’ve formed a trough in core PCE inflation and it will SLOWLY rise next year, putting the Fed is a big pickle. Add to this all of it’s QE induced liquidity drying up my mid-year, and things get really interesting.
And the biggest question of all is how much longer does the labor market hold up?
The stock market is certainly doing its part to inflation the top 40%’s wealth effect.
Howdy Folks. I wonder if Powell will be like Greenspan ????
Maestro Part 2???? Years to go, before we know…………
So almost 2x the amount of QT we’ve had to date? I’d be so excited about that! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Almost 2x more to go, that is.
Yeah I feel like that’s the main tell the Fed is NOT pivoting, at best going neutral to still mild hawkish. Admittedly, JPow on the surface seemed on the fence about some things today so can understand people getting confused. The usual pivot-monger squawkers were out in force earlier but already some of the headlines are pulling back, even on the WSJ that’s been pushing the pivot talk for over a year (and they’re admitting there’s a serious yield curve problem). It sounds more hawkish when you look at the action and words in the official statements–talk about rate cuts but no commitment or agreement, higher for longer is now official policy and Powell and rest of the Fed not ruling out even a rate hike when they clearly had that option.
On one hand, some arguing the “dovish” side based on how hard the US dollar plunged today, falling to worst since August ’23 in one day. If there’d been real confidence in the USD outside of Fed support, the talk goes, then it shouldn’t take a nose dive that hard even on a sharp rate cut much less on a Fed hold. That’s about the only argument the “Fed went totally dovish” side really has but even that I feel like it’s mixing up the chicken and the egg. It probably does show there’s concern about USD purchase power without Fed supporting higher rates and the level of debt surging in the US (household even more than public), but that doesn’t mean the Fed is turning more dovish–it could even be the opposite. If the dollar is really that fragile, then the dollar tanking means more expensive imports and inflation heats up again, then the Fed is in a pickle and right back to hiking like Volcker. Americans simply cannot tolerate even more increases in basic goods, rent and food when we have record homelessness and US cost of living getting worse, that’s how you get a country torn apart in social unrest.
On other hand I feel like the main argument for the Fed being at least mild hawkish is what JPow said and did on QT. If the Fed was really going dovish it would of at least slowed quantitative tightening, but it’s full speed ahead and that may matter even more than the short term rates. In fact being cautious about the interest rates actually leaves MORE room to keep chugging and even speed up QT which may be the real message here. Goldman-Sachs was talking recently about central bank liquidity with the bank reserves despite QT, not sure how much to believe that but the bond and T-bill guidelines go against that in January, and if the Fed really wanted to pivot, they’d at least have reduced the QT to prevent the liquidity from really pulling back. But they didn’t–QT is in full force.
On the first chart QT #1 is around $4 Trillion. QT #2 is closer to $8 Trillion. Naturally QT #3 should take us to approx. $16 Trillion.
You can always hope and pray. Try a rain dance maybe?
You make a joke, but isn’t that exactly what wall street does when they wait with baited breath for what the fed will say? Like letting the oracle of Delphi get high off the gas coming from the crack under her chair and letting her ramble nonsense and calling it prophecy.
@Andy: Are you talking QE1, QE2, and potential future QE3 amounts and not QT1,2,3…?
The US national debt is already exploding at an unsustainable rate. The national debt increased from $31 to $34 trillion this year, and interest payments on that debt is soon to become the biggest spending item besides SS & Medicare.
Even though the Federal Reserve is technically apolitical, a majority of rate-setting voting members are appointed by the President & confirmed by the Senate. No politician is ever going to want to appoint a fiscal & monetary hawk.
So QE will happen again to service that exploding debt. It’s only a matter of when & not if.
“So QE will happen again to service that exploding debt. It’s only a matter of when & not if.”
What will keep QE locked up in the safe is inflation. If inflation sticks around, no one is going to do QE because everyone see the plight that Argentina is in, and no one wants that.
If inflation is 0-2%%, they can do whatever they want. But those 0%-2% years seem to be over, even in Japan.
So with potential interest rate cuts it would still seem logical that treasury yields could do well. Seems they still need to attract buyers.
Exactly. Supply of treasuries will be *structurally* higher over the coming years because a) the increasing fiscal deficits that need funding, and b) the Fed is no longer a buyer.
Agree!
For the moment i see Powell under the market pressure.
He had to be dovish to avoid a harsh market reaction.
No one want’s to see a crash in a pre-election year.
Think the market and Pow Pow are both on autopilot. One is on autopilot to continue to say QT is on going and rate will stay higher, while the other is on autopilot to ignore everything daddy Pow Pow say and autopilot the market and asset price to the moon….
Wonder when reality will crash this party….not holding my breath for that anytime soon.
Everybody knows that FED balance is inflated forever and will never return even near the prepandemic levels, which was already overinflated.
Wall Street always wins. We will live with inflated asset prices forever. The wealth of next generations is permanently transferred to the baby boomer generation by the FED during the pandemic.
It CANNOT return to “prepandemic levels” because of the liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet: Cash in circulation, reserves, RRPs, and the TGA (the government’s checking account.
I explained this about 15 months ago — the relationship between these liabilities and the assets — and it still holds: The total absolute floor would be $5.2 trillion in 2022 figures, and higher in 2026. So around $6 trillion might be about “normal” by 2026.
Here is my explanation. Everyone needs to read this:
And it’s an absolute outrage that we are to the point that the floor is 5.2 trillion.
Why? Serious question.
you should have a quiz that people must answer based on this in order to post. Have it pop up after pressing “post comment”
Seems like one of the big changes in Fed liabilities since 2008 is reserves. There were none at the Fed in 2008. Is that because the banks held their reserves themselves? Why does the Fed hold reserves now? Is it pooling risk? So the huge increase in the floor of Fed liabilities is due to an accounting gimmick?
They started paying interest on reserves- that was the big change.
Reserves are cash that banks have that they put on deposit at the Fed. So the Fed owes the banks this money (just like my bank owes me the money I deposit into my account).
Before 2020, there were “required reserves” that the banks had to keep at the Fed based on a 10% reserve requirement; and there were the “excess reserves.” The reserve requirement was moved to 0% and so now there are no required reserves. Just reserves. So if you check “required reserves,” there were some before 2008, but they were small.
The reason why reserves piled up is because the Fed started paying bank interest on their reserve balances during the financial crisis, today 5.4%. Reserves are a risk-free instantly liquid investment for banks.
Btw, if their dot plot for rate cut do materialize next year, kind of sucks for savers and people savvy enough to buy Tbills for the yield as finally we’re no longer in TINA environment and getting some decent return. Not to mention I doubt we will have much lower asset price, especially house prices by then, so double whammy we go again…
Savers would be screwed and speculators would-be/already being rewarded bigly.
Buckle up guys, QT is coming soon, matter of time.
If FED can project rate cuts in 2024, not 1 but 3, when inflation per WR’s article is still quite higher than target rate of 2%, then think what would happen when there is a small problem in economy. FED/Treasury would amplify this small problem to existential crisis, cut rates to zero and start QE.
Don’t believe me, just look at the data and loosening financial conditions.
What the hell is the matter with you people? The overall CPI is at 3.1%, thanks to the plunge in energy. So if it stays at 3.1% going forward, the Fed’s rates shouldn’t be at 5.5%, they should be lower, so maybe 4%. So if you that inflation will stay at around 3%, the rates are too high and need to come down.
If you think that overall inflation will rise again and sharply, once energy stops plunging, and durable goods stop dropping, and services pick up further, then this will eventually show up in the CPI readings (and PCE readings), and they will head higher, and then the Fed will hike again, and we’ll get those higher rates and higher inflation.
The only thing that will push interest rates up is higher inflation. You don’t get short-term risk-free rates that are permanently 3% higher than CPI. That doesn’t happen. That’s just nonsense to expect it.
Someone laughed when I suggested “Santa Claus Rally” about a month ago.
Why would the Fed cut rates? Is 5.25% considered “restrictive” in these markets? The Fed has not done enough IMO.
Stacking 3% or 2% on top of the inflation that has occurred from 2021 leaves the drop in dollar value 20 to 25% over that time.
Acceptable? Fed victory?
Under QE, when Fed purchased T-Bills (monetized US debt), bank reserves increased by the amount of that purchase. Under QT, if Fed sells those T-bills to a MMF that had parked cash in the RRP (inert money, not in bank reserves or a bank deposit liability. ), bank reserves are unaffected. The original Fed purchase remains in M-1, but now it’s (appropriately) been supplied by the private sector (the MMF). Nevertheless, QT will dampen future liquidity, since those RRP funds are no longer available to create fresh reserves, when the Treasury auctions new debt.
Wolf,
I am really fuzzy about what is meant by the money supply (various measures) and how QT and QE affect them? Can you talk about this sometime?
Why would Wall St hate QT when rates are dropping? Sounds like automatic profit to me. The Fed would sell bonds at rate X, and 25 bps basis points lower later, the owners would have a capital gain.
Good question. I would like to know that too, Wolf! Pretty please.
“The Fed would sell bonds at rate X, and 25 bps basis points lower later, the owners would have a capital gain.”
What are you talking about? The Fed doesn’t sell bonds. Under QT, the Fed holds the bonds until they mature, when it gets paid face value for them by the government, and then the bonds are gone, and then the Fed destroys the cash, just like it created the cash when it bought the bonds years ago.