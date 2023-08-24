Mortgage Rates Adjust to New Era, Jump to Highest since 2001. Long-Term Treasury Market Slowly Coming out of Denial

The new era of “higher for much longer.” The 40-year bond & mortgage bull market died in late 2020.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Today, Freddie Mac’s weekly measure of the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a two-decade high of 7.23%. The next higher rate, 7.24%, occurred in June 2001. Beyond that single week in 2001, today’s average was the highest since 2000.
Various measures have already hit two-decade highs, including the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly measure, which rose to 7.31% yesterday; and the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily, which jumped to 7.49% on August 22, and currently sits at 7.37%. In response to these higher rates, applications for mortgages to purchase a home have plunged to multi-decade lows.
In terms of the housing market, 7% mortgage rates are not a problem – we’ve had them before, and much higher over the 30-year period in the 1970s through 1990s. The problem are home prices that spiked ridiculously in recent years during the Fed’s interest-rate repression; these prices are not sustainable, and we’re already seeing that in many markets.
The 40-year bond & mortgage bull markets died in 2020.
For a lot of people, these are pretty serious – as in dizzying – mortgage rates. But for people who bought homes in the 1970s through the 1990s, these rates appear to be about normal or low, compared to where rates were back then. In the 1990s, the economy worked fine with those rates.
Mortgage rates roughly run in parallel with, but above, the 10-year Treasury yield, given that the average 30-year mortgage gets paid off in less than 10 years, such as when the home is sold or when the mortgage is refinanced.
The chart below shows Freddie Mac’s measure of mortgage rates in red and the 10-year Treasury yield in green going back to the 1970s. The spike in mortgage rates out-spiked with ease the spike in the Treasury yield (more about this in a moment).
The 40-year bond bull market (rising bond prices, falling yields) peaked in August 2020, when the 10-year yield dropped to the record of low 0.5%, on the misbegotten hype about negative yields at the time.
The 40-year mortgage bull market peaked at the end of 2020 with the weekly average of the 30-year mortgage rate at the historic low of 2.65%. This being the average rate, lots of borrowers got even lower rates.
After the 40-year bond & mortgage bull markets died in 2020, the world moved on to the new era of higher inflation and higher yields and rates. And in the world of fixed incomes, higher yields translate into lower prices, which is why the bond market has remained delusional for as long as it possibly can.
Long-term Treasury market still delusional, but edges out of it.
The difference (the spread) between today’s 10-year yield and today’s measure of the 30-year mortgage rate widened to 3.0 percentage points, which – other than a few weeks since March – is the widest since the brief episode in 1986. Most of the time, the spread is between 1 and 2 percentage points.
This wide spread shows that the long-term Treasury market hasn’t fully come to grips with the new reality yet:
The mortgage market has been more realistic about the “higher for longer” theme, and that theme may have turned into “higher for a lot longer.” Mortgage rates have risen to stay well above short-term Treasury yields, and to stay above inflation.
But the Treasury market has spent 18 months believing in the Fed-pivot hype that rate cuts would be forced on the Fed by a steep recession, with lots of forever-QE to follow, or whatever. The opposite has happened: The Fed has continued to hike and may hike again, QT marches on at record pace, the economy picked up speed in Q1 and Q2, and is now showing signs of heating up further in Q3, and inflation has entered into an upswing that will build in the second half.
Unlike the mortgage market, the Treasury market hasn’t figured this out yet, and longer-term yields remain well below short-term yields, and they remain below core CPI. But even the Treasury market is ever so gradually giving up on its pivot-any-moment doctrine and is coming to grips with this new era of higher for much longer. Given where the mortgage market is today, and where the short-term Treasury market is, and where core inflation is going, the 10-year yield would be right at home in the 5% to 6% range.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Staggering supply has clearly pressured Treasury prices. Treasury announced on July 31 plans to borrow over $1T just this quarter. The bond vigilantes are back.
“Given where the mortgage market is today, and where the short-term Treasury market is, and where core inflation is going, the 10-year yield would be right at home in the 5% to 6% range.”
I would love to see 8-9% 30YFRM before the end of 2023. That would be AWESOME!
And, the crazy part is there’s a good chance people would still keep buying houses, paying all cash and pushing up prices.
Let’s find out, JPowell!
Wolf,
What tells you that the mortgage market is right and the ten year is too low vs the bond market is right and mortgage rates are too high?
I wonder if a rotation out of stocks and into bonds has been putting a floor under the 10 year.
Here’s hoping that continued QT and the Treasury’s new issuance provides a tailwind for yields.
The comments about the psychology surrounding 7%+ mortgage rates are spot on. Buying my first place in 2000 at 7.3% was just – “Okay, sure….sounds good.”
It seemed completely reasonable. Of course, the condo in question was also priced reasonably.
7.3% sounds good and reasonable because rates were relatively stable at the time. 7.3% today sounds bad and unreasonable because they were half that 18 – 24 months ago. It’s all relative.
In June 2001, the inflation was barely counted, the spread was huge. Now, the rate is barely positive so if I was a realtor I would sucker prospective buyers by saying the loan/mortgage pays for itself.
There is a shortage of housing.
Shortage of affordable housing ?
The poor have never been able to afford a house, except for a few that are willing to have 3 generations live in the same house.
Rates are rising, but still low in a historical average during inflationary times.
Why would anyone buy bonds, when stocks outperform ?
An old fashion stock market crash would motivate a lot of people into bonds. Yes we might be in the BLOWOFF phase.
When you look at a long term chart of the Dow, S/P, or NASD. It looks very parabolic to me. History might not repeat, but it often rhymes.
With huge pay increases for labor…….Inflation is NOT going away.
Inflation is necessary for the Fed and Treasury. The Fed knows they have to inflate their way out of $34 Trillion of debt.
No way will the government reduce spending. Nor will the government default. IMO.
but but but Barbara Cochrane just told everyone to better buy now, with rate cut coming, home prices will only skyrocket another 15%…and mortgage rate cut to 5% is just around the corner. We should all listen to her since she is a well-respected Shark and totally not a shill at all.
Love seeing these higher yield…now even on the longer end…anything to put TINA environment behind us
“But the Treasury market has spent 18 months believing in the Fed-pivot hype that rate cuts would be forced on the Fed by a steep recession”. I’m not sure how you come to the conclusion this is incorrect. It takes 12-18 months for markets to react to Fed rate changes. And they are still hiking. Yes the Fed will pivot once we have the recession, which will begin next month with the wave of bank failures coming and massive job losses. Spring and Summer are seasonally good times for the markets (including the RE market). Fall and Winter are seasonally bad times for the markets. March and September is when markets have liquidity crunches, which is why we saw banks fail in March. We will again see a wave of banks fail in September.
As to a “strong market”, seriously? We have a supply shortage of labor, which is why labor appears strong, unlike the past when the strong labor market was because of a strong demand for labor. Unfortunately, the unemployment rates don’t tell anyone that. The stock markets have peaked and are rolling over. The DXY has broken out of a fallen wedge. PMIs are down around the world. Export and import numbers for China and other countries are falling of a cliff. But you think interest rates will stay high? Just because the government is having to issue way more treasuries than they thought they would which is causing the price of treasuries to go up (the yield)? Mmmkkk.
My first mortgage was 9.75 and I was happy about it. Rates were going up.
Wonder if the 10yr is a good proxy anymore since everyone is trapped at their 2.5-3% rates that might never come back…